Open Jim: Why isn't Wisconsin football quarterback Graham Mertz as good as touted?

An idea popped in my head as I was hustling from the Kohl Center to the UW Field House last Saturday, going from covering the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team to attending the Badgers volleyball team’s win over Florida Gulf Coast.
UW freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn had provided what I think has to be in the running for Quote of the Year when, talking about star teammate Johnny Davis, he said: “We talk to each other all the time and sometimes it’s, ‘Get Johnny the ball and get the F out of the way.’”
It made for good copy, as we like to call it, and was a good line to use in my call to Twitter followers for Open Jim mailbag questions this week.
But it also got me thinking: I need to do a better job of keeping track of great quotes in 2022 so I can rank them at the end of the year.
Let’s get to another loaded mailbag. Keep up the great work because, quite frankly, you’re making my job easier by providing thought-provoking questions.
If you’d like to submit a question for future mailbags, either send me an email at jpolzin@madison.com or ask one on Twitter after I put out the alert Sunday night and/or Monday morning.
If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.
Mertz's shortcomings are obvious and frustrating. How did he become such a highly rated recruit? The ensuing hoopla that he was coming here arguably drove Jack Coan away, in hindsight a big boo-boo for UW. How did our recruitment process fail, I believe, to properly assess his skills and Big Ten potential?
— Bill Dunn
I enjoyed your analysis of the good and bad of the Badgers football season. My question is would the Badgers have been better with Jack Coan at quarterback rather than Graham Mertz? In addition, is there any thought that Mertz indicated he should be the starting quarterback this season due to his excellent start the year before and that if he wasn't going to be the starter that he'd enter the transfer portal, which may have then caused Coan to transfer to Notre Dame? Just a thought, but comparing the Badgers season and that of Notre Dame makes me wonder.
— Tim Eisele
A couple of readers emailed about the same topic, so I’m going to lump them together.
It wasn’t just Badgers coach Paul Chryst and his staff who saw something in Graham Mertz. The interest level was through the roof as Mertz was putting together a fabulous high school career in the Kansas City area.
Here are some of the schools that offered Mertz a scholarship besides UW: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. That’s just a partial list, too.
Mertz’s sophomore year was mostly frustrating with some high points, and the way I’ve written about him reflects that. I was very critical of him after his poor performance against Penn State in the opener and very complimentary of him two months later when it appeared he was on the right trajectory after another strong showing at Rutgers.
But Mertz’s regular season ended with a dud during a loss at Minnesota, and the Badgers’ Big Ten title hopes went up in smoke.
Chryst’s decision to let Jack Coan walk a year ago and hitch his wagon to Mertz seems like a bad one now. Coan completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,641 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions for a Notre Dame team that is 11-1 and playing Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Mertz completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,821 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a UW team that is 8-4 and playing Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Coan ranks 31st in passing efficiency with a rating of 154.35. Mertz is 97th at 119.21.
But is comparing stats — and records — for the two really fair? UW’s played the sixth-toughest schedule in the country, per the Sagarin ratings, while Notre Dame was at No. 41. Plus, my eyes told me the Fighting Irish had more offensive weapons around Coan than the Badgers had around Mertz when the Fighting Irish beat the Badgers 41-13 on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
It made a lot of sense at the time when Chryst chose Mertz over Coan. Mertz had struggled after a dynamic start in 2020, his first season as a starter, but he had his whole career in front of him. Coan, who was good but hardly great at UW, had only one year of eligibility remaining.
Criticizing that decision now is done with the benefit of another whole season of data.
I’m still in the camp that Mertz can be a good college quarterback. He’s only halfway through his career, so there’s still plenty of time for him to prove me right.
Did Chryst fail in his assessment of Mertz? Time will tell. But if that’s the case, so did a lot of other smart college football coaches.
Regarding Tim’s question about Mertz possibly threatening to transfer, I never heard anything along those lines.
One final note: A good chunk of this answer to Bill's question appeared in the Wednesday edition of the State Journal and a reader emailed me to say that I should have at least mentioned the role of coaching in Mertz's lack of development. That's true and should have been mentioned somewhere even as I was trying to keep that answer as tight as possible due to space issues.
But Chryst, who coaches quarterbacks in addition to calling plays, absolutely deserves some blame for Mertz's struggles. I've always said development is a two-way street: A coach needs to guide a player and the player needs to work on areas that need improvement. Why Mertz has struggled so much is confusing to me because Chryst has done a solid job of developing quarterbacks in the past, with Coan's solid performance during the 2019 season being the most recent example.
