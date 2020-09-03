 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State clarifies doctor's comments about myocarditis in Big Ten
0 comments
topical alert top story

Penn State clarifies doctor's comments about myocarditis in Big Ten

{{featured_button_text}}

Penn State clarified comments made by its head athletic doctor about the rate of myocarditis in COVID-19 positive Big Ten Conference athletes. 

Wayne Sebastianelli mug

Sebastianelli

Penn State director of athletic medicine Wayne Sebastianelli, who spoke at a State College Area school board of directors meeting Monday, said 30 to 35 percent of COVID-19 positive athletes showed signs of myocarditis, which was first reported by the Centre Daily Times. However, in a statement Thursday evening, Penn State said Sebastianelli was mistaken. 

"During his discussion with board members, he recalled initial preliminary data that had been verbally shared by a colleague on a forthcoming study, which unbeknownst to him at the time had been published at a lower rate," the statement read. 

Risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can be fatal if not managed properly, was one of the factors in the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports and attempt to play them in the spring.

Myocarditis can weaken the heart, leading to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and death.

An ESPN report on Aug. 10 — one day before the Big Ten axed the fall season — stated at least five Big Ten athletes have been diagnosed with myocarditis. The Athletic reported that number was as great as 10.

COVID-19’s link with myocarditis was discussed by Big Ten administrators and conference doctors, according to multiple reports.

Fans weigh in on Big Ten's decision to nix the fall season

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics