Paul Chryst says Badgers 'need to be better.' No reason they can't win the Big Ten if they do it

Any loss was going to heavily dent the University of Wisconsin's chances at a spot in the College Football Playoff and throw off the chase of a Big Ten title.
Having it happen in Week 1 made things clear for the Badgers. There's a lot less room for error in games two through 12.
That's the reality that UW faces after its 16-10 loss to Penn State on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, and it quickly was setting in for players after the setback.
"This is not a feeling that I wanted to have this year," UW wide receiver Danny Davis said. "I know our team is way better than this."
The thought of the Badgers running the table to force their way into the playoff didn't even get through their first day of the season. Saturday's result and the offensive troubles that led to it already have them looking vulnerable in the scope of getting to the Big Ten championship game three months from now if they have more of those types of outings.
The Big Ten West hasn't gotten away from UW with one loss, however. Defending division champion Northwestern lost by 17 at home to Michigan State on Friday. Minnesota and Nebraska also dropped their conference openers.
Only twice in seven seasons has the West champion gone through the Big Ten schedule undefeated — Iowa in 2015 and UW in 2017.
And there was this glass-half-full takeaway from an offensive perspective: There's really only one way to go from a level of execution that Badgers players admitted was subpar.
Davis made a diving catch at the 1-yard line to set up first-and-goal with less than three minutes remaining. The Badgers, trailing 16-10, couldn't convert from there, with Graham Mertz's first of two interceptions coming four plays later.
Davis started to address a question about what specifically the Badgers needed to shore up moving on from the loss, then paused to consider his words.
"Just finishing, man," he said after a few seconds. "We had the ball in the red zone multiple times and we didn't finish. It just sucks because we drive all the way down there and we don't finish."
The Badgers' offensive highlights were clouded by that inability to complete drives, sloppy exchanges from Mertz and questionable decision-making by the sophomore quarterback.
UW had its offense on the field for more than 42 minutes yet generated only two scoring plays. It turned only one of its four trips into the red zone into points.
It was like the Badgers were playing against two teams on offense Saturday, tight end Jake Ferguson said — Penn State and themselves.
"It definitely stings," he said. "We definitely shot ourselves in the foot a couple times."
The offense produced some bright spots despite the lack of points. Chez Mellusi, a transfer running back from Clemson, had a strong debut with 121 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.
He credited a summer of weight training for being ready to handle that much of a workload for the first time in his college career. More than 30 rushes for a running back isn't really a thing in the ACC, he admitted.
Mellusi hasn't endured losing walks off a field much in college. Clemson lost only three times in his two seasons there.
"It's new," he said. "I don't like losing. I think every competitor can say that they do not like losing."
Junior running back Isaac Guerendo moved ahead of Jalen Berger, who didn't play Saturday, and carried the ball 13 times.
He doesn't want to revisit the Badgers' effort again next week against Eastern Michigan.
"You can't continue to let this same game beat you up or else it's going to carry into the next week," Guerendo said. "And that's exactly what we don't want."
Ferguson was Mertz's favorite target; the senior pulled in nine passes. He was among the Badgers offensive players who professed confidence in the quarterback despite an erratic performance. Mellusi was another.
"That's my guy through thick and thin," he said. "I don't really care if he messes up because everybody messes up. He's our guy and we're going to ride with him."
Coach Paul Chryst accurately summed up that there's a long season ahead of the Badgers. It continues next week against Eastern Michigan, a much different level of test than Penn State provided.
UW's confidence isn't hurt, Davis said, but there's a new level of fire. Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, a sixth-year senior, called losing a home game "a shock to the system" and a reality check.
There's a big gap between the Badgers' offensive performance Saturday and where they think they should be. In the big picture, however, one loss has a limited negative effect on a divisional race that figures to have more twists and turns.
"I still like this team a lot," Chryst said. "But we've got to learn from this, each and every one of us. And not just players — myself, all of us. We can and need to be better."