Open Jim: Who will be the offensive and defensive MVPs for the Wisconsin Badgers this season?
Open Jim: Who will be the offensive and defensive MVPs for the Wisconsin Badgers this season?

Michigan Wisconsin Football

Senior tight end Jake Ferguson has caught 10 touchdown passes in his UW career.

 Andy Manis, Associated Press archive

Watch enough training camps and you can start to predict when the fights are going to break out.

I showed up Saturday at the practice field outside Camp Randall Stadium, saw the University of Wisconsin football team in full pads and made a prediction: It was about to get feisty.

Wisconsin senior Scott Nelson pokes fun at Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonard’s big purchase in the offseason.

Sure enough, multiple skirmishes broke out during practice. It never got out of hand and mostly was entertaining, but it was clear the Badgers are tired of going against each other and want to hit somebody else.

No argument here: Bring on the games already.

As always, thanks for reading and for those who submitted questions, keep them coming.

These are similar questions that I think can have different answers, which I’ll explain later.

For now, let’s start with the All-America angle.

Offensively, I only see two realistic options at this point: senior right tackle Logan Bruss and senior tight end Jake Ferguson.

I couldn’t even find a way to squeeze Bruss into a list of the top five offensive linemen in the Big Ten when I wrapped up some 2021 preview stuff that will publish later this month, and that speaks to how many good blockers are in the conference this year.

So my pick is Ferguson, who led the Badgers with 30 receptions, 305 yards and four touchdown receptions in 2020. I think those numbers are going to go way up for Ferguson as a security blanket for Graham Mertz in an offense that isn’t afraid to use its tight ends.

Now, that said, Ferguson has some major competition nationally. Two names that stand out are Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar (44 catches, 591 yards, seven touchdowns) and Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer (46 catches, 506 yards, six touchdowns).

Players I considered on UW’s defense were junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal and senior safety Scott Nelson. Benton basically has been a two-down player his first two seasons, but it sounds like he’ll be used as one of the two down linemen in nickel packages.

The thing that gives me pause with proclaiming Benton an All-America candidate is his stats, or the lack of them. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has said the plan this season is for defensive linemen to be more aggressive and disruptive rather than have their main focus be to occupy blockers so the linebackers can make plays. I think Benton’s sack and tackles for loss numbers could rise significantly … but to the level required for All-America status? That seems like a reach.

So my pick is senior linebacker Jack Sanborn, UW’s leading tackler the past two seasons. If Sanborn can add in some good TFL numbers, along with creating some turnovers, he’ll have a chance for All-American status if the Badgers’ defense finishes the season ranked among the best in the nation.

As for the other Chris’ question, I believe a player can be a unit’s most valuable piece even if a teammate ends up a bigger haul on the awards circuit.

So my MVP predictions are Ferguson … and Benton.

This is an easy one, Tyler: Yes.

The caveat here is that the defense always is ahead of the offense at this point in training camp, or at least it seems that way. (And in recent years, the UW defense has been ahead of the UW offense during the season as well).

I’m not going to make a big deal about this because there are more than two weeks remaining before the Badgers open the season at home against Penn State on Sept. 4, but it’s been a struggle at times for Graham Mertz and the UW offense.

UW’s projected starting line isn’t intact — more on that later — and it’s not really a fair fight because the defense is so familiar with what the offense runs. Paul Chryst just is trying to install plays and run through them; he’s not scheming to beat this UW defense.

Meanwhile, Leonhard’s group on the other side just is playing its rules and reacting. It makes sense that the defense is going to look better than the offense.

But it’s something to keep an eye on because the offense needs to be better this season if the Badgers are going to win the Big Ten West.

Let’s start with a quick review session: UW went 10-4 in Jack Coan’s only full season as a starter in 2019, with the junior completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ranked third in the Big Ten in passing efficiency rating behind only Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.

Coan was set to start as a senior last season but needed surgery after sustaining a right foot injury about three weeks before the Oct. 23 opener. He wasn’t cleared to play until the week of the Dec. 5 game against Indiana but never got on the field.

The following week, Chryst later would tell reporters, Coan informed the UW coach he was going to transfer at the end of the season.

Mertz went 20 of 21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in the opener against Illinois — his debut as a starter — but struggled the rest of the way. Mertz had more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (four) and completed only 57.0% of his pass attempts over his final six games.

There’s a lot of context that needs to be added here and it frankly is going to sound like I’m making excuses for Mertz. But it’s information that needs to be considered: Not only did Mertz test positive for COVID-19 the day after the Illinois game, but Chryst and quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr also eventually tested positive and had to be quarantined.

Meanwhile, UW’s best two wide receivers, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, missed significant time with injuries and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph struggled balancing his roles as line coach and play-caller. So there were a lot of hurdles for a first-year starter to navigate.

Does Mertz need to be better? Absolutely, and I think he has a bright future.

That leads us back to what I think David is getting at here: that Coan immediately should have gotten back his starting job. Listen, I get the argument that players shouldn’t lose their starting spots because of injury, but I also think there are exceptions and this was one.

If Coan gets back his starting job and decides he wants to return to UW for a fifth season, does Mertz stick around and go back to being a backup in 2021? That doesn’t seem likely, and then you lose a quarterback with tremendous upside.

So I get why Chryst decided to stick with Mertz, and I would understand if Coan goes into the Sept. 25 game between No. 12 UW and No. 9 Notre Dame at Soldier Field with a little extra something to prove.

It should make for an interesting 3½ hours in Chicago next month.

Good point, Dave, this is a really good home schedule and I’m happy for UW fans for two reasons: 1) They weren’t allowed in Camp Randall Stadium last season; and 2) They’ve paid a lot of good money over the years for some average — and even poor — home schedules.

This seven-game slate includes two opponents ranked in the preseason AP poll (No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Penn State) along with Big Ten games against Michigan, Northwestern and Nebraska. And one of the nonconference games is against an Army team that has a pair of 10-win seasons under Jeff Monken and is coming off a 9-3 campaign.

It’s hard to judge a home schedule until the end of the season, when we really know how good some of these opponents are, but here’s what the 2021 slate is up against when compared to some of the best home schedules in the “Alvarez” era.

1990: UW hosted two top-five teams in Barry Alvarez’s first year at coach, losing to No. 3 Michigan and No. 5 Iowa by a combined score of 62-6. Also on the schedule that year were No. 18 Ohio State, Minnesota, Cal, Ball State and Temple.

2002: The Badgers played eight home games that season, and six were against teams that finished with at least eight wins. UW started the season 5-0, with home wins over Fresno State (9-5), West Virginia (9-4), Northern Illinois (8-4) and Arizona (4-8). Then came a home loss to No. 20 Penn State (9-4) and another to No. 4 Ohio State (14-0) two weeks later. Illinois (5-7) and Minnesota (8-5) rounded out the home schedule. For my money, the best home schedule of the past three-plus decades, but this next one deserves strong consideration …

2003: All four of UW’s Big Ten home games were against ranked teams, with the Badgers beating No. 3 Ohio State (sup, Matt Schabert?) and Michigan State (Lee Evans still is scoring touchdowns on the Spartans secondary) and losing to No. 13 Purdue and No. 17 Iowa. The nonconference slate was Akron, UNLV — let’s take a moment here to remember one of the ugliest home losses of the Alvarez era — and North Carolina. More top heavy than the 2002 slate, but not as deep.

And finally something more recent …

2016: Chryst’s second season included two home games against top-10 team, both of which were decided in overtime: a loss to Ohio State and a win over Nebraska. Plus, claiming the Paul Bunyan Axe in a regular-season finale over a Minnesota team that finished 9-4. But not much else to enjoy for UW fans, who got to see Akron, Georgia State and Illinois in person.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start by making sure everyone is caught up.

The article referenced in one question appeared in The Athletic, with Jesse Temple asking a lot of good questions of Saeed Khalif and receiving a lot of eye-opening answers from the former UW staffer.

Khalif left the Badgers in June to take over as the director of player personnel at Michigan State under Mel Tucker.

Khalif got a big raise but he also made it clear he didn’t think UW was all-in on recruiting.

One money quote: “For as big of a program as it is,” Khalif told Temple, “the people resources were never committed to it.”

