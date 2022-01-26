Open Jim: Where does the loss to the 49ers rank among the Packers' playoff failures?

Welcome to a long-winded version of Open Jim, where I’ll begin by answering the saddest question I’ve received in this the 27th edition of the mailbag.

It’s hard to imagine a more brutal weekend: UW men’s basketball loses at home to Michigan State on Friday night. UW men’s hockey and UW women’s hockey both get swept — Mark Johnson’s team by Minnesota, no less. Kudos to Marisa Moseley and the Badgers women’s basketball team for beating Penn State on Sunday.

A tough few days for fans in this state, and I’m not sure what to say. I suppose “better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” is not what you want to hear right now.

Sorry, I’m not much help here. But you readers were a huge help this week by giving me plenty of material. Both the quantity and quality of questions makes this the biggest Open Jim to date.

When the man who played a big role in me moving into the columnist position asks a question, he gets top billing. Jason’s a die-hard fan and I’m sure his list will differ, but here’s my top-five (bottom-five?) list with one dishonorable mention:

Not making the cut, part 1: The 13-10 loss to the 49ers last Saturday. It was bad, really bad, and it possibly means the end of an era. So maybe this defeat ends up looking even worse, depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers down the road. But the combination of my gut feeling going into that game and my takeaway from watching the rest of the playoff games leads me to believe a playoff loss was inevitable at some point. In fact, I think the Rams would have come into Lambeau Field this weekend and beaten the Packers, perhaps handily.

5. A 37-20 home loss to the New York Giants in the 2011 NFC divisional round: That an early exit by a team that was 15-1 during the regular season is so low on this list shows you just how many failures there are from which to choose. The Hail Mary the Packers allowed before halftime combined with four turnovers was too much to overcome against a team that made a stunning run to a Super Bowl title.

4. A 20-17 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2003 divisional round: The fourth-and-26 disaster, yes, but there were two other plays that stand out: Packers coach Mike Sherman went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 1 late with his team holding a 14-7 lead in the first half and Ahman Green got stuffed; and Sherman didn’t go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Eagles 41 late in regulation, opting to punt. Philadelphia converted on fourth-and-26 and drove for the tying field goal and David Akers won it after Brett Favre threw an interception in overtime. Let the what-ifs begin. Could Green Bay have won at Carolina the following week and beaten New England in the Super Bowl to give Favre two titles and Sherman a street in Green Bay named after him? Perhaps.

3. A 23-20 overtime loss to the New York Giants in the 2007 NFC title game: The Giants were the better team and wouldn’t have needed overtime had eventual hero Lawrence Tynes not missed two field goals in regulation, including a 36-yarder on the final play. But that’s the failure part of this. Green Bay was outplayed at home by a team that wasn’t even completely healthy. Eli Manning was the better quarterback, not Favre. And Plaxico Burress, on a bad ankle, torched Al Harris all game. And thus ended the Favre era in Green Bay.

2. A 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC title game: Kevin King getting burned for a touchdown just before halftime. Aaron Rodgers and Co. not capitalizing on Tampa Bay turnovers in the second half. Matt LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal rather than give Rodgers one more shot on fourth down. That Brady and the Bucs went on to crush Kansas City in the Super Bowl only makes this one worse.

1. A 28-22 overtime loss at Seattle in the 2014 NFC title game: The Packers led 16-0 at the half — the cushion should have been bigger — and 19-7 with just more than 2 minutes to go in regulation. Eight words that will make Packers fans cringe: Brandon Bostick attempts to field an onside kick.

OK, here we go with a lot of questions about Rodgers and the Packers’ future. I think the best way to handle this is to cover a little bit at a time and you hopefully will have a good idea of where I stand on these issues by the end.

I only can speak for myself, but I don’t know that anybody who’s being reasonable is suggesting a complete overhaul of the roster. Some difficult decisions are going to have to be made and that might include moving on from the two best players on the team, Rodgers and Davante Adams, but that still would leave a pretty good group of talented core players.

Rodgers mentioned after the loss to the 49ers that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild, and that’s fair. The term “rebuild” can get thrown around a lot, and I think there are different levels of a rebuild. What Marisa Moseley is going through during her first season as the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program is a massive rebuild. If Rodgers returns, it means there are going to be some key players from the 2021 team who the Packers won’t be able to afford. But there are enough really good players who still will be around, and this won’t be a true rebuilding situation.

