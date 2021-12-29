Open Jim: Who's the better Packers quarterback, Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers?

There I was, minding my own business in the Lambeau Field press box on Christmas Day, when an unidentified flying object suddenly appeared.
Santa Claus? Nope, a bat, which we originally thought might have been a sparrow until confirming that, nope, it was definitely a bat.
Full disclosure: I didn’t handle it particularly well and may have been hiding out in a corner when the heroes from the Packers maintenance staff finally caught it. There’s video shot by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky of the ordeal, and he thankfully was kind enough to edit out the part where I did something similar to the Ickey Woods shuffle after the bat fell at my feet.
We all agreed afterward that it was a good thing this incident happened two hours before kickoff and not, say, as the Packers were holding on for dear life in what would become a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
On to this week’s Open Jim mailbag, which includes a mix of Packers, Brewers, UW football, UW men’s basketball, UW women’s basketball and more.
As always, thanks for reading and another great round of questions, which can be submitted either via email (jpolzin@madison.com) or on Twitter after I ask for submissions each Sunday night.
If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.
Settle a debate among friends. . .who is the better QB: Favre or Rodgers?— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) December 27, 2021
This isn’t even a debate, in my opinion. Aaron Rodgers is a better quarterback than Brett Favre.
My eyes tell me that and these numbers I used in my column Saturday provide even more evidence: Favre threw 442 touchdowns with 286 interceptions in 253 career starts with the Packers. Rodgers now has 445 touchdowns and only 93 interceptions through 204 starts.
Rodgers has had the benefit of playing in an era when the rules heavily favor the offense, but that advantage doesn’t explain such a huge disparity in QB rating (Rodgers: 104.4; Favre: 85.8) and interceptions thrown.
Favre forever will be a legend for his role in helping this franchise believe it can win again. He won three MVPs in a row, an amazing achievement, and is an all-time great at his position.
But I’d take Rodgers, who is making a strong push for his fourth MVP, over Favre in a heartbeat. He’s more accurate and much less mistake-prone, plus I think Rodgers is much better than Favre was at processing information and making good decisions.
I’ll probably get pushback on this, and that’s fine. Packers fans loved Favre’s personality, while Rodgers rubs people the wrong way because he comes off as a know-it-all and is involved in too much drama.
But the question is who’s the better quarterback. Both are absolute legends, but my pick is Rodgers.
Wondering why #33 has ripped off a long run. He was limping off the field Saturday. That knee apparently is still bothering him. What you know?— John Karcher (@JohnKarcher) December 27, 2021
I don’t think Packers running back Aaron Jones is 100%, but I thought he looked pretty good against Cleveland: 12 carries for 66 yards, with a long of 27.
Jones was limping late in the game, but Matt LaFleur said Monday that he believes Jones “will be OK.”
It’s been eerily quiet regarding Jaire, Zadarius and Bakhtiari. What do you see as odds we will see any of them yet this season— Rob (@finleyr27) December 27, 2021
I’m not great at setting odds, and LaFleur is great at talking about injuries without really revealing any information, which leaves a giant question mark.
In order of most likely to appear to least likely to appear — and this is just me reading the tea leaves — I’d go Jaire Alexander, David Bahktiari and Zadarius Smith. Bahktiari would have been first on that list if not for the setbacks.
Hey Jim - In your opinion, have the Packers played a complete game on offense, defense, and special teams? If so, which game? I’m watching the Cowboys dominate their divisional opponent and they look scary good in all facets.— Sean Stephenson (@sgstephenson) December 27, 2021
I don’t know if using my postgame grades is really the best way of answering this question because I’m supporting my opinion with, well, previous opinions. But I’m doing it anyway, Sean.
Let’s start with a disclaimer: I didn’t do grades for the Packers’ 30-28 win at San Francisco on Sept. 26 because I was covering the Ryder Cup that day. Looking back, that was one of Green Bay’s most complete wins of the season. The defense got leaky in the fourth quarter and the special teams allowed a long kickoff return, but Mason Crosby blasted two field goals of 50-plus yards, including the game-winner as time expired.
The other game that stands out in my grades is the 24-21 win at Arizona on Oct. 28. My overall grade that night was A-minus, the highest I’ve given out to date. But it’s hard to call that a complete performance because my grade for special teams was a C-minus.
The only time all three phases have received better than a C came in a 27-17 home win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 3, when the offense got a B-plus, the defense a B-minus and the special teams a B.
