Paul Chryst confirms he gave up his play-calling duties for Wisconsin football this season: Here's why

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday that longtime assistant Joe Rudolph is calling plays for the Badgers’ offense this season.
This marks a shift for No. 25 UW (2-2) after Chryst has been the primary play-caller throughout his tenure as the team’s coach.
The Badgers head into a matchup at No. 19 Iowa (5-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium coming off two woeful offensive showings in their past two games, both of which were losses. UW scored seven points against Northwestern on Nov. 21 and six against Indiana last week, marking the fewest points for the program over a two-game stretch since 1991.
“Joe is really smart, has a good sense of things. You can’t make the decision if you didn’t feel like there was someone that could do it,” Chryst told reporters in his news conference Monday.
Chryst still is active in preparing the game plan with Rudolph and the other assistants on offense.
He said the reason for the change is a combination of the trust he has in Rudolph and the events of the offseason. Chryst had to manage the program through a schedule and workflow that was shaped and reshaped often because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then was a significant voice on the coaches committee that helped bring back Big Ten Conference football after the league’s presidents and chancellors voted to cancel the season.
“There was a lot of time spent in the offseason as we’re getting ready for (the season) where you weren’t able to do all the, in my opinion, necessary homework and preparation where your time needed to be spent,” Chryst said.
“I feel like I’m still in a position where I can truly help and assist, but I thought that there comes a time where you’ve got to be a little bit careful of (considering) ‘What is your job?’ It still starts with the whole team and the program, and (I) didn’t want to compromise there and shortchange another. I think those are some of the thoughts that went into it.”
Badgers fans take to Twitter after loss to Indiana
Cough, cough
Barry should have been more vocal about the Big Ten not playing this season for health reasons.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) December 5, 2020
Asleep at the controls
What can you say this team didn’t look ready to play. You have to question the offensive play calling very vanilla. Special teams were anything but special. Just an embarrassing performance all around.— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) December 5, 2020
Who they gonna call?
Other way around they get the flag— Pastaboy (@Wiscwin1) December 5, 2020
Tipping the scales
Yep, coaches make a difference; Chryst non existent; IU coach advocating for players, annoying, but it works. IU coach reminded me of CoachK at duke going crazy on refs at UW V duke in ship game, and duke got all the calls in 2nd half=the difference...— Gary Stinson (@GStinson9) December 6, 2020
Outside looking in
Part of the problem with CFP, need to be in final 4; can still have great years, but if not In final seems like season lost...and UW no where near final 4 this year, but this year sucks, and will have an asterisk next to it...— Gary Stinson (@GStinson9) December 6, 2020
Not up for the fight
Played like they were playing for nothing. Uninspired. No offense. Indiana wanted it more.— Joey Disch (@J_Disch) December 5, 2020
Calling it like they (want to) see it
Give the Heisman to Tuttle. And Indiana to CFP. By listening to the ABC announcers .— Brian Suttie (@BigDaddySutt) December 5, 2020
The more you know
Maryland put up 11 points against this “tough Indiana defense” last week in one of the ugliest games I’ve ever seen. Today Wisconsin scored 6. Tells me all I need to know.— Billy Wood (@WillyBood) December 5, 2020
Giving it away
Also the Referees took the game away.— JM_Wisconsin (@Jeff85257) December 5, 2020
That last Badgers play was pass interference, at least twice as bad as the one called on Badgers at NW.
Penalties 8 to 1. Coaching on that also.
What a mess this season is.
They are who they are
They desperately need a WR and fast!— Calvin Cooler (@CoolerCalvin) December 6, 2020
Next class up
21 class will get plenty of playing time.... Hopefully they are as good as billed.— Todd Bethe (@todd_bethe) December 5, 2020
It starts at the top
Terrible coaching. Should have fed Berger twice there— Pastaboy (@Wiscwin1) December 5, 2020
Set up for disappointment
I was never expecting this team to be good this year but after that start you can of felt we were going somewhere. Two straight games against good defenses too— Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) December 5, 2020
No one else to blame
13 points in 8 quarters. The offense is killing the defense— Danny Brisky (@DannyBrisky) December 5, 2020
Lack of preparation
Team was not ready...coaching and zero emotion— Joe Leinfelder (@JoeLeinfelder) December 5, 2020
As simple as that
Better team won. Defense is solid, but offense and special teams are bottom tier BigTen— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) December 5, 2020
Lucky it wasn't worse
Indiana was the better team today and really should have won 21-6, instead of 14-6. They have one heck of a good coach. Not making excuses but their receiving core missed a couple of key players.— Jeff Ostach (@JeffOstach) December 6, 2020
Giving it their all
This team has been really impacted by COVID...it also is lacking playmakers on offense with the top 2 WRs out. Tough year— Todd (@pilprin) December 5, 2020
Not as bad as it looks
This sucks, but I wouldn’t draw too many conclusions from this season. There are certainly concerns going forward, but it needs to get worse than losing to 2 ranked teams to say this program is regressing.— Brendon Fanning (@BrendonFanning) December 6, 2020
Off the crazy train
Mertz hype train has derailed a bit. This offseason, Badgers will need to refocus and reassess. Development of Mertz, Berger, Dike, etc. will be key. OL needs to improve as well. Defensive, who steps up in secondary, and need better rush.— DRich (@drich318318) December 5, 2020
Enough of this already
2020 strikes again. Crappy year, crappy game. When does Spring practice start in 2021?— Michael Martin (@mjmartin557) December 6, 2020
And when can we go back?
When did we go away from shifts, motions, and jet action so much?— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) December 6, 2020
The math checks out
13 points in the last 8 quarters. That’s all that needs to be said.— Chad Steinmetz (@CSteiny24) December 5, 2020
That's just ... wrong
Out of their element
Offense just not very good right now, probably because of the starts and stops of the season. Football is an emotional game and, try as they might, I believe the lack of continuity has negatively affected their edge.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) December 6, 2020
Just winging it
I agree with you. Both WRs out is going to be hard to overcome...but how can you not come up with a gameplan to put your QB in a position for success? Short, quick passing game to the multitude of talented backs and tight-ends would seem like an obvious option.— TJ Ninneman (@tjninneman) December 6, 2020
Give 'em time
Young staff, bad play calling, lack of WR depth, ball handling issues (again). Once tihs young team gels.... look out.— Tony (@MontereyJack3) December 6, 2020
It surely isn't helping
It’s what happens when you play a season during a pandemic and play every only half the weeks. No cohesion— Ryan Byrne (@ryanb80) December 5, 2020
Simple and honest
Brutal— Jim Garofalo (@JimGarofalo) December 5, 2020
Don't forget these
Turnovers and penalties— Brad Lutes (@BALutes) December 6, 2020
What's the point?
Fake season, so ultimately it doesn't matter. But that's the worst offense we've put on the field in 25 years— Wisc (@SCBucky) December 6, 2020
There must be a reason, right?
With the number of talented backs and TEs this team has, why haven't they designed game plan around short, quick passes to these guys?— TJ Ninneman (@tjninneman) December 6, 2020
What more can you say?
