Defenders on the University of Wisconsin football team see both sides of the NCAA’s targeting rule that is altering its lineup this week.
After safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson were flagged and ejected for targeting on the same third-quarter drive Saturday against Michigan, the No. 8 Badgers are preparing to play the first half against Northwestern without either player.
UW coach Paul Chryst and members of the defense spoke about the rulings at Monday’s news conference. While they agree with the intent of the rule in making the game safer for players, it certainly doesn’t make playing defense easier.
“It’s tough. It’s really hard, but it’s something that you’ve got to work on and create a habit in practice because the game is changing now to where you can face some consequences for tackling a certain way or coming in with a certain part of your body,” junior safety Collin Wilder said. “It’s something you’ve got to learn from.”
Wilder saw more action after the ejections, finishing with two tackles and two pass breakups against the Wolverines.
When a player is flagged for targeting, the play is reviewed by a replay official and the call is then confirmed or overturned. Burrell’s flag came on a third-and-8 when Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey slid just before the first-down line. Burrell tried to pull up and stay on his feet, he said Saturday, but their helmets connected and the call was confirmed.
Pearson’s penalty five plays later was more cut and dried — he hit McCaffrey’s head and shoulders while McCaffrey was being tackled by Jack Sanborn. McCaffrey suffered a concussion on the play, and Pearson sent him a message on Twitter, writing, “I wish you nothing but the best and hope you’re doing OK. Never my intent to slow down the big things you have ahead of you. God bless.”
Chryst said Monday no one wants to see injuries and that defenses are playing smarter as a result of the rule, but acknowledged it’s an imperfect system.
“The intended rule and purpose behind it, I think everyone would agree with,” he said. “Anytime you get into, ‘How does this apply?’ I think there are times where there’s unintended consequences.”
Wilder, sophomore Tyler Mais and redshirt freshman John Torchio are all in line for more snaps against the Wildcats. Wilder said while their numbers are down, the safeties on the field can’t afford to be less aggressive.
“Don’t think, just go, and whatever happens we’ll find a way to adjust,” he said.
Burrell and Pearson having targeting calls on their ledger matters more this season after an additional penalty was added to the rule for repeat offenders. Players penalized for targeting three times in the same season will be ejected from the game in which they’re penalized and suspended the entire following game. That punishment repeats for any more targeting penalties that player gets that season beyond three.
“You get comments from everybody, everybody in the stands, about, ‘Oh, he should have slowed down, that’s cheap.’ Well, it’s a lot easier said than done when you’re out there playing and you’re going 1,000 miles an hour and you’re just trying to make a play,” Wilder said.
The location where hits take place isn’t entirely in a defender’s control, either.
Senior inside linebacker Chris Orr described situations in which he’s about to deliver a hit to an opponent’s chest or stomach area — all within the rules — then the ball-carrier ducks his head between them and creates contact with his helmet.
“A lot of times it’s hard because people are catching it, and coming down. A lot of it is unintentional. People think it’s so purposeful — nobody plays football saying, ‘I’m going to go give this guy a concussion. I’m going to go hit him with my helmet,’” Orr said.
“A lot of times, running backs are putting their head directly down (toward defenders). On stuff like that, I don’t know what they want us to do.”
Sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks said the Badgers will learn from the targeting calls, but won’t sacrifice the speed it plays with in attempts to avoid them.
“It’s very difficult as a defender,” he said. “We just have to keep playing. I hope the rule changes soon, but you don’t want to play slow. You want to keep playing fast — that’s what we pride our defense in, playing fast. I guess those guys paid the price for it.”
From the infirmary
Safety Madison Cone and nose tackle Bryson Williams are listed as questionable against Northwestern on the preliminary injury report. Cone and Williams have left leg injuries. Williams missed last week’s game against Michigan with his injury.
Junior tight end Luke Benzschawel is out with a right leg injury; he has not played this season.
Kent State time 11 a.m.
The Oct. 5 game against Kent State will start at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.
The program announced the start time in a tweet. The game — the third consecutive 11 a.m. start for the No. 8 Badgers — will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
It will be the first matchup between UW and Kent State, a MAC team coached by former Badgers tight end and quarterback Sean Lewis.