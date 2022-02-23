Open Jim: Why did Michigan let Juwan Howard dig a deeper hole after the Kohl Center melee?

I’ve covered a lot of athletic events since getting into this business 25 years ago and what happened Sunday at the Kohl Center may top a list of my strangest days on the job.

I’m just happy it was a noon tipoff and I had time to make sense of the events before attempting to put it in perspective.

Considering I’ve had plenty to say on the subject — I summed up my feelings in a column after the game and provided an opinion on the punishments handed out by the Big Ten a day later — let’s just jump into questions in this week’s Open Jim mailbag. And yes, there were some great ones about the Juwan Howard situation and a variety of other topics.

It really was interesting to watch how differently the two programs operated Sunday from a public-relations standpoint.

To be fair, having the home-court advantage was a huge bonus for the Badgers.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh was not only in attendance and saw the skirmish, he’d watched video of it by the time he arrived at the postgame news conference. Having McIntosh sitting next to Badgers coach Greg Gard for that presser allowed UW to set the tone in terms of narrative, with McIntosh giving a strong opening statement and later stepping in to answer questions that were addressed to Gard.

Michigan came out with a strong statement later in the day, but it didn’t appear Howard had been coached up at all between the time the game ended and the time he arrived for his presser. What Howard needed at that point was a plan, some talking points, and he either got none from Michigan’s communications staff or was too stubborn to take that advice.

The result was an explanation from Howard that didn’t make sense.

As long as I’m second-guessing, it’s only fair that I point the finger at myself for something. Here’s the question that needed to be asked, and one I didn’t think of until long after the news conference was finished:

“Juwan, I’m confused about something and am hoping you can clear it up. You said you felt threatened after being touched and felt the need to protect yourself. Greg Gard was the one who touched you, yet Joe Krabbenhoft was the one you struck. Why did you feel the need to protect yourself against Krabbenhoft?"

Depending on that answer, maybe we would have a better understanding of why Howard did what he did. Or maybe I’d have been left just as confused as I was earlier in the presser when I asked him why he still was pressing late in the game if he just wanted it to be finished, and he told me it wasn’t a press. I'm still scratching my head about that one.

As if it wasn’t a bad enough day for Michigan in terms of optics, its news release with Howard’s mea culpa had him apologizing to Joel — not Joe — Krabbenhoft. The statement later was fixed.

If you ask me, it was a real slap in the head, err, face.

Standard operating procedure for the Big Ten is to issue a ruling and not comment on it further. So I’m not expecting an explanation from the conference on why it handed out the various punishments it did and why some people involved in the incident weren’t punished.

I’m not buying the theory that this was done to get bigger ratings in the postseason. While sorting through this mess as I was writing my column off UW’s 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday, the first thing I did was look at the Wolverines’ remaining schedule. They had five games left and that seemed, at least to me, like a fair number to land on in terms of a suspension. It’s 20% of the Big Ten regular season, gives Howard two weeks to reflect on the situation, learn from it and hopefully get some help finding better ways to deal with moments that trigger his anger.

Some people think he should be fired, and I respect that opinion but disagree with it. I addressed that in my column following the Big Ten’s announcement of the suspensions.

One key point that I hope readers didn’t miss: Michigan will reevaluate the situation following the five-game suspension, so it’s possible that Howard will miss more than five games.

Projecting the Big Ten tournament field — particularly when it comes to a potential rematch between the Badgers and Wolverines — is really difficult at this point, even with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Purdue, Illinois and UW are locked in a race for the title. They probably will be the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in the tournament, but good luck figuring out which team goes where in that order. Ditto for the next tier of teams, a group that includes Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan State, Iowa and Michigan.

Here’s how KenPom projects the finish: Illinois and Purdue at 15-5, sharing the title, with UW a game behind in third place. Ohio State would be the No. 4 seed, followed by Rutgers and Iowa. Then there’s a projected tie for seventh at 11-9 between Michigan State and Michigan.

So a quarterfinal between UW and Michigan — either 1 vs. 6, 2 vs. 7 or 3 vs. 6 — is in play. But determining the chances of it actually happening makes my brain hurt.

There are differing opinions on this. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, notorious for being a hothead, says he’s in favor of eliminating the handshake line. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is a strong proponent of keeping things the way they are and gave an entertaining response earlier this week.

