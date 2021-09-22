Open Jim: What's more likely — Packers winning the Super Bowl, Brewers claiming elusive World Series title or Bucks repeat?

If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.
As always, thanks for reading and for those who submitted questions, keep them coming.
What is more likely, and why? The Bucks repeat as NBA champions, the Packers win the Super Bowl this season, or the Brewers finally win their first World Series? Bonus question, which one(s) will actually happen?— Keith Schmidt (@madtownkeith) September 22, 2021
Let’s rank them in order from least likely to most likely:
3. Packers winning the Super Bowl: It’s probably not fair to judge a team on a two-game sample, but that’s all we have to go on at this point. While the offense stunk in the opener, it’s still one of the best units in the NFC. However, there’s been nothing to indicate this is a championship defense and not having a happy and healthy Za’Darius Smith on the field changes how good I think that group actually can be.
Plus, the schedule is more difficult this season. There’s a pretty good chance the Packers would have to win a couple road games in the playoffs just to get to the Super Bowl — then have Kansas City likely waiting for them there.
2. Bucks repeating as NBA champions: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are going to be among the favorites and have all the confidence in the world after finally getting over the hump last season. But I wonder how Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are going to bounce back after what was a long season with a lot of minutes played. Will there be a hangover effect?
Still, that Big Three is so good that the Bucks will be in contention if their stars stay healthy. A repeat is definitely possible.
1. Brewers winning the World Series: They finally have the pitching to do it, with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff as legitimate aces and a bullpen that is led by Josh Hader and is dominant. The hitting has improved a ton over the last couple months, but I still worry that the offense won’t be consistent enough in October. I really do like the vibe around this team.
And the moment of truth … which one actually will happen? I don’t think any of them will happen, to tell the truth. I still think the Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat in the National League. As good as the Brewers’ staff is, the Dodgers have a deeper group of starters in Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw.
Best-case scenario for the Brewers: The Dodgers don’t win the NL West and either get knocked out by the St. Louis Cardinals in a one-game wild card playoff or can’t survive a series with the San Francisco Giants. I’d like the Brewers’ chances much more if they don’t have to go through the Dodgers.
But let’s not forget that there’s still a team from the American League to deal with — Tampa Bay? Houston? Chicago? — even if the Brewers do get through the NL.
The point here is it’s really hard to win championships and, while the state of Wisconsin has three legitimate contenders, it’ll still be a difficult task for any of them to close the deal. I’d love to be wrong here.
Why is Kevin King still playing?— David Zeier (@CheeseheadinOH) September 21, 2021
It does seem like only a matter of time before rookie first-rounder Eric Stokes takes King’s spot in the starting lineup. King struggled — again — and I thought Stokes really competed and made some nice plays on the ball.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur did note Monday that King was productive playing in the slot in the second half, so perhaps he can thrive there.
“I thought, by and large, when he was inside, I thought he did a really good job,” LaFleur said. “I thought Stokes coming in on the outside, he competed and had multiple pass breakups. … Putting Kevin inside was good for us.”
Jim- do you think packers d made an adjustment at halftime to shutout the lions in the second half or was it the rain?— Sean Stephenson (@sgstephenson) September 22, 2021
I think there were a lot of factors at play. It was interesting that Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted after the game that he basically told defensive coordinator Joe Barry to be more aggressive because the defense wasn’t generating enough of a pass rush without blitzing, leaving the secondary exposed in man-to-man coverage.
As mentioned above, Stokes got more snaps in the second half and provided a spark.
And yes, it certainly didn’t hurt that Jared Goff and the Lions didn’t respond well to the wet weather. It was an encouraging second half from the defense, but I need to see more.
Packers last week or this week?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) September 22, 2021
Here’s a better way of looking at it, Fred: Aaron Rodgers and the offense last week or this week? I think last week was an aberration and that group will be consistently tough to slow down.
As for the defense, I think it’s closer to the last week version because we saw two more quarters of that ineptitude Monday night against the Lions. There’s a lot of work to be done on that side of the ball.
