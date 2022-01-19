Open Jim: Why the 2023 season could be a special one for the Wisconsin football program

This Open Jim mailbag begins with a rant.
Consider this a request that will benefit me and you: Please don’t comment on stories you haven’t read.
This came up a lot last week, first after my column on how some games are unwatchable for fans who are color blind. And again after my column criticizing the Big Ten for watching its integrity get damaged following UW’s win over Iowa on Jan. 6.
After I posted the column about color blindness on our Facebook fan page, a reader quickly pointed out that a game between UW and Illinois a lot of years ago was unwatchable for fans watching the game on television. Yeah, I know, because the first three paragraphs of the column are devoted to how hard that game was on fans’ eyes.
My Twitter timeline was flooded a couple days later with comments after the sportsmanship column dropped. Iowa fans who clearly had stopped at the headline and/or summary had lots of opinions about that piece and some even had questions that clearly were answered within the column.
It drives me bonkers and I can’t for the life of me understand why someone wouldn’t just take the time to read through the story before offering their two cents.
Rant over. Thanks again for reading and submitting questions to Open Jim. If you'd like to ask something for a future mailbag, either email me at jpolzin@madison.com or drop a question in the thread when I put out the signal every Sunday.
You feel that the Badgers could have a special team in 2023. Could you elaborate on that opinion? I assume you feel they will have a real good QB, either Graham Mertz or someone else. What else will be special, and I sure hope that you're right.
— Bill Limbach (via email)
This is a good question from Bill because I’ve hinted at this multiple times but never elaborated.
I’ve said I expect next season to be a rebuilding season for UW because it has so many seniors (and Leo Chenal, a junior who is leaving for the NFL) to replace. The schedule is favorable and the Badgers’ bowl streak should remain intact, but I don’t think this is a team that should be expected to contend for a Big Ten title.
The good news is a lot of young players will get valuable experience in 2022 and that should serve as a springboard into the following season. Plus, I think there are legitimate reasons to be excited about a 2021 recruiting class that will be starting its third season in the program in 2023. There are a ton of intriguing prospects in that group: tailback Braelon Allen; wide receivers Markus Allen and Skyler Bell; offensive linemen Nolan Rucci, Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel; linebackers Darryl Peterson, Jake Ratzlaff, T.J. Bollers, Bryan Sanborn, A.J. Adebogun and Jake Chaney; defensive backs Hunter Wohler, Al Ashford III and Ricardo Hallman; and more.
Plus, the 2020 class will be in its fourth season in the program, and that was a highly regarded group as well.
Bottom line: I think there are a lot of difference-makers at key spots in those two groups and it all could come together by the 2023 campaign.
But yes, it all comes down to quarterback play. I’ve used this line before and there’s a chance it will get thrown back in my face down the line, but I think there’s a great quarterback somewhere inside Graham Mertz and I’m still expecting that potential to turn into reality over the next two seasons.
If not, perhaps another member of that 2021 class — Deacon Hill — is ready to lead the offense by then. Either way, 2023 is on my radar as a potential big season for the Badgers.
There's an obvious caveat that needs to be attached: Projecting the next season is hard enough these days because the NCAA transfer portal dramatically can change a program with arrivals and/or departures. So making predictions for two seasons from now is even more difficult and should be taken with a grain of salt.
When will we hear updates on the football coaching staff? Other programs are already making hires. Does the delay indicate they are looking at options from the NFL? Mainly Tolzien and Bevell— Chad Holz (@cdholz34) January 16, 2022
Any updates on the football coaching staff?? Have they talked to potential coaches about OL, QB/OC or LB? Any indication if Bobstad would move back to OL.— Tisch (@hauser42) January 16, 2022
I’m not even sure I’d call this a delay. It’s pretty much what I expected for a couple reasons:
1. Paul Chryst isn’t the type to rush into decisions.
2. It’s quite possible he’ll look to the NFL if he does decide his offense needs a tweak or something more.
And while I understand why fans are impatient as they see other programs filling spots, remember that most of the hires in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s complete makeover of his offensive staff weren’t announced until late January and there were even moves that came after that.
If I were a betting man, I’d put some money on Bob Bostad moving back from inside linebackers coach to the offensive line, a spot he previously held when Chryst was the offensive coordinator under Bret Bielema. Some of the best offensive lines in UW program history came under Bostad’s watch, and it’d make a lot of sense for him to transition back into that role.
I haven’t heard any other names associated with that position.
As far as Darrell Bevell or Scott Tolzien joining the staff if Chryst chooses to take an item or two off his own plate, I just can’t see the Bevell move happening. I know fans love him for his days as a UW quarterback and he’s had a long career as an NFL coach, but it’d surprise me if Bevell would return to the college ranks for the first time since being a wide receivers coach at Connecticut in 1998 and 1999.