What are the chances the Badgers pickup a quarterback from the portal for 2022? Seems like some good ones out there!— JMW123 (@jmw1235) December 6, 2021
Chryst and his staff absolutely should kick the tires on some transfers if for no other reason than to give Mertz some competition in the spring or next fall.
But it takes two to tango, and I have my doubts the Badgers are going to be an attractive option for a transfer because the offense isn’t exactly passer-friendly and as much as Mertz struggled, he’s still got three seasons in Chryst’s system under his belt, including two as a starter, and that’s a lot of experience and familiarity for any newcomer to overcome.
Any info on Deacon Hill and his ability to challenge next year? Also does Chase Wolf transfer as his limited appearances demonstrate an affinity for turning the ball over— South Jersey Pete (@SJerseyPete) December 6, 2021
This opinion is based on what I saw during the first part of training camp, which was four months ago, but Hill didn’t look to me like a quarterback who’d be ready to contribute by the start of the 2022 season.
I’m curious to find out how he did on the scout team, and these bowl prep practices are huge for players such as Hill who need development. And he should get plenty of reps in the spring. Maybe by then we’ll know more about his readiness to compete for playing time next season.
I'm not sure about Wolf. He seems like a team guy and I’m not sure where he is in terms of progress toward his degree, so those may outweigh any desire to find an opportunity to play.
After what Michigan did this year, especially after cleaning house, I think everyone wants to know if Bucky brings in new voices? Does Chryst stay loyal to a fault? With Pryor, Davis and Ferguson gone, who picks up the slack in WR/TE duties next year?— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) December 6, 2021
Like I wrote last week in a column, Chryst seems more Kirk Ferentz than Jim Harbaugh to me, so I’d bet against any massive changes for UW. But those who know Chryst best say he’s a deep thinker and perhaps he’ll come to the conclusion that this offense has become too stale and changes need to be made.
Still, I don’t see any way UW comes close to the six changes Harbaugh made on his staff following the 2020 season.
Chimere Dike is the leading candidate to become the go-to wide receiver, and he’s certainly shown some promising things in his first two seasons. UW will need some young players to develop in a hurry. Markus Allen, who played sparingly as a true freshman this season, is one guy who should step into a bigger role.
At tight end, Jack Eschenbach is a guy who has been lauded by Jake Ferguson as a potential difference-maker. Clay Cundiff made some big plays before getting injured, so he should be in the mix as well at tight end.
After observing OSU's NIL strategy to Get Quinn Ewers, I'm wondering if we should have an NIL fund set up to attract 5 star WRs and CBs....— GT Schutz (@GTSchutz) December 7, 2021
Great idea, but I don’t see it happening. And look where it got Ohio State: Quinn Ewers already is in the transfer portal and apparently considering schools in or near his home state of Texas.
But this brings up a good question for UW fans: How much are you willing to spend for this NIL fund and, if you’re tossing out dough, will you please consider becoming a digital subscriber if you’re not already.
Jim, I’m confused by the All-Big Ten results. For most of the season we lamented the performance of the OL, and yet each starter received honorable mention or better. Beach, arguably our worst performer overall, was 3rd team? What’s your view on why?— Mike Heindl (@HeindlMike) December 6, 2021
I’m no expert on offensive line play, but my colleague Colten Bartholomew played the position and is really smart about football (and other stuff) and even he was surprised by how well UW was represented on the honor teams.
I wonder how much of it comes down to reputation. I didn’t expect left guard Josh Seltzner to be a first-team pick, but he is a good run blocker and a big reason why UW’s running game flourished after a slow start. Landing on the second team seemed about right for senior Logan Bruss even though he missed time with an injury.
That all five starters were honored in some capacity is a head-scratcher to be sure. But if the Big Ten coaches are honoring these guys, perhaps their performance wasn’t as shaky as it seemed to folks like us.
Why is Haering still on the staff? Why are we not openly looking for an OC?— John Schneider (@OnWisJohn) December 7, 2021
I feel like I covered this in the column last week, but one thing to remember is Chryst doesn’t have to be in a rush here. His evaluation may take time and it certainly makes sense at least to get through the first signing day next week before making any big changes.
Plus, Chryst very well could be looking for an offensive coordinator and we just don’t know it. It’s not like he’ll advertise it.
It seems to me Wisconsin football doesn’t use the transfer portal as much as it could, but that may just be my perception. Is there any evidence of this? It seems like Wisconsin could use the transfer portal now more than ever.— University and State (@UnivAndState) December 6, 2021
Chryst has spoken about the importance of finding the right fit when bringing in players. Even if UW really could use help at a position, he’s not going to add a player just for the sake of it.
