Open Jim: Will Wisconsin basketball go from Big Ten champion to missing the NCAA tournament?

An Open Jim mailbag reader wanted to know this week how the personal and team dynamics are coming together for the 2022 University of Wisconsin football team.

It’s hard to say. The media doesn’t have access to players and coaches except in special cases once spring practice ends. It’s a quiet period even though there’s a lot of important work being done behind the scenes for the Badgers, both in terms of individual work and team building.

The good news is we’ll begin finding out more next week, when the Big Ten holds its annual media days in Indianapolis. UW coach Paul Chryst will be there taking questions along with three players: Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig and Graham Mertz.

It’ll be a good chance to catch up with those guys and begin learning more about UW leading into the start of camp a few weeks from now.

As always, thanks for reading and for those who submitted questions, keep them coming.

I’m fairly confident UW will be back in the NCAA Tournament again next season and I’m basing that on a couple things:

Even though it will be really difficult to fill the holes left by Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, the Badgers have a really good foundation to build around in forward Tyler Wahl, point guard Chucky Hepburn and center Steven Crowl. If all three of those players can take a step forward in their development — and I think that will happen — that’s a lot of experience and talent to make up for some big question marks.

Before I get to those concerns, here’s one more reason I’m not expecting a down year: The Big Ten lost a ton of talent and won’t be as deep as it was the past couple seasons. Plus, UW caught some breaks in terms of its conference schedule.

But the lack of proven depth on this roster could be a problem. Let’s face it, we don’t know how quickly transfers Kamari McGee (UW-Green Bay) and Max Klesmit (Wofford) will adapt after moving up from mid-major programs to the Big Ten. We haven’t seen enough from the likes of Jahcobi Neath, Jordan Davis, Carter Gilmore, Markus Ilver, Isaac Lindsey and Chris Hodges to know if they’re capable of playing significant roles. We have no idea what, if anything, UW will get from incoming freshmen Connor Essegian and Luke Haertle this season.

Depth and poor 3-point shooting caught up with the Badgers at the end of a glorious season in 2021-22, and it’s possible those two areas will be a problem again. One giant question mark at this point is who will back up Crowl at center.

One nightmare scenario: UW loses Wahl, Hepburn or Crowl to an injury for an extended period. That’d put an NCAA Tournament berth in serious jeopardy, in my opinion.

It might be cheating a little bit to list a returning starter as a breakout player, but I make the rules here and I’m going with Crowl for that pick.

He averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33 starts as a sophomore last season, and I think Crowl is ready to make a jump now that he’s in his third season in the program. Last season was probably his “breakout” season considering he went from seldom-used freshman to full-time starter, but I think there could be a “breakthrough” for Crowl in 2022-23.

Markus Ilver, a 6-foot-8 forward who appeared in eight games and played a total of 29 minutes as a true freshman in 2021-22, qualifies as an under-the-radar prospect, and I’m picking him for that part of the question.

UW needs to build some depth in the frontcourt and Ilver, a native of Estonia, was an intriguing prospect during the limited chances I got to see him last season. If Ilver can develop to the point where he can provide 10 to 15 minutes a game, that’d make me feel a lot better about UW’s rotation beyond the Wahl-Hepburn-Crowl trio.

UW really needs Davis to take a big step in his development, and I think he’s capable of doing that. Davis showed flashes at times last season, but it’s hard for a player to get in a rhythm when he’s averaging 6.5 minutes per game and sometimes not getting off the bench at all.

Davis went 8 of 28 from 3-point range and I chalk up that mainly to the growing pains that go along with not getting consistent playing time. As I wrote right after the season ended, UW’s perimeter shooting needs to be much better, and I think Davis can help in that area.

He’s not as athletic or talented as his twin brother, Johnny, but Jordan is smart and works hard. If he’s not starting on the wing, I’d expect him to be one of the first two players off the bench next season.

Larger? Yes. Large? I don’t think so.

