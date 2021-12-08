Open Jim: Why isn't Wisconsin football quarterback Graham Mertz as good as touted?

 Skip to main content
An idea popped in my head as I was hustling from the Kohl Center to the UW Field House last Saturday, going from covering the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to attending the Badgers volleyball team’s win over Florida Gulf Coast.

UW freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn had provided what I think has to be in the running for Quote of the Year when, talking about star teammate Johnny Davis, he said: “We talk to each other all the time and sometimes it’s, ‘Get Johnny the ball and get the F out of the way.’”

It made for good copy, as we like to call it, and was a good line to use in my call to Twitter followers for Open Jim mailbag questions this week.

But it also got me thinking: I need to do a better job of keeping track of great quotes in 2022 so I can rank them at the end of the year.

Let’s get to another loaded mailbag. Keep up the great work because, quite frankly, you’re making my job easier by providing thought-provoking questions.

If you’d like to submit a question for future mailbags, either send me an email at jpolzin@madison.com or ask one on Twitter after I put out the alert Sunday night and/or Monday morning.

If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.

Mertz's shortcomings are obvious and frustrating. How did he become such a highly rated recruit? The ensuing hoopla that he was coming here arguably drove Jack Coan away, in hindsight a big boo-boo for UW. How did our recruitment process fail, I believe, to properly assess his skills and Big Ten potential?

— Bill Dunn

I enjoyed your analysis of the good and bad of the Badgers football season. My question is would the Badgers have been better with Jack Coan at quarterback rather than Graham Mertz? In addition, is there any thought that Mertz indicated he should be the starting quarterback this season due to his excellent start the year before and that if he wasn't going to be the starter that he'd enter the transfer portal, which may have then caused Coan to transfer to Notre Dame? Just a thought, but comparing the Badgers season and that of Notre Dame makes me wonder.

— Tim Eisele

A couple of readers emailed about the same topic, so I’m going to lump them together.

It wasn’t just Badgers coach Paul Chryst and his staff who saw something in Graham Mertz. The interest level was through the roof as Mertz was putting together a fabulous high school career in the Kansas City area.

Here are some of the schools that offered Mertz a scholarship besides UW: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. That’s just a partial list, too.

Mertz’s sophomore year was mostly frustrating with some high points, and the way I’ve written about him reflects that. I was very critical of him after his poor performance against Penn State in the opener and very complimentary of him two months later when it appeared he was on the right trajectory after another strong showing at Rutgers.

But Mertz’s regular season ended with a dud during a loss at Minnesota, and the Badgers’ Big Ten title hopes went up in smoke.

Chryst’s decision to let Jack Coan walk a year ago and hitch his wagon to Mertz seems like a bad one now. Coan completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,641 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions for a Notre Dame team that is 11-1 and playing Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Mertz completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,821 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a UW team that is 8-4 and playing Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Coan ranks 31st in passing efficiency with a rating of 154.35. Mertz is 97th at 119.21.

But is comparing stats — and records — for the two really fair? UW’s played the sixth-toughest schedule in the country, per the Sagarin ratings, while Notre Dame was at No. 41. Plus, my eyes told me the Fighting Irish had more offensive weapons around Coan than the Badgers had around Mertz when the Fighting Irish beat the Badgers 41-13 on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

It made a lot of sense at the time when Chryst chose Mertz over Coan. Mertz had struggled after a dynamic start in 2020, his first season as a starter, but he had his whole career in front of him. Coan, who was good but hardly great at UW, had only one year of eligibility remaining.

Criticizing that decision now is done with the benefit of another whole season of data.

I’m still in the camp that Mertz can be a good college quarterback. He’s only halfway through his career, so there’s still plenty of time for him to prove me right.

Did Chryst fail in his assessment of Mertz? Time will tell. But if that’s the case, so did a lot of other smart college football coaches.

Regarding Tim’s question about Mertz possibly threatening to transfer, I never heard anything along those lines.

One final note: A good chunk of this answer to Bill's question appeared in the Wednesday edition of the State Journal and a reader emailed me to say that I should have at least mentioned the role of coaching in Mertz's lack of development. That's true and should have been mentioned somewhere even as I was trying to keep that answer as tight as possible due to space issues.

But Chryst, who coaches quarterbacks in addition to calling plays, absolutely deserves some blame for Mertz's struggles. I've always said development is a two-way street: A coach needs to guide a player and the player needs to work on areas that need improvement. Why Mertz has struggled so much is confusing to me because Chryst has done a solid job of developing quarterbacks in the past, with Coan's solid performance during the 2019 season being the most recent example.

Chryst and his staff absolutely should kick the tires on some transfers if for no other reason than to give Mertz some competition in the spring or next fall.

