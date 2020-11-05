Paul Chryst confident Badgers ready to play once virus is contained

For the first time in over a week, University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst can return to work at his office at Camp Randall Stadium.
Chryst is one of the 28 UW players and staff members to contract COVID-19 since Oct. 21, with the sixth-year coach testing positive for the virus last Tuesday. His isolation period ended Thursday which allows him to return to UW’s facilities, but he won’t be leading any practices or in-person meetings. The Badgers (1-0) canceled their game this week, their second cancellation of the season, and team activities are on an indefinite pause as the program attempts to stop the virus’s spread.
Still, in a radio interview with Brian Posick on 1310 WIBA Thursday morning, Chryst sounded optimistic that UW is on the right track to returning to play next week at Michigan.
“We’re all hopeful that we can get back sooner than later, and the key for us is just to stack days with no numbers or low numbers and let the data drive when we can return. We’re certainly hopeful that we can get back and get going again,” Chryst said.
“So far the numbers have been good as we go this week and we need that to continue.”
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez told reporters Tuesday that the team would’ve had enough players available to play this week, but the home game against Purdue was canceled because there were more positive cases reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Michael Moll, the university’s Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten Conference, none of UW football’s players or staffers who have tested positive have experienced severe symptoms or required hospitalization as of Wednesday evening.
Chryst said Thursday that no one position group has been significantly hampered by the virus, and that if testing numbers allow the No. 10 Badgers to play next week, they’ll be able to field a competitive team despite missing “a few” players from the two-deep.
“There’s enough different times throughout the year where different groups kind of got hit with COVID, so in many ways it’s spaced itself out. There’s a couple position groups that have, knock on wood, not contracted the virus,” Chryst said.
“I think we’ve got spots where we feel that certainly guys are ready. I’ve always said as a coach … you never want to play someone before they’re ready. I think that we wouldn’t be in a situation that you’re playing someone before they’re ready to go. So I think roster-wise right now, I think we’d be all right.”
State Journal sources said quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf are among the players who tested positive. Multiple reports state Mertz tested positive Oct. 24, the day after the Badgers’ season-opening win against Illinois.
If the Badgers are able to play next week and Mertz is cleared by a cardiologist and the team doctors to return to physical activity, he would be eligible to play at Michigan. Mertz would complete the 21 days out of game action required by Big Ten Conference protocol on Friday, Nov. 13.
UW is still investigating the source of the outbreak, with campus researchers breaking down the genetic makeup of the virus present in the team’s positive cases to compare it to other cases on campus and in the community.
With a maximum of six regular-season games left on its schedule, the Badgers are at the current minimum required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game next month. Chryst said he’s aware of that, but is keeping his focus getting his team able to return to practice and play.
“I understand, obviously. Certainly have (the conference championship game) as the goal. But really we just want to have the opportunity to get back. To do that, we have to stop the spread. That’s what’s most important. Then it’s getting back to where we can be practicing and then playing games,” he said.
“Of all years, this would be the last one that you’d ever try to spend any time or take any of your energy looking forward. You should be grateful just to get an opportunity to play. Then you stack it up at the end of the year and it’s, ‘What did that season (look like), did you get another opportunity to play?’ So to look down the road, I think it’s a little crazy right now because all that matters is one, to stop the spread.”
FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers football program has 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 26 more people within the program between Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
No.
UW was slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. The Badgers' announced Tuesday the game was canceled as the virus continued to spread among the team.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities is now an indefinite pause, according to a team release.
Coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 5 because he must complete an isolation period before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
