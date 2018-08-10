Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, MAINLY ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM PARDEEVILLE TO MADISON TO JANESVILLE AND BELOIT. * VISIBILITY...FREQUENTLY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...SEVERELY RESTRICTED VISIBILITY AND STOPPING DISTANCE. * CURRENT CONDITIONS...AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE LOCATED FROM THE PORTAGE AND BARABOO AREAS SOUTH TO AROUND MADISON, DODGEVILLE, JANESVILLE, MONROE AND DARLINGTON. WEB CAMS AND SURFACE OBSERVATIONS ARE SHOWING IMPROVEMENT IN VISIBILITY IN PORTIONS OF MADISON SINCE 4 AM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&