But it takes two to tango, and I have my doubts the Badgers are going to be an attractive option for a transfer because the offense isn’t exactly passer-friendly and as much as Mertz struggled, he’s still got three seasons in Chryst’s system under his belt, including two as a starter, and that’s a lot of experience and familiarity for any newcomer to overcome.

This opinion is based on what I saw during the first part of training camp, which was four months ago, but Hill didn’t look to me like a quarterback who’d be ready to contribute by the start of the 2022 season.

I’m curious to find out how he did on the scout team, and these bowl prep practices are huge for players such as Hill who need development. And he should get plenty of reps in the spring. Maybe by then we’ll know more about his readiness to compete for playing time next season.

I'm not sure about Wolf. He seems like a team guy and I’m not sure where he is in terms of progress toward his degree, so those may outweigh any desire to find an opportunity to play.

Like I wrote last week in a column, Chryst seems more Kirk Ferentz than Jim Harbaugh to me, so I’d bet against any massive changes for UW. But those who know Chryst best say he’s a deep thinker and perhaps he’ll come to the conclusion that this offense has become too stale and changes need to be made.

Still, I don’t see any way UW comes close to the six changes Harbaugh made on his staff following the 2020 season.

Chimere Dike is the leading candidate to become the go-to wide receiver, and he’s certainly shown some promising things in his first two seasons. UW will need some young players to develop in a hurry. Markus Allen, who played sparingly as a true freshman this season, is one guy who should step into a bigger role.

At tight end, Jack Eschenbach is a guy who has been lauded by Jake Ferguson as a potential difference-maker. Clay Cundiff made some big plays before getting injured, so he should be in the mix as well at tight end.

Great idea, but I don’t see it happening. And look where it got Ohio State: Quinn Ewers already is in the transfer portal and apparently considering schools in or near his home state of Texas.

But this brings up a good question for UW fans: How much are you willing to spend for this NIL fund and, if you’re tossing out dough, will you please consider becoming a digital subscriber if you’re not already.

I’m no expert on offensive line play, but my colleague Colten Bartholomew played the position and is really smart about football (and other stuff) and even he was surprised by how well UW was represented on the honor teams.

I wonder how much of it comes down to reputation. I didn’t expect left guard Josh Seltzner to be a first-team pick, but he is a good run blocker and a big reason why UW’s running game flourished after a slow start. Landing on the second team seemed about right for senior Logan Bruss even though he missed time with an injury.

That all five starters were honored in some capacity is a head-scratcher to be sure. But if the Big Ten coaches are honoring these guys, perhaps their performance wasn’t as shaky as it seemed to folks like us.

I feel like I covered this in the column last week, but one thing to remember is Chryst doesn’t have to be in a rush here. His evaluation may take time and it certainly makes sense at least to get through the first signing day next week before making any big changes.

Plus, Chryst very well could be looking for an offensive coordinator and we just don’t know it. It’s not like he’ll advertise it.

Chryst has spoken about the importance of finding the right fit when bringing in players. Even if UW really could use help at a position, he’s not going to add a player just for the sake of it.

But yeah, there are definitely some needs heading into the 2022 season. UW may lose almost its entire starting lineup on defense and obviously would be much better off if it lands difference-makers at quarterback and wide receiver. I don’t see that last part happening, by the way.

What you’ll probably continue to see is picking and choosing spots to add transfers. Tailback Chez Mellusi was a big addition last offseason and UW added a commitment from an experienced cornerback, Kalon Gervin From Michigan State, in October.

How many more could UW add this season? I’d be surprised if it was more than two or three.

I’m going to call the old copy-and-paste play and use my answer from last week’s Open Jim:

I’ll say 99.5% with there being a 0.5% chance Chryst decides to step aside on his own. He’s not getting fired — that’s crazy talk — and retirement seems highly unlikely for a man who turned 56 last month. But very little in this world is 100%, so I’m leaving a tiny window open for a Chryst self-exit.

I’m practically an expert now after writing a column on the Badgers volleyball team last week and attending their sweep of Florida Gulf Coast last Saturday.

This is a regional loaded with great players and teams and storylines. It’s really good for college volleyball, and I’m hoping the UW Field House is packed when UW hosts UCLA following a match between Baylor and Minnesota.

It’s hard for me to picture the Badgers losing at home. I plan to write about this at some point, but this group is so loose when there’s so much pressure on an experienced team led by key players who returned for fifth seasons following another Final Four run.

My pick: UW to the Final Four.

Former Madison TV personality Robb Vogel is just having some fun with me here (I think?), but his question hit Twitter before my column advising UW fans to tap the brakes was published Monday.

