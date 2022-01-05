Open Jim: Will the Wisconsin football defense be as stout in 2022 after losing so many key players?

There’s nothing better around the holiday season than leftovers, and I’ve got some good ones for you this week.
It sometimes is difficult to get to every question in the Open Jim mailbag. I sometimes run into time and workload issues and other times I just want more time to think over questions.
That’s what the first edition of 2022 is about: cleaning up some leftover questions. In fact, I didn’t even ask for a new batch of questions this week (though a couple rolled in via email.)
With the Badger Football defense likely to lose great players to the NFL who are the likely replacements? Will the defense be as stout? What does the defense need to do to improve against teams like Nebraska? Not play contain on the QB as much?— Dale Hanson (@dalehanson82) December 27, 2021
Two decisions this week — cornerback Faion Hicks’ to not use his extra season of eligibility and inside linebacker Leo Chenal’s to forego his senior campaign and head to the NFL — add to the rebuilding project that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has in front of him.
The only full-time starters returning for the Badgers as of now are defensive end Isaiah Mullens, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Cornerback Dean Engram was UW’s nickelback and is a strong candidate to move into a full-time role next season.
Defensive end Rodas Johnson, who saw time as a backup, has a solid chance at starting alongside Benton and Mullen on UW’s front. James Thompson Jr. also was impressive in limited reps and has a chance to be in the rotation. Finding a fourth end and depth behind Benton are important tasks this offseason.
Herbig will start at one outside linebacker spot and could be joined by Daryl Peterson, a highly touted member of UW’s 2021 recruiting class. C.J. Goetz will be in the mix and Aaron Witt and Spencer Lytle could push for more playing time but need to avoid injuries that have plagued each of them. Another player to keep an eye on is Kaden Johnson, a blue-chip prospect in the 2020 class who has a massive offseason in front of him.
Both inside spots are up for grabs, with Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta the frontrunners. Tatum Grass can play either spot and could fill Mike Maskalunas’ role as a versatile backup, while Jake Ratzlaff and Jake Chaney are intriguing young prospects.
The cornerback spots are wide open as well, with Engram the most experienced cornerback followed by Alexander Smith and Semar Melvin. UW added depth this week by landing Justin Clark, a transfer from Toledo, and Ricardo Hallman and Al Ashford are two 2021 class members to watch.
UW is a little more experienced at safety even though it has two starters to replace there as well. John Torchio was on the field a lot in 2021, while Travian Blaylock and Hunter Wohler saw time as well.
Considering how much talent and experience there is to replace, it’s hard to imagine the Badgers being as stout on defense as they were this past season. But Leonhard likely will find a way to make it a competitive unit.
Has UW men’s basketball ever had a better player than Johnny Davis in the modern era? I think the only comparison in the Bennett/Ryan era is Alando Tucker, and shortly before that Michael Finley. Before that no one except possibly Joe Franklin in the late 1960s.
— Dave Jenkins (via email)
A couple names I’d add to your list for consideration, Dave, are Devin Harris and Frank Kaminsky.
It’s tough to have any conversation about the best UW player in the modern era without mentioning the program’s only national player of the year in that span (Kaminsky) and its only top-five draft pick of that era.
Back to your original question, which is really difficult to answer at this point because Davis is less than halfway into his sophomore season. While Davis certainly is trending toward being one of the best to wear a UW uniform, will he be with the Badgers long enough to give us a true measure compared to others who spent three and four seasons in the program?
Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 11 games this season and UW is 10-1 with him in the lineup. He’s coming off a career-high 37-point effort in a 72-67 win at No. 3 Purdue on Monday and is on pace to become the first UW player to average 20 points in a season since Finley averaged 20.5 in 1994-95. Even Clarence Sherrod’s program record for single-season scoring average (23.8 in 1970-71) is within range for Davis.
