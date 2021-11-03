 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open Jim: Where the Iowa win ranks in the Paul Chryst era, and how he compares to other UW coaches vs. ranked opponents
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Open Jim: Where the Iowa win ranks in the Paul Chryst era, and how he compares to other UW coaches vs. ranked opponents

  • 0

Sticking with a one-week-old tradition, I’m going to offer another prediction on the University of Wisconsin football team’s season record.

Consider me a believer because I think the Badgers are going to win out and finish 9-3. I said 8-4 last week and that projection was based on a feeling that UW would split games with rivals Iowa and Minnesota. But the way the Badgers dominated the Hawkeyes in a 27-7 win last Saturday has convinced me that Paul Chryst’s team has better than a coin-flip shot at beating the Golden Gophers in the finale. And I’m less concerned about the upcoming trio of games against Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska than I previously was.

But one week at a time here, folks.

This week’s Open Jim mailbag is loaded with good questions. Seriously, give yourself a pat on the back.

For newcomers to the mailbag, welcome. Questions can be submitted either on my Twitter feed or via email at jpolzin@madison.com.

If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.

Brandon gets to bat leadoff because this is a really good question and he’s been waiting patiently because I couldn’t get to it last week.

You’ll notice I didn’t simply pick what I thought were the three best games for each program. Rather, these are moments to savor. Plus, I thought it was important to mix and match home games with postseason games for both sports. After all, you’re going to want your friend to experience what Camp Randall Stadium and Kohl Center have to offer if you’re trying to sell what it’s like to be a fan of the Badgers.

So here we go, starting with football:

1. UW beats UCLA 21-16 in the 1994 Rose Bowl: The crowning moment during the payoff season of Barry Alvarez’s massive rebuilding project. UW fans turned the Rose Bowl into Camp Randall West that day while Alvarez and his team turned dreams into reality.

2. Ron Dayne sets the NCAA career rushing record in a 41-3 win over Iowa in 1999: This was a rout over a bad team, but there was so much anticipation all week and the reaction from the crowd and Dayne’s teammates on his record-breaking run are something I’ll always remember. Dayne moved one step closer to winning the Heisman Trophy, the Badgers clinched a second consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl and, if your friend is into entertainment value, there was even a streaker.

3. The Badgers knock off No. 1 Ohio State 31-18 in 2010: Your friend needs to experience a night game at Camp Randall Stadium and, with all due apologies to Matt Schabert, Lee Evans and the 2003 team, this is my choice. David Gilreath returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown got this party started on a loud note.

On to basketball:

1. UW’s win over previously unbeaten Kentucky 71-64 in a 2015 national semifinal in Indianapolis: Kentucky fans travel well, but UW fans held their own during that magical night at Lucas Oil Stadium. There were probably a dozen games to choose from during those back-to-back trips to the Final Four, but this is the greatest win in program history and it’s an easy topper to this list.

2. UW beats Purdue 64-60 at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to advance to the 2000 Final Four: A lovable coach (Dick Bennett) and a lovable team (Mike Kelley, Andy Kowske, Roy Boone and others) make a Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed and clinch the program’s first trip to the Final Four in nearly 50 years.

3. UW beats Illinois 60-59 at the Kohl Center to clinch the 2002-03 Big Ten regular-season title: A free throw by Devin Harris with 0.4 seconds remaining gave UW sole possession of a conference crown for the first time since 1947 and back-to-back titles — it was part of a four-way tie the previous season — for the first time since 1924. There’s a great Associated Press photo shot from the rafters of the Kohl Center of Kirk Penney basking in the glory of the championship while fans rush the court around him.

One of the nice things about Open Jim since its debut in July was how, week after week, I’ve gotten really good questions. Readers have made my job easier.

This one doesn’t fall in the “really good questions” category, but I’m going to answer it anyway.

The timing of this question is what befuddles me the most. It wouldn’t have surprised me if it had come my way, say, four weeks ago when the Badgers were 1-3 and myself and others were trying to figure out whether UW even had a path to a bowl game. It would have been fair to wonder at that point whether there was some sort of chemistry issue within the program.

But the Badgers have answered that poor start with a four-game winning streak. It wasn’t long ago that someone wrote how this program’s identity had become its inability to beat good teams — raising my hand here — and, well, they’ve followed an eight-game losing streak to ranked opponents by beating ranked opponents in consecutive weeks.

The notion that Chryst has lost this team is ludicrous. Stay tuned for a column that will run later this week that will include some very interesting thoughts from Bryson Williams, who arrived at UW as a highly regarded recruit and mostly has been a role player. We talked a lot about players leaving the program and he unprompted brought up the topic of how the remaining players in the locker room feel about their coach.

As for Jim Leonhard “bolting,” I’ll address that topic in the next item on the docket.

Leonhard isn’t looking to leave, but he’s certainly smart enough to listen to offers after every season. He’s a wanted man and it’s been that way for a few years.

But Leonhard has turned down some pretty big opportunities, including earlier this year when he passed on an opportunity to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. UW is a special place for Leonhard, and it’s going to take an offer he can’t refuse for him to leave this place.

Another thing I hear a lot from fans is about how it’s crucial to make sure Leonhard doesn’t leave. To which I respond: Even if he does leave to take another job, you don’t think he’d come sprinting back to Madison to become UW’s next coach whenever that may be? Of course, he would.

UW senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor had 14 catches for 159 yards through four games. He’s had four catches for 66 yards over the past four games and finished with no catches and only one target in the win over Iowa last Saturday.

I had people asking me just a couple weeks ago about Danny Davis’ lack of targets. That’s my way of saying that I think this type of stuff can be cyclical. Davis didn’t register any catches against Michigan and Illinois, had two for 48 yards vs. Army and went without one against Purdue. He then was targeted 10 times in the win over the Hawkeyes, finishing with five receptions for 59 yards.

Quick side note: I’ve really appreciated how guys like Davis, Pryor, Chimere Dike and Jake Ferguson just go about their business and don’t complain about a lack of touches. It says a lot about their team-first mentalities.

It always used to be the 10-yard line, but I think that’s changed as punters have gotten better and better at pinning opponents close to the goal line. I’ve seen NFL returners call for a fair catch at the 5 and, considering there were two gunners hovering around them, it seemed like a good decision.

I’d probably move that to around the 7 or 8 for college returners. But it obviously still requires making a good decision in terms of being aware of the flight of the ball and where the gunners are. There’s no sense fielding the ball at the 8 if there’s a good chance of it going into the end zone for a touchback.

I think it all depends on the returner for kickoffs. I’d almost always advise UW to take the touchback. Dike brought one out of the end zone vs. Iowa and, while I didn’t think it was a good decision, I joked that it made sense for Dike to do it because it’s so rare for a UW wide receiver to touch the ball that of course he’s going to try to make the most of that opportunity.

UW only has brought two kickoffs out of the end zone this season, both by Dike. And both proved to be poor decisions. He only got to the 21 last week and the 19 a week earlier during a return against Purdue.

Stoughton native Brady Schipper, a fourth-year junior, is next in line and has been on the field as a third-down back. An injury to either Chez Mellusi or Braelon Allen down the stretch would leave UW dangerously thin at that position, so that’s a big key over these final four games of the regular season.

UW has an in-state quarterback in its 2022 class, Myles Burkett of Franklin. The Badgers don’t have any QB commits in the 2023 class but seem to be in good shape with Brayden Dorman of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

I’ll be curious to see if Paul Chryst kicks the tires on any QBs in the transfer portal to give Graham Mertz some competition going into the 2022 season.

None that I’m aware of, but I’m going to choose to be positive here and point out that Mertz has had some decent stretches of late, and I think that’s a good sign. This passing game has a long way to go, but I thought there were some things to build on after Mertz completed 10 of his first 12 passes in the Iowa game.

You’d like to see him take another step forward this week at Rutgers.

My colleague, Colten Bartholomew, had a good story leading into the season on how Mertz works with UW head of meditation training Chad McGehee. It was actually Mertz who approached McGehee about the benefits of mindfulness exercises that McGehee leads.