I get that it’s a competitive game and emotions often are flying high at the final buzzer. That doesn’t mean teams can’t come together and shake hands and wish each other well. Isn’t that part of a coach’s job, to help prepare players for any adversity that might come down the road?

Chris McIntosh said UW would cut that check, so you’re off the hook.

I don’t know that Johnny Davis is becoming any more emotional. It’s possible that the student sections at Michigan State and Indiana, which are close to the floor and are a little more passionate than most in the Big Ten, had a little extra to say to Davis and his teammates, and that caused the reaction.

Plus, Davis’ profile has risen throughout the season so he likely is getting more trash talk directed his way from the fans. And the TV cameras aren’t always going to be on Davis after games; but when he plays really well, as he did in those two wins, it makes sense to get shots of him.

Either way, I don’t have an issue when players clap back at students after games. Could Davis just quietly walk off the floor? Sure. But anyone saying that never has played in front of 15,000 fans screaming at them for two hours. So for anyone criticizing Davis for his farewells, cut him some slack. He’s 19.

He keeps showing up as a lottery pick every time I check out a mock draft, and those people spend way more time on this stuff than I do, so I think that’s a pretty safe bet.

Like I’ve been saying since December, enjoy Johnny while he’s still here. He likely only has two home games remaining in his UW career.

The Wisconsin basketball program has been very slow to honor former players by retiring their jersey; only Nicholas, Kaminsky and now Finley. While there have been various periods of time when basketball has not been very good, is their another player you think worthy of consideration?

— Ron Luskin (via email)

The obvious next choice — at least to me — is Devin Harris.

I wrote in a recent mailbag that I’d probably start my all-time UW team with Harris if given the first pick. Finley and Kaminsky would be strong considerations for that choice, but a do-it-all point guard is a great starting piece and Harris fits that bill in addition to being one of the most competitive players to pass through the program during its heyday.

Harris produced 1,425 points, 391 rebounds, 295 assists and 164 steals while starting all 96 games over three seasons from 2001-04.

Harris was a true freshman when UW earned a share of its first conference title since 1947. The next year, he made the winning free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining as the Badgers closed the regular season with a 60-59 win over Illinois to win the Big Ten outright. Another title was added the following campaign, when Harris secured Most Outstanding Player honors while helping UW win the Big Ten tournament crown.

Harris was a first-team All-Big Ten pick and consensus second-team All-American as a junior. His name already may be up in the rafters had he stuck around for his senior season, a team that reached the Elite Eight before losing a close game to eventual national champion North Carolina even without Harris.

Had he come back for the 2004-05 season, Harris would have been a national player of the year contender and UW could have made a run at winning it all.

Not that NBA credentials should be a huge factor in how UW decides how to honor its best players, but Harris had a good career after leaving the Badgers. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2004 draft — UW’s second-highest pick ever, behind only Don Rehfeldt (No. 2 overall in 1950) — Harris spent 15 seasons in the NBA and averaged 10.8 points while appearing in 985 career games.

Kaminsky didn’t have to wait long. Finley had to wait far too long before UW came to its senses and honored him. Let’s hope Harris doesn’t have to wait 27 years after his Badgers career is finished to join the club.

UW already has No. 24 and No. 44 in the rafters. The next move should be adding No. 34 to that elite group.

This probably is worth an entire column at some point, but the short answer is that there’s nothing written in stone when it comes to honoring players.

Some schools only honor national players of the year, but that’s a pretty high bar. And yet you don’t want the bar so low that the honor loses its meaning. UW lands somewhere in the middle and handles things on a case-by-case basis.

Fair question. Frank Kaminsky was honored in 2018 and Michael Finley four years later, so I’d expect it to be another couple years before the next jersey is raised to the rafters. And as mentioned above, I believe that should be Devin Harris.

It’s a little early to say whether Davis even deserves consideration at this point. But a lot could happen in the next month — Big Ten and/or national player of the year honors, a conference title, a deep run in the NCAA Tournament — to strengthen the case for Davis.

Johnny Davis’ season will go down as one of the most memorable in program history no matter what happens from here on out.

He’s averaging 20.9 points per game, putting him on pace to become the first UW player to average at least 20 points since Finley did it in 1994-95, and also a team-high 8.3 rebounds. Davis is second in the Big Ten in scoring (21.3) and third in rebounding (9.3) in conference games.