There have been no lights-out performances, which is crazy for a team that is 12-3. It’s a team that finds a way to win, even while sometimes walking a tightrope, and that says something about the Packers’ culture. But I understand why fans are leery heading into the postseason because there are probably three teams — Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay — that could walk into Lambeau Field in January and wreck Green Bay’s title hopes.
Or maybe the Packers are saving their complete performance for when it matters the most.
What's the likely movement on the OL if Bakhtiari comes back? Seems like Yosh has been playing pretty well.— Team Slinky (@Buckmaster_FP) December 27, 2021
I don’t see the Packers moving Yosh Nijman to right tackle if Bakhtiari returns. That’s probably a position Nijman could play with a full offseason under his belt, but I think it’d be a tough transition this late in the season.
The bigger question is at what percentage does Bakhtiari have to be to move back into the lineup? Nijman has started seven games, holding his own against some top-end pass rushers. Bakhtiari is an All-Pro and the guy you want protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside in big games. But if Bakhtiari is at, say, 75-80%, the Packers seriously need to consider sticking with Nijman the rest of the way.
A genie arrives at your desk on New Years Eve and guarantees (s)he will grant you three wishes for the world of Wisconsin sports in 2022. You can’t wish for championships. What are they?— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 27, 2021
Hey, if we’re living in a fantasy world, I’m going big here:
1) Covid-19 goes away or, at the very least, no Wisconsin athletes or coaches lose time because of the pandemic.
2) No season-ending injuries.
3) Fans pack the various venues of all UW non-revenue sports for at least one game, giving those student-athletes who typically operate in relative obscurity a few hours in which they bask in the spotlight of a raucous atmosphere.
What is Greg Gard doing differently this year to connect with this team that was missing last year as evidenced by the “team meeting?”— tony hoffman (@badgerfanot) December 27, 2021
This isn’t a topic Greg Gard likes to address and, quite frankly, I’m not sure he’s changed all that much about the way he operates.
Whether it’s Gard, his assistants or his players, everybody was eager to put the 2020-21 season behind them and focus on the present. Which is the smart thing to do. A roster overhaul came at a perfect time because it allowed for a new starting point after that tumultuous offseason.
It’s also important to remember this is a work in progress and it’s too early to make any grand conclusions. UW was 9-2 through 11 games last season as well. This team is 9-2 and may have to endure some tough times in Big Ten play with such a young roster. If the chemistry is as good as the Badgers say it is, that will help them get through any adversity they might face over the next three months.
Most people I talk to, including me, think Covid19 infections just won't affect any active major sports much in the next few months. Are we being naive? Will it change the results of any champions?— JMW123 (@jmw1235) December 27, 2021
No offense, but I think you’re probably being naïve. The CDC updating its guidelines earlier this week will help — the recommended isolation period was shortened from 10 days to five for those who test positive and are asymptomatic — but the positive tests still are rolling in and knocking players out of lineups.
Whether that will change the course of championships is hard to say and in some ways a subjective exercise. If the Packers get to the Super Bowl, are minus a couple starters and lose a close game, do we look back and play the what-if game? Of course, but we’ll never know whether having those players in the lineup would have made a difference.
Let’s just cross our fingers and hope it doesn’t come to that in any sport.
Let's assume the Bowl gets played on the 30th....which player could be a surprise contributor thanks to an opportunity?— Todd (@pilprin) December 27, 2021
One name that came up this week is Riley Nowakowski, a redshirt freshman from Milwaukee who began his career at outside linebacker but has moved to fullback and could see an expanded role with senior John Chenal unavailable for the game.
I’m not sure how many snaps Nowakowski will get because I think we’ll see UW in a lot of “11” and “12” personnel packages, but he’s someone to keep an eye on.
I’ll also throw freshman wide receiver Markus Allen out there. His name has been coming up during bowl prep, and I could see him making a few plays against Arizona State.
Assuming that the interest between VTech and Rudolph is mutual, why do you think he is interested in making a lateral move across the country?— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) December 27, 2021
If this move happens, I’d love to hear from Joe Rudolph what went into the decision.
But there could be multiple factors at play:
Perhaps, at age 49, he felt he needed a change of scenery. Perhaps he was told by UW coach Paul Chryst that changes were imminent and he should find a landing spot. Or perhaps Rudolph, who already has shown he cares so much about UW and this program that he’ll put those things above his own needs, decided it was time for someone else’s voice in the offensive line room.
Is Joe Rudolph still with the Badgers in 2022? The other nine assistants?— JCPrincipal (@principal_jc) December 27, 2021
There seems to be a lot of smoke with this potential Rudolph-to-Virginia Tech move, but I haven’t heard it’s a done deal. I do find it hard to believe that all 10 assistants will be returning to UW next season. My gut tells me there will be multiple changes.
