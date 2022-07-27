Paul Chryst delivers cryptic answer on former Wisconsin coach who left facing recruiting violations

INDIANAPOLIS — University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst was a bit cryptic in his response to a question about former assistant Bill Sheridan.
Sheridan was hired in February to be the Badgers’ inside linebackers coach, but
he resigned in May after he was among four assistants to break recruiting rules at Air Force, his stop previous to UW. Those violations included “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020,” according to a report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
“I’m anxious at some point to tell people what happened,” Chryst said. “I can’t right now.”
UW football coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Chryst said that from the first time he spoke with Sheridan about working at UW, Sheridan disclosed the potential issue with the NCAA regarding his time at Air Force, but they didn’t know the way Sheridan’s alleged violations would be handled by the NCAA.
Sheridan’s statement in the release announcing his resignation said he looked forward to presenting his case to the NCAA.
“He didn’t want to take away anything (from) the team,” Chryst said of Sheridan’s resignation.
Former Miami and Houston defensive coordinator
Mark D’Onofrio was hired in early June to replace Sheridan.
Chryst said he connected with D’Onofrio after reaching out to friends in the coaching world about potential candidates. He and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard vetted D’Onofrio before D’Onofrio visited campus.
“I felt like he could give the staff and to the player what we felt like we needed,” Chryst said. “We feel pretty fortunate, actually, with the timing. At that time (of the year), it’d be unfair to say it was an open market. I thought that if someone was going to leave (another program), I didn’t know if that was someone who I wanted to be with at that time.”
Photos: Big Ten football media days kick off in Indianapolis
Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland coach Michael Locksley talks to reporters Tuesday.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck talks to reporters Tuesday.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ferentz
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fitzgerald
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive back DJ Turner talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana tight end AJ Barner talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana corner back Tiawan Mullen talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northwestern corner back Cameron Mitchell talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin talks to reporters Tuesday.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa talks to reporters Tuesday.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters during a news conference at the Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.
DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
