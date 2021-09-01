Open Jim: What's a more realistic record for the Wisconsin Badgers this season, 11-1 or 7-5?

So I’m going to stick with that in the opener: UW 17, Penn State 13. It’s not going to be pretty, but the defense and the return of a big crowd to Camp Randall Stadium should be enough to help the Badgers hold off the Nittany Lions.

The easy answer here is Brad Davison, who is UW’s leading returning scorer at 10.0 points per game. Davison shot a career-high 39.1% from 3-point range but was awful inside the arc, going 28 of 102 (27.5%). That part of Davison’s game obviously has to improve during a season in which scoring may be hard to come by for the Badgers.

I’d really like to go out on a limb and pick someone from a group of young players, but I can't decide who would be the most likely breakout performer from that group: Is Tyler Wahl ready to make a sophomore-to-junior jump? Can Ben Carlson and/or Steven Crowl make big jumps after playing very little as true freshmen? Will Chucky Hepburn — don’t rule out him starting as a true freshman, even though I doubted that possibility in one of the early Open Jim mailbags — be an instant star?

I’ll say it again: It’s going to be interesting to watch this team progress this season. There are going to be growing pains, but there’s some young talent on this roster that just needs time to develop.