As I mentioned earlier, UW has some serious depth issues in the frontcourt and Gilmore will have a chance at an expanded role. But he’s still kind of a tweener from a position standpoint and it’s hard at this point to see him getting anything more than spot duty behind Wahl at the “4” spot.

Gilmore played 173 minutes last season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 22 games, and those numbers should go up during his third season with the program. He’s a much better shooter than he showed last season, when he went 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

But I’m not expecting a breakout season from Gilmore, who nonetheless can add some much-needed minutes and production off the bench.

Two wings who have made official visits to UW — Gehrig Normand of Texas and Jamie Kaiser of Virginia — still are undecided. Kaiser will be a tough get considering two schools in his backyard, Maryland and Virginia, are among his finalists.

Minnesota forward Nolan Winter — he attends Lakeville North High School, which has sent Nate Reuvers and Wahl to UW — is scheduled to visit in August and UW has been recruiting him for a while.

One more name that emerged recently is Cyril Martynov, a center from Canada who is part of the 2023 recruiting cycle but is considering reclassifying into the 2022 class. This one came from way off the radar and I’d be surprised if Martynov ends up at UW.

Stephan Bracey Jr., if he remains healthy, has a good chance to be the kick returner. Bracey returned six kicks for 193 yards last season, including a 91-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff vs. Nebraska.

Skyler Bell might be a candidate at kick returner as well.

As for punts, Dean Engram has experience at that spot and could get first crack. Another guy to keep an eye on is Markus Allen.

A couple of true freshmen who could be in the mix in the return game if UW decides to burn their redshirts: Cade Yacamelli and Vinny Anthony.

This one’s hard for me to wrap my head around because I have a difficult time buying into the hypothetical that the Badgers beat the Buckeyes in Columbus.

But let’s say it happens. UW still has some tricky road games to navigate (Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska) and probably could drop one of those and still be in College Football Playoff contention. Problem is, there’s a good chance Ohio State would be waiting for the Badgers in the Big Ten title game and beating the Buckeyes twice seems, well, pretty impossible.

More likely — and yet not likely at all — scenario: UW loses at Ohio State in late September but otherwise runs the table and beats the Buckeyes in a rematch in Indianapolis.

Bottom line: It’s really, really hard for me to see the Badgers being good enough to go 12-1 or 13-0 this season. There are way too many question marks (quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, middle linebacker, secondary, special teams) coming off a 9-4 team that lost several of its best players.

But it’s July, so let your imagination run wild.

As I wrote in a column last week, I believe Chris McIntosh grew in the job during a first year as UW’s athletic director that was filled with challenges.

But the challenges are going to keep right on coming and some of them aren’t exactly new.

Continuing to help UW land in a good place with name, image and likeness (NIL) has to be at or near the top of McIntosh’s list in Year 2.

Meanwhile, this is going to be a massive season for the UW men’s hockey program, and it’s clear Tony Granato has entered make-or-break territory. McIntosh may have two big decisions to make next spring: Determining whether Granato has earned the right to stick around and, if he hasn’t, finding the right person to turn around this program.

Tough to say, though the AL Central isn’t exactly a murderer’s row, either.

Milwaukee is 50-43 at the All-Star Break, and having Cincinnati and Pittsburgh in the same division has been helpful. The Brewers are a combined 16-6 against the Pirates (9-4) and the Reds (7-2) while going 6-6 against St. Louis and 6-7 against the Chicago Cubs.

That’s 28-19 against the NL Central and 22-24 against everybody else. The Brewers have 69 games remaining and 29 are against division foes: 10 more against Cincinnati, seven against St. Louis and six each vs. Pittsburgh and Chicago.

While the Brewers are typically a pretty good team after the break and I think they’re better this season than they’ve shown to date, there are a lot of stiff out-of-division challenges remaining: seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and three apiece vs. the New York Yankees and New York Mets.