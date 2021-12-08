Open Jim: Why isn't Wisconsin football quarterback Graham Mertz as good as touted?

The fun doesn’t stop there, but you get the point. It’s been a joy to watch this team through the first eight games and there are at least 24 — but probably several more beyond that — to go over the next three-plus months.

Let me start here: Nobody has been willing to go on the record about the things Alando Tucker is alleged to have done during his two seasons as an assistant coach for the Badgers, so I’m going to tread carefully when it comes to that issue.

I will say that I think Sharif Chambliss is a great addition to Greg Gard’s staff. He’s energetic, smart and obviously knows this program after spending the 2004-05 season in the starting lineup. A home-run hire in my opinion.

Team chemistry does seem better, but it’s pretty early to be drawing any conclusions about that stuff. UW started 8-1 last season and there weren’t any signs of trouble, at least from the outside. Experiencing some adversity — and it will come — will be a good measure of how close-knit the Badgers are this season.

Davison really knows the game and should be able to find a job pretty quickly in Division I.