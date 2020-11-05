Paul Chryst confident Badgers ready to play once virus is contained

UW is still investigating the source of the outbreak, with campus researchers breaking down the genetic makeup of the virus present in the team’s positive cases to compare it to other cases on campus and in the community.

With a maximum of six regular-season games left on its schedule, the Badgers are at the current minimum required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game next month. Chryst said he’s aware of that, but is keeping his focus getting his team able to return to practice and play.

“I understand, obviously. Certainly have (the conference championship game) as the goal. But really we just want to have the opportunity to get back. To do that, we have to stop the spread. That’s what’s most important. Then it’s getting back to where we can be practicing and then playing games,” he said.

“Of all years, this would be the last one that you’d ever try to spend any time or take any of your energy looking forward. You should be grateful just to get an opportunity to play. Then you stack it up at the end of the year and it’s, ‘What did that season (look like), did you get another opportunity to play?’ So to look down the road, I think it’s a little crazy right now because all that matters is one, to stop the spread.”