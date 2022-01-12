Open Jim: Where would Johnny Davis' season rank among recent great ones for Wisconsin men's basketball?

Welcome to the calm before the storm. And no, I’m not trying to jinx us into getting hit with a blizzard.
The Green Bay Packers get a bye week to recharge before starting what they hope is a three-game postseason run.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team hosts Ohio State on Thursday night then gets the weekend off. The Badgers then have a home game on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday for the next five weekends.
It’ll be March before we know it.
This week’s Open Jim mailbag is jam-packed with information. Thanks to all who submitted questions, and for the rest of you, I appreciate you taking a look at this weekly piece.
Badger basketball royalty imo includes Michael, Alando (recent issues notwithstanding) and Frank. Could this season Johnny is having be better than them all?— Bob (@ajnate) January 10, 2022
I mean individual impact, since Frank’s team success is unlikely to be matched. And yes… I remember he was POTY.
A couple caveats to start:
The oldest player you mentioned is Michael Finley and, at least for this exercise, I think a good cutoff point is the mid-1990s. There are a lot of players before that who had great seasons and should be considered if the phrase “Badger basketball royalty” is being thrown around, but let’s keep it to the program’s heyday. So apologies to the likes of Chris Steinmetz Sr., Gene Englund, John Kotz, Ab Nicholas, Don Rehfeldt, Ken Siebel, Joe Franklin, Clarence Sherrod, Dale Koehler, Claude Gregory, Cory Blackwell, Trent Jackson, Danny Jones and anyone else I should be mentioning who would be slighted by what may be considered recency bias.
The other thing to consider is that Johnny Davis is halfway through the 2021-22 season. There’s a long way to go and that could be a good thing or a bad thing. He could keep up this pace, provide even more signature moments, earn a ton of accolades and cement this season among the all-time greats at UW. Or he could slow down at some point.
But is Davis on pace for one of the best seasons in program history? Absolutely. He leads the Badgers with 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 13 games. He’s a legitimate contender for national player of the year honors — again, it’s the halfway point of the season — and has carried the Badgers, picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten, to a great start.
Here are five other contenders for greatest single season in (recent) program history:
• Finley, 1993-94: He earned Associated Press honorable mention All-America honors after averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 46.6% overall, 36.3% from 3-point range and 78.6% from the free-throw line. Bonus points for being the best player on a team that ended UW’s 47-year NCAA Tournament drought. He had a lot of help while being surrounded by a pair of complementary players, Tracy Webster and Rashard Griffith, who both would be under consideration on a list of the top 25 players in program history.
• Devin Harris, 2003-04: This came up in last week’s Open Jim, but it seems like Harris gets overlooked when people start listing best seasons and best players. He earned second-team AP All-America honors while averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.9% overall, 37.3% from 3-point range and 79.2% from the line. Bonus points for being named Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten tournament while leading the Badgers to a title. He played alongside Mike Wilkinson, another top-25 performer.
• Alando Tucker, 2006-07: He was a consensus first-team All-American after averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 47.0% overall, 32.5% from 3-point range and 65.9% from the line. Bonus points for being the best player on a team that set a single-season program record for wins with 30 (that mark has been matched or surpassed three times). Tucker was the alpha dog on a team that also included really good players such as Kam Taylor and Michael Flowers. Kevin Durant was the runaway winner for AP Player of the Year that season, but Tucker received the only two votes from a 72-member panel not given to the Texas freshman.
• Jordan Taylor, 2010-11: He earned second-team AP All-America accolades after averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 43.3% overall, 42.9% from 3-point range and 83.2% from the line. Two signature moments that stand out: leading a comeback in a home victory over then-No. 1 Ohio State and scoring a career-high 39 points in a win at Indiana. Notable: He did have Jon Leuer, who earned AP All-America honorable mention honors that season and went on to have a long career in the NBA, playing alongside him.
• Frank Kaminsky, 2014-15: Named the consensus national player of the year after averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 54.7% overall, 41.6% from 3-point range and 78.0% from the line. Yes, he had the best supporting cast in program history, led by Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes, playing around him. But Kaminsky’s individual impact on a 36-win team that nearly won a national title shouldn’t be diminished.
