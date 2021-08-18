Open Jim: Who will be the offensive and defensive MVPs for the Wisconsin Badgers this season?

I’m not going to make a big deal about this because there are more than two weeks remaining before the Badgers open the season at home against Penn State on Sept. 4, but it’s been a struggle at times for Graham Mertz and the UW offense.

UW’s projected starting line isn’t intact — more on that later — and it’s not really a fair fight because the defense is so familiar with what the offense runs. Paul Chryst just is trying to install plays and run through them; he’s not scheming to beat this UW defense.

Meanwhile, Leonhard’s group on the other side just is playing its rules and reacting. It makes sense that the defense is going to look better than the offense.

But it’s something to keep an eye on because the offense needs to be better this season if the Badgers are going to win the Big Ten West.

Let’s start with a quick review session: UW went 10-4 in Jack Coan’s only full season as a starter in 2019, with the junior completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ranked third in the Big Ten in passing efficiency rating behind only Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan.