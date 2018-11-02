Ryan Connelly took one official visit coming out of Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota.
Division-I programs weren’t convinced the state title-winning quarterback held the arm talent to succeed at the highest level of college football, and they struggled to project him at a different position without much game tape to aid their evaluation.
After traveling north about 175 miles to check out the University of Minnesota-Duluth, a Division-II school, Connelly left wondering if his future included football at all.
"I remember seeing the stadium and being like, ‘My high school stadium’s bigger than that. I don’t want to play here,’” Connelly said. “If Wisconsin never gave me that walk-on offer, I don’t know what I’d be doing right now. I just knew I couldn’t take a step sideways. I knew I wanted to play at the biggest level."
Connelly said he may have attended the University of Wisconsin as a normal student before the Badgers extended the only walk-on opportunity available. Now a fifth-year senior, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound inside linebacker stands among the best in the country.
Connelly became one of 10 semifinalists for the Butkus Award on Monday, given annually to the nation’s best linebacker, and enters Saturday’s game against Rutgers at Camp Randall Stadium as UW’s leading tackler for the second straight season.
Undoubtedly one of the Badgers’ best defensive players, Connelly could take a shot at the NFL next season just five years after his football career nearly ran out of options.
“He’s kind of had to wait a little bit to get his shot,” UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "Now he’s finally got it, and he’s really ran with it. It’s just a testament to how far he’s come."
Starting from the bottom
Connelly’s success didn’t come instantaneously in Madison. He arrived on campus in the summer of 2014 only to receive a heart-sinking call from defensive coordinator Dave Aranda a couple months later.
On his way home to Minnesota following the conclusion of UW’s summer conditioning, Aranda told Connelly he wouldn’t be invited to fall camp. With 107 players in the program at the time, Connelly became one of just two left off the Badgers’ 105-man camp roster.
“My mom was driving me home at the time,” Connelly said. "Otherwise, it could have been bad. I was a little disappointed. ... That was probably the low point in my career."
Even though an injury during UW’s first practice forced him onto the roster right away, "the blow to the ego and confidence definitely had a little lingering effect there."
Also an avid lacrosse player in high school, Connelly didn’t often attend camps that could have helped his cause during the recruiting process. His aforementioned positional uncertainty also pushed him under the radar, although he did — albeit on accident — show off his defensive skill set for part of his junior year at Eden Prairie High.
Defensive coaches pulled Connelly, then a backup quarterback, away from his position group and stuck him at defensive end during a practice in the middle of the 2012 season. In reality, head coach Mike Grant wanted a different player — one with a name similar to “Connelly” — to make a position switch in order to give the Eagles more speed at defensive end.
Realizing the miscommunication, Grant walked over to Eden Prairie’s defensive line coach to send Connelly back to quarterback.
"Well, he goes, ‘Coach, I’ve had him for five minutes. He’s the best D-end we have right now. He’s our best one by a mile,’” Grant said. "And he ended up being a great player as a starting D-end on a state championship team.”
Grant didn’t even need that season to vouch honestly for Connelly. He believes if given the chance, Connelly held the talent to become a Big Ten starting quarterback. If not, finding a different spot for him wouldn’t be difficult.
“I told (UW), he will start for you,” Grant said. "I said he’ll start at quarterback, and if he doesn’t start there, he’ll start somewhere else for you. And that’s all they needed from me."
That potential began showing during the spring of 2016, with Connelly entering his redshirt sophomore season for the Badgers.
Connelly said he stopped overthinking, a key coaching point during his early days at UW, let it loose and started playing faster than ever. By this point, he had mastered the playbook and allowed his quick reactions take over.
"I remember that spring kind of looking around like, ‘Eh, I don’t know. What do we gotta do with this kid?’” said Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, UW’s newly-hired defensive backs coach at the time. "And then by the end of that spring going into the summer, you’re like, ‘Wow. We have another player. He’s a talented kid.’
"He just kind of let it go and started playing faster. That’s when you got to see the athleticism come out, and just awesome to see him from that day just grow his confidence every single week. It’s why he is where he is right now."
UW threw Connelly into action during its season-opener against fifth-ranked LSU at Lambeau Field after Chris Orr tore his ACL early in the first quarter. Connelly made a game-defining play when he slipped a screen and stopped Heisman Trophy candidate Leonard Fournette in the open field on a key third down in the Badgers’ upset victory.
He beat out Orr for a starting spot alongside Edwards the following season and led UW with 88 tackles. Even so, Connelly remained in Edwards’ shadow as the third-year starter earned All-American honors and finished as a finalist for the Butkus Award.
This season, perhaps for the first time, no one’s overlooking what Connelly’s capable of.
“It’s just an awesome testament to how the kid works,” said Leonhard, who also walked on at UW before becoming an All-American and spending 10 years in the NFL. "Everyone doesn’t start at the same spot, whether it’s talent, whether it’s recruiting, scholarship, walk-on, all that stuff. It doesn’t matter where you start.
"Obviously, he’s a talented guy. He was raw. He was a raw football player that didn’t necessarily have a position. ... I don’t think (his athleticism is overlooked) anymore. Turn on the tape. You don’t have to go more than a couple plays and he flashes. And I think that’s why he’s getting the recognition right now."