Jim: Brad Davison’s on-purpose free throw miss reminded me of the heart breaking loss to Florida in the Sweet Sixteen five or six years ago. Nigel stepped to the foul line with the game tied with 4 seconds left. He made both. Florida then threw the ball in and made a 3-pointer for the win. I wonder if coach Greg Gard thought about that in making his decision Sunday night? That loss probably kept UW from another Final Four.
— Andy Shovers (via email)
Greg Gard seems like the type of guy who would learn from good and bad situations, so I’m sure he reflected on that heartbreaking ending to the 2016-17 campaign and considered changes he could have made to keep it from happening.
Did that specific moment enter Gard’s mind after Davison missed the first free throw with the Badgers clinging to a one-point lead at Maryland? I’ll ask him that question at some point.
But it was a shrewd move by Gard to tell Davison to miss the second attempt, and a good job by Davison to execute that miss flawlessly.
The broadcast on Thursday mentioned the Kohl Center leads the league in attendance, but from what I can see on TV, it seems the stadium is less full than it was consistently 4-5 years ago. Is this incorrect? Is it just a sign of the times?— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) January 10, 2022
The important thing to remember when you hear the word “attendance” is that number represents most of the time, and particularly for UW games, the amount of tickets sold. Our Todd Milewski did a piece this week showing how much that number differs from the amount of tickets scanned for UW football home games this past season.
One example: For UW’s Senior Day game against Nebraska, the announced attendance was 67,888. But according to a line in Todd’s story, “only 50,729 tickets were scanned for the home finale Nov. 20, the second-lowest total of 102 games on record.”
The same is going to hold true for Badgers men’s basketball “attendance” figures. We won’t get those actual scanned ticket numbers from UW until after the season, but there have been a lot of open seats so far this season and, as with football, I believe the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the large number of no-shows.
Jim are the Badgers out of scholarships to offer at this point for next year ?? They only have one recruit but is Gilmore or Lindsey getting a scholarship next year ??— Tisch (@hauser42) January 10, 2022
It’s complicated. My understanding is that Carter Gilmore isn’t guaranteed a scholarship and yet the optics wouldn’t be great to essentially pull one from an in-state product who has a role off the bench in his second season in the program. Isaac Lindsey still will be a walk-on barring a scholarship opening and not being filled.
So here’s what we know so far: The only scholarship opening (Chris Vogt) will be filled by the lone member in UW’s 2022 class (Connor Essegian). Remember, Davison’s scholarship this season doesn’t count against UW’s limit of 13 because the NCAA didn’t count the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW still actively is evaluating 2022 recruits in case a player — cough, Johnny Davis, cough — leaves the program after this season. I’d also expect Gard and his staff to kick a lot of tires in the transfer portal if Davis departs for the NBA.
Like Gard always says, recruiting classes should be drawn up using pencils, not pens, because the variables always are changing.
Front court seems like a weak spot. Any recruiting help on the horizon? I know Mors is tall but pretty slight. Feel like they need a couple more bigs who can score. Though maybe the 3 from Crowl is a start to something?— Thunder McRobert (@ThunderMcRobert) January 10, 2022
I actually like where UW sits in its frontcourt heading into the future. Transfers out of the program always could change this outlook, of course, but Steven Crowl has made strides in his second season and the Badgers have five other underclassmen frontcourt players in reserve: 2020 signees Ben Carlson and Carter Gilmore, along with 2021 members Markus Ilver, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges. Mors and Hodges are redshirting this season, but I think both can be contributors in the future.
I do think we’ll see a jump from Crowl at some point, though maybe only a slight one this season. Ilver also could add some of that scoring in the frontcourt, and Carlson is someone I thought would have a bigger role so far in his UW career. The problem is that the sophomore forward can’t seem to catch a break between injuries and illness.
What do you think the coaching changes will be now that Joe Rudolph is gone?— tony hoffman (@badgerfanot) January 10, 2022
Any word on potential asst coaching candidates for the Badgers?— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) January 10, 2022
Anything I have to offer would be a guess because Paul Chryst is good at keeping his thoughts close to the vest.
As mentioned previously, one potential replacement for Joe Rudolph is on staff: inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad, who helped develop some of the better UW offensive lines in program history while Chryst was the offensive coordinator under Bret Bielema.