But yeah, there are definitely some needs heading into the 2022 season. UW may lose almost its entire starting lineup on defense and obviously would be much better off if it lands difference-makers at quarterback and wide receiver. I don’t see that last part happening, by the way.
What you’ll probably continue to see is picking and choosing spots to add transfers. Tailback Chez Mellusi was a big addition last offseason and UW added a commitment from an experienced cornerback, Kalon Gervin From Michigan State, in October.
How many more could UW add this season? I’d be surprised if it was more than two or three.
What are the chances if we lose In Nevada that jim Leonard is the new head coach— Smoothie Smith (@SmoothieMU) December 6, 2021
I’m going to call the old copy-and-paste play and use my answer from last week’s Open Jim:
I’ll say 99.5% with there being a 0.5% chance Chryst decides to step aside on his own. He’s not getting fired — that’s crazy talk — and retirement seems highly unlikely for a man who turned 56 last month. But very little in this world is 100%, so I’m leaving a tiny window open for a Chryst self-exit.
Any hard-hitting, analysis-based predictions for the volleyball team this weekend?— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) December 6, 2021
I’m practically an expert now after writing a column on the Badgers volleyball team last week and attending their sweep of Florida Gulf Coast last Saturday.
This is a regional loaded with great players and teams and storylines. It’s really good for college volleyball, and I’m hoping the UW Field House is packed when UW hosts UCLA following a match between Baylor and Minnesota.
It’s hard for me to picture the Badgers losing at home. I plan to write about this at some point, but this group is so loose when there’s so much pressure on an experienced team led by key players who returned for fifth seasons following another Final Four run.
My pick: UW to the Final Four.
Dear Open Jim,— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) December 6, 2021
Are you finally willing to stop being a wet blanket and get on the "Badgers to the Final 4" train? I mean, what does a team have to do?
Stay healthy,
Badger Nation
Former Madison TV personality Robb Vogel is just having some fun with me here (I think?), but his question hit Twitter before my column advising UW fans to tap the brakes was published Monday.
I understand why people are excited about this team and, believe me, the Badgers are better than I thought they’d be. But I’m not sure they’re that much better than I thought they’d be at this point. I thought UW would beat Providence — that probably would have happened had Johnny Davis been in the lineup — and go 2-1 or 1-2 in Las Vegas. So I had the Badgers at worst 6-2 at this point and realistically 7-1, which is exactly where they stand.
The good news is I still see a lot of potential for growth, and UW should have no problem getting to the NCAA Tournament if it stays healthy. It’s all about matchups after that.
Can you write some words on how much fun this Badgers basketball team is to watch. I've enjoyed every minute of this squad so far.— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) December 6, 2021
I don’t even know where to start. I wrote a column leading into the season on Davis not being named one of the 100 best players in the country, and that didn’t seem at the time like such a slap in the face. It now is obvious that Davis absolutely should have been on that list and quite possibly in the top half of it.
I was looking forward to watching Steven Crowl in his first season as a starter, and the sophomore center has shown glimpses of why he could be UW’s next great big man.
And Chucky Hepburn, what more can I say about him? I devoted an entire column to the freshman point guard Saturday, and there’s probably more to say. I love the way he defends and runs the offense, and, as noted above, the guy knows what to do with a microphone in his face.
The fun doesn’t stop there, but you get the point. It’s been a joy to watch this team through the first eight games and there are at least 24 — but probably several more beyond that — to go over the next three-plus months.
Jim - do you think getting Alando Tucker out of the program has had a positive impact on the team? It seems to me like team chemistry is way better this year than last,. I think he was undermining the Gard w many of the key players, many of who are now gone.— Dan Bendtsen (@BendtsenDan) December 7, 2021
What are your thoughts about the culture for the basketball team? Quite an off-season mess yet things are humming now.— Matt Man (@matthew2ingham) December 6, 2021
Let me start here: Nobody has been willing to go on the record about the things Alando Tucker is alleged to have done during his two seasons as an assistant coach for the Badgers, so I’m going to tread carefully when it comes to that issue.
I will say that I think Sharif Chambliss is a great addition to Greg Gard’s staff. He’s energetic, smart and obviously knows this program after spending the 2004-05 season in the starting lineup. A home-run hire in my opinion.
Team chemistry does seem better, but it’s pretty early to be drawing any conclusions about that stuff. UW started 8-1 last season and there weren’t any signs of trouble, at least from the outside. Experiencing some adversity — and it will come — will be a good measure of how close-knit the Badgers are this season.
