Penn State clarifies doctor's comments about myocarditis in Big Ten

Penn State clarified comments made by its head athletic doctor about the rate of myocarditis in COVID-19 positive Big Ten Conference athletes.

Penn State director of athletic medicine Wayne Sebastianelli, who spoke at a State College Area school board of directors meeting Monday, said 30 to 35 percent of COVID-19 positive athletes showed signs of myocarditis, which was first reported by the Centre Daily Times. However, in a statement Thursday evening, Penn State said Sebastianelli was mistaken.

"During his discussion with board members, he recalled initial preliminary data that had been verbally shared by a colleague on a forthcoming study, which unbeknownst to him at the time had been published at a lower rate," the statement read.

Risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can be fatal if not managed properly, was one of the factors in the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports and attempt to play them in the spring.

Myocarditis can weaken the heart, leading to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and death.