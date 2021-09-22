Open Jim: What's more likely — Packers winning the Super Bowl, Brewers claiming elusive World Series title or Bucks repeat?

And yes, it certainly didn’t hurt that Jared Goff and the Lions didn’t respond well to the wet weather. It was an encouraging second half from the defense, but I need to see more.

Here’s a better way of looking at it, Fred: Aaron Rodgers and the offense last week or this week? I think last week was an aberration and that group will be consistently tough to slow down.

As for the defense, I think it’s closer to the last week version because we saw two more quarters of that ineptitude Monday night against the Lions. There’s a lot of work to be done on that side of the ball.

The first two weeks have lowered my expectations for the Packers. I predicted a 12-5 record in this space a few weeks ago, but 10-7 or 11-6 seems more likely at this point.

Not really, Russ. I’ve heard others who have covered this team for a long time say that the Packers weren’t high on Watt, liked King a lot and were thrilled to trade out of the first round and get a fourth-round pick they used on another former UW player, Vince Biegel.