This is subjective, of course, but I look at “best player” as which player I’d start a team with if given a choice. My choice — right now, at least — would be Harris. Great leader, clutch performer, could create for himself and others, tough as nails, true winner. If he had stuck around for his senior season in 2004-05, he very well could have been a first-team All-American and UW would have had a legitimate shot at winning it all.
I strongly considered Kaminsky. The man was a unicorn, a 7-footer who could score inside and out, a great passer and helped lead this program to back-to-back Final Fours. Finley, a big factor in this program’s return to relevance, would be a close third and rightfully is getting his jersey retired later this season.
Full disclosure: I never saw players such as Franklin and Sherrod in action, so they're hard to rank. One guy who I have a tiny recollection of is Rick Olson, and he's a guy who would have made an even bigger statistical impact if the 3-point line would have been around when he played.
Could Davis end up at the top of this list? That would have seemed unrealistic two months ago, but his game just keeps making jumps and I don’t think he’s close to reaching his ceiling. Stay tuned.
Green Bay faces huge cap issues next year. Have the injuries to star players presented options for moving on from some big cap hits next year (they’re winning without them this year) and how would an ARod extension fit in to the equation?— Keith Schmidt (@madtownkeith) December 13, 2021
The salary cap is a complicated deal and my rust still is showing after being away from covering the NFL for more than a decade.
So I’ll rely on people who know way more than me and will disclose up front that I reached out to Ken Ingalls, who is a good follow on Twitter (@KenIngalls) because he can break down a complicated topic and make it understandable, particularly as it relates to the Packers.
I think you bring up an interesting point, Keith: The Packers have gone 13-3 despite being without left tackle David Bahktiari for the entire season, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith for almost all of it and cornerback Jaire Alexander for all but four games. Low-cost replacements such as Yosh Nijman and Rasul Douglas have helped make out for the absences of Bakhtiari and Alexander.
Smith almost certainly won’t be back in 2022. But can the Packers save some much-needed cap room by moving on from Bakhtiari and Alexander after this season?
Ken’s answer: Both will be back.
“Jaire is coming back — zero question. He is on the roster at his fifth-year option for a fully guaranteed $13.294M. There is no way the Packers keep him at that value and one of their top priorities has to be extending him to keep him around long term and reduce this cap hit. I have a scenario where they can make him the highest paid CB in the league and save over $6M on the cap.
“Bakhtiari will be here as well — they just paid him a boatload of guaranteed money and committed to him long term. Cutting or trading him actually costs more money on their salary cap than if they keep him. We will likely see another kick the can restructure where they push another $7-$9M of his salary on the 'cap credit card' and deal with the consequences in 2023 and beyond where his contract cap hits start mirroring those of franchise QBs.”
So where does that leave the Packers in terms of keeping Rodgers and/or Adams? Bottom line: General manager Brian Gutekunst is going to have some hard decisions to make in the offseason, though he hinted at that way back in the offseason when he admitted the team was “all in” for 2021.
Here’s Ken’s final word:
“Specifically on Rodgers & Adams — keeping both these guys around is a tricky proposition for the Packers in 2022 and would require some significant cap sacrifices moves. My baseline to get under the cap includes cutting Z Smith, Randall Cobb, Mason Crosby, and Marcedes Lewis, on top of restructuring several other key veterans — this assumes both Rodgers & Adams are gone. I don't see a realistic way the Packers can bring back Adams on the franchise tag — they need to come to a long-term deal before the new year as the $20.12M tag is just too much for the Packers to absorb on their cap, even if they restructure it later.”
Why not take the football first and score and make the other have to do the same thing then always be in the hole right after kickoff?
— Darrel Cappel (via email)
The rationale to deferring is teams want the ball to start the second half. In a perfect world — and we’ve seen this play out for the Packers — they’ll score a touchdown or field goal to end the first half, get the ball to start the third quarter and score again to create a nice little run.
While I understand your logic about grabbing momentum early, it assumes that the team that takes the ball always is going to score. I’m not sure what the percentages are, but I’d bet teams end up not scoring on that first possession of the game more often than not.
