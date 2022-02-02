Open Jim: Where does Brad Davison rank among the Wisconsin men's basketball all-time greats?

I’m a soccer fan. There, I said it and I’m proud to admit it. If you would have told me 10 years ago that I’d be tying those words, the reaction would have been laughter.

But my oldest son started playing the sport and I started to gain an appreciation for it and soon realized it could provide something that was missing in my life: being a fan.

You turn in your fan card when you become a sports reporter, at least to some degree. It makes my job easier when the teams I cover do well because coaches and players are in better moods. And I want to see the good people I deal with on these beats find joy and get rewarded for their hard work.

But I can’t ride the emotional rollercoaster of being a fan and still do my job. I always use this example: When the Badgers men’s basketball team upset Kentucky in the 2015 Final Four, I had a story to write and didn’t get to feel the exhilaration that the UW fans around me at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis were experiencing. That was one of those moments where I missed being a fan. But I didn’t feel like I’d been punched in the gut like you all did two nights later, when the Badgers were beaten by Duke in the title game. Again, I had a story to write.

My son’s introduction to soccer — he’s no longer playing, but my youngest one still does — led to me deciding to choose an English Premier League soccer club to follow. I could be a true fan since I never will have to cover that club and, therefore, be objective. Tottenham Hotspur mostly has been breaking my heart since I climbed aboard that bandwagon in the summer of 2014.

I couldn’t be more excited that I get to attend a sporting event — the World Cup qualifier between the U.S. men’s national team and Honduras on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota — as a fan. The timing isn’t great (going to miss the battle for first place in the Big Ten between UW and Illinois) and it’ll probably take me a few weeks to thaw out after spending two hours in the cold. But it should be an experience to remember.

Now, on to this week's questions, and it was another great batch.

I guess this comes down to what criteria you use to make this ranking. If I were ranking the top 10 leaders or the top 10 players in terms of toughness, Davison easily would make those lists. But top 10 overall? Not for me.

Davison being granted a fifth season is going to help him finish higher in a lot of categories in the UW record books, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison with others. And stats only can be part of the equation anyway: No UW player has been as productive as Ethan Happ — he’s third all-time in scoring, first in rebounding, fourth in assists, second in steals and second in blocked shots — and yet Happ wouldn’t be No. 1 on my list of best Badgers.

Davison hasn’t even been the best player on the team in any of his five seasons. He’s overshadowed this season by sophomore wing Johnny Davis, a national player of the year frontrunner who only may last two seasons at UW and still be worthy of being considered one of the top UW players ever.

Another way to look at it: Would Davison even have started on the magnificent 2014-15 team? I don’t think he beats out Josh Gasser.

Here are 11 players from the Bo Ryan/Greg Gard era alone who I’d have ahead of Davison on my list of best players, listed in chronological order:

Kirk Penney, Devin Harris, Mike Wilkinson, Alando Tucker, Jon Leuer, Jordan Taylor, Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker, Bronson Koenig, Nigel Hayes and Happ. Davison would sit somewhere in the next tier and, if I start listing those players, I’ll inevitably leave out someone and feel horrible after being called out on it.

The biggest takeaway here should be that UW has had some great players and there’s no shame in not ending up on a top-10 list.

All of these concerns are legit and I touched on some of that in my column after UW’s 66-60 home win over Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. But I actually have a bigger concern heading into the Illinois game, and that’s dealing with the Fighting Illini’s size, specifically Kofi Cockburn.

Post defense was a question mark heading into the season, and while I think both Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt have improved in that area, dealing with Cockburn is a whole different animal. Keeping Crowl and Vogt out of foul trouble won’t be easy. The fouls do pile up for those two, and UW has nobody else to match up with Cockburn.

But a loss to Illinois won’t crush UW’s title hopes. It just needs to keep winning at home and steal a couple road wins down the stretch.