What are the chances that Brad Davison is the basketball version of Jim Leonhard and becomes an amazing assistant coach and probable future head coach for the Badgers?— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) December 6, 2021
Davison really knows the game and should be able to find a job pretty quickly in Division I.
But he’ll have to wait in line because Joe Krabbenhoft is way further along on the coaching trail and is a guy I could see leading this program someday. And heck, I wouldn’t count out Chambliss doing enough to be in the running, either.
Does the men's basketball team have strong enough 3-point shooting depth to maintain their early season strong start?— Ross Leinweber (@BoldCoastCap) December 6, 2021
That’s definitely one of my bigger concerns, as mentioned in my column about tapping the brakes.
Davison is a proven 3-point shooter and Davis is off to a hot start. I think Crowl’s numbers will go up, but he’s off to a slow start.
Tyler Wahl is really struggling, and I’m not sure Hepburn can be counted on to be a consistent outside threat this season.
The bench? Again, who can you count on to help in that area? There are just so many unknowns with this young group, and you’d hope they don’t all go cold at the same time. But I think Davison is going to have to do a lot of heavy lifting in this department.
Why is Ben Carlson not playing more? Defense? Decision-making against zone teams? Other?— dewey229 (@dewey229) December 6, 2021
Defense usually is the answer when a young player isn’t getting the type of minutes you’d expect. That seems to be the case for Ben Carlson.
He came in the game against Marquette late in the first half and played a ball screen poorly on his first defensive possession, which led to an easy basket for Oso Ighodaro. There was another mixup between Carlson and Carter Gilmore about four possessions later that led to a three-point play for Ighodaro, and I’m not sure whose fault it was, but Carlson was subbed out on the next dead ball.
Learning how to defend ball screens takes time and comes easier for some players. It’s important to remember that almost all of Carlson’s freshman season was wiped out by a back injury, so some patience is required. Not helping matters is that Carlson has been asked to play the “5” spot at times because of foul trouble for Crowl and Chris Vogt.
How does Gilmore get this many minutes?😇— Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) December 6, 2021
Gard was asked Monday about Gilmore and was raving about how dependable he was and that Gilmore always manages to do the little things.
So there’s your answer. Gard can count on him, and that goes a long way when it comes to a coach making decisions on playing time.
It was so much easier to answer questions like this back when Gard would let us watch practice. It’s something Bo Ryan always had done and something Gard did for a season or two before closing practices to the media.
I understand the desire to teach behind closed doors, though Ryan managed to pull it off with all eyes on him.
The example I’ve used a lot — and have told to Gard — is Andy Van Vliet. Fans constantly would ask why Van Vliet, a good offensive player, didn’t play much before he decided to transfer following his junior season. I knew the answer because I had watched enough practices: He struggled rebounding and on defense, even against his own teammates, so how could Gard possibly trust him to help in those key areas when UW faced an actual opponent.
So it's hard to say when fans ask why a guy like Jordan Davis isn’t getting many minutes this season. Maybe he’s not performing in practice … or perhaps Gard will end up saying after the season that he should have played Jordan Davis more, just as he did earlier this season when talking about Johnny Davis’ minutes as a true freshman.
Do you plan to see the Kurt Warner movie “American Underdog”? Part of it takes place in GB. Doesn’t get better than Dennis Quaid as Dick Vermeil!— Steve Schuster (@SteveSc84123682) December 6, 2021
I don’t have any immediate plans to see it and, to tell the truth, I rarely go to movies in theaters.
But when life slows down for me in, oh, say, April, it sounds like a good family flick.
Badgers fans on Twitter revel in Wisconsin's victory over in-state rival Marquette
A perfect fit
This is wild. Never saw this type of season coming for UW. Davis is an elite talent. And when he plays, everyone else seems to fit a role. Davison slides into that complimentary role. Got bigs. Got ball handlers. Depth. Size, etc. Getting more and more excited about this team— DRich (@drich318318) December 4, 2021
Life's tough choices
Unbelievable second half after entertaining first half. But it does raise the questions -- what do expectant parents with #Badgers loyalties do? Name their sons Davis or Davison?!— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) December 4, 2021
Looking up to the task
The Big10 will be a challenge but I like what I see with this team so far. If they can play D like they have and hit outside shots they will surprise a lot of people. Davis is going to be a pro, Davison provides leadership and some scoring, and Chucky plays like a senior.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) December 4, 2021
Working as one
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Will be interesting to see whether Gard goes as deep on his bench when B1G schedule begins.— Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) December 4, 2021
Letting loose
Two reactions: 1) Wow!! 2) props to Gard for taking the leash off Davis. His ability to create opens up everything— Rob (@finleyr27) December 4, 2021
Glass nearly full
They won with offense. Impressive. Davis was unstoppable. Chucky makes me remember Jordan Taylor.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 4, 2021
Won’t usually shoot like that, but they’ve shown they can win with defense as well. Much further along than expected, even for this optimist.
