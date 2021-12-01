 Skip to main content
Pair of area football recruits to walk on at Wisconsin
Pair of area football recruits to walk on at Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin football team surrendered Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the 18th-ranked Badgers 23-13 on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Two area football recruits announced their decisions Wednesday to accept preferred walk-on offers from the University of Wisconsin.

Fort Atkinson offensive lineman Drew Evans and Baraboo linebacker Luna Larson will walk on for the Badgers, joining fellow in-state walk-ons Jackson Trudgeon (Edgewood), John Clifford (Watertown) and Gavin Lahm (Kaukauna) in the class.

Evans is a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder who projects as an interior offensive lineman for UW, and he was receiving interest from North Dakota State and South Dakota before choosing to stay home. Evans earned first-team All-Badger Small honors as a tackle this season.

Larson — a 6-2, 220-pound athlete who was all-conference at both quarterback and linebacker for Baraboo this season — chose to walk on at UW over scholarship offers from Group of Five programs such as Air Force, Buffalo, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan. He also turned down an offer from North Dakota, where his brother Noah is a linebacker.

He earned Badger Small defensive player of the year and WFCA All-State honors after posting 65 tackles, including 16 for loss, and five sacks.

UW has 19 players in the 2022 class, including 14 who have orally accepted scholarship offers.

