Paul Newberry: Another boring blowout in the era of super teams

“This is a great team,” Saban said.

Let's not forget the architect of it all, the guy who came to Tuscaloosa in 2007 when the Alabama program was in tatters and pulled off a feat that no one though possible.

Saban claimed his seventh national title to surpass the record he shared with the man in the houndstooth hat, Bear Bryant.

Asked if he could put his achievement in perspective, Saban replied, “Not really. I'm just happy we won tonight. I haven't really thought about that because I'm always looking forward. I just love this team so much and what they’ve been able to do, I can't even put it into words.”

Saban has always been reticent to compare teams, but he was surprisingly blunt when asked about the legacy of his latest group.

Of all his championship teams, this is clearly his favorite.

“To me, this team has accomplished more than any of those other teams,” Saban said. “No disrespect to those other teams, but this team won 11 SEC games. This team won the SEC, went undefeated in the SEC, and beat two great teams in the playoff.

“There's quite a bit to write about when it comes to the legacy of this team.”