I wrote this after the Packers’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day: “What’s becoming more and more obvious with each game is that Gutekunst should do everything he can to make sure Rodgers is still the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season rolls around. Jordan Love can wait another season … or two … or longer.”

Do I still believe that? Yes, though I understand this is complicated and what the Packers want and what they realistically can do from a business standpoint are two completely different things because they’re way over the salary cap for next season and some difficult decisions need to be made.

What it comes down to for me is this, and I realize this is simplifying a really complex issue with a lot of variables: Rodgers, who likely will become a four-time MVP, gives the Packers the best chance to remain a title contender.

Full disclosure that my ending to that aforementioned column didn’t hold up in the game that ended Green Bay’s season and possibly Rodgers’ career in Titletown:

“The Packers have a pretty good idea what Rodgers is going to do when they line up each week: Play at an MVP level.”

Not last Saturday night, obviously.

I’m on record saying the Packers should keep Rodgers as long as he’s among the elite QBs in the NFL. But you brought up Adams, and here’s where it gets tricky: Will Rodgers be as effective if Adams is playing somewhere else next season?

It’s hard for me to come up with a scenario in which the Packers keep Rodgers and Adams without gutting the roster. Perhaps the franchise can get creative and sign Adams to a long-term deal that will push a lot of money into the future, when NFL television money kicks in and their cap situation is much more manageable. Maybe Adams likes it so much in Green Bay and prefers to keep catching passes from Rodgers that he works with the team on a deal that makes sense for both parties.

My guess is we’ve seen the last of Adams with the Packers, which is a shame.

Za’Darius Smith almost certainly has played his last game with the team. Rashan Gary has emerged as a consistent playmaker and the Packers can find a cheaper option — and one who causes fewer headaches — than Smith.

As for inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, this is a tough one for me. His presence in the middle of that defense made a huge difference for the Packers in 2021 and you’d love sign him to a long-term deal. But devoting a lot of money to that position — and to a guy who will be 29 at the start of the 2022 season — might not be the wisest move for the Packers.

My guess is Green Bay will be forced to let Campbell walk.

These are great questions but almost impossible to answer. So much of it depends on what kind of deal the Packers would work out with Rodgers. They also can push money into the future from other contracts. This is stuff Gutekunst and his staff have been working on for months and they’ll have a good idea how to proceed. It’s hard for outsiders like myself to make predictions when we have no idea about demands from players and agents and what exactly this front office prioritizes.

As I said above, I highly doubt Rodgers and Adams both will be back. Beyond that, it’s tough to predict what combination of players will return.

As for some other big names that I’m not expecting to be back next season: Za’Darius Smith, De’Vondre Campbell, Kevin King, Mason Crosby and maybe even Robert Tonyan.

I believe the Packers absolutely need to bring in a veteran quarterback if Rodgers leaves but view it as more of a backup plan than competition for Love. Green Bay can compete for a title in the week NFC North even without Aaron Rodgers, but it’d be wise to have someone dependable ready if Love would go down with an injury.

And now to the money question. My answer: I think it’ll be Jordan Love. Even though I believe the Packers should do everything they can to keep Rodgers on the team, he’ll have a big part in this process and has some leverage with only one year remaining on his contract.

If Adams is gone, which I think will be the case, Rodgers might look at this roster and come to the conclusion that his best chance to win a Super Bowl is elsewhere. And if that’s the case and he’s not all-in, then the Packers need to unload him and get the biggest possible return they can in a trade.

My gut tells me that’s how this is going to go. It just feels like the end for Rodgers in Green Bay.

The early returns suggest this is going to be a good draft class. For starters, all nine picks are still with the organization and three were either full-time or part-time starters as rookies.

Let’s start at the top: Cornerback Eric Stokes and center Josh Myers both made immediate impacts, though injuries cost Myers a big chunk of the season. I’d expect Stokes and Myers to be on the roster for years to come.

Third-rounder Amari Rodgers didn’t make an impact as a wide receiver and made Packers fans hold their breath every time he fielded a punt. It’s too early to call Rodgers a bust and hopefully spending a season with Randall Cobb as a slot mentor will pay dividends down the road, but it’s worth noting that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded away the first of his three fourth-round picks in the 2021 draft to move up seven spots and grab Rodgers. That’s looking like a highly questionable move at this point.

Fourth-rounder Royce Newman started games at right guard and fifth-rounder T.J. Slaton was a backup to Kenny Clark at nose tackle. That’s a pair of solid middle-round picks.

