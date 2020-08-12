Paul Chryst talks disappointment, next steps for Wisconsin Badgers

Paul Chryst said it was hard to gauge the room on Tuesday.
Scratch that — Chryst said it was hard to gauge the computer screen on Tuesday.
Welcome to delivering bad news in the age of COVID-19. Chryst had to tell his University of Wisconsin football team that concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic caused its fall season to be canceled in a virtual meeting after the Big Ten Conference decided to pull the plug. Players knew the announcement was coming, Chryst says, and their video meeting focused more on what the news meant for the Badgers.
“I don’t know that I got a great, ‘This was the response,’” Chryst said during a news conference Tuesday. “Certainly been around them a lot, and it’s been awesome being around them the last month. So having a pretty good sense of where they were at (with the news).”
There’s a chance for a spring football season, but talks about how that would happen are just beginning at the conference level. While Chryst may not have been able to see all of the reactions in the virtual meeting, some UW players expressed their feelings on social media.
“Let’s be honest everyone.... do they actually think we can do spring competition and couple months later fall???” senior safety Eric Burrell tweeted Tuesday.
“I’m in disbelief this might be how it ends #WeWantToPlay,” senior offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen tweeted Monday as reports of the season’s cancellation mounted.
Van Lanen’s an interesting player to consider in this situation. He’s projected to be an NFL draft choice next spring, and a strong senior year would’ve moved his name up draft boards. Players such as him would have to forgo typical draft preparation and perhaps the NFL scouting combine to play a spring season.
Whatever is decided regarding the spring, Chryst said having to tell players about the canceled season was difficult, but made easier because it was out of his control.
“We all wanted to play … but there were a lot of questions that were unknown,” Chryst said. “I didn’t feel like I had to defend some decision that I was making. This thing is bigger than anything, bigger than me, bigger than our players. You try to be transparent, honest with them throughout the whole process.
“We got news (Tuesday). Are we disappointed? Yeah. We want to play; we all want to play. But we also know that we’re in this unique time. You process it and then it’s our choice — how do we want to move forward and can we find a way to continue to get better?”
Chryst and the Badgers can take solace in the fact no Big Ten team will be playing this fall, even after Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Ohio State coach Ryan Day said their programs are ready to explore outside options. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday that teams can’t play this fall and still be part of the Big Ten.
Playing some kind of season in the spring raises concerns, and any spring schedule needs to be tied to the following fall schedule, Chryst said. He also believes there are safe ways to have games in the spring and fall.
Players hadn’t been made available in news conferences Wednesday afternoon, but kicker Collin Larsh said in an interview on Today’s Q106 (WWQM-FM) the Badgers will have workouts Thursday and Friday before taking two weeks off. UW is set to start classes Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Larsh said workouts will resume that week.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the Badgers will have 20 hours available per week with coaches to do for workouts and instruction this fall. Multiple reports state those hours would be broken down as they have during the enhanced training period in July — eight hours per week maximum of weight training and film study; one hour per day maximum of walk-throughs; one hour per day maximum of meetings; and two off days per week.
Alvarez said UW will need to make difficult budget cuts, but none will come from student-athlete services.
How the Badgers structure their fall still needs to be ironed out, but Chryst says he’s focused on making the time worthwhile for players.
“I believe in this group. We’ll find a way to really make it a productive fall,” he said. “I know what our group is made of and I know what our intentions will be. Therefore, I’m confident that … we’ll find a way to get a lot out of whatever time we have until the next time we get to play a game.”
Badgers fans react to canceled season
B1G bummer
So disappointed. I feel like if the Big Ten wanted to make it work they could have done it. Such a major bummer for the players. #BigTenBummer— CJ Hansen (@CJHansen18) August 11, 2020
Way to Gopher it
LOL 😂 😂 😂 😂 Silly Minnasotian...— Craig Culbertson (@CjcCraig) August 11, 2020
Special season spiked
Sad there won’t be any @BadgerFootball but even more sad there won’t be @BadgerVB .... last year was a very special team this year was gonna be more special! #staystrongBadgerStudentAthetes— Scott Davis (@chilid19) August 11, 2020
Loss for words
😢— Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) August 11, 2020
No good options
The only reasonable solution, as much as I hate it.— Tim hamele (@Timhamele) August 11, 2020
Temper expectations
There is no way football will happen in the spring.— Rob Finley (@finleyr27) August 11, 2020
Weighing the risks
Not enough tests to test students every other day. Danger of long lasting heart conditions far too high.— Shawn Marie Boyne (@boyne_shawn) August 11, 2020
Missed opportunity
We've failed at containing the virus over the past 5 months, and this is the outcome. Hate that this is where we are, but seems it's the only responsible choice right now.— Chris Van Es (@ChrisVE) August 11, 2020
Enough said
August 11, 2020
Spring still in play
As a huge football fan and ex-athlete, it pains me. But it’s the right call. Do a mini-season in Spring, and get ready for a full blown epic season Fall 2021.— jjschutz (@jjschutz) August 11, 2020
Follow the money
What choices do schools have? If they aren't allowed fans in the stands, how will they cover the costs of athletics this year? Football pays for most everything. If they play with no fans, it would be a poor business decision.— scott wilterdink (@saw111671) August 11, 2020
TV contracts would be their only revenue.
Yes, yes it does
August 11, 2020
Let it out!
August 11, 2020
Students come first
Right decision. Experience of NHL, MLS, PGA, NBA v MLB shows bubble is only safe way. Can’t do that with CFB. Schools need to figure out the student part first, then the athletic part can follow.— Kent (@madisonseattle) August 11, 2020
Do you have to ask?
August 11, 2020
Giving it their best shot
Lots of Badgers have been tested multiple times and things were in place. Sucks— Nate in Appleton (@NateAndree) August 11, 2020
Could it spell the end?
Death Penalty for the big ten unless all power 5 conferences do it.— Tim Koplin (@tkoplin30) August 11, 2020
Straight to the point
August 11, 2020
Waiting for the call
Here comes Barry asking for money. Wait for it.......— Rob Finley (@finleyr27) August 11, 2020
Questionable motives
Weak sauce. It’s never about “the kids”— Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) August 11, 2020
