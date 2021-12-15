Open Jim: What would be the starting 5 on an All-Greg Gard Wisconsin basketball team?

Let's keep this introduction short and sweet because this guy has to pack for a five-night trip with stops in Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore.
Thanks to everyone who submitted questions for this week's Open Jim mailbag. If you’d like to do so for future mailbags, either send me an email at jpolzin@madison.com or ask one on Twitter after I put out the alert Sunday night and/or Monday morning.
If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.
I think Greg Gard has been around long enough and this season is far enough along to have you put together your “All Greg Gard” team. Would love to see who you think makes the starting five and top reserve.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 13, 2021
This is UW men's basketball coach Greg Gard’s seventh season, so I agree that there’s enough data to be able to do this type of exercise.
I’m going to go with two reserves, one in the back court and another in the front court. I think it’s just easier that way and will result in a solid seven-man rotation that frankly looks pretty doggone competitive.
Here we go:
I went with Bronson Koenig and Brad Davison at guard, with D’Mitrik Trice as a reserve. You could argue about which two players start and which one comes off the bench, and the best part about this trio is there’s a lot of flexibility. All three guys can play the 1 or the 2 spots.
It’s pretty easy to tell I’ve already developed a great deal of appreciation for UW freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn. It’s way too early to put him on a list like this, but check back in a couple years because it’s a very real possibility that he’s the starting point guard on the “All-Greg Gard” team by that point.
The two “bigs” were no-brainers, with Ethan Happ at center and Nigel Hayes at the 4 spot. Johnny Davis gets my vote at the wing, and it’s fun to imagine what he’d be able to accomplish with that much experience around him.
As for my frontcourt reserve, it really came down to Micah Potter or Vitto Brown. Potter was the better shooter, but Brown could hold his own in that department and was a much, much better defender. I’m going with Vitto, who I’d also be able to count on to sing a national anthem once in a while.
So there you go: A starting five of Koenig-Davison-Davis-Hayes-Happ, with Trice and Brown coming off the bench.
Outside shooting would be somewhat of a weakness. But that lineup includes a clutch shooter (Koenig) and guy who could create offense (Davis), so I don’t think scoring would be too much of an issue. What I really like is that it’d be a really good defensive group.
How do you think the badgers will prepare for the matchup against Purdue? A lot of injuries and illness have struck this team thus far. Players all feeling okay? Any backlash after Johnny’s comments towards our big men?— Empty Shelves, Item on Backorder (@RightWingEgr) December 13, 2021
The best thing UW could do to prepare for the Boilermakers right now would be to find some magic potion the players could drink that would add the height and bulk required to defend against big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. Other than that, I don’t think Purdue will be on the Badgers’ minds for another couple weeks. UW has three games between now and then — Nicholls, Morgan State and Illinois State — and knowing how the coaches in this program operate, the Badgers won’t be looking ahead past any of those individual matchups.
This nasty bug that seems to be working its way through the team is a bit of a concern, but at least the schedule lightens up over the next couple weeks. UW did look like a tired team in the second half at Ohio State last Saturday, and part of that might have been the nature of the schedule they played — seven pretty tough games in a span of 21 days — but I also think some of the Badgers who did play weren’t at 100%.
As for Johnny Davis’ comments, I haven’t heard any backlash and don’t expect to. Should he have kept those comments to himself? Perhaps, but his critique was on the money and you’d hope it would inspire players such as Steven Crowl to put the criticism to positive use.
Badger Women's chances for a title this year in Volleyball?— Aaron W Rivard (@awrivard) December 13, 2021
While I’m starting to gain an appreciation for the X’s and O’s of volleyball after sitting next to State Journal freelancer Dennis Punzel during multiple practices and matches, you’re better served going elsewhere for any analytical breakdown of this Final Four.
But I’ll share with you what my gut is telling me: UW is going to get over the hump and win a national title.
There just seems to be something special about this group in terms of talent, leadership and personality. They’re tough, too, and the Badgers seem to have a knack for dominating the middle parts of sets after feeling out their opponents for a bit.