Where would I put Davis among the all-time greats at UW? That’s tough to say. For starters, big games are yet to come and Davis has a chance to add more signature moments to this fantastic campaign. These last four games could end with the Badgers winning a Big Ten title. There’s postseason that will begin in Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament and end who knows where. There are big awards to be handed out. So much of how we remember Davis — and where he belongs on a best-of list — is yet to be determined.

The list goes like this for me, with the caveat that I’m in my mid-40s, so it’s hard to include anyone who was at UW before the mid-1980s because I didn’t see them play:

1. Devin Harris

2. Michael Finley

3. Frank Kaminsky

And this isn’t a list of achievements, individually or team, because it’s difficult to compare a program-builder who played for three coaches (Finley) to someone who arrived after the program was in great shape (Kaminsky). This list is based solely on who I’d take first if I was a coach starting a team.

I could see a case for either Kaminsky or Finley. The man I replaced, Tom Oates, cast his vote for Finley on Twitter.

Here’s something Oatesy and I can agree on: How great would it have been to watch Harris running the point with Kaminsky as a pick-and-pop option and Finley either on the wing or slashing to the rim?

Teams with a lot of length and athleticism have given UW fits in the NCAA Tournament at times, so that’s always a concern.

I still worry about this specific team's ability to defend in the post. Steven Crowl has gotten much better in that area, and Chris Vogt gives the Badgers size (and five fouls) off the bench, but UW’s inability to protect the rim could hurt at times.

I’ll get to this in the next answer, but another potential season-ender is running into a team with a lot of options to defend Johnny Davis. UW was won games without Davis putting up big scoring numbers, but that’ll be increasingly harder to do as the opponents get better and better in March.

This is a tough one because I don’t see any teams above UW that look unbeatable and yet the Badgers’ margin for error has been so thin this season that I can’t say I’d enter any of these matchups with a ton of confidence, either.

Let’s start with unfavorable: A team like Kansas jumps out to me because it has the things I listed above: Athleticism and a decent big man.

Texas Tech is a team that stands out to me for another reason: The nation’s most efficient defense has a bunch of guys in the 6 foot 5 to 6-8 range who could make life difficult on Davis.

Gonzaga is Gonzaga, and that’s a tough matchup for anybody. I think Illinois is a bad matchup for UW, but that likely wouldn’t take place until the Elite Eight.

In terms of favorable draws — and I really should use quotes for “favorable” — I look at a team like Kentucky and wonder if that’s a decent matchup for the Badgers. The Wildcats have gotten better, but I think they’re vulnerable. Arizona is good on both ends of the court, but the Pac-12 isn’t exactly a murderer’s row of competition.

And I’ll throw Auburn out there as well, knowing it goes against my earlier statement about teams with size and athleticism giving me fits. The Tigers have lost two of their last four games after a hot start, and I wonder if they’re coming back down to earth a little.

The Badgers came in as a No. 4 seed — and the 13th seed overall — when the NCAA released an update of where things stand in the tournament selection committee’s eyes. I thought UW deserved a No. 3 seed, but it is only one spot out of that mix and added an impressive win over Michigan since those seeds were revealed.

I could see UW going as high as a No. 2 seed if it goes 6-1 over the next 19 days. That won’t be easy to do, considering it requires the Badgers to go 3-1 to close the regular season and win the Big Ten tournament title, or go 4-0 to wrap up Big Ten play and reach the final of the conference’s marquee event.

That kind of sprint to the finish seems unlikely considering UW has road games at Minnesota and Rutgers this week, a home game against Purdue next week and would have to win three games in as many games against really good competition in Indy. That’s a lot to ask.

On the flip side, say UW somehow loses three of its final four to close the regular season and has an early exit in the Big Ten tournament. That would leave the Badgers either 22-9 or 23-9 depending if they secure a top-four seed, and I think that could drop UW to the 6 line at worst.

But that scenario is hard to imagine, too. The Badgers haven’t lost back-to-back games this season.

Somewhere in the middle — a 5-2, 4-2 or 3-3 mark between now and the time UW leaves Indy — seems more likely. And that would leave the Badgers about where they are now, hovering on that 3/4 seed line.

While the bench concerns are legit and have been on my radar most of the season, I’ll be a little less concerned about that area once the NCAA Tournament begins.

Sound strange? Let me explain: A big concern of mine has been that not getting enough quality minutes from the reserves would take a toll on standouts such as Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, who would be forced to play more minutes than typically necessary and thus could be worn down by the time March arrived. That still may be the case, though Davis in particular looks to have gotten his second wind.