The first two weeks have lowered my expectations for the Packers. I predicted a 12-5 record in this space a few weeks ago, but 10-7 or 11-6 seems more likely at this point.
Is there an explanation for drafting Kevin King over T.J. Watt that doesn’t make your head explode?— Russ Evansen (@waunaruss) September 22, 2021
Not really, Russ. I’ve heard others who have covered this team for a long time say that the Packers weren’t high on Watt, liked King a lot and were thrilled to trade out of the first round and get a fourth-round pick they used on another former UW player, Vince Biegel.
That decision looked bad at the time, but I wondered then if I was biased because Watt played for the Badgers and was a player I’d watched a lot. On the flip side, I hadn’t seen much of King. The Packers’ front office and scouts obviously spent a ton of time evaluating both players and if they decided King was the guy they wanted at a position of need, well, they’d done their homework and deserved the benefit of the doubt.
But that decision looks way worse now that Watt has become one of the best defensive players in the NFL while King has struggled to even be an average corner. How much better off would this franchise be had it drafted Watt? That’s a topic that will continue to be discussed for years to come.
Last week I asked abt the vulnerability of the Badgers strength (defense). This week I ask - what is the strength of the Badgers weakness (offense)? There are questions on OL, QB, play-calling, execution, & WR separation. Maybe TE & RB are the gold?— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) September 21, 2021
You’re really good at answering your own questions, Chris.
I think Jake Ferguson is the best player on offense and Jake Eschenbach, when healthy, is a solid No. 2 option at tight end. Hayden Rucci has been used when UW goes to its “23” personnel grouping and Clay Cundiff would have scored a touchdown had it not been for a questionable holding call in the win over Eastern Michigan. That’s a pretty solid group of tight ends.
I’m not sure there’s a true star at tailback, but Chez Mellusi, Jalen Berger and Isaac Guerendo have the makings of a pretty dynamic 1-2-3 punch. And you have to throw fullback John Chenal in there when evaluating the running backs.
I like both groups but would give a slight edge to the tight ends because of Ferguson.
Given Fox’s interest in putting big games at 11am, can the Badgers protect their future home game vs Alabama by requiring it be played at night?? Same with Lambeau game? Can they write a time into the contracts of non-conf matchups?? Mac needs to work on such.— Jay Blasi (@jayblasi) September 21, 2021
The 11 a.m. kickoff is a hot topic after it was announced this week that the Badgers’ home game against Michigan on Oct. 2 was placed in that early time slot. UW football beat writer Colten Bartholomew even addressed it on the podcast this week.
That UW-Alabama contract already is finalized and I don’t think kickoff times could be arranged that far in advance anyway. Plus, why would Alabama agree to something like that?
Listen, night games at Camp Randall Stadium always are electric and I understand why fans want to see the Badgers play under the lights in big games. I also get why fans who have long commutes groan every time an 11 a.m. kickoff is announced.
UW and other programs are at the mercy of the television networks that run college sports. These 11 a.m. games on Fox aren’t going away anytime soon because the ratings have been fantastic.
Please don’t kill the messenger.
What's up with the Wisconsin O-line...what happened to our backs not getting touched until 5 yards down field? We are considered running back U and O-line Uwhy doesn't it seem to be a struggle to get 4-5 star rbs at UW? We are getting 4-5 star O-line..what happened to the nasty?— aarondentz (@aarondentz) September 20, 2021
We have a 4-5 star qb, 3rd year in the program, probably one of the highest rated Oline in regard to the recruiting ranks, exp. WR's coming back plus recruited some really good ones and we are struggling to throw the ball..where do you think the disconnect is?— aarondentz (@aarondentz) September 20, 2021
Let’s start here, Aaron: While there’s value in recruiting rankings, they shouldn’t be considered gospel. Plus, some of the highest-rated recruits on UW’s roster are still early enough in their careers that it’s too early to rule out big jumps in performance. I’d throw quarterback Graham Mertz and left tackle Logan Brown in that group.