The jury still is out cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and running back Kylin Hill. Van Lanen, a UW product, spent the season on the practice squad. Hill, a seventh-rounder, showed promise until sustaining a season-ending knee injury while returning a kickoff against Arizona in Week 8.

This happens a lot, whether it’s fans pointing to its team's flaws following a disappointing loss or reporters analyzing what went wrong for the teams they cover. There’s a team on the other side with players who did their jobs better and coaches who are really smart and deserve praise.

So yes, a tip of the cap to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He found a way to contain Rodgers, who had been lights-out the second half of the season. It helped that San Francisco was able to generate a pass rush without having to rely heavily on blitzes, but Ryan’s defenders were disciplined and didn’t give Rodgers many big-play opportunities.

Offenses for a while now have had an advantage because of rule changes (protecting the quarterback, pass interference). But I still think you need to at least be solid in all three phases to win a championship.

That’s what scared me the most about the Packers: They had the worst special teams in the NFL and I figured that unit would prevent Green Bay from winning three games against whomever it played among the other seven best teams in the NFL.

How crazy is this? Two of Green Bay’s phases were awful — the offense and special teams both received “F” in my postgame grades — and still only lost by a field goal. If even one of those units had played at a slightly better level, the Packers likely are hosting the Rams this week for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

As thrilling as the Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills was Sunday, the ending left me with an empty feeling.

Like I tweeted after the game: Give Josh Allen a series or we riot.

This isn’t me whining about the Bills being treated unfairly. The rules are the rules and everybody knows them, even if some of us hate this one. Buffalo took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds remaining in regulation and blew it. The Bills had a chance to stop Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the extra session and their defense failed.

Buffalo has only itself to blame.

Plus, the Bills got to call the coin flip and got that wrong. But had that coin landed with tails facing up instead of heads, there’s a really good chance Allen leads a touchdown series and Kansas City never gets an offensive possession in overtime.

So that’s really how we’re determining playoff winners? By how a coin lands on the ground? By how high an official tosses it in the air or how many revolutions it makes on its way up and then down.

It seems dumb to me.

Imagine an NCAA men’s basketball final between UW and Duke — still too painful? — in which the Badgers and Blue Devils are tied after regulation. Duke wins the jump ball, scores on its opening possession and the game ends right there.

Or a World Series Game 7 between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees that goes to extra innings. The Yankees win a coin toss, score a run in the top of the 10th and celebrate because they’ve won a championship. The Brewers watch from their dugout, never getting their three outs in the bottom of the 10th.

Silly, right?

Is it that the NFL doesn’t want games dragging on because of player safety? That doesn’t make sense from the same organization that added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

To me, the solution is pretty simple: Each team gets at least one possession in a 15-minute overtime session. Make teams attempt a 2-point conversion after touchdowns to improve the chances of the games ending as soon as possible.

I only can speak for myself and how I was feeling when that game ended Sunday night and it wasn’t that I felt badly for Allen and the Bills or happy for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

I selfishly felt like myself and other neutral observers were robbed of more fun. At that point, all I wanted more than anything was more football. A rule that made more sense would have given Allen a chance to keep an absolute classic going rather than it ending with a giant question mark.

I’m very curious if the departure of Alando Tucker is partially the reason we are seeing such a great improvement in the team’s playing and cohesiveness this season?

— Karen Bartholomew (via email)

I’ve hesitated to connect those dots because nobody from UW, at least to my knowledge, has gone on the record about the events that led to Tucker’s departure from the program. Nor has Tucker spoken about it beyond putting out a statement after allegations were made by anonymous sources.

So pardon me while I dance around this topic and answer your question a different way, Karen.

This team does seem to get along really well. New players have fit in well and that’s a credit to them and the existing members of the team who have welcomed them into the program. This team also has the benefit, unlike last season's team, of playing in front of fans and under far less COVID-19 restrictions. That’s a big deal.

Sharif Chambliss, who replaced Tucker on the staff, has been a positive influence as well. That matters a lot. Chambliss has a ton of energy and knows this program inside and out. He’s been a really good addition.

But let’s be honest, the biggest reason for this team’s improvement is Johnny Davis. Tyler Wahl and Brad Davison have gotten better and are valuable contributors, while Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn have been solid starters. But Davis’ huge jump is the difference in the Badgers exceeding expectations to date. If he makes only a slight improvement from freshman to sophomore year, UW is probably somewhere in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings, right where it was predicted to finish. It instead is in the hunt for a conference title.