While Tolzien makes more sense to me, I could understand why Chryst would be reluctant to hand him the keys to the offense even though they had a great relationship at UW and Chryst thinks the world of Tolzien’s personality and football IQ. Remember, Tolzien never has called plays, never has recruited and never even has coached a position.
Not to sound like a broken record here, but all we can do is wait until the white smoke rises from Chryst’s chimney.
the Badgers have a lot of solid yet inexperienced pieces in the TE room for next season…I know it’s early but how do you see that position playing out next season? which guys play and what roles do they have?— Wishbone (@SeannyWishbone4) January 16, 2022
This is a big spring for UW tight ends coach Mickey Turner and the players remaining in that room.
It’s going to be difficult to replace Jake Ferguson, who finished his career with 145 catches for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. The former Madison Memorial standout and grandson of former UW athletic director/football coach Barry Alvarez — really, it’s true — led the Badgers with 46 receptions this past season, was second with 450 yards receiving and shared the team lead with three touchdown receptions.
There’s plenty of quantity remaining on the depth chart, but not a whole lot of proven quality. Senior-to-be Jack Eschenbach would seem to be the next in line, but he has only five career catches for 59 yards. He had three catches for 32 yards while being limited to eight games in 2021 due to injury.
While junior Clay Cundiff should have an expanded role, he’s also coming off an injury that limited him to five games last season. Cundiff had three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
Jaylan Franklin got some time in the Las Vegas Bowl. Could he find a way into the rotation?
Hayden Rucci and Cam Large fit more of the blocking tight end role, and Large even could see time at fullback now that John Chenal is gone.
One other guy to keep an eye on this spring is Jack Pugh, who is athletic and could develop into a good player down the road after redshirting this past season as a true freshman.
NBA scouts are tailing Johnny Davis like a paparazzi. Critiquing Johnny's game through the lens of a scout, how does he grade out and what is his fit on an NBA roster?
— John Baumann (via email)
I think Davis is a great fit in today’s NBA game — heck, any day’s NBA game — because he can score at all three levels. That won’t be as easy once he gets to the NBA because the defenders are bigger, quicker and smarter, but Davis can find a way to adapt.
To me, the best part about Davis’ game is his ability to get to his favorite spots and once there, rise above his defender to get a quality look. Get too close to him and he’ll blow by you and get to the rim. Give him too much space and he’ll destroy you from mid-range. And the game-changer, in my opinion, has been his ability to knock down shots from 3-point range: He’s now at 36.2% (25 of 69) after going 4 of 5 while scoring a game-high 27 points Tuesday night at Northwestern.
What scouts will find the more research they do on Davis is how competitive he is and how motivated he is to achieve his goals. That chip on his shoulder exists, and it’s part of what makes him great.
NBA front offices draft on potential and it’s easy to see why they’re in love with Davis. His game has taken a huge jump since last season and there’s no reason to believe it can’t make another one or two.
Ok Jim, we’re roughly half way through the hoops season and your national champion pick looks…less than optimal.— Jim Polzin’s Burner Account (@FTerrip) January 17, 2022
Who would be your new pick for the National championship, and B1G reg season title?
Can I just start by saying it’s a bit unsettling that someone set up an account with an old picture of me? Maybe I should be flattered but it’s a tough thing to wrap my mind around.
But hey, Jim Polzin burner account, very nice of you to point out my rotten preseason prediction that Michigan would win the national title. Here I thought we were friends.
Given a second chance, I might as well keep my pick in the Big Ten. Purdue was one of my preseason Final Four picks, and I think Matt Painter’s team can win it all. Two dominant bigs who can rotate, enough 3-point shooting, some glue guys. The thing that concerns me the most about the Boilermakers is their defense.
I’m not sure Purdue will win the Big Ten, though, after digging itself into a bit of a hole. Illinois, even though it’s coming off a home loss to the Boilermakers, would be my new favorite to win the conference title now that Andre Curbelo is back in the lineup.
But I’ve crossed the line and am now a believer in the Badgers. They should be in this thing right until the last week.
Looking ahead, what do you think are the chances the Badgers get placed in Milwaukee for their opening round games? Is the committee more likely to reward them with this if they earn a high seed and/or would they get placed there to help attendance/ticket sales?— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) January 16, 2022
The chances of UW ending up at Fiserv Forum are looking better by the day. It’s a little early to take bracketology picks too seriously, but the Badgers are building quite the resume and have a legitimate shot at getting a top four seed. That gives UW a good shot at being sent to Milwaukee.
I’m not sure the NCAA selection committee would place the Badgers there if they’re not a top four seed. I know that happened in 2004, but it’s mighty unfair to, say, a No. 3 seed if the committee puts UW in Milwaukee as a No. 6 seed just to sell a few extra tickets.
For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Badgers as a No. 3 seed in his latest bracket. That seems about right to me.
UW will make this a no-brainer for the committee if it keeps winning.
The Badgers Basketball team now seems to have multiple offensive weapons. If you were the opposing coach, how would you attack the Badger Weaknesses?— JMW123 (@jmw1235) January 17, 2022
The best way is to try to keep the ball out of Johnny Davis’ hands, but that’s easier said than done. UW coach Greg Gard is underrated for his Xs and Os and does a good job of getting Davis in good spots.
But you’re right: Containing Davis, as Ohio State did during a 4-for-18 performance last week, doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the Badgers because complementary pieces such as Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl can pick up the scoring slack. Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl were in double figures as well in the win at Northwestern on Tuesday night.
This offense is rolling. But if there’s a team out there with two athletic wings, one to make life tough on Davis and the other to shadow Davison on the 3-point line, that might be the defensive blueprint to slow down UW.
How do they fix the largely quiet crowds at Badger hoops games?— Rob (@finleyr27) January 16, 2022
This question came up a lot during UW’s home win over Ohio State last Thursday night. I have to be honest, I’ve covered so many games at the Kohl Center over the last decade-plus that I didn’t even notice a difference. It’s always been a venue that can be lacking in atmosphere if the action on the court isn't very exciting.
The funny thing is I thought it got really loud in the second half as the Badgers were making a final push to close out the win. So the fans can deliver noise when they’re inspired.
As for a solution, I’m not sure there’s an answer. Some have suggested moving the student section to one of the sides, but I can’t see that happening. Fans with those seats pay too much money to get moved to worse seats; they simply won’t renew their season tickets and a good chunk of revenue will be lost for the program.
Plus, that wouldn’t even have helped matters in the Ohio State game because the students were on winter break.
For what it’s worth, I expect a loud crowd Friday night provided the Badgers do their part to make the game against Michigan State interesting.
When does Coach Greg Gard start to be mentioned in Coach of the year conversation?— Alan Haffa (@HaffaAlan) January 17, 2022
He has led a team that lost most of the rotation and was picked to be a bottom Big team into Big Ten title contention and now top 10 nationally.
The easy answer here is …. yes, Gard absolutely deserves to be mentioned. I’m just not sure that conversation even has begun.
There’s been a lot of national player of the year talk, and I frankly don’t remember that chatter typically starting as early as it has this season. It’s been great for Johnny Davis and the Badgers, though, because both he and the program have gotten a ton of great publicity.
As we creep closer to the midway point of conference play, I think Gard is the frontrunner for Big Ten Coach of the Year and I can’t find anybody I’d put above him at this point if I had a vote for national coach of the year. That may sound like a homer pick, but find me someone who has a team that came in with such low expectations — and coming off a rocky offseason — and has it playing this well.
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd is off to a 14-1 start in his debut season and the Wildcats were picked to finish in a tie for fourth in the Pac-12 Conference. But it’s Gard’s award to lose, in my opinion.
Side note: If Gard wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, that would be his second in seven seasons. Plus, he had a really strong case to win it in his debut season after helping turn around things following Bo Ryan’s abrupt departure but lost out to Indiana’s Tom Crean. Gard did win a national award that season, being named the Jim Phelan Coach of the Year.
The Badgers best shots at winning it all are when superstars don’t go pro early. Had Devin Harris, JJ Watt stayed, who knows. FrankK stayed (rare) & got so close. W/NIL, any chance more guys stay to give us a better shot?— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) January 16, 2022
I don’t think NIL will make much of a difference, Chris. That money can’t match what Devin Harris and J.J. Watt made by leaving early and becoming instant millionaires when they were selected in the first round of their respective drafts. Ditto for Johnny Davis, who likely will have the same no-brainer decision in a couple months.
Maybe if it’s a fringe first-rounder, as Frank Kaminsky was after his junior season, then a sweet NIL deal might be a tiebreaker for an undecided player. But Frank didn’t even need NIL money to make him return and it ended up being a brilliant decision.
Hey Jim - You have a free $100 to bet on any team to win the Super Bowl, which team are you picking?— Sean Stephenson (@sgstephenson) January 16, 2022
I watched a ton of football this past weekend and thought an obvious favorite might emerge from that group. Not so much.
Buffalo looked to me like a team that could win it all. So did Tampa Bay. And Kansas City. And the Los Angeles Rams. And while I don’t think Cincinnati and San Francisco are in that category, stranger things have happened.
Plus, I haven’t even mentioned the two No. 1 seeds who got to sit home and rest up: Green Bay and Tennessee.
Since I’m already on record saying something doesn’t feel right in my gut about picking the Packers to end their Super Bowl drought, I guess I’ll place this free Benjamin Franklin burning a hole in my pocket on … the Chiefs. That defense scares me, but Patrick Mahomes is surrounded by a ton of weapons and I give Kansas City a slight edge over Buffalo, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.