Gard may well shorten his bench — or decrease that usage — in the NCAA Tournament. The timeouts are longer, giving players more time to rest, and you can be less concerned about what’s to come because the season very well could end that day. Davis and Davison logging 38 or 39 minutes in a game wouldn’t shock me.

That’s not to say UW can live solely on a fantastic starting five. Any production the Badgers can get from Chris Vogt, Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Jahcobi Neath/Jordan Davis would be key, and I’m not necessarily talking about points: Just go out and add something on the court, whether it’s rebounding, defense, hustle, etc.

My guy Ty asked this question back in November and here was my answer:

I’d take the 2016-17 group of Bronson Koenig, Zak Showalter, Nigel Hayes and Vitto Brown over the Hepburn-Davison-Davis-Wahl quartet in a game of 4-on-4. It’s not a fair comparison at this point: You’re talking about four seniors who had been part of teams that reached two Final Fours and two Sweet 16s going against a group that for the most part is just getting started.

I do think there’s a lot of upside in the group you mentioned. Davis has star potential and Hepburn could be a fixture in the starting lineup for four seasons, while Wahl and Davison provide toughness and so many of the little things that add up to wins.

Give me the Koenig-Showalter-Hayes-Brown group now, but I reserve the right to change my answer in three months.

Three months later — good memory, Ty — I’m going to stick with that answer while admitting that it’s a much tighter race in my mind than it was when you initially asked the question. To me, the idea that it’s four seniors compared to a freshman, sophomore, junior and fifth-year senior is still a big factor. I’ll take the experience, for now, but if this group wins a Big Ten title and/or ends up in the Sweet 16, my mind could be changed.

I appreciate the question, Chris, but I don’t think it’d be fair to go there because I only cover one team and don’t have time to watch every other Big Ten game.

Pretty sure this is in reaction to a tweet I had during the game Sunday, when I said: “Unpopular opinion: Bo Boroski is a FAR better official than Kelly Pfeiffer.”

I know Boroski isn’t a favorite of UW fans — or a lot of other fan bases around the league — but I stand by that statement. Boroski is better than Pfeiffer, who had a couple of strange calls Sunday and hasn’t impressed me in general over the years.

Officiating is difficult. The game is moving fast and there’s a ton of contact, especially in the Big Ten. So I try to keep my criticism of Big Ten officials to a minimum.

So let me just say this: This conference needs to be better in that area. It’s lost some experienced officials to other leagues over the years and it has impacted the quality.

I’ve said it before, but I hate hypothetical questions. And this is a particularly difficult one because you’re asking me not to project development or a role on a team but how a player or players will mesh with others.

The easy answer here is to say that yes, it’s best most everybody moved on and gave UW coach Greg Gard a chance for a clean break after a tumultuous offseason.

But you’re lumping all those departed players into one group. Individually, it might have been a good thing if one or two of them had stuck around.

The other thing to consider is that this season is completely different than 2021-22 in terms of off-the-court obstacles. The team last season played in empty arenas and constantly was being tested for COVID-19. They were restricted in terms of how much they could hang out together outside the gym. It was a brutal experience and, while it’s not back to the way it was pre-pandemic and may never be, this new normal is a lot better than how the situation looked a year ago.

And let me address another subject without going into the weeds: The addition of Sharif Chambliss has been a key development for this program. Chambliss is smart, has a ton of energy and, by all accounts, is well-liked by his colleagues and the players. I thought Chambliss was a smart hire when it happened and nothing has happened to change that opinion.

It’s hard to imagine this team being much closer. I think that’s been one of the Badgers’ biggest strengths this season, the camaraderie and willingness to fight for one another.

I think that bond only got stronger Sunday, and I can’t see how what happened would distract UW as it pursues a Big Ten title.

It never had happened until this season, in fact.

There have been some close calls along the way in which UW won at two of those places:

1947: Won at Michigan State and Purdue but didn’t play at Indiana

1962: Won at Michigan State and Indiana but didn’t play at Purdue

1963: Won at Purdue and Michigan State but didn’t play at Indiana

1972: Won at Indiana and Purdue but lost at Michigan State

2002: Won at Indiana and Michigan State but didn’t play at Purdue

2004: Won at Indiana and Michigan State and lost by two points at Purdue

I’m putting these two tweets together — even though only one is a question — because I absolutely love the fact that UW fans are appreciating Hepburn so much even though he’s not putting up big numbers.

