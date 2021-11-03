Open Jim: Where the Iowa win ranks in the Paul Chryst era, and how he compares to other UW coaches vs. ranked opponents

I had people asking me just a couple weeks ago about Danny Davis’ lack of targets. That’s my way of saying that I think this type of stuff can be cyclical. Davis didn’t register any catches against Michigan and Illinois, had two for 48 yards vs. Army and went without one against Purdue. He then was targeted 10 times in the win over the Hawkeyes, finishing with five receptions for 59 yards.

Quick side note: I’ve really appreciated how guys like Davis, Pryor, Chimere Dike and Jake Ferguson just go about their business and don’t complain about a lack of touches. It says a lot about their team-first mentalities.

It always used to be the 10-yard line, but I think that’s changed as punters have gotten better and better at pinning opponents close to the goal line. I’ve seen NFL returners call for a fair catch at the 5 and, considering there were two gunners hovering around them, it seemed like a good decision.

I’d probably move that to around the 7 or 8 for college returners. But it obviously still requires making a good decision in terms of being aware of the flight of the ball and where the gunners are. There’s no sense fielding the ball at the 8 if there’s a good chance of it going into the end zone for a touchback.