Open Jim: Where the Iowa win ranks in the Paul Chryst era, and how he compares to other UW coaches vs. ranked opponents

Sticking with a one-week-old tradition, I’m going to offer another prediction on the University of Wisconsin football team’s season record.
Consider me a believer because I think the Badgers are going to win out and finish 9-3. I said 8-4 last week and that projection was based on a feeling that UW would split games with rivals Iowa and Minnesota. But the way the Badgers dominated the Hawkeyes in a 27-7 win last Saturday has convinced me that Paul Chryst’s team has better than a coin-flip shot at beating the Golden Gophers in the finale. And I’m less concerned about the upcoming trio of games against Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska than I previously was.
But one week at a time here, folks.
This week’s Open Jim mailbag is loaded with good questions. Seriously, give yourself a pat on the back.
For newcomers to the mailbag, welcome.

You're trying to convince a friend who is just getting into college sports to become a Wisconsin Badger fan. Which 3 basketball, and which 3 football games of the past 30 years do you choose to help them choose the Badgers?— Brandon Zall (@BZall10) October 25, 2021
Brandon gets to bat leadoff because this is a really good question and he’s been waiting patiently because I couldn’t get to it last week.
You’ll notice I didn’t simply pick what I thought were the three best games for each program. Rather, these are moments to savor. Plus, I thought it was important to mix and match home games with postseason games for both sports. After all, you’re going to want your friend to experience what Camp Randall Stadium and Kohl Center have to offer if you’re trying to sell what it’s like to be a fan of the Badgers.
So here we go, starting with football:
1. UW beats UCLA 21-16 in the 1994 Rose Bowl: The crowning moment during the payoff season of Barry Alvarez’s massive rebuilding project. UW fans turned the Rose Bowl into Camp Randall West that day while Alvarez and his team turned dreams into reality.
2. Ron Dayne sets the NCAA career rushing record in a 41-3 win over Iowa in 1999: This was a rout over a bad team, but there was so much anticipation all week and the reaction from the crowd and Dayne’s teammates on his record-breaking run are something I’ll always remember. Dayne moved one step closer to winning the Heisman Trophy, the Badgers clinched a second consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl and, if your friend is into entertainment value, there was even a streaker.
3. The Badgers knock off No. 1 Ohio State 31-18 in 2010: Your friend needs to experience a night game at Camp Randall Stadium and, with all due apologies to Matt Schabert, Lee Evans and the 2003 team, this is my choice. David Gilreath returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown got this party started on a loud note.
On to basketball:
1. UW’s win over previously unbeaten Kentucky 71-64 in a 2015 national semifinal in Indianapolis: Kentucky fans travel well, but UW fans held their own during that magical night at Lucas Oil Stadium. There were probably a dozen games to choose from during those back-to-back trips to the Final Four, but this is the greatest win in program history and it’s an easy topper to this list.
2. UW beats Purdue 64-60 at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to advance to the 2000 Final Four: A lovable coach (Dick Bennett) and a lovable team (Mike Kelley, Andy Kowske, Roy Boone and others) make a Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed and clinch the program’s first trip to the Final Four in nearly 50 years.
3. UW beats Illinois 60-59 at the Kohl Center to clinch the 2002-03 Big Ten regular-season title: A free throw by Devin Harris with 0.4 seconds remaining gave UW sole possession of a conference crown for the first time since 1947 and back-to-back titles — it was part of a four-way tie the previous season — for the first time since 1924. There’s a great Associated Press photo shot from the rafters of the Kohl Center of Kirk Penney basking in the glory of the championship while fans rush the court around him.
When does mcintosh realize Chryst has lost the team and Leonard needs to be head coach before he bolts? Wont get answered but might as well state the obvious.— Riggins Dad (@healer_34) November 1, 2021
One of the nice things about Open Jim since its debut in July was how, week after week, I’ve gotten really good questions. Readers have made my job easier.
This one doesn’t fall in the “really good questions” category, but I’m going to answer it anyway.
The timing of this question is what befuddles me the most. It wouldn’t have surprised me if it had come my way, say, four weeks ago when the Badgers were 1-3 and myself and others were trying to figure out whether UW even had a path to a bowl game. It would have been fair to wonder at that point whether there was some sort of chemistry issue within the program.
UW players had a range of opinions on their teammates leaving during the season, but their focus remains on the team still intact.