Hepburn is averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. That doesn’t compare to what Davison posted in 2017-18, when he averaged 12.1 points while starting 29 of 33 games (and dealing with a shoulder that kept popping out of place, mind you.)

It’s hard to compare Hepburn’s first season to that of Sam Dekker, who averaged 9.6 points in 2012-13 on a team that desperately needed his offense.

I’d put Hepburn in the category of a Josh Gasser (2010-11) or Nigel Hayes (2013-14). All three played different positions, so I’m not comparing them as players. But in terms of what they added to the parts around them, I think Hepburn, Gasser and Hayes were each those missing pieces that provided exactly what those specific teams needed.

In Hepburn’s case, it’s a point guard who is fearless on both ends of the court and yet not reckless: He has only 32 turnovers in 804 minutes over his 26 starts.

I’ve said this before but it’s worth repeating: I expected Hepburn to have a good career at UW, but I didn’t think he’d be this solid this early.

Do you think that there is the possibility that Jordan Davis would consider switching from basketball to football? Jordan was a skilled high school receiver. He certainly has the length, and by adding a few pounds, he could become a real threat. It does not seem that he will be become a factor on the basketball court.

— Andy Shovers (via email)

I just can’t see Jordan Davis giving up his basketball scholarship to pursue football, especially since he’s been away from that sport for two full seasons.

Plus, I still think he can be a valuable contributor on the court. I’m not saying he’s going to end up as good as his brother, but I think he’ll be a regular rotation guy starting next season and help out with his shooting and defense. He’s only in his second season; it’s way too early to write him off.

Sadly, no.

This is what UW athletic director Chris McIntosh told our Todd Milewski last fall when the topic was broached:

“At this moment in time, I would tell you this: Since the start of COVID and as we emerged from that and as we head into all the change we've been talking about, our priority right now is to focus on maximizing the opportunity, both in terms of participation and the student-athlete opportunity for the 23 sports we have,” McIntosh said.

“I won't make predictions about what on the other side of all this change we could look like. But right now our priority is to do the best by the student-athletes we have and the programs we have.”

That remains to be seen.

Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso is a weapon on kickoffs. He recorded 63 touchbacks on 74 attempts (85.1%) as a sophomore last season.

Jack Van Dyke probably has a leg up to handle field goals. Van Dyke has a big leg but struggled with injuries last season.

It would have been nice to have Collin Larsh stick around for a sixth season to add even more competition, but perhaps the former Monona Grove standout saw the writing on the wall and knew he’d have a hard time seeing much action.

While we’ve heard from Bobby Engram, we have yet to hear from coach Paul Chryst on how much of the offense he actually will hand over to Engram.

My early gut feeling is that UW will have some new wrinkles on offense, but I wouldn’t expect any major schematic changes.

Here’s the way I see it: If in five years a big-time program is coming after Marisa Moseley, it means she’s produced some level of rebuilding in a program that desperately needs it.

I haven’t hidden the fact that I’ve been impressed by Moseley. She’s sharp, funny and energetic. It seems based on our limited interactions that she likes it in Madison and, even though overhauling a program isn’t easy, Moseley can see progress.

Stay tuned later this week for a different kind of piece on Moseley. I don’t want to give away too much, but she was very open about some things she’s gone through in her career, and I look forward to sharing that story with our readers.

The Packers can try to trade Jordan Love, I just don’t think they’d get much for him at this point. His limited regular-season action wasn’t all that impressive, he’s been so-so in the preseason and he’s already two years into his rookie deal. Could Green Bay get, say, a sixth-round pick for him? Maybe. Is that worth it? I’d rather keep him around as a backup.

I think it depends on who you ask. I thought this piece by Yahoo! Sports was really interesting and there were two nuggets that stood out:

Tom Brady left between $60 million to $100 million on the table during his career with the Patriots, according to an analysis by Business Insider. And while the author seems to be making the case that Brady’s willingness to do that didn’t lead to many more victories during that 15-year span — supported by a Pro Football Focus study — there’s a good quote from former Patriots front office executive Scott Paoli in the piece that summarizes what it allowed New England to do from a cap standpoint.

“It’s not like he was grossly underpaid … [but] it allowed us more flexibility to extend other people, to bring in other people, to extend other good players that we drafted, or just to have cap flexibility to do more things,” Paoli said.

Would Aaron Rodgers follow the Brady plan? Seems doubtful, to be honest.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

