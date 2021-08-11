Open Jim: Which Wisconsin Badgers program has the best shot at winning a national title in 2021-22?

I wasn’t the only one to notice that University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has been more chatty during interviews during the 2021 preseason.
Our beat writer, Colten Bartholomew, noticed it as well.
What does that mean? Possibly nothing, and perhaps we’ve just caught him on a couple good days.
But Colten and I spent some time discussing this topic on our weekly podcast, which comes out Thursday, and he wondered aloud whether it’s a sign that Chryst really likes this team and coaching staff and that he is more relaxed.
Or maybe Chryst just is setting us up for a run of short answers when games actually start being played.
No short answers below. Thanks again for submitting some really thought-provoking questions and, if I didn’t get to yours this week, I will in the future.
Which UW major sport do you foresee having the greatest postseason success in '21-22?— Chris Juzwik (@juz44) August 2, 2021
Which team has the best shot at a national title this year: Women’s hockey, Men’s hockey, Men’s football, or Men’s basketball? Or maybe rank their chances in order. 😃— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) August 9, 2021
Two similar questions — one left over from last week — that I’ll combine into one answer.
For the record, I’m including volleyball as well because quite frankly I think Kelly Sheffield’s team is the one on campus with the best shot at winning a national title in 2021-22. The Badgers have come close under Sheffield but haven’t quite gotten over the hump in the Final Four. I think this is the year it happens.
Women’s hockey will be loaded with talent once again. Mark Johnson’s team isn’t as deep as it has been in previous years, but it still has forwards Daryl Watts and Brette Pettet along with Kennedy Blair in goal.
I don’t think any of the other programs listed are going to be in the national title hunt this season. Men’s hockey had its chance to make a run last season but has to replace a lot of scoring, including Hobey Baker winner Cole Caufield, and likely will have to rely heavily on defense to win games this season.
(Pausing here to give special thanks to our hockey guru, Todd Milewski, for giving me the lowdown on what the UW men’s and women’s programs have coming back.)
As for football, and I’ve said this in the past, I just don’t think the Badgers have the tools to be in the national title conversation. UW will be a top-15 team, the favorite in the West Division and could push Ohio State for a Big Ten title.
But even if the Badgers go 11-1 or 12-0 and beat Ohio State — a big if — the really hard work is still in front of them because they’d have to go through Alabama or Clemson — or both — to win it all. UW is a really good program and deserves to be in that second tier in college football right now. But the difference between the top tier and second tier is enormous. UW doesn’t have the depth or athleticism to compete with the big boys in this sport.
Finally, while I think UW men’s basketball could make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid, that program isn’t close to elite at the moment.
In the pros everybody gets paid something. How long until college football season sees an adverse effect from only a few players being paid? I like Ryan days idea.— David Zeier (@CheeseheadinOH) August 2, 2021
Consider me in the group that doesn’t know how this whole name, image and likeness thing will look in a year … or two … or five. It’s so new and there’s going to be a big learning curve for student-athletes, college programs and businesses. “We’re all trying to figure this thing out,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said at Big Ten media days last month in Indianapolis.
Kudos to Fitzgerald for telling the truth because players need to hear it. This is a great opportunity for them to make some money in the NIL era. But how much and for how long? Nobody can say for sure.
David alluded to Ryan Day’s idea and, for those who didn’t see it, the Ohio State coach said he’d like to make sure all players get a share of the pie, not just the quarterbacks and other high-profile players.
“How do we find ways to make sure we disseminate that throughout the team?” Day told ESPN and others at the Big Ten media event. “Because there’s a lot of guys out there who are also playing football, guys who are blocking for the quarterback, guys who are covering the wide receivers.”
Day hopes schools such as Ohio State can work with local businesses to create a pool of revenue that could be divided among players. That would require the NCAA to be more lenient, allowing schools to broker deals between businesses and players.
“Say they put $3 million into an account, and then you could work with Ohio State, and they split the money to everybody, so that the quarterback isn’t the only one,” Day said, according to ESPN. “Now if the quarterback wants to do a deal on his own, great, but if not, it all gets spread evenly to everybody.”
And that’s where it gets complicated. What if the only reason the business is doing the deal is because of the quarterback? What if the quarterback doesn’t want to cut in his teammates on the deal?
I wrote about this last week at UW’s media day, but sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz was a popular guy on the NIL front during the offseason. He also wisely kept his teammates in mind, helping set up a deal between the offensive linemen and Mission BBQ.
Bottom line: There are no easy answers — or solutions — when it comes to NIL. This is going to take some time to play out.
Can you recap a few impact freshman for the Badgers football team this fall. Which freshmen do you see getting legit playing time this fall?— BigCat5969 (@TylerBouressa) August 9, 2021
Good timing on this one, Tyler. We got to watch an entire practice Tuesday, and I asked Chryst afterward if any of the freshmen have stood out through the first five sessions of training camp.
Here’s his answer:
“It's tricky because they're all facing — especially the ones that didn't come in spring, you know, where they came in the summer — I think you're seeing some glimpses of it,” Chryst said. “And then I think the next phase for many of those is can they continue to do that? And that's when it starts to go from boy, you're excited they're on the team, to hey, they might be able give us a spot right there. And I think we're starting to see that out of some guys. I hesitate to say their names because that almost puts an undue pressure on them. But I do think there are some that offensively, defensively, in our special teams. Some of those are, I think they could help on offense/defense, I think there's a couple that might just be special teams, but really could help and maybe for learning purposes going into a week, if they focus on that, and then they can kind of learn the game plan.”
So yeah, Chryst didn’t provide any names, and I understand why. But I’ll mention a few.
Tailback Braelon Allen obviously could find a role. He’s physically gifted and plays a position that is unsettled, so the opportunity is there.
Highly regarded instate safety Hunter Wohler is another guy who could work his way into the two-deep in the secondary or make an impact on special teams.
Darryl Peterson, an outside linebacker from Akron, Ohio, got some quality reps opposite returning starter Nick Herbig on Tuesday and looks the part. UW needs playmakers to emerge in that spot, and it’ll be interesting to see if Peterson does enough to get on the field early in his career.
Two final names: Wide receivers Markus Allen and Skyler Bell. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Allen looks the part and had a big gain on a bubble screen Tuesday. Of course, that came moments after Allen came out of the huddle and lined up on the wrong side of the formation. Growing pains.
Bell made a couple plays as well and could have a bright future at UW. Breaking into the rotation at receiver won’t be easy with seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor back, and youngsters Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler looking to pick up where they left off last season as freshmen. Junior A.J. Abbott also could be in line for more playing time.
This will be a good issue to revisit in a couple weeks after the freshmen have had some time to learn and grow.
How do you see Badgers athletics changing under new AD Chris Macintosh over the next couple years?— Keith Schmidt (@madtownkeith) August 10, 2021
I don’t know if we’ll see many major changes right away, Keith. Chris McIntosh certainly will want to put his stamp on the athletic department in some ways, but as Barry Alvarez said when he announced his retirement, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
McIntosh knows what works at UW after playing football under Alvarez and later serving as his top aide for several years. It’d be silly to change just for the sake of change.
But that doesn’t mean everything was perfect under Alvarez. I’d like to see more diversity at the senior staff and department head levels, something McIntosh and I discussed for a story coming down the road.
McIntosh walks into the role at an interesting time in college athletics, with the name, image and likeness era starting and conference realignment talk in the air. It’ll be interesting to hear his plans for how this athletic department moves forward after a successful run by his predecessor.
What needs to happen for baseball to be brought back to WI?— Sarah Elmer (@SarahAndi15) August 10, 2021
A miracle, Sarah. I just don’t see it happening, and I realize that answer is going to bug some people.
It’s now been 30 years since UW dropped baseball, men’s and women’s fencing and men’s and women’s gymnastics to help address a $2.1 million budget shortfall in the athletic department.
A lot has changed in those three decades. The success of the football and men’s basketball programs have helped UW build one of the strongest, most stable athletic departments in the country. But I’ve seen no signs that there’s an appetite to add more sports.
Here’s the thing: You could have asked me this question two years ago and I would have said the return of baseball to UW is unlikely. The odds have gotten even worse as the athletic department battles back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW is the only Big Ten school without baseball, and that’s unfortunate. But I don’t see it changing any time soon.
Best of the beat: Take a look back at 5 of Jim Polzin's favorite stories from his sports reporting career
SUPER SEASON
I was helping out on the UW football beat late in the summer of 2010 when our Packers writer left for another job. Most of training camp was done, the season opener was a couple weeks away, and I had a 4-year-old and 7-month-old at home.
But who turns down the chance to cover the Packers? I had no idea at the time that the season would stretch into February, but a wild ride ended with Aaron Rodgers and Co. beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV. That night, including writing this game story, is a blur.
BO RYAN'S TOUGH LOVE
It was hard to choose a story from a magical stretch that included back-to-back trips to the Final Four for the UW men’s basketball program. I did plenty of stories on Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and others during that stretch, but this one on that group’s leader stood out because it gave some insight into Bo Ryan’s coaching style.
This story ruffled some feathers inside the program, though that wasn’t my intention. I just wanted to give readers a look at how Ryan went about getting the best out of his players.
NIGEL'S WINGMAN
I wrote a lot about Nigel Hayes over his four seasons with the Badgers because he was such a fascinating guy on and off the court. For one story his junior season, I spent a morning with him, talking over breakfast and sitting through one of his business classes.
This one was about his relationship with his stepfather, Albert Davis Sr. I don’t even remember what made me think of doing this story or how I pitched it to him, but I do remember sitting in folding chairs in a hallway at the Kohl Center and being amazed at how much he was willing to share. It turned out to be a fun story to tell.
HAPP'S HARD WORK
Ethan Happ’s name is all over the UW men’s basketball record book. He scored a lot of points, grabbed a lot of rebounds, dished out a lot of assists, made a lot of steals and blocked a lot of shots. He also missed a lot of free throws.
I got a ton of messages, either via email or social media, asking why Happ didn’t spend more time working on his shot. I knew his work ethic wasn’t the issue because I spent a lot of time waiting to interview him after practices as he worked on shooting with coaches or teammates or student-managers. Still, I had no idea just how much time he spent working on his shot away from practice until I began the process of reporting this story.
GARD ERA BEGINS
One moment I’ll never forget is when Bo Ryan walked into the Kohl Center media room late on the night of Dec. 15, 2015, and the person moderating his postgame news conference said Ryan would open with a statement.
Ryan never opened with a statement, always choosing to go straight to questions. In that split-second before Ryan started talking, I knew: He was retiring. And so began a crazy night and crazy week that included wrapping up Ryan’s time at UW and moving on to the Greg Gard era.
Fans certainly knew who Gard was at that point because he’d been Ryan’s longtime assistant. But I wanted to talk to as many people as I could for a thorough story on the guy taking over the program after his legendary mentor’s departure.
