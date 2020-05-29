Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers staying flexible in return to training

Paul Chryst may have been sitting on a deck chair when he said it, but the University of Wisconsin football coach is keeping on his toes.
College football as a whole has a heap of questions to answer this summer as the NCAA and its members navigate putting on a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When can players safely return to campus for workouts? When can full teams get together for training camps? Will fans be in attendance when games start? If so, how many?
During a video webcast Thursday evening, Chryst addressed some of these topics and noted that these types of challenges, while unprecedented, give him a sense of excitement.
“I think it’s something that I get energy from. Give us the ground rules, and then it’s our job to make it work,” Chryst said. “The adjustment part is huge. If you didn’t feel that, I think kids would’ve struggled going into this experience. We talk about, ‘Take advantage of the day. You don’t know what’s coming but make the most of it. Focus on the things you can control and then react accordingly.’ We didn’t have to start talking (about) that to them now — from the moment they walk in, that’s our world and that’s their world.
“Whatever it is, we’ll adjust to it.”
Chryst led the Badgers to a 10-4 record, a Big Ten Conference West Division championship and a Rose Bowl berth last season. The team’s 28-27 loss to Oregon in Pasadena, Calif., was the first bowl loss in Chryst’s five-year tenure coaching his alma mater.
In his time coaching the Badgers, Chryst’s 52 wins trails just six Division I programs (Appalachian State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma) and just two coaches (Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney). UW’s 2020 recruiting class was its best in the internet-rankings era, and the 2021 class is on pace to surpass those marks, so the program appears to have momentum in its attempt to reach even higher planes.
With spring football and the recruiting visits that go along with it wiped out by COVID-19, Chryst said recruiting efforts have changed drastically. But he applauded his staff’s ability to channel their work into new forms.
“As far as recruiting for this class, it’s been going really well. I give our staff a lot of credit for finding ways to adapt,” he said. “We’re doing virtual campus tours, we’re finding ways for not only coaches to connect with them, but other recruits and players. Everyone’s in the same situation … there’s empathy for that.”
Led by strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej, the Badgers have worked with players on ways to train without the facilities on UW’s campus, which have been closed since mid-March. Chryst said an exact date when players can return to UW for workouts hasn’t been determined, but “at some point in June” the first phase of small-group workouts are expected to begin.
While Chryst said he misses being around his players and seeing their growth up close this spring, he’s been impressed by the dedication and creativity of their home workouts.
“If you want to make an excuse not to work out, you could make it. ‘I can’t get to a gym, don’t have this, don’t have that.’ But it’s been fun to see the different ways guys have gone about it,” Chryst said. “We’ve had a number of different guys building squat racks, filling buckets with cement to make some makeshift dumbbells and kettlebells.”
Part of the players’ focus, Chryst believes, is because of the challenge ahead in the 2020 season — whenever it begins. The Badgers are slated to open their season against Big Ten foe Indiana, and have two difficult nonconference games in the first four weeks when they face Appalachian State and Notre Dame.
The matchup against Notre Dame has added gravitas because it’s to be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. UW last played at Lambeau in the 2016 opener, a 16-14 win over LSU. None of the current roster played in that game, although some were redshirt freshmen that were on the sideline.
Chryst acknowledged that potentially not having fans in attendance, or a limited amount of them, will affect the experience the Badgers have this season, but doesn’t believe that it will impact games too drastically.
Whatever the new normal is this season, Chryst says the Badgers will adapt and be eager to get back to football.
“There’s a normal rhythm to our seasons … and that’s been taken away,” he said.
“I think there’ll be not only freshness physically for the bodies, but I think there will be a new appreciation for being back in the locker room with the guys, and being on the field. Something that was taken away from you — not that we thought it’d be permanent, but you didn’t know for how long. To have that back, it’ll be exciting, and it’ll be something that lasts longer than the first few days of camp.”