“He’s a deeply curious person,” McGehee said. “He wants to understand, wants to grow, doesn’t see where he’s at as somehow arrived in any way. … He understands that there’s so much capacity that’s still there. And his curiosity, I think, finds different ways (of expression).”

Say what you want about Mertz’s play, but I’ve never heard anyone in the program question his work ethic. He wants to get better and knows he has to be better for this offense to thrive.

Loyal readers to Open Jim are aware that I’ve addressed a variation of this question a few times this season and my answer hasn’t changed: After the season, I think Chryst needs to make some big decisions on everything from staff makeup to scheme to recruiting. I wonder whether Chryst has too much on his plate and think it would be wise for him to strongly consider hiring someone to run the offense and coach the quarterbacks, but I’m not sure about the likelihood of that happening because he’s always been hands-on with the offense.

But again, these are issues that will have to be sorted out after the season. As I wrote leading into the UW-Iowa game, Chryst’s focus is — and has to be — on the next opponent.

It’s not easy to rank wins in the moment because the view can change over time. Take the 2016 opener against No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field, for example. It’s Chryst’s only win over a top-five opponent and, at the time, it seemed pretty big. But LSU fired Les Miles four games into the season and the Tigers ended up going 8-4, so that win to open Chryst’s second season at UW lost some luster.

UW’s win over then-No. 9 Iowa looks good now and it’ll look even better if both teams win their remaining regular-season games. That would make the Badgers the Big Ten West champion with a signature win over a 10-2 Iowa team that would be ranked somewhere in the top 15.

But if Iowa stumbles again — or if UW does — I’m not sure we’d consider it a big win.

For the record, I’d put a win at No. 9 Minnesota late in the 2019 season as Chryst’s best win because it came on the road against a top-10 opponent and clinched a division title. And I’d put UW’s win over No. 11 Miami in the Orange Bowl late in the 2017 season as Chryst’s best overall win because it capped a 13-1 campaign in a big bowl game.

For now, I’d put the Iowa win in the top five, but that’s subject to change.

Doing research for this question also sent me down a rabbit hole and led me to these numbers regarding UW coaches’ records against Top 25 opponents.

Chryst is 12-17, a .414 winning percentage.

Gary Andersen was 3-4 (.429).

Bret Bielema was 10-14 (.417).

Barry Alvarez was 24-36-1 (.400). If you take out the first two seasons, when Alvarez went 0-6 against ranked teams while knee-deep rebuilding the mess left by Don Morton, that winning percentage shoots up to .444.

Two takeaways: These winning percentages are all pretty similar. And Chryst already has 29 games against ranked opponents in seven seasons — likely with more to come in 2021 — compared to 24 in Bielema’s seven seasons. That stat is mostly for a Twitter follower of mine who said the program was in better shape under Bielema. My point was that while Bielema did lead the Badgers to the Rose Bowl in three consecutive seasons, the Big Ten wasn’t as deep back then as it is now.

This, to me, is an easy one: Minnesota. The Golden Gophers (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) are in first place in the Big Ten West and have won four consecutive games since a home loss to Bowling Green on Sept. 25. Their defense has been solid this season and their offensive line will be one of the best UW has faced this season.

The problem for Minnesota? Will it have any healthy runners remaining by the time the Badgers arrive in late November. P.J. Fleck’s team has lost its top three tailbacks to season-ending injury and are down to two healthy scholarship players at that position: freshmen Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas.

Two things stand out to me, Chris:

UW is coming out on top of the turnover margin, both because it’s doing a better job of limiting its own miscues and forcing turnovers from its opponents at a much higher rate. The Badgers were a combined plus-six in the wins over Purdue and Iowa.

I also believe the emergence of freshman tailback Braelon Allen and the improvement shown by junior Chez Mellusi, combined with better run blocking, has helped UW find an identity on offense. Great players can help a team make up for inadequacies in other areas — look no further than Jonathan Taylor during his three seasons on campus — and Allen is turning into one of those erasers that hides negatives.

I’d put junior forward Tyler Wahl in that group of the top three scorers. His aggressiveness stood out to me at one of the open practices, and I think he’ll grind his way to 8-10 points per game. If Wahl can improve his shooting from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line, that’ll only make that point total go up even more and provide another option for a UW offense that may need it desperately.