I’m drawing the cutoff line for this exercise at the start of the 2011-12 season because it’s when I started on the Badgers men’s basketball beat for the State Journal. I’d covered plenty of other UW games before that, either for The Associated Press or helping out with coverage for The Capital Times, but that’s not the same thing as being on the beat full-time.

I’m also not counting the Purdue game you mentioned in my ranking because I watched it from my couch. But a game from this season does make my list.

I probably spent way too much time reading through my old game stories just to make sure an obvious game wasn’t missed, but it was a fun trip down memory lane. For instance, I had forgotten that UW’s 63-60 win at No. 8 Ohio State late in my first season on the beat ended a string of 40 consecutive road losses to Big Ten teams ranked in the AP top 10, a streak that dated to when Bo Ryan was an assistant under Bill Cofield in 1980.

But I digress. Here’s my list:

5. UW’s 64-59 victory over Indiana on Dec. 8, 2021: Recency bias? Perhaps, but the Badgers trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half and by 17 at halftime. So what did Johnny Davis and his teammates do next? Match the biggest comeback in program history. A certain columnist had encouraged fans earlier in the week to tap the brakes earlier and, well, the Badgers made me eat those words.

4. UW’s 69-61 win over Michigan State on March 1, 2015: You allowed me to use my own criteria and I’m including this one because a game from one of those back-to-back Final Four teams had to be somewhere on this list. And besides, there were so many memorable things about that game, from Frank Kaminsky finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals on Senior Day to UW players walking through the student section to deliver high-fives after clinching a share of the Big Ten title to Spartans coach Tom Izzo gushing about Kaminsky in postgame news conference.

3. UW’s 77-76 victory over No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 17, 2016: I'm not sure this one would crack anyone else’s list. But it was a really good game, with the Badgers rallying from a four-point deficit in the final minute and Ethan Happ scoring with 10.2 seconds remaining to give them the lead for good. It produced some great quotes from Izzo afterward. He called it “one of the strangest games I’ve ever coached in” and heaped praise on UW coach Greg Gard. “I think the young coach out-coached the old coach,” Izzo said. But here’s the biggest reason it makes my list: It was Gard’s first signature victory, came five days after a 70-65 loss at Northwestern left UW 9-9 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten and started a stretch in which the Badgers won seven consecutive games and 11 of 13 to close the regular season. It’s not hyperbole to call this the win that started the turnaround that made it a no-brainer decision for Barry Alvarez to rip the interim tag off Gard’s title.

2. UW's 70-66 win at Indiana on March 7, 2020: UW’s run to a share of the 2019-20 Big Ten regular-season title remains one of the most amazing stories I’ve ever covered and the crowning moment came after they rallied to win at Indiana. Erasing a nine-point deficit in the second half was nothing compared to the adversity this team faced before and during the season. There was the tragic Moore family accident followed by Kobe King’s mid-season departure from the program and, soon after, strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland being forced to resign. There were tears of joy and sadness in what remains the most memorable postgame news conference in my career. By the way, it’s crazy to think about how little I knew about COVID-19 at the time and the fact I spent five-plus hours returning from that trip to Bloomington thinking of story ideas for a postseason that never arrived.

1. UW’s 65-62 overtime win over No. 2 Michigan on Feb. 9, 2013: This is best remembered for Ben Brust draining a shot at the buzzer from just inside of half court to send the game into overtime. But there were so many other big moments: Jared Berggren erasing a three-point deficit late in regulation with a dunk over Trey Burke and the free throw that followed; Tim Hardaway Jr. making a 25-footer with 2.4 seconds, what appeared to be the game-winner until Brust’s miraculous shot out of a timeout; and Brust’s deep 3-pointer with 39.6 seconds remaining in the extra session, a mere footnote considering what he had done earlier that Saturday afternoon. “It's something I'll remember forever,” Brust said, “and I'm sure a lot of people will." I know I will.

Permanent is too strong of a word. But yes, I’d expect Ben Carlson’s minutes to go up and Carter Gilmore’s to go down.

I’ve encouraged fans to be patient with Carlson, who missed almost all of last season with a back injury. He’s essentially a freshman and Carlson can’t seem to catch a break between injuries and illness.

Perhaps making a few plays in the second half of that loss to Michigan State will provide Carlson with some confidence and allow him to take a big step forward the rest of this season. The Badgers need it.