Not a prolific scorer? Davis is eighth nationally in scoring — and second among Big Ten players — at 21.4 points per game. This on a team that, while it’s playing faster than in previous seasons, is still ranked 195th nationally in average possession length and 199th in adjusted tempo.

There’s a lot to like about Davis’ offensive game: He’s quick and explosive, can score at all three levels and has tremendous lift on his jumper.

A couple things to remember: Davis is probably the only NBA player on this roster and certainly the only one who’s close to that level right now. That means opponents can afford to devote a lot of attention to containing him. Sure, he’ll be going against better defenders in the NBA, but he’ll be able to play in space at the next level and will have more one-on-one matchups.

Does Davis’ game need work? Of course. But I think that’s part of what makes him an appealing prospect to NBA front offices. He’s made a massive jump since arriving at UW, and I think there’s another big jump left in Davis.

Yeah, I think that’s probably going to be the strategy for a lot of opponents down the stretch. But UW coach Greg Gard is smart enough to find counters to that, and it’s going to be up to Davis’ teammates to make defenses pay for devoting so much attention to him.

Plus, one of the things I like most about Davis is his determination. He’s going to work hard to make sure the ball gets in his hands, as was the case down the stretch against the Golden Gophers. You can deny the ball all you want, but it’s impossible to prevent touches altogether.

As I mentioned in my column from Sunday, my biggest concerns are the bench and whether Johnny Davis and Davison will have enough gas left in the tank down the stretch after logging heavy minutes this season.

I’d feel better about UW's chances for a run in March if it can get more consistency from reserves such as Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman, Jahcobi Neath and Chris Vogt.

Gard is keeping a close eye on the workloads of Davis and Davison on the days between games, which is smart. UW is going to run into some really good teams over the next month, and it needs Davis to be great and Davison to be on top of his game.

One other important player who needs to stay healthy is junior forward Tyler Wahl. Plus, I want to see sophomore center Steven Crowl and freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn continue to make strides so they can be counted on as complementary pieces to UW’s top three players.

It really comes down to individual expectations, which I realize can be a moving target, and how disappointed you’ll be if UW falls short of them.

Here’s a realistic scenario: The Badgers come close but don’t win either a Big Ten regular-season or tournament title and they bow out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, maybe a round earlier. To me, that’s still a successful season considering my own expectations when the season began, but flirting with championships and being led by a national player of the year contender who might not be back next season understandably has changed the math on this team’s outlook.

I’m still proceeding with caution because some of the concerns I had when the season began — consistent perimeter shooting, post defense, inexperienced bench — still are problem areas. Johnny Davis has been the Wite-Out that has covered a lot of those flaws, so to me UW’s success over the next six-plus weeks will come down to how well he can keep doing that.

Iowa fans weren’t happy about my column last month calling out the Big Ten for allowing Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon to publicly criticize conference officials and Davison without punishment. I think most people were smart enough to realize the point of the column was to point out that the Big Ten either ignored its own policy on sportsmanship and/or hasn’t updated it in the age of social media. But some people, such as this guy and other Iowa fans, either read the story or stopped at the headline and concluded it was a crusade against Bohannon and a defense of Davison.

It was neither, folks.

Speaking of Bohannon, he’s been a shell of his former self since sending out that tweet a day after Iowa’s 87-78 loss at UW on Jan. 6. I thought his late flurry of 3-pointers against UW reserves late in a game that was out of reach might provide a spark to the sixth-year senior, but he’s struggled over a stretch of six games: 12 of 54 overall from the field (22.2%) and 10 of 42 from 3-point range (23.8%).

It’s standard operating procedure at UW to add a year and keep contracts at five years unless a coach is on thin ice, and Chryst certainly doesn’t find himself there. Even a season that was disappointing considering what a senior-laden team had hoped to accomplish ended with the Badgers going 9-4 and winning a bowl game. That leaves Chryst 65-23 overall and 43-16 in the Big Ten — winning percentages of .739 and .729, respectively — through seven seasons.

