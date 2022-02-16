Open Jim: What's up with the crowd noise — or lack of it — at the Kohl Center?

We'll begin with a little nugget that I shared with my Twitter followers Wednesday morning.

Call it a fun fact to kick off this week's Open Jim mailbag: Johnny Davis has scored at least 30 points three times this season, including exactly that total in the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 74-69 win at Indiana on Tuesday night.

He joins a list of nine other UW players to accomplish that feat: Joe Franklin (1967-68), Clarence Sherrod (1969-70), Cory Blackwell (1982-83), Claude Gregory (1980-81), Rick Olson (1985-86), Michael Finley (1992-93 and 1993-94), Devin Harris (2003-04), Nigel Hayes (2015-16) and Ethan Happ (2018-19).

Another 30-point game for Davis would leave him in an even more exclusive group: Only Franklin, Sherrod, Olson and Finley have done it four times in a season.

There’s been a lot of chatter about this topic lately — more than in any season I can remember — and it probably warrants a column at some point. But for now, here are some of my thoughts on the matter.

I haven’t noticed a difference. Honestly, if people wouldn’t be complaining about it, I never even would have considered that the atmosphere is any worse than in previous years. Maybe it’s because I’m watching the game as a reporter and not a fan, but the noise level seems about the same as it was when I joined the beat in 2011-12 and even when I’d periodically cover games for the AP or help out with coverage at The Capital Times before that. I’m not saying people are wrong for believing the atmosphere has gotten worse. I just hadn’t noticed it.

Don’t base it by what you hear (or don’t hear) on TV. A lot of the complaints have come from people watching games at home. That’s a bad way to come to a conclusion. But — and this is a big but — I have received complaints via email from people who attend games and think the atmosphere has gotten worse. So this isn’t just a complaining-from-afar thing.

I don’t think this ever has been a consistently rowdy venue. It’s a multi-purpose facility and there’s a lot of space for noise to escape. It’s a far different venue than, say, the Breslin Center (Michigan State), Mackey Arena (Purdue) or State Farm Arena (Illinois). Those are smaller arenas where noise can get trapped. All three have student sections that sit courtside, an area I’ll address later.

Masks may be part of the issue. They either muffle noise or prevent people from screaming in the first place. I’m not sure how much of a factor this is, but it can’t help.

It’s an older crowd. There’s a portion of this fan base that has become spoiled, but I wouldn’t put that label on the people who are paying a pretty good chunk of change to attend games. Is having an older crowd partially to blame? Sure, but I think it’s only one factor.

I spoke with a UW official this week and was told the department constantly is evaluating ways to improve the experience for its fans. UW pays attention to what’s happening at road venues and looks for any innovative and creative ways to increase crowd engagement.

I’m not sure how I feel about moving the students courtside, and I frankly am skeptical that magically would solve the problem. The student section is good, but I wouldn’t consider it great. Would improving seats for students lead to them being more engaged and perhaps spread to the rest of the venue? Maybe, but you’re talking about a pretty significant potential loss of revenue by upsetting fans who are in those prime seats.

One suggestion on my timeline is something to consider: Have students on both baselines instead of them being isolated on one end.

Another thing that might help: selling alcohol at games. Illinois, for example, does that and that’d go a long way in increasing the noise. But it also would create other issues.

I really don’t think it’s that big of a factor in the final score. The crowd was rowdy Tuesday night at Indiana and Johnny Davis and the Badgers strutted out of Assembly Hall with a 74-69 win. The negative energy seemed to fuel Davis and Co.

When UW was almost unbeatable at home for a long stretch under Bo Ryan, I don’t think the crowd at much to do with it (no offense). It was a well-coached team with really good players who played smart.

Always good to hear from prep sports reporting legend Dennis Semrau, who played a big role in my development as a cub reporter 2½ decades ago.

To me, the best environment on the road in the Big Ten is Purdue. I think you could make a case that Indiana has a more rabid fan base, but the environment at Mackey Arena is better in my opinion, with both students and older fans engaged from start to finish during games.

There are still five games to be played in the regular season, plus the Big Ten tournament, so a lot can change between now and Selection Sunday. But I’m liking more and more each day UW’s chances of opening the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.

Part of it comes down to geography and the teams currently above UW on the seed line.

There are eight opening-weekend sites and some of them are obvious landing spots for the top teams right now.

Portland, Oregon: Gonzaga

Greenville, South Carolina: Auburn and Duke

Fort Worth, Texas: Baylor and Kansas

Indianapolis: Kentucky and Purdue

San Diego: Arizona and Texas Tech

Buffalo: Providence

That leaves wide open Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, plus one more spot apiece in Portland and Buffalo.

UW is a No. 3 seed at this point and that would be good enough to secure a spot at Fiserv Forum. Even a No. 4 seed probably would do it. I wrote this last week, but UW getting above Michigan State is big because the Spartans would steal a spot in Milwaukee from the Badgers. (A loss at Penn State on Tuesday night dropped MSU even further behind).

I think it’s safe to pencil in UW and Illinois for Milwaukee, but it’s still too early to use pen.

The media unfortunately isn’t allowed to watch practice, save for some free-throw shooting at the end. (Yes, they practice free-throw shooting, people).

It’s a shame, too, because I could learn a lot from those practice sessions under Bo Ryan and Greg Gard, who shut down practices to outsiders a couple seasons into his tenure.

So I’ll have to rely on what I hear, which is that both Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges are progressing during their redshirt seasons. Both players look the part physically. I think both will be contributors next season, though I hesitate to use the adjective “big” in front of that.

It’s possible Hodges will need to back up Steven Crowl at center depending on if UW hits the transfer portal to add more size. Hodges hasn’t played in a game in two seasons — he sat out his senior year in Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic — so there’s going to be an adjustment period.

Mors is solid in a lot of areas, but he seems more suited for the “4” spot and Tyler Wahl and Ben Carlson are in front of him there. One caveat, of course: Outgoing transfers are always possible in this day and age, so it’s a little early to start talking about where players fit in the 2022-23 rotation.

Let’s start with a player who has been on UW’s radar and has ties to the state: forward Gus Yalden. This has been kind of a strange courtship and UW fans shouldn’t get their hopes up based on a conversation I had this week with someone who follows recruiting closely.

Other top targets more likely to commit to the Badgers are Nolan Winter, a forward who attends the same high school (Lakeville North) that Tyler Wahl and Nate Reuvers did; Asa Thomas, a forward from Lake Forest, Illinois; and John Blackwell, a 6-foot-3 guard from Bloomfield, Michigan.

More names likely will emerge in the spring provided the evaluation periods return to normal as we work our way through this pandemic.

Jim, with the unlimited ability for college athletes to easily transfer, are there any rules and penalties dealing with tampering and recruiting players not in the transfer portal who play at other schools?

— Bill Hayes (via email)

There is a rule in place and penalties to go along with it. But, as with most NCAA rules, it’s not an easy issue to enforce.

Joel Ott, the director of compliance for the UW athletic department, provided me with some great information regarding NCAA Bylaw 13.1.1.3, which allows student-athletes to initiate the transfer process by providing his or her institution with written notification. The institution then has two business days to enter the student-athlete’s name in the NCAA transfer portal database.

Only then can a school make contact with the student-athlete who’s transferring (or the other way around). Same goes for a representative of the student-athlete, whether it’s a family member or club coach. Impermissible contact would result in a Level II violation, deemed “significant” on a list of violations that ranges from Level I (“severe”) to Level III (“breach of conduct”).

Ott also shared with me an educational column produced by the NCAA that provided seven scenarios involving potential conduct between institutions and student-athletes.

Here’s an example: Let’s say a star athlete from another school called a Badgers coach and said he were thinking about transferring. If the coach were to say something like this — “We would be interested in you transferring here, so once your name is in the portal, give me another call or I'll call you back when we see your name in the database” — it’d be a violation because UW indicated interest before a student-athlete was listed in the transfer portal.

Part of the NCAA’s one-time transfer exception bylaw (14.5.5.2.10) requires the student-athlete and the coach at his or her new institution to certify in writing that no contact was made before entry into the transfer portal.

But let’s be real: It’s an extremely difficult rule for the NCAA to police.

I totally agree that this should be an all-sports rule. Heck, UW volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield is a proponent of five seasons of eligibility, and he makes a pretty compelling case.

I checked in with Ott, UW’s director of compliance, on this one as well, and he confirmed to me that “any proposal for a new rule would need to be adopted as new legislation through the legislative process.” That process begins with a conference submitting a legislative concept no later than July 15 and moves on to NCAA committee, coaches association and other constituencies to review. There are more steps after that, but among the important ones are a vote by the NCAA council at the organization’s annual convention in January and a final vote in April after any proposals are refined.

Football went through that process, and it would be up to other sports to do the same.

