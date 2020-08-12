Paul Chryst talks disappointment, next steps for Wisconsin Badgers

“I’m in disbelief this might be how it ends #WeWantToPlay,” senior offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen tweeted Monday as reports of the season’s cancellation mounted.

Van Lanen’s an interesting player to consider in this situation. He’s projected to be an NFL draft choice next spring, and a strong senior year would’ve moved his name up draft boards. Players such as him would have to forgo typical draft preparation and perhaps the NFL scouting combine to play a spring season.

Whatever is decided regarding the spring, Chryst said having to tell players about the canceled season was difficult, but made easier because it was out of his control.

“We all wanted to play … but there were a lot of questions that were unknown,” Chryst said. “I didn’t feel like I had to defend some decision that I was making. This thing is bigger than anything, bigger than me, bigger than our players. You try to be transparent, honest with them throughout the whole process.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“We got news (Tuesday). Are we disappointed? Yeah. We want to play; we all want to play. But we also know that we’re in this unique time. You process it and then it’s our choice — how do we want to move forward and can we find a way to continue to get better?”