Is it too easy for me to list freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn as the biggest surprise? A lot of people have been talking about him, so I’m not sure he even can be classified as an under-the-radar type. But I’m going with him because I think he’ll be in the starting lineup sooner rather than later and will grow into something that UW hasn’t had in a while: a true, pass-first point guard and someone who will be able to apply pressure on defense. I’m excited to watch him grow with the Badgers.

Both KenPom and T-Rank have UW projected to go 9-11 in Big Ten play this season, so that’s where I’d set the over/under. And that seems like a logical final record in conference play, but I’d lean toward the over. I think the schedule is favorable enough that the Badgers can be .500 in Big Ten action.

Some background here just so everyone is on the same page:

UW has offers out to three uncommitted in-state standouts: offensive linemen Carson Hinzman (St. Croix Central) and Billy Schrauth (St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac), and defensive lineman Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie).

Hinzman’s finalists include UW, Ohio State, Iowa and Minnesota. For, Schrauth, it’s down to UW, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Hamm’s finalists are UW, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State.

I would anticipate all three players making their final decisions after the high school season is complete, but it’s unusual to have three uncommitted in-state prospects this late in the recruiting cycle. I think that speaks to the major competition the Badgers face with all three of those players.

I wouldn’t read anything into the fact UW hasn’t made any additional offers to offensive linemen. UW is in pretty good shape from a depth standpoint after signing four offensive linemen in 2020 and three in 2021. Plus, it already has commitments from two in-state players, Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay) and Barrett Nelson (Stoughton) in the 2022 class.

The Badgers have 14 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster this season, three of whom are starting fifth-year seniors: Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach and Josh Seltzner.

You’d love to add Hinzman and/or Schrauth to get some prestige from winning recruiting battles against blue-chip programs. Plus, you always want to add great prospects to the program. But those players would be a luxury from a depth standpoint at the offensive line position.

I was wondering the same thing last week, but I thought the Packers made a major statement with the job they did against Kyler Murray and Arizona. Granted, DeAndre Hopkins was limited and the Green Bay defense struggled down the stretch.

But Green Bay was playing shorthanded once again and also without defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was in the COVID-19 protocol.

I think this defense is good, and I think it has a chance to be really good if it’s ever at full strength. Imagine having a healthy Jaire Alexander back to pair with Kevin King, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas at cornerback. And picture a healthy Za’Darius Smith to add to a group of pass rushers that already includes Preston Smith, Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus.

Let’s begin with a disclaimer that I spend far less time in actual Big Ten cities than you probably think I do.

I don’t think I’ve ever had a meal in Bloomington, Indiana, because I always stay in Indianapolis. For trips to Michigan and Michigan State, I typically stay by the Detroit airport for convenience sake. I avoid staying In West Lafayette because, well, it’s West Lafayette. No meals in College Park, Maryland, because I stay by the Baltimore airport.

So that eliminates a lot of good spots in college towns. And it means there are two spots on my list that are off the beaten path a bit, but here’s my top five.

5. Faccia Luna Pizzeria in State College, Pennsylvania: My comfort food during one of my least-favorite road trips.

4. Wig & Pen Pizza Pub in Iowa City: The Wigatoni Baked Pasta is delicious.

3. Arturo’s Trattoria in Glen Burnie, Maryland: Can you tell I like Italian food?

2. Dinner at The Single Barrel and lunch at Leadbelly’s in Lincoln, Nebraska: This is my favorite road trip, and food options in the Haymarket District is a big reason why.

1. Harry & Izzy’s Steakhouse in Indianapolis: No trip to Indy for a Big Ten tournament or title game is complete without a steak from this place.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Jim Polzin

Jim Polzin covers the UW men's basketball team for the Wisconsin State Journal. The Clintonville native covered UW football for 13 years for The Capital Times and is the author of “Badgers by the Numbers,” a book published in 2009 that profiles the best UW football player at each jersey number. Polzin lives in Sun Prairie with his wife, Molle, and their two sons.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics