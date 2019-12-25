Outside linebackers Tyler Johnson, Christian Bell become factors in limited appearances

Patience is one of the toughest virtues to follow in college football.
With short careers and chances to play condensed to about a dozen weeks in the fall and winter, waiting your turn isn’t the easiest task to accomplish.
But two players on the University of Wisconsin football team — outside linebackers Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell — set an example of how to use the time they weren’t in the playing rotation. Their work in practice helped pave a way to consistent reps in the final month of the year, and they made plays when they got their chances.
As No. 11 UW (10-3) gets set to take on No. 7 Oregon (11-2) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, Johnson and Bell are in the mix for a front seven that has to find a way to slow down the Ducks’ strong running attack.
“It’s cool to see that,” senior outside linebacker Zack Baun said. “Those guys have been here all season. Bell was on scout team for a little bit, but his effort never went away. He’s really taken advantage of the opportunity that coach has given him, same with Tyler Johnson. A veteran guy that really knows his stuff and knows the defense. He’s able to make plays.”
Johnson, a senior from Menasha, has been in this role for the majority of his career. After redshirting in 2015, he’s appeared in 44 games but started just two last season when a rash of injuries struck the linebackers. Still, he’s shown a knack for making things happen in limited snaps.
He forced fumbles in back-to-back weeks in 2017, against Illinois and Indiana, with his strip against the latter igniting a blowout win. Last season, he had one of his best games against Nebraska, producing five total tackles, 2½ for loss, and a forced fumble.
“I think that’s kind of been Tyler’s niche and role,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. "He’s obviously very accountable, dependable, which gives him a chance. You can trust him. He finds a way to make plays."
He started seeing more regular playing time after UW’s bye week at the beginning of November and again made his presence felt against Nebraska with three tackles and a sack. He played 15 snaps against Minnesota and recovered a fumble that set up UW’s final touchdown.
As the Badgers prepared for No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, Johnson knew he’d be in the rotation, but he was used extensively when junior Noah Burks went out with a left leg injury. He played 45 snaps and had a tackle.
“It’s definitely a good feeling,” Johnson said. "Anytime you can help the team, it always feels good helping your brothers be successful. I think the biggest thing is just always staying ready. Coaches have confidence in you to put you on the field, you’ve got to be ready to seize the opportunity.”
That’s not always easy, especially as an older player, Johnson said. But seeing the Badgers have success made waiting for his chance more palatable.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said one of Johnson’s best traits is his knowledge of the scheme.
“He’s always a guy who is going to be right,” Leonhard said. "He knows his job, he understands what he’s got to do. He knows himself, he knows what his strengths and limitations are. He always finds him way around the football,
“It’s been huge to be able to add him a little bit more to that rotation, take some snaps off of Noah, take some snaps off of Zack Baun and still get big production. It’s fun to watch him. He’s playing with great energy. He realizes this is close to the end of his Badger career. The urgency he’s playing with, and the fun, you can see it in his eyes, he’s having a blast every week. It’s always fun to see seniors play great ball.”
Bell, a junior from Birmingham, Alabama, brings a unique physicality to the position. At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, Bell is the heaviest outside linebacker on the squad and one of the tallest.
He’s played in five games this season, and got a sack on a fourth-down play against Purdue last month. He had a tackle in 11 snaps against Minnesota and two in 24 snaps against Ohio State.
It took him a while to find his lane his year; he didn’t play for the middle two months of the season. Leonhard said Bell’s effort in practice earned him playing time, and he spoke to Bell in the week prior to the Purdue game and challenged him to take ownership of his role.
“We’re going to put you on the field to do well in a role that you can have success in, and for him, he can be a dynamic pass rusher for us, he has to be a physical presence because of his size and his strength,” Leonhard said. “I think he’s starting to figure that out for us, and that’s what was able to get him some snaps, and obviously a big play in the (Purdue) game.”