But I have no idea if Chryst is considering other changes on his staff, if any assistants are leaving on their own, or if Chryst is thinking about a complete makeover in which he brings in somebody from outside the program to tweak the offense.
Greg Gard hasn’t changed who he is or what the program is about, but you can see how he’s allowing this years team to play a looser, less methodical style giving the players more freedom to play. Do you see a similar correlation to the evolution needed for Chryst and the offense?— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) January 10, 2022
It’s a tough for me to connect those dots because football and basketball are so different. When you have a superstar in basketball, where each team only has five players on the court, it allows a coach to offer more freedom. In football, you need a really good quarterback and even that might not be enough if there are weaknesses among the other 10 players on the field.
Chryst has shown in the past that he’s willing to open up the offense if he trusts his quarterback. Scott Tolzien (2009 and 2010) and Russell Wilson the following season are two shining examples of that. Of course, those teams also had great offensive lines and no shortage of playmakers at the skill positions.
It seemed to me as though Chryst had a hard time trusting Graham Mertz this past season, and I’m not sure he totally trusted the offensive line, either. That limits what a play-caller can do.
That said, I’m on record saying that Chryst needs to at least consider handing over the offense to someone else to see if that can unlock the potential on the offensive side of the ball. A fresh set of eyes and some new ideas sometimes is all it takes to provide a spark.
Brett McMurphy has Badgers football at #6 in his way too early 2022 top 25. I’m not complaining, but what is he seeing that I am not?— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) January 10, 2022
I also was surprised when the veteran reporter who now works at the Action Network had UW so high in his poll. And my eyebrows were raised when Bet Online came out with its national title odds for next season and only eight programs were higher on the list than the Badgers.
For the record, Alabama is the favorite at 13/4 followed by Georgia (7/2), Ohio State (7/1), Clemson (12/1), Michigan (12/1), Texas A&M (16/1), Oklahoma (18/1) and Notre Dame (20/1). UW is at 33/1 along with Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
The Badgers were at 40/1 entering the 2021 season, tied as the 10th betting choice.
The season doesn’t start for another eight months, so all of this prediction talk is a little silly. But 2022 seems like a rebuilding year of sorts for the Badgers, a buildup to what could be a really special 2023 campaign.
While the schedule looks manageable, UW has a lot of holes to fill on defense and is coming off back-to-back subpar seasons on the other side of the ball. The Badgers need to replace their two best starting offensive linemen, along with their three top receivers — Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and tight end Jake Ferguson. And there’s the Mertz question: Can the junior-to-be quarterback, now with two years as a starter under his belt, live up to his potential?
All of that doesn’t scream national title contender to me.
As for McMurphy’s way-too-early poll, I think there’s a better chance the Badgers are the sixth-best team in the Big Ten than they are the No. 6 team in the country.
With so much of the linebacker experience leaving, other than Herbig, who steps up?— Greg (@GGorres) January 10, 2022
Daryl Peterson played as a true freshman this past season and has big-time potential. I think he’s the most likely candidate to start opposite Nick Herbig at outside linebacker, but C.J. Goetz, Aaron Witt, Spencer Lytle and Kaden Johnson also will have opportunities to expand their role at that position.
Jordan Turner showed flashes in limited playing time this season, and I’d expect him to move into a starting role. Who joins him? Maema Njongmeta is probably the frontrunners, with Tatum Grass, Jake Ratzlaff and Jake Chaney also in the running.
Any new rumors of almost-to-too-good-to-turn-down opportunities for Jim Leonhard?
— Marty Pfeiffer (via email)
Nothing that I’ve heard. As I said in a previous Open Jim, it’s almost too quiet. Or perhaps NFL teams and other college programs finally have caught on to just how difficult it will be to convince Leonhard to leave his alma mater.
If Leonhard didn’t leave to become the Packers defensive coordinator, I’m not sure what he’d leave for other than a chance to run a Power 5 program. An emailer last week suggested an NFL team could make a run at Leonhard to be coach, but it’s hard for me to imagine that happening considering Leonhard has no head coaching experience and hasn’t even been an assistant at the next level.
But I’ll say it again: Leonhard will be a coach someday, probably a really good one, and quite possibly in charge of the Badgers somewhere down the road.
Jim: Based on the passing numbers that Jack Coan put up this year for Notre Dame, how much better do you think the Badgers offense would have been if Paul Chryst committed to Jack Coan instead of Graham Mertz for the 2021 season?