Khalif said UW’s recruiting staff consisted of four people before COVID-19 related cuts. Michigan State has 12 staffers devoted to recruiting, according to Khalif.

UW’s on-campus recruiting coordinator, Mackenzie Zanow, also left to take the same position at Notre Dame during the offseason, while Khalif was joined at Michigan State by another former UW recruiting staffer Jensen Gebhardt.

I checked this week to see where UW’s recruiting staffing situation stands and was told the program has added Meagan Blair, a former track and field athlete for the Badgers. UW’s point person for recruiting is executive director of football administration Eric Johnson, who spent 15 seasons on Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz’s staff and was the Hawkeyes’ longtime recruiting coordinator in addition to being a position coach.

Comparing UW’s recruiting position numbers to other programs isn’t easy because not everybody has “recruiting” in their job title. So when examining websites for Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama, it’s hard to say exactly how many staffers those programs have devoted to recruiting. But we safely can say it’s a considerable amount.

Two thoughts on this:

First, I believe Khalif’s departure and budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Chryst to take a long look at how he wants to approach recruiting. UW has been rolling on the recruiting trail the past few years and Khalif doesn’t deserve all the credit for that, but he deserves a share of it. This staffing shortage likely won’t affect the 2022 class, but it may impact future classes. This isn’t something Chryst can wait too long to figure out and if money is the issue, he and athletic director Chris McIntosh need to come up with a solution. If the Badgers are going to continue winning at a high level, they need to make sure their recruiting doesn’t slip.

Finally, Khalif saying that Michigan State has 12 recruiting staffers floors me. This is Michigan State, not Ohio State, and the Spartans have to be dealing with the same COVID-19 financial issues as everybody else. Maybe that’s the staffing required for Tucker to try to compete with Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Indiana in the Big Ten East. But Khalif better deliver with that kind of backing. That’s a lot of money being thrown around, so the recruiting results better match the resources.

As for Jay’s question about name, image and likeness, it’s probably a good time for a quick primer.

Everybody’s still figuring out this NIL thing, even the NCAA, but here’s one thing to remember: Schools monitor deals for rule compliance but aren’t allowed to be part of the recruitment of deals.

So there’s not anybody at UW facilitating deals between Company A and student-athletes. That’s not allowed.

But there are ways to be creative, and it appears that’s what BYU did. I encourage you to read The Associated Press story linked here, but here are the basics:

Cougars coach Kalani Sitake is friends with the CEO of Built Brands, a Utah-based company that makes protein snacks. Built Brands announced last week it will give $1,000 to scholarship players and even more to walk-ons, allowing them to pay tuition each semester.

In order to cash in, BYU players “must wear a decal with the company’s logo and make at least one appearance at a company event,” according to the AP. Walk-ons have to make two appearances and promote Built Brands on social media.

Remember, schools are allowed only 85 football scholarships. BYU, it seems, has found a way around that rule.

“Are we saying that people in collegiate football these days are not looking for competitive advantages? That’s like the essence of athletics is competitive advantage,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe told the AP. “Competitive advantage exists in life. It’s called creativity. You come up with good ideas that give you a competitive advantage.”

There are plenty of creative UW alums. Will any of them come up with a good idea or two to benefit the Badgers?

Several of the biggest Badgers are banged up, Craig, but it’s not time to hit the panic button at this point.

Both of UW’s projected bookends — left tackle Tyler Beach and right tackle Bruss — have been out with left leg injuries. But neither seems serious. Bruss has been moving around well while watching his teammates go through drills, and Beach was running sprints during an open practice Monday.

UW’s depth at those tackle spots took a hit Saturday when Tanor Bortolini (right knee) and Logan Brown (head) were helped off the field during practice.

The next two tackles on the depth chart appear to be true freshman Riley Mahlman and redshirt freshman Trey Wedig.

UW is healthier on the inside, but two of those spots appear up for grabs: senior Josh Seltzner and junior Connor Sampson are battling at left guard, while Lyles is trying to hold off sophomore Joe Tippmann at center. Nelson, whom I wrote about over the weekend, is the frontrunner at right guard.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