I don’t get the sense that Chryst, 56, is retiring anytime soon, so it’d be a little early to put an official head-coach-in-waiting tag on Leonhard even though I think it’s reasonable to believe Leonhard will be leading this program at some point in the future.

The Caleb Williams saga finally wrapped up Tuesday morning, with the former Oklahoma quarterback choosing Southern Cal as his transfer destination.

You may have noticed that I’ve stayed away from speculation about Williams other than an Open Jim mailbag video a few weeks ago in which I was skeptical of UW’s chances of landing him.

These questions about Mertz are all good, and I’ve wondered the same thing. It also would be completely unfair of me to speculate on what Mertz is thinking about all of this or any moves he will or won’t make depending on what happens with Williams.

I’d love to know what Graham is thinking, but student-athletes only are available by setting up interviews with the UW athletics communications staff, and there haven’t been any interviews since the season ended.

As I’ve said previously, it’s going to take years for this name, image and likeness stuff to sort itself out. A lot of money is being thrown at a small percentage of student-athletes right now, and I’m fascinated — and a little worried — to watch how this plays out.

Is some sort of market correction coming? Probably, but I’m not about to predict how this all will look in two or three years.

One encouraging piece of news for the non-blueblood athletic programs came this week when ESPN reported that all Grambling State student-athletes will receive annual income after the school formed partnerships with Urban Edge Network and Athlyt.

I like the addition of Bobby Engram to the UW staff, though I still have some questions for Chryst after UW announced the hire in a news release.

Engram hopefully will bring some different ideas to a UW offense that has grown a bit stale and, by all accounts, he’ll be a big help in recruiting.

But two things I want to know from Chryst: How much, if at all, will the offense change? And will Engram be the one calling plays?

Plus, it remains to be seen exactly what roles everyone will have once this staff is set for the 2022 season.

The Los Angeles Rams have a pair of starting offensive linemen from UW: right tackle Rob Havenstein and left guard David Edwards.

Cincinnati’s strength and conditioning coach is former Badgers defensive back Joey Boese, a member of UW’s 1998 and 1999 Big Ten title teams.

I don’t have much more to add on Tony Granato’s job status than I’ve said when being asked similar questions in previous Open Jim mailbag sessions: UW athletic director Chris McIntosh told me in December that his confidence in Granato hasn’t wavered and, while the situation only has gotten worse since that point, I’d be pretty stunned if McIntosh fires the reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year.

That said, it’s gotten ugly. As noted, attendance is down and UW is teetering on the edge of irrelevance. The Badgers are riding a four-game losing streak in which they’ve been outscored by a combined margin of 22-6, sit in sixth place out of seven teams in the Big Ten and close the season against teams who are in second (Ohio State), fourth (Notre Dame) and third (Minnesota).

As for the notion that UW never should have hired Granato in the first place, that’s easy to say now. That move almost universally was praised back when Barry Alvarez replaced Mike Eaves with Granato in March 2016.

I think I’d take that deal only because I’m not sure the Packers will be able to do much better than that.

Rodgers has a ton of power in this situation. No team is going to trade for him if it knows he’s not on board and willing to sign a long-term deal, so Rodgers can be picky, limit his list of suitors and prevent a bidding war that would help Green Bay maximize its haul.

If Rodgers lands on one place he wants to end up — say, Denver — why would he want that team’s roster raided or its next two draft classes severely depleted? That’s why I think it’s going to be difficult for Brian Gutekunst to get a fair return for a player who likely will be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for a fourth time.

The only other alternative is to keep Rodgers and force him to finish his contract and play one more season or retire. That seems highly unlikely.

It’d be great if Green Bay can get a young player out of Denver — perhaps wide receiver Jerry Jeudy or tight end Noah Fant — in addition to draft picks. But it’s a solid return if the Packers can get two firsts — including the No. 9 overall pick in 2022 — and two seconds from the Broncos (or another team).

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