This question is obviously about Gilmore and let me hop on my soapbox for a bit to defend the sophomore forward. This isn’t directed at Rufus because he asks fair questions that I’ll answer here shortly, but it replies to his question and the overall tone of some comments about Gilmore after games that are just ugly and unnecessary.

Reminder, and this isn’t just about Gilmore: Parents of players read this stuff and I’d ask fans to put yourself in their shoes for a moment. If your child was good enough to play Division I athletics, how would you feel if some jerk was taking shots at him or her on social media? It’s pathetic.

Why is Gilmore getting minutes? Because no other option has emerged. Perhaps Carlson now will take over that role.

Why is Gilmore on scholarship? Because he was asked to join the program as a preferred walk-on and UW had an open scholarship this season.

As with any young player, let’s not write off Gilmore halfway through his sophomore season. What he needs more than anything — as with Carlson — is for a shot to go down and to get a boost of confidence.

I think the frustrating part for Gard has to be that he doesn’t know who he can count on every game from that bench. Chris Vogt has had productive games but isn’t consistent. Ditto for Lorne Bowman. We’ve already talked about Gilmore and Carlson.

The one guy I’d like to see contribute a little more is junior Jahcobi Neath. He’s another guy who can’t seem to catch a break between dealing with injuries and illness. Those absences keep killing any momentum he builds.

This lack of bench production concerns me, and I plan on writing about it soon, possibly at the end of the week.

It’s unclear if Wahl will return after missing UW’s home loss to Michigan State with an ankle injury, but our Abby Schnable provided an update after practice Tuesday. It seems Wahl is getting closer to returning, but it’s no sure thing he’ll be ready for the Badgers’ game at Nebraska on Thursday.

I haven't seen enough of freshmen Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges, both of whom are redshirting this season, to form much of an impression. We’re not allowed in practice during the season, and that’s not always a great indicator of future success anyway because those guys are on the scout team. I’ve been right about freshmen who are redshirting (I thought Ethan Happ would be really good and Taylor Currie never would contribute) and I’ve been very wrong (I thought George Marshall and Tai Strickland would be good players in the program.)

I’m expecting the announcement that Bobby Engram will be UW’s next offensive coordinator to come this week and will reserve judgment until Paul Chryst explains Engram’s role.

And I really hope Chryst does take the time to be transparent about this hire, Bob Bostad’s move back to the offensive line and any other staff or offensive philosophy changes. Fans deserve answers.

I’ll give you three names and admit this is all guesswork because I haven’t seen them in pads and haven’t discussed anybody in this 2022 recruiting class with any of the coaches.

1. Defensive tackle Curtis Neal, who could provide some help for Keeanu Benton.

2. Wide receiver Tommy McIntosh. At 6 foot 5, he’s a big target and the Badgers need to build some depth at wide receiver after losing Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn.

3. Cade Yacamelli. I’m not totally sure what position he’ll land at, but he’s athletic and could find a role on special teams.

I never like making projections that far into the future, but here’s another area where I think Chryst needs to be transparent and explain his plan going forward.

I don’t think the departures of most of the recruiting staff necessarily played a role in the 2022 recruiting class being underwhelming, but this is the time of the year where a lot of work is done on the recruiting trail and I’m interested to see what, if anything, Chryst is doing to address what appears to be an understaffed recruiting department.

It’s been hard for me to evaluate this UW men’s hockey team because I’ve been busy covering other teams. For example, I didn’t see a single minute of the Badgers’ 4-1 and 7-2 losses at Penn State last weekend because I was covering UW men’s basketball Friday and getting ready for the Packers-49ers game Saturday.

So I’m not in a position at this point to offer any opinions on what should be done within this program.

But my answers to questions like these over the past couple months have been consistent: UW isn’t the type of place that fires a guy who won a Big Ten regular-season title and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year just a season ago, even if Tony Granato’s program has gone backward in 2020-21.

In case you missed it, I asked UW athletic director Chris McIntosh back in December if he was 100% confident in Granato. “I am,” McIntosh said.

I’ve never really understood why some organizations put out some of the statements they do or handle some situations the way they do, but that’s not my world, either. I’m sure communications folks wonder why I write some of the things I do.

In this case, the Bucks decided to stand by their man, even if it’s a man (Grayson Allen) who’s not liked by a lot of people.

Excuse me for a second while I picture the heads that would explode within the bring-baseball-back-to-UW community if beach volleyball was added.

OK, I’m back. Yeah, I don’t see that happening, Kevin.