I am just curious because I haven't heard anything about him and I was very excited when we signed him. But what has been going on with Kaden Johnson?— Jordan Runge #HowBoutDemCowboys #OnWisconsin (@Jordan_Runge14) December 27, 2021
It’s been a pretty quiet two seasons for Kaden Johnson, a highly regarded prospect out of Minnesota in the 2020 recruiting class. It’s way too early to write him off, but I think it’s safe to say this is a big offseason for Johnson as the Badgers try to replace a bunch of starters on defense, including outside linebacker Noah Burks.
The Badgers WBB team is showing strides (small strides, but still strides) of improvement. Do you think Coach Moseley is the right coach for the job? Do you think she can turn it around (.500+) in the next 4-5 years?— NICK. (@mr_korp) December 27, 2021
UW is 3-9 in its first season under Marisa Moseley and, to tell the truth, I’ve been so busy that I haven’t had time to get to a game.
That said, I’m on record saying that I think Moseley has a lot going for her and is the right person to rebuild this program. It’s going to take some time, but I think she’ll get it done. The biggest key over these first couple years will come on the recruiting trail, particularly when it comes to getting in-state talent to stay home.
Moseley has a ton of energy and she’s really bright. Give her time and she’ll have this program humming.
does Christian Yelich turn it around this year— Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 27, 2021
I thought I said no questions about bats, Ben. Just kidding, though I will say it’s hard to think about baseball as I stare out the window at a driveway that needs to be cleared of snow.
It’s been a wild four-year ride for Christian Yelich in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform, starting with a sensational two-year run in which he won the 2018 NL MVP award and took second the following season, combining for 80 homers and 207 RBIs during that stretch.
Since then? Not so good. He hit .205 in 2020 and, while his batting average went up to .248 last season, he finished with only nine homers, 51 RBIs and a career-low .736 OPS.
Yelich’s seven-year, $188.5 million extension kicks in this season, and the Brewers really need him to be closer to the 2018-2019 version than the 2020-2021 version or his contract is going to be an albatross on the team’s payroll.
I think Yelich will bounce back but not all the way back, which is fine. He had a 1.000 OPS his first season in Milwaukee and 1.100 the following campaign. I’d be shocked if he approached those numbers. But a 25-homer season with an OPS above .900 would be a reasonable expectation for Yelich.
What did Santa get you for Christmas? What SHOULD he have gotten you?— B-Rent H. (@BeeRentRuns) December 27, 2021
Mrs. Open Jim is not only great at listening, she’s terrific at filing away things I put on my wish list during the year and surprising me with them at Christmas long after I’ve forgotten I even asked for them.
This year: AirPods, a thermal shirt to keep me warm while running outside (let’s face it, this might not happen) and more hoodies.
No complaints here.
Fave 5: Jim Polzin picks his favorite stories of 2021
Jim Polzin stepped into a new role in June, going from University of Wisconsin men’s basketball beat reporter to Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist.
Polzin wore both hats later that month when, on back-to-back days, he broke the news about seven seniors confronting coach Greg Gard in a secretly recorded meeting during the 2020-21 season and followed up with a column about how that recording had exposed cracks in the program’s foundation.
Neither one of those pieces made the list of Polzin’s favorite stories for 2021.
I wish I didn’t have to write this story about the daughter of former UW football standout Al Toon, who was killed in an apparent murder-suici…
The legend of Barry Alvarez began where he’s from. On his final day as Wisconsin’s AD, where will he go now?
I was assigned this story when the news broke in early April that Alvarez was “retiring.” A couple months later, I’d produce what may have bee…
I wanted to get a game column in this list and there were handful from which to choose. But selected this one from the opener against Penn Sta…
Moseley is a fascinating woman who’s in the early stages of a major rebuilding project. Not as many people read this story as I’d hoped, so ma…
This story has been on a Microsoft Word document of stories I’d wanted to pursue ever since Smart, who grew up in the Madison area, was named …
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.
Was the flying mammal a Northern Long-eared or Little Brown? And what is the realistic chance Bahktiari plays this season?— mike.emms (@EmmsMike) December 27, 2021
Why isn’t the FB program going after any transfers (QBs)— 🐘+🦡+🦊 (@AndrewW85573741) December 27, 2021
With the Badger Football defense likely to lose great players to the NFL who are the likely replacements? Will the defense be as stout? What does the defense need to do to improve against teams like Nebraska? Not play contain on the QB as much?— Dale Hanson (@dalehanson82) December 27, 2021