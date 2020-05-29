Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers staying flexible in return to training

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Led by strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej, the Badgers have worked with players on ways to train without the facilities on UW’s campus, which have been closed since mid-March. Chryst said an exact date when players can return to UW for workouts hasn’t been determined, but “at some point in June” the first phase of small-group workouts are expected to begin.

While Chryst said he misses being around his players and seeing their growth up close this spring, he’s been impressed by the dedication and creativity of their home workouts.

“If you want to make an excuse not to work out, you could make it. ‘I can’t get to a gym, don’t have this, don’t have that.’ But it’s been fun to see the different ways guys have gone about it,” Chryst said. “We’ve had a number of different guys building squat racks, filling buckets with cement to make some makeshift dumbbells and kettlebells.”

Part of the players’ focus, Chryst believes, is because of the challenge ahead in the 2020 season — whenever it begins. The Badgers are slated to open their season against Big Ten foe Indiana, and have two difficult nonconference games in the first four weeks when they face Appalachian State and Notre Dame.