Here’s the rationale given by the NCAA for why the exception was made for football in 2018:

“The current rule often places coaches in a difficult position to decide whether to play a student-athlete in a limited amount of competition or to preserve the student-athlete's season of eligibility. The opportunity to play in a small number of games will ease this decision for coaches and help the student-athlete's development and transition to the college game. Additional flexibility with substitutes may allow starters and more experienced student-athletes additional rest and/or to feel less pressure to play through injuries. The opportunity to play will help student-athletes who might otherwise 'redshirt' to remain engaged with the team and may reduce the number of transfers that occur annually in football.”

It’s a great rationale that would apply to every other sport as well.

I disagree with you that UW is close to winning a national title, Jay. Close to making the playoff? Maybe, though there’s still the big hurdle of beating the Big Ten East champion (Ohio State? Michigan? Penn State?) to cross.

But having an extra $3 million to spend wouldn’t hurt, and my recommendation to whoever is willing to part with that money would be to use it on name, image and likeness funding rather than gift it to UW.

NIL only is going to become a bigger factor in recruiting — the Caleb Williams saga was a prime example — and UW and its boosters have to decide how big of a player they want to be in that game.

I’ve always thought what’s kept the Badgers from competing at the next level is their lack of big-time playmakers at three key positions: quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback. Spread that $3 million evenly over those three spots each year and UW has a better chance of making that jump.

This is a really good question that came in last week. I wanted to take some time to think it over and reach out to some people before answering.

UW coach: This one is pretty easy — it has to be Brad Davison. He wants to get into coaching and loves this place. Problem is, he’ll have to wait a while because the guy who recruited him, Joe Krabbenhoft, also seems like a guy who could be sitting in the big chair at his alma mater someday.

Governor of Wisconsin: Chimere Dike. The UW wide receiver has the looks, the smarts and the likeability. From a media standpoint, he’s been good after wins and losses, never getting too high or too low. I considered Graham Mertz here: No student-athlete at UW has more experience with being a polarizing figure than Mertz, and that would suit him well in a political environment.

Millionaire: Matt Henningsen would have been the obvious choice here, but he’s no longer a UW athlete. So the pick is UW hoops forward Ben Carlson, who’s super smart and seems destined to have an overflowing bank account at some point.

Hollywood star: Hard to decide between UW wide receivers Markus Allen and Skyler Bell, so let’s go with co-stars in a run of action-adventure flicks. Both have great personalities and would pop on camera.

I’m not sure how much UW’s philosophy will change on the offensive line. It’s still Paul Chryst in charge of the program, though it will be interesting to see if new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram adds any new wrinkles.

I like the Bob Bostad move. Some of UW’s best offensive lines came under his direction, and he’s a guy who players always seemed to love. I think it’s a good time for a new voice in that room, and yet the returning players have familiarity with a guy who already was on staff.

Joe Rudolph is a good coach and an even better person. But the offensive line had underperformed the past two seasons and it was time to try something new. UW needs that unit to be great if it is going to be great.

Yes, Gary Brown is still on the coaching staff. But there’s really nothing new to report on this issue. Brown’s status hasn’t changed since he missed the Las Vegas Bowl with a health issue, and I think it’s safe to say his status for the spring is uncertain.

Sort of? I’ll reiterate what I said last week when asked about the recruiting department: I know the lack of news is maddening, but I really believe there’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes. I came away from a recent talk with someone inside the program believing that Paul Chryst is convinced that department needed a major overhaul and more resources. That’s good news.

And as I said previously, the fact there haven’t been any external job postings leads me to believe someone already employed at UW will run that department and a good chunk of the staff could come from within the program.

Define imminent, Kevin. Let’s put it this way: I waited until the last possible minute to answer this question because I believe an announcement — or a series of announcements — is coming soon. How soon? That answer has been elusive.

I wouldn’t change too much about a formula that has produced 39 regular-season wins over Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons. The problem in those two home playoff losses has been that the team — LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers and many, many others — didn’t perform. It’s frustrating and hard to explain in some regards, but it doesn’t signal to me that a complete makeover is necessary.

Getting the special teams situation fixed was an absolute must, and I really like the hire of Rich Bisaccia to run that unit. LaFleur is considering a philosophy change — more starters on special teams — and he no doubt will spend the offseason doing research to find the right mix of how to approach usage on those units.

As for a rebuild, there’s no way around it that the Packers are going to look different in 2022. Either Rodgers and/or Davante Adams stay and the team is forced to let go of some other key parts, or Rodgers and/or Adams leave and it’s Jordan Love’s show to produce with a lot of talent still surrounding him. Not a total rebuild either way, but certainly a new look.