But the Badgers have answered that poor start with a four-game winning streak. It wasn’t long ago that someone wrote how this program’s identity had become its inability to beat good teams — raising my hand here — and, well, they’ve followed an eight-game losing streak to ranked opponents by beating ranked opponents in consecutive weeks.
The notion that Chryst has lost this team is ludicrous. Stay tuned for a column that will run later this week that will include some very interesting thoughts from Bryson Williams, who arrived at UW as a highly regarded recruit and mostly has been a role player. We talked a lot about players leaving the program and he unprompted brought up the topic of how the remaining players in the locker room feel about their coach.
As for Jim Leonhard “bolting,” I’ll address that topic in the next item on the docket.
Can you dispel the idea that Jim Leonhard is looking to "advance" from this current position?— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) November 1, 2021
Leonhard isn’t looking to leave, but he’s certainly smart enough to listen to offers after every season. He’s a wanted man and it’s been that way for a few years.
But Leonhard has turned down some pretty big opportunities, including earlier this year when he passed on an opportunity to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. UW is a special place for Leonhard, and it’s going to take an offer he can’t refuse for him to leave this place.
Another thing I hear a lot from fans is about how it’s crucial to make sure Leonhard doesn’t leave. To which I respond: Even if he does leave to take another job, you don’t think he’d come sprinting back to Madison to become UW’s next coach whenever that may be? Of course, he would.
What the heck has happened to Kendrick Pryor? We don’t pass much, but it seems to be all for Davis and a few for Ferguson/Dike— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) November 1, 2021
UW senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor had 14 catches for 159 yards through four games. He’s had four catches for 66 yards over the past four games and finished with no catches and only one target in the win over Iowa last Saturday.
I had people asking me just a couple weeks ago about Danny Davis’ lack of targets. That’s my way of saying that I think this type of stuff can be cyclical. Davis didn’t register any catches against Michigan and Illinois, had two for 48 yards vs. Army and went without one against Purdue. He then was targeted 10 times in the win over the Hawkeyes, finishing with five receptions for 59 yards.
Quick side note: I’ve really appreciated how guys like Davis, Pryor, Chimere Dike and Jake Ferguson just go about their business and don’t complain about a lack of touches. It says a lot about their team-first mentalities.
What’s the yard when to field a punt or let it go close to the end zone? Also, any stats or insight when to run a kickoff out when you can get it on the 25? Seems like it is a low percentage to make it to the 25.— BadgerFan (@divot516) November 1, 2021
It always used to be the 10-yard line, but I think that’s changed as punters have gotten better and better at pinning opponents close to the goal line. I’ve seen NFL returners call for a fair catch at the 5 and, considering there were two gunners hovering around them, it seemed like a good decision.
I’d probably move that to around the 7 or 8 for college returners. But it obviously still requires making a good decision in terms of being aware of the flight of the ball and where the gunners are. There’s no sense fielding the ball at the 8 if there’s a good chance of it going into the end zone for a touchback.
I think it all depends on the returner for kickoffs. I’d almost always advise UW to take the touchback. Dike brought one out of the end zone vs. Iowa and, while I didn’t think it was a good decision, I joked that it made sense for Dike to do it because it’s so rare for a UW wide receiver to touch the ball that of course he’s going to try to make the most of that opportunity.
UW only has brought two kickoffs out of the end zone this season, both by Dike. And both proved to be poor decisions. He only got to the 21 last week and the 19 a week earlier during a return against Purdue.
Who is backing up Allen and Melussi these days? Hat are the prospects for QB recruitment?— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) November 1, 2021
Stoughton native Brady Schipper, a fourth-year junior, is next in line and has been on the field as a third-down back. An injury to either Chez Mellusi or Braelon Allen down the stretch would leave UW dangerously thin at that position, so that’s a big key over these final four games of the regular season.
UW has an in-state quarterback in its 2022 class, Myles Burkett of Franklin. The Badgers don’t have any QB commits in the 2023 class but seem to be in good shape with Brayden Dorman of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
I’ll be curious to see if Paul Chryst kicks the tires on any QBs in the transfer portal to give Graham Mertz some competition going into the 2022 season.
Is there a cure for @BadgerFootball QB schizophrenia?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 1, 2021
None that I’m aware of, but I’m going to choose to be positive here and point out that Mertz has had some decent stretches of late, and I think that’s a good sign. This passing game has a long way to go, but I thought there were some things to build on after Mertz completed 10 of his first 12 passes in the Iowa game.
You’d like to see him take another step forward this week at Rutgers.
Graham Mertz looked good for the 1st quarter & then reverted back to his below average play. An unnamed former Badger player suggested on a postgame show that his potential is there, but maybe seeing a sports psychologist could help him. Your thoughts on this suggestion.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 1, 2021
My colleague, Colten Bartholomew, had a good story leading into the season on how Mertz works with UW head of meditation training Chad McGehee. It was actually Mertz who approached McGehee about the benefits of mindfulness exercises that McGehee leads.
“He’s a deeply curious person,” McGehee said. “He wants to understand, wants to grow, doesn’t see where he’s at as somehow arrived in any way. … He understands that there’s so much capacity that’s still there. And his curiosity, I think, finds different ways (of expression).”
Say what you want about Mertz’s play, but I’ve never heard anyone in the program question his work ethic. He wants to get better and knows he has to be better for this offense to thrive.
Does Wisconsin need a QB coach and Passing Game Coordinator? Having Chryst as Head Coach, OC, QB coach, and having no one focused on getting the passing game refreshed seems like the wrong approach— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) November 1, 2021
Loyal readers to Open Jim are aware that I’ve addressed a variation of this question a few times this season and my answer hasn’t changed: After the season, I think Chryst needs to make some big decisions on everything from staff makeup to scheme to recruiting. I wonder whether Chryst has too much on his plate and think it would be wise for him to strongly consider hiring someone to run the offense and coach the quarterbacks, but I’m not sure about the likelihood of that happening because he’s always been hands-on with the offense.
But again, these are issues that will have to be sorted out after the season. As I wrote leading into the UW-Iowa game, Chryst’s focus is — and has to be — on the next opponent.
Where does last week's Iowa game rank in the best wins of the Paul Chryst era?— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) November 1, 2021
It’s not easy to rank wins in the moment because the view can change over time. Take the 2016 opener against No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field, for example. It’s Chryst’s only win over a top-five opponent and, at the time, it seemed pretty big. But LSU fired Les Miles four games into the season and the Tigers ended up going 8-4, so that win to open Chryst’s second season at UW lost some luster.
UW’s win over then-No. 9 Iowa looks good now and it’ll look even better if both teams win their remaining regular-season games. That would make the Badgers the Big Ten West champion with a signature win over a 10-2 Iowa team that would be ranked somewhere in the top 15.
But if Iowa stumbles again — or if UW does — I’m not sure we’d consider it a big win.
For the record, I’d put a win at No. 9 Minnesota late in the 2019 season as Chryst’s best win because it came on the road against a top-10 opponent and clinched a division title. And I’d put UW’s win over No. 11 Miami in the Orange Bowl late in the 2017 season as Chryst’s best overall win because it capped a 13-1 campaign in a big bowl game.
For now, I’d put the Iowa win in the top five, but that’s subject to change.
Doing research for this question also sent me down a rabbit hole and led me to these numbers regarding UW coaches’ records against Top 25 opponents.
Chryst is 12-17, a .414 winning percentage.
Gary Andersen was 3-4 (.429).
Bret Bielema was 10-14 (.417).
Barry Alvarez was 24-36-1 (.400). If you take out the first two seasons, when Alvarez went 0-6 against ranked teams while knee-deep rebuilding the mess left by Don Morton, that winning percentage shoots up to .444.
Two takeaways: These winning percentages are all pretty similar. And Chryst already has 29 games against ranked opponents in seven seasons — likely with more to come in 2021 — compared to 24 in Bielema’s seven seasons. That stat is mostly for a Twitter follower of mine who said the program was in better shape under Bielema. My point was that while Bielema did lead the Badgers to the Rose Bowl in three consecutive seasons, the Big Ten wasn’t as deep back then as it is now.
Which team down the stretch presents the biggest challenge for the #Badgers? Why?— Badger Local (@BadgerLocal) November 1, 2021
This, to me, is an easy one: Minnesota. The Golden Gophers (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) are in first place in the Big Ten West and have won four consecutive games since a home loss to Bowling Green on Sept. 25. Their defense has been solid this season and their offensive line will be one of the best UW has faced this season.
The problem for Minnesota? Will it have any healthy runners remaining by the time the Badgers arrive in late November. P.J. Fleck’s team has lost its top three tailbacks to season-ending injury and are down to two healthy scholarship players at that position: freshmen Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas.
Badger football question:— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 1, 2021
1st 4 games = ugh.
2nd 4 games = yay!
ID and rank what you feel contributed most to the turnaround and which of those is most at risk during the “final four” games.
Two things stand out to me, Chris:
UW is coming out on top of the turnover margin, both because it’s doing a better job of limiting its own miscues and forcing turnovers from its opponents at a much higher rate. The Badgers were a combined plus-six in the wins over Purdue and Iowa.
I also believe the emergence of freshman tailback Braelon Allen and the improvement shown by junior Chez Mellusi, combined with better run blocking, has helped UW find an identity on offense. Great players can help a team make up for inadequacies in other areas — look no further than Jonathan Taylor during his three seasons on campus — and Allen is turning into one of those erasers that hides negatives.
Who will be the third scorer behind Davison and Davis and what player will surprise this year on UW BB team?— Christopher Wollak (@wollakcj) November 1, 2021
I’d put junior forward Tyler Wahl in that group of the top three scorers. His aggressiveness stood out to me at one of the open practices, and I think he’ll grind his way to 8-10 points per game. If Wahl can improve his shooting from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line, that’ll only make that point total go up even more and provide another option for a UW offense that may need it desperately.
Is it too easy for me to list freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn as the biggest surprise? A lot of people have been talking about him, so I’m not sure he even can be classified as an under-the-radar type. But I’m going with him because I think he’ll be in the starting lineup sooner rather than later and will grow into something that UW hasn’t had in a while: a true, pass-first point guard and someone who will be able to apply pressure on defense. I’m excited to watch him grow with the Badgers.
how many Big Ten wins does Wisconsin get in basketball this year? or what would you set the o/u at?— Wishbone (@SeannyWishbone4) November 1, 2021
Both KenPom and T-Rank have UW projected to go 9-11 in Big Ten play this season, so that’s where I’d set the over/under. And that seems like a logical final record in conference play, but I’d lean toward the over. I think the schedule is favorable enough that the Badgers can be .500 in Big Ten action.
Jim - Can you help us understand the state of recruiting? The Big 3 Wisconsin kids still out there feel like they are in a holding pattern. No other offers have been made on the OL...is that a positive sign? Or is it simply a luxury vs. a need?— Todd (@pilprin) November 1, 2021
Some background here just so everyone is on the same page:
UW has offers out to three uncommitted in-state standouts: offensive linemen Carson Hinzman (St. Croix Central) and Billy Schrauth (St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac), and defensive lineman Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie).
Hinzman’s finalists include UW, Ohio State, Iowa and Minnesota. For, Schrauth, it’s down to UW, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Hamm’s finalists are UW, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State.
I would anticipate all three players making their final decisions after the high school season is complete, but it’s unusual to have three uncommitted in-state prospects this late in the recruiting cycle. I think that speaks to the major competition the Badgers face with all three of those players.
I wouldn’t read anything into the fact UW hasn’t made any additional offers to offensive linemen. UW is in pretty good shape from a depth standpoint after signing four offensive linemen in 2020 and three in 2021. Plus, it already has commitments from two in-state players, Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay) and Barrett Nelson (Stoughton) in the 2022 class.
The Badgers have 14 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster this season, three of whom are starting fifth-year seniors: Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach and Josh Seltzner.
You’d love to add Hinzman and/or Schrauth to get some prestige from winning recruiting battles against blue-chip programs. Plus, you always want to add great prospects to the program. But those players would be a luxury from a depth standpoint at the offensive line position.
Is the Packers defense any good? My friends & I argue about this every week.— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) November 2, 2021
DVOA has them at 22. They love giving up red zone TD's but then they are 8th in yards allowed and 9th in points. Please help explain this defense.
I was wondering the same thing last week, but I thought the Packers made a major statement with the job they did against Kyler Murray and Arizona. Granted, DeAndre Hopkins was limited and the Green Bay defense struggled down the stretch.
But Green Bay was playing shorthanded once again and also without defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was in the COVID-19 protocol.
I think this defense is good, and I think it has a chance to be really good if it’s ever at full strength. Imagine having a healthy Jaire Alexander back to pair with Kevin King, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas at cornerback. And picture a healthy Za’Darius Smith to add to a group of pass rushers that already includes Preston Smith, Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus.
What is the best restaurant on the B1G road circuit?— Brian Covelli (@bcovelli) November 1, 2021
Let’s begin with a disclaimer that I spend far less time in actual Big Ten cities than you probably think I do.