— Skip Miller (via email)
Coan threw for 3,150 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season, a pretty similar output to when he finished with 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019 with the Badgers. Coan’s yardage average was higher at Notre Dame (242.3-194.8), but he also attempted 45 more total passes in one fewer game.
His pass efficiency rating in 2021: 152.2.
His pass efficiency rating in 2019: 151.8.
That’s mostly for fans who are saying Coan’s development took off after leaving UW. In fact, his production was remarkably similar: He was above average both seasons.
Mertz wasn’t the only problem area for the UW offense this season, but it almost certainly would have been better with a fifth-year senior with multiple years of starting experience leading it. Coan isn’t flashy, but he’s solid. While Mertz is mistake-prone, Coan does a good job of protecting the ball. I believe Coan would have made the difference in one game for sure (Penn State) and probably two others (Notre Dame and Minnesota).
But that’s only one way of looking at this situation, and it can’t be truly analyzed until Mertz’s career at UW is over. Would the Badgers have been better with Coan under center this season? Yes. But what if Mertz makes steady improvement next season and puts it all together in 2023, when UW could be really good? Wouldn’t the short-term pains be worth the long-term gains if that comes true?
Stay tuned.
Which opponent would you rather have the Packers face assuming it's either Cardinals or Rams?— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) January 10, 2022
Two lethal offenses, albeit both on warm-weather teams, make this a tough call. But I think the Cardinals would be a better matchup for the Packers, only because the Rams are more playoff-tested and, I think, a little deeper at the skill positions.
Neither would make the cut for my two scariest teams in the Packers’ path to the Super Bowl, however, and I’ll get to that in the next question.
For me the Dallas Cowboys are the Packers biggest threat in reaching the Super Bowl. I feel they don’t match up well on either side of the ball and the Cowboys strengths are the Packers weaknesses. Who do you think is their biggest threat and why?— Tony (@TStrobe78) January 10, 2022
Dallas’ offense should terrify Packers fans, especially considering how shaky the Green Bay defense has looked at times late in the season. As I’ve written previously, the Packers’ most likely playoff exit will be in a shootout, and the Cowboys are exactly the team that could outscore Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
That said, I’m absolutely pulling for Mike McCarthy’s return to Titletown. Sorry, but you can’t spell media without m-e and this would be a juicy storyline.
But what if the Cowboys don’t even make it to the NFC championship game or, gulp, even the divisional round. They easily could lose their playoff opener this weekend against San Francisco, which leads me to another opponent that could block the Packers’ path to the Super Bowl.
The 49ers finished the regular season by winning four of their final five games, including road wins at playoff teams Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Rams. The only blemish during that stretch was a close loss at Tennessee, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Could San Francisco come into Lambeau Field, play keep away from Aaron Rodgers and Co. and grind out an upset win? I think it’s possible.
Is this the year Green Bay wins it all?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) January 10, 2022
I want to say yes. I really do because I know it would make a lot of Packers fans happy to end the franchise’s 11-year Super Bowl drought.
My head tells me the Packers have the best quarterback and best wide receiver (Davante Adams) in the game, and that gives this team as good a chance as any of the 14 in the playoffs to be the last one standing Feb. 13.
Meanwhile, my gut can’t seem to decide how it feels. On one hand, this team had to battle through so much adversity and just kept finding a way to win. It’s felt like a team of destiny at times, like there’s no way it can be denied this title. On the other hand are a defense I don’t completely trust, a special teams unit that always seems on the verge of disaster and the Packers’ recent failures in NFC title games.
I felt pretty strongly a few weeks ago what the UW volleyball team somehow would get over the hump and win a championship. I’m not feeling nearly as confident in saying the same thing about these Packers. So I guess my answer is … no.
How much time if any do you get to spend in person with the other teams beat writer?— Brian Lamboley (@brianlamboley) January 10, 2022
Not a ton, though certainly less now than pre-COVID days, that’s for sure.
Depending on how well I know other writers from around the Big Ten, we’ll usually engage in some chit chat and maybe a longer talk over a meal. But we all usually get to the arena/stadium a couple hours before games and have work to do before the clock starts ticking, so there’s not a ton of time to spend catching up.
