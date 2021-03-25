Paul Chryst turns to NFL ranks to hire Badgers' new running backs coach

The University of Wisconsin football program has named Gary Brown, who has a history in the NFL as a coach and player, as its new running backs coach.

Brown replaces John Settle, who left for Kentucky earlier this month.

Brown was the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-19. He sat out last season while battling cancer, according to a story in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Gary is really an impressive person. Everyone I know that has worked with Gary speaks very highly of him and has loved working with him,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “I look forward to our staff being able to work with him, and I'm really excited that our players will get to learn from him. He brings great experience at both the collegiate and professional level and is a heck of a good football coach.”

DeMarco Murray (2014) and Ezekiel Elliott (2016 and ’18) led the NFL in rushing while Brown was an assistant in Dallas.

Brown also spent four seasons as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns prior to his time with the Cowboys.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}