Paul Chryst, Greg Gard among 6 Badgers coaches getting routine 1-year contract extension
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board gave six Badgers head coaches an extra year on their contracts Friday.

Football's Paul Chryst, men's basketball's Greg Gard, women's hockey's Mark Johnson and men's hockey's Tony Granato all had their five-year contracts extended through the 2025-26 season.

Wrestling coach Chris Bono and swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama had their three-year deals extended through the 2023-24 school year.

The Athletic Board agreed to the routine recommendations from athletics administrators in closed session.

The board also unanimously approved the athletic department's $129 million budget proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Women's golf: UW is 13th out of 14 teams after the first round of the Big Ten championship in Cincinnati. Senior Mackenzie Hahn (75) is tied for 32nd.

The Badgers (310) are at 22-over par, 24 shots behind leader Michigan State.

Track and field: Madison Mooney (800-meter run) and Josie Schaefer (discus) won their events at the Fighting Illini B1G Relays in Champaign, Illinois.

Andrew Stone (2nd, shot put), Destiny Huven (3rd, 100 hurdles), Alexa Westley (2nd, 5,000) and Lucinda Crouch (3rd, 5000) had top-three finishes.

Softball: Megan Donahue homered, drove in two runs and the Badgers (13-16) posted a 6-4 victory over host Nebraska (15-15) in Lincoln.