Delivering a knockout blow
I didn’t expect Wisconsin to smoke Marquette the way Badgers did in second half. Led by Davis, this team has more offensive punch than we’re used to seeing here in Madison.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) December 4, 2021
Bring on the B1G Ten
Wisconsin has shown they’re now ready for Big Ten play next Wednesday against Indiana. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison are the true leaders of this young team picked 10th in the conference. This is the best Badger team I’ve seen in several years. Excellent coaching by Greg Gard!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) December 4, 2021
Ahead of the curve
Liking what is happening with this group. With a few more pounds from the weight room Crowl is going to be the guy to watch. He’s a lot better than we imagined. There will be bumps in the road but these guys seem to know where they are going. Kudos to Greg Gard.— Dan Kurek (@danielwkurek) December 4, 2021
Outta this world
Not even the Hubble telescope could find anything as smooth as Johnny Davis with the ball in his hands....— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) December 4, 2021
Cool under pressure
Team plays with great pace and poise. Guards continue to grow while care of the ball. Frontline still lacks, but they are riding spurts from Davis to extend leads. Impressive start to the year.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) December 4, 2021
Playing with poise
This team is athletic but has done a great job of not playing out of control. Can't wait for Big Ten play. Also holy smokes Johnny— Laura (@DieselAndMe) December 4, 2021
And the list goes on
4 players with 15+ points is awesome— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) December 4, 2021
JD is a star and he’s still getting better every game
This may have been Hepburn and Crowl’s best games yet
Great all around effort today and a tough one for the #FireGard crowd
Bring on the Big Ten!
By leaps and bounds
I can't believe the poise Chucky has, he's just solid and in control. Davis is better each game. Fun fun team thus far and great to watch them grow each game.— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) December 4, 2021
What's not to like
How impressed were we that Wahl could run two-man bringing up the ball in full court press?— Trevor Donahue (@trev_diesel) December 4, 2021
False advertising
I was told Wisconsin is slow and doesn’t play actual offense. I want a refund! /s— Joe M. (@J_Michaels25) December 4, 2021
Bursting their bubble
Thoroughly enjoyed giving Marquette some hope and then crushing that hope in spectacular fashion.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) December 4, 2021
This checks out
With Davis out there, VERY good.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) December 4, 2021
Poetry in motion
Davis is a smooth player. I don't know how to describe him better than smooth.— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) December 4, 2021
Night and day
Crazy how together this new group of guys feels after how ugly things ended with last year’s senior class— Matt Hoffman (@mattyjimbob) December 4, 2021
View from the outside
As a Hawkeye fan I think you guys look outstanding right now. Another quality win.— Eric Heinemann (@_heiney) December 4, 2021
Jumping out of the gym
Davis most athletic guy in building, Hepburn is an amazing defender. Great to beat MU!— Brian Clifford (@brcliffo) December 4, 2021
Fun on full display
This team is so fun to watch…because you can tell that they are having fun!— Susan Balsai (@sesbadger) December 4, 2021
Real deal D
Their Defense is for real. Only going to keep getting better.— Jake Nelson (@Jake_Nelson10) December 4, 2021
Well-rounded attack
We knew Johnny Davis was a star, Wahl a great defender and capable post scorer, and Brad was a great leader who could step up when needed. What we saw in this was how good we can be when Chucky and Crowl play up to their potential.— Alan Haffa (@HaffaAlan) December 4, 2021
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.
I know your past mail bag response indicated you didn’t think Tony Granato was on the hot seat, but if the athletic department decided to make a change after this year, any thoughts on who you think would be on the short list of candidates for the men’s hockey HC position?— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) November 30, 2021
A former Badger tweeted that to be elite they need to be able to throw downfield and stop teams from the same. Certainly those were problem areas this year. But is that just this year or is he on to something?— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 6, 2021
Early in the fall it was stated that the Badger football coaches will “own” the decision, or lack thereof, to not encourage Jack Coan to compete for the starting QB role. On New Years Day Badger fans will watch Coan lineup behind center for the Fighting Irish. Thoughts?— John D Baumann (@John_D_Baumann) December 6, 2021