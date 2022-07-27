 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS

Paul Chryst delivers cryptic answer on former Wisconsin coach who left facing recruiting violations

Bill Sheridan

Bill Sheridan was hired in February to lead the UW linebacker's group but resigned in May after he was among assistant coaches at Air Force, his pervious stop, to violate recruiting rules.

 TOM LYNN, UW ATHLETICS

INDIANAPOLIS — University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst was a bit cryptic in his response to a question about former assistant Bill Sheridan.

Sheridan was hired in February to be the Badgers’ inside linebackers coach, but he resigned in May after he was among four assistants to break recruiting rules at Air Force, his stop previous to UW. Those violations included “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020,” according to a report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

“I’m anxious at some point to tell people what happened,” Chryst said. “I can’t right now.”

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

UW football coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Chryst said that from the first time he spoke with Sheridan about working at UW, Sheridan disclosed the potential issue with the NCAA regarding his time at Air Force, but they didn’t know the way Sheridan’s alleged violations would be handled by the NCAA.

Sheridan’s statement in the release announcing his resignation said he looked forward to presenting his case to the NCAA.

“He didn’t want to take away anything (from) the team,” Chryst said of Sheridan’s resignation.

Former Miami and Houston defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio was hired in early June to replace Sheridan.

Chryst said he connected with D’Onofrio after reaching out to friends in the coaching world about potential candidates. He and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard vetted D’Onofrio before D’Onofrio visited campus.

“I felt like he could give the staff and to the player what we felt like we needed,” Chryst said. “We feel pretty fortunate, actually, with the timing. At that time (of the year), it’d be unfair to say it was an open market. I thought that if someone was going to leave (another program), I didn’t know if that was someone who I wanted to be with at that time.”