But if you’re asking why this UW offense is underachieving, I think the primary factors are subpar play at quarterback and the offensive line. I was concerned by this OL group heading into the season, and the Penn State game made it clear those concerns were valid.
I’m going to be writing about this a little later this week, but I think it’s going to be tough for this offense to be great because it lacks great players. But it can be good enough to complement a great defense and make this team a Big Ten title contender. I really do believe that still can happen.
Had Mertz and UW avoided silly mistakes in the opener, it would have scored 27 points against a solid defense and got out of that game with a win over a ranked opponent. That would have had people feeling so much better about the direction of this team. The Badgers instead shot themselves in the foot and here we are, with loads of questions and concerns heading into a pivotal stretch of the season.
How is it that Illinois has two bye weeks this year? 10/16 and 11/13— Michael H. Hyman (@MCPSsportypsych) September 20, 2021
It’s because Illinois and Nebraska played a Week 0 game Aug. 28 that originally was scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland.
The Cornhuskers have two bye weeks as well: Oct. 23 and Nov. 13.
Do Mertz and Chryst have what it takes to take down 2 ranked opponents in its next 2 games ?— Austin M (@AustinMG6ix) September 20, 2021
I predicted a 16-13 loss for the Badgers this week, so I guess my answer is no.
Would I be shocked if UW beats Notre Dame and Michigan? No. I still think there’s a good quarterback somewhere inside Mertz and I know there’s a good coach somewhere inside Paul Chryst.
But until Mertz registers a signature victory and Chryst ends a six-game losing streak against ranked opponents, it’s hard to be confident that UW will be able to pull off the Notre Dame-Michigan combo platter.
Does Chenal get 2 sacks or 3?— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) September 22, 2021
I can’t even imagine how juiced UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal will be for Notre Dame after sitting out the first two games of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.
His teammates talk all the time about how much energy Chenal provides. As solid as Mike Maskalunas was as a fill-in starter for two weeks, I think the Badgers missed not having Chenal on the field.
A multiple-sack game? That seems possible but unlikely. I think he’ll get at least one, however, and his pressure will force Jack Coan to make some throws earlier than he’d like. I expect Chenal to be a difference-maker, though I’m not sure how that’ll translate in the stat department. A sack, forced fumble and maybe a couple TFLs would be a heck of a season debut for Chenal.
I have a question about the secondary. UW has not really recruited or developed a good corner or safety since the 2017 team. There have been a number of candidates, but all have been just OK. Williams and Wildgoose may have been exceptions to that. I felt that UW was in trouble when Reggie Pearson did not pass his physical. Blaylock is showing some promise. Scott Nelson is also just OK. Wilder and Torchio are average athletes and would probably not start on any decent team. I was hoping that Wohler would see some action this year. What do you think?
— Andy in Atlanta (via email)
I’d disagree slightly with you, Andy. UW has had good players in the secondary but no great ones since 2017.
The Badgers haven’t placed any defensive backs on the All-Big Ten first or second teams since cornerback Nick Nelson and safety D’Cota Dixon were first-teamers that season.
Dixon was named to the third team the following season and cornerback Caesar Williams was a third-team pick in 2020.
And you’re right about quantity not being the issue. Jim Leonhard has given a lot of guys chances in the secondary over the past three-plus seasons, but no true star has emerged.
I think Williams and Faion Hicks are solid corners. Nelson has made some splash plays but also makes too many mistakes that result in big plays for the opponent.
There are some intriguing young corners on the roster, including sophomores Alexander Smith and Semar Melvin. They’ll get more playing time next season after Hicks and Williams depart and perhaps one of them will emerge as the standout you’re craving.
Reggie Pearson would have started this season and in 2020, so that was a big loss. And it was a blow when Rachad Wildgoose, who’s now on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, opted out last season.
I think Hunter Wohler is going to be a really good player. Let’s be patient: He’s two games into his UW career.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.