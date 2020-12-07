Paul Chryst confirms he gave up his play-calling duties for Wisconsin football this season: Here's why

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday that longtime assistant Joe Rudolph is calling plays for the Badgers’ offense this season.

This marks a shift for No. 25 UW (2-2) after Chryst has been the primary play-caller throughout his tenure as the team’s coach.

The Badgers head into a matchup at No. 19 Iowa (5-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium coming off two woeful offensive showings in their past two games, both of which were losses. UW scored seven points against Northwestern on Nov. 21 and six against Indiana last week, marking the fewest points for the program over a two-game stretch since 1991.

“Joe is really smart, has a good sense of things. You can’t make the decision if you didn’t feel like there was someone that could do it,” Chryst told reporters in his news conference Monday.

Chryst still is active in preparing the game plan with Rudolph and the other assistants on offense.