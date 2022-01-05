Open Jim: Will the Wisconsin football defense be as stout in 2022 after losing so many key players?

“Jaire is coming back — zero question. He is on the roster at his fifth-year option for a fully guaranteed $13.294M. There is no way the Packers keep him at that value and one of their top priorities has to be extending him to keep him around long term and reduce this cap hit. I have a scenario where they can make him the highest paid CB in the league and save over $6M on the cap.

“Bakhtiari will be here as well — they just paid him a boatload of guaranteed money and committed to him long term. Cutting or trading him actually costs more money on their salary cap than if they keep him. We will likely see another kick the can restructure where they push another $7-$9M of his salary on the 'cap credit card' and deal with the consequences in 2023 and beyond where his contract cap hits start mirroring those of franchise QBs.”

So where does that leave the Packers in terms of keeping Rodgers and/or Adams? Bottom line: General manager Brian Gutekunst is going to have some hard decisions to make in the offseason, though he hinted at that way back in the offseason when he admitted the team was “all in” for 2021.

Here’s Ken’s final word: