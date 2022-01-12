Open Jim: Where would Johnny Davis' season rank among recent great ones for Wisconsin men's basketball?

But I have no idea if Chryst is considering other changes on his staff, if any assistants are leaving on their own, or if Chryst is thinking about a complete makeover in which he brings in somebody from outside the program to tweak the offense.

It’s a tough for me to connect those dots because football and basketball are so different. When you have a superstar in basketball, where each team only has five players on the court, it allows a coach to offer more freedom. In football, you need a really good quarterback and even that might not be enough if there are weaknesses among the other 10 players on the field.

Chryst has shown in the past that he’s willing to open up the offense if he trusts his quarterback. Scott Tolzien (2009 and 2010) and Russell Wilson the following season are two shining examples of that. Of course, those teams also had great offensive lines and no shortage of playmakers at the skill positions.

It seemed to me as though Chryst had a hard time trusting Graham Mertz this past season, and I’m not sure he totally trusted the offensive line, either. That limits what a play-caller can do.