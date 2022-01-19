Open Jim: Why the 2023 season could be a special one for the Wisconsin football program

To me, the best part about Davis’ game is his ability to get to his favorite spots and once there, rise above his defender to get a quality look. Get too close to him and he’ll blow by you and get to the rim. Give him too much space and he’ll destroy you from mid-range. And the game-changer, in my opinion, has been his ability to knock down shots from 3-point range: He’s now at 36.2% (25 of 69) after going 4 of 5 while scoring a game-high 27 points Tuesday night at Northwestern.

What scouts will find the more research they do on Davis is how competitive he is and how motivated he is to achieve his goals. That chip on his shoulder exists, and it’s part of what makes him great.

NBA front offices draft on potential and it’s easy to see why they’re in love with Davis. His game has taken a huge jump since last season and there’s no reason to believe it can’t make another one or two.

