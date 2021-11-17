Open Jim: Why does the Badgers men's basketball team continually struggle to score?

Regarding the line play specifically, I’d point to continuity and experience as the main reasons for improvement. Center Joe Tippmann and right guard Jack Nelson hadn’t started a game before this season. Tyler Beach hadn’t started a game at left tackle before the opener against Penn State and was injured much of training camp.

Once those players got more reps — and once offensive line coach Joe Rudolph found a group he liked and stuck with it rather than rotating — the results have been much better. The line has played with more confidence and it’s led to an improved performance in both run blocking and pass protection.

This was a good question for UW coach Paul Chryst, so I asked him a version of it at his weekly news conference Monday.

“You go in and have some conversation, you have an idea, a sense of it with the guys,” he said. “Yet you don't want them to feel like they have to make a decision. That's kind of how we approached it last year, too. And a lot of it depends on where are they at in school and where are they at, really, kind of in their lifeline. How many years do you want to be in college? And what is it that you're trying to get out of it?