I don’t think I’ve ever had a meal in Bloomington, Indiana, because I always stay in Indianapolis. For trips to Michigan and Michigan State, I typically stay by the Detroit airport for convenience sake. I avoid staying In West Lafayette because, well, it’s West Lafayette. No meals in College Park, Maryland, because I stay by the Baltimore airport.
So that eliminates a lot of good spots in college towns. And it means there are two spots on my list that are off the beaten path a bit, but here’s my top five.
5. Faccia Luna Pizzeria in State College, Pennsylvania: My comfort food during one of my least-favorite road trips.
4. Wig & Pen Pizza Pub in Iowa City: The Wigatoni Baked Pasta is delicious.
3. Arturo’s Trattoria in Glen Burnie, Maryland: Can you tell I like Italian food?
2. Dinner at The Single Barrel and lunch at Leadbelly’s in Lincoln, Nebraska: This is my favorite road trip, and food options in the Haymarket District is a big reason why.
1. Harry & Izzy’s Steakhouse in Indianapolis: No trip to Indy for a Big Ten tournament or title game is complete without a steak from this place.
Badgers fans on Twitter find what they've been looking for in Wisconsin's victory over Iowa
Credit where credit's due
That's the team I thought we would see earlier in the year. Kudos to the players and coaching staff for not giving up and getting back on track.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 30, 2021
Enjoy the ride
Great game and that's how UW will win. Offense not making mistakes and defense forcing turnovers and dominating.— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) October 30, 2021
Side note: trucker hat is lame
No looking back
No point in lamenting what didn't happen earlier this season. This is good, and hopefully there's more good things to come— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) October 30, 2021
Who's laughing now?
The turnaround is impressive. The offensive line finally looks like Wisconsin, minimizing the reliance on Mertz, and the defense is spectacular.— Kyle Cooper (@SportsCoop66) October 30, 2021
Three weeks ago, if you said the Badgers would have the inside track on a division title, I'd have laughed you right off of Twitter.
A path to success
If the defense can continue to dominate like they have the last several games, and QB Graham Mertz can play like he did in the first quarter, Wisconsin can win the Western Title and gain a berth in the Big Ten Championship!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 30, 2021
U know it
Linebacker U.— JMW123 (@jmw1235) October 30, 2021
Running Back U.
Offensive Line U.
says it all
Live it up
October 30, 2021
It's only the beginning
The defense was great! Mertz looked good at times again….can’t forget he is still young and developing. Maybe this next month the team can gel and still win the big ten— jimmy johnson (@jimmy2222) October 30, 2021
Hungry for more
Strong D obviously. Uneven offense…need more of what was cookin’ first half, especially from GM5— PMW Badger (@Oltedlou1) October 30, 2021
How sweet it is
Beat the #9 rival by 20 to win four in a row and control their own destiny? Doesn't get much better than that.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) October 30, 2021
Home sweet home
Look to be back to their usual standing in the West.— David Padget (@davidcpadget) October 30, 2021
Let's not rush to judgement
Beat a top 10 team and first in division— Felix Vega (@felix_vega10) October 30, 2021
What more can you want?
Dude, we just beat Iowa, Mertz looked fantastic and you say “eh”?! A QB is never perfect.— Andrew Lucas (@andy_lucas98) October 30, 2021
Sincerity or sarcasm?
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) October 30, 2021
The wait is over
Bout time this team looked like that— Nicholas~Bucks in 6 (@Nicholaswisco) October 30, 2021
Don't stop now
Solid win. Got 4 more to go.— Ry🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@R_Lebica) October 30, 2021
Think happy thoughts
Love it! No negative vibes!— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) October 30, 2021
A game to remember
Badgers dominated the #9 team in the country from start to finish, what more could you ask for?— Dan D. (@One_Punch_Dan) October 30, 2021
Only time will tell
Can’t decide if this is the best Wisconsin defense I’ve seen or the 2017 team— Jorgy (@dcjorgenson) October 30, 2021
Best of the best
Most complete game this season. Best lb crew in the country. Allen #1 rb. Keep the momentum!— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 30, 2021
Attacking from both sides
Great D and turnovers works for the Badgers. Plus a decent running game— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 30, 2021
Iowa out if its depth
Wisconsin has way more talent— Tyler Morgan (@tyler_morgan28) October 30, 2021
Straight to the point
Y E S S S!!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) October 30, 2021
Still time to buy in!
📈📈📈— Ben Miskowski (@MiskoBeat) October 30, 2021
Enough said
October 30, 2021
OK, one more
October 30, 2021
