Paul Chryst confirms he gave up his play-calling duties for Wisconsin football this season: Here's why
UW FOOTBALL

Paul Chryst confirms he gave up his play-calling duties for Wisconsin football this season: Here's why

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday that longtime assistant Joe Rudolph is calling plays for the Badgers’ offense this season.

This marks a shift for No. 25 UW (2-2) after Chryst has been the primary play-caller throughout his tenure as the team’s coach.

The Badgers head into a matchup at No. 19 Iowa (5-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium coming off two woeful offensive showings in their past two games, both of which were losses. UW scored seven points against Northwestern on Nov. 21 and six against Indiana last week, marking the fewest points for the program over a two-game stretch since 1991.

Rudolph

“Joe is really smart, has a good sense of things. You can’t make the decision if you didn’t feel like there was someone that could do it,” Chryst told reporters in his news conference Monday.

Chryst still is active in preparing the game plan with Rudolph and the other assistants on offense.

He said the reason for the change is a combination of the trust he has in Rudolph and the events of the offseason. Chryst had to manage the program through a schedule and workflow that was shaped and reshaped often because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then was a significant voice on the coaches committee that helped bring back Big Ten Conference football after the league’s presidents and chancellors voted to cancel the season.

“There was a lot of time spent in the offseason as we’re getting ready for (the season) where you weren’t able to do all the, in my opinion, necessary homework and preparation where your time needed to be spent,” Chryst said.

“I feel like I’m still in a position where I can truly help and assist, but I thought that there comes a time where you’ve got to be a little bit careful of (considering) ‘What is your job?’ It still starts with the whole team and the program, and (I) didn’t want to compromise there and shortchange another. I think those are some of the thoughts that went into it.”