I understand why people are excited about this team and, believe me, the Badgers are better than I thought they’d be. But I’m not sure they’re that much better than I thought they’d be at this point. I thought UW would beat Providence — that probably would have happened had Johnny Davis been in the lineup — and go 2-1 or 1-2 in Las Vegas. So I had the Badgers at worst 6-2 at this point and realistically 7-1, which is exactly where they stand.

The good news is I still see a lot of potential for growth, and UW should have no problem getting to the NCAA Tournament if it stays healthy. It’s all about matchups after that.

I don’t even know where to start. I wrote a column leading into the season on Davis not being named one of the 100 best players in the country, and that didn’t seem at the time like such a slap in the face. It now is obvious that Davis absolutely should have been on that list and quite possibly in the top half of it.

I was looking forward to watching Steven Crowl in his first season as a starter, and the sophomore center has shown glimpses of why he could be UW’s next great big man.

And Chucky Hepburn, what more can I say about him? I devoted an entire column to the freshman point guard Saturday, and there’s probably more to say. I love the way he defends and runs the offense, and, as noted above, the guy knows what to do with a microphone in his face.

The fun doesn’t stop there, but you get the point. It’s been a joy to watch this team through the first eight games and there are at least 24 — but probably several more beyond that — to go over the next three-plus months.

Let me start here: Nobody has been willing to go on the record about the things Alando Tucker is alleged to have done during his two seasons as an assistant coach for the Badgers, so I’m going to tread carefully when it comes to that issue.

I will say that I think Sharif Chambliss is a great addition to Greg Gard’s staff. He’s energetic, smart and obviously knows this program after spending the 2004-05 season in the starting lineup. A home-run hire in my opinion.

Team chemistry does seem better, but it’s pretty early to be drawing any conclusions about that stuff. UW started 8-1 last season and there weren’t any signs of trouble, at least from the outside. Experiencing some adversity — and it will come — will be a good measure of how close-knit the Badgers are this season.

Davison really knows the game and should be able to find a job pretty quickly in Division I.

But he’ll have to wait in line because Joe Krabbenhoft is way further along on the coaching trail and is a guy I could see leading this program someday. And heck, I wouldn’t count out Chambliss doing enough to be in the running, either.

That’s definitely one of my bigger concerns, as mentioned in my column about tapping the brakes.

Davison is a proven 3-point shooter and Davis is off to a hot start. I think Crowl’s numbers will go up, but he’s off to a slow start.

Tyler Wahl is really struggling, and I’m not sure Hepburn can be counted on to be a consistent outside threat this season.

The bench? Again, who can you count on to help in that area? There are just so many unknowns with this young group, and you’d hope they don’t all go cold at the same time. But I think Davison is going to have to do a lot of heavy lifting in this department.

Defense usually is the answer when a young player isn’t getting the type of minutes you’d expect. That seems to be the case for Ben Carlson.

He came in the game against Marquette late in the first half and played a ball screen poorly on his first defensive possession, which led to an easy basket for Oso Ighodaro. There was another mixup between Carlson and Carter Gilmore about four possessions later that led to a three-point play for Ighodaro, and I’m not sure whose fault it was, but Carlson was subbed out on the next dead ball.

Learning how to defend ball screens takes time and comes easier for some players. It’s important to remember that almost all of Carlson’s freshman season was wiped out by a back injury, so some patience is required. Not helping matters is that Carlson has been asked to play the “5” spot at times because of foul trouble for Crowl and Chris Vogt.

Gard was asked Monday about Gilmore and was raving about how dependable he was and that Gilmore always manages to do the little things.

So there’s your answer. Gard can count on him, and that goes a long way when it comes to a coach making decisions on playing time.

It was so much easier to answer questions like this back when Gard would let us watch practice. It’s something Bo Ryan always had done and something Gard did for a season or two before closing practices to the media.

I understand the desire to teach behind closed doors, though Ryan managed to pull it off with all eyes on him.

The example I’ve used a lot — and have told to Gard — is Andy Van Vliet. Fans constantly would ask why Van Vliet, a good offensive player, didn’t play much before he decided to transfer following his junior season. I knew the answer because I had watched enough practices: He struggled rebounding and on defense, even against his own teammates, so how could Gard possibly trust him to help in those key areas when UW faced an actual opponent.

So it's hard to say when fans ask why a guy like Jordan Davis isn’t getting many minutes this season. Maybe he’s not performing in practice … or perhaps Gard will end up saying after the season that he should have played Jordan Davis more, just as he did earlier this season when talking about Johnny Davis’ minutes as a true freshman.

I don’t have any immediate plans to see it and, to tell the truth, I rarely go to movies in theaters.

But when life slows down for me in, oh, say, April, it sounds like a good family flick.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