It took UW a little while to find a rhythm while trying to replace senior middle blocker Danielle Hart after she sustained a season-ending knee injury in mid-September. But it seems to be peaking at the right time of the season, and I think that’ll continue in Columbus this week.
December 6, 2021
Ty asked me this last week and I ran out of time, so I pushed it back a week and am glad I did.
I’m taking UW volleyball senior libero Lauren Barnes over UW men’s basketball freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn for two reasons:
Experience and degree of difficulty.
Listen, what Hepburn has to do while defending the other team’s point guard is difficult. He does a good job, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves UW with a couple All-Defensive honors on his resume.
But I’ve really gained an appreciation for Barnes and her teammates after watching a couple practices and three matches over the past two weeks. Punz and I sat in the bleachers and watched UW players serve at the end of practice, and I’m 100% sure I’d swing and miss if one of those wobbly serves was headed my direction. And watching these players get themselves in position and be able to return powerful spikes has been an eye-opening experience for someone who hasn’t attended many volleyball games in person over the years.
This Barnes hustle play, courtesy of a tweet from UW coach Kelly Sheffield, sealed it for me:
Hmm…. Not sure I’ve ever seen a cover like this before. @laurenbarnes_2 pic.twitter.com/4JXUcWS1Va— Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) December 10, 2021
So, with all due apologies to Hepburn, Barnes is my choice here.
Paul Chryst and Greg Gard are the right head coaches at Wisconsin for their respective programs. The alternatives? Brian Kelly & Bruce Pearl? Mac’s responses seemed to indicate Wisconsin has limits compared to other schools, i.e., style of play, money, and academics. Thoughts?— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) December 13, 2021
I didn’t take that from Chris McIntosh’s comments to me in a piece that ran over the weekend, but I do think some of those things you listed are real factors to be considered by fans who are unhappy with the football program.
UW has some stronger academic requirements than a lot of the programs that it competes with for recruits. That’s not an excuse, it’s a fact. The Badgers have to be selective when it comes to offering scholarships to prospects that will be the right academic (and social) fit.
Geography makes it more challenging as well. UW typically has to find its skill players outside the state’s borders, meaning it has to beat out schools that often are located much closer to the home of the player the Badgers are chasing.
Both of these factors can be overcome, but they’re considerations and certainly make recruiting a little more challenging for UW.
As for McIntosh’s comments in general, I don’t think he said anything that shocked me. I’d been asked about his views and his role in potential changes for weeks, and I thought it was important to make sure my assumptions were accurate by getting him on the record on some of these topics.
with the 2022 recruiting cycle almost over, what are the biggest needs for Wisconsin football in the 2023 cycle?— Wishbone (@SeannyWishbone4) December 13, 2021
As I’ve always said, the areas that need improvement if UW is going to go from a consistently good program to a great one are quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. It needs to either land ready-made players at those spots or do a better job of developing the three-star recruits they typically land.
Running back is always an area that needs to be addressed. Braelon Allen will be a junior in 2023, so finding his eventual replacement in this cycle or the next will be important. You never can have enough tailbacks, as this season proved.
Specific football question and maybe more directed to Colton, but by my count the Badgers have lost 9 transfers, plus 16 Seniors and possibly lose a couple more to early entry draft. Yet right now just 13 recruits. So, any ideas? Covid year correction?— akschaaf (@akschaaf) December 13, 2021
My colleague Colten Bartholomew spoke with UW coach Paul Chryst earlier this week, and I think he’s going to touch on this topic to some degree, but here’s my take after chatting with him.
I think this is a COVID-19 correction to some degree. UW initially was thinking it would hand out around 15 scholarships, give or take one or two, and I still think the Badgers probably will get to at least 16 or 17 over the next month between high school recruits and transfer additions.
Timing had to play somewhat of a role here as well. UW does most of the heavy lifting in recruiting before the start of the season and had so many players announce their departures either right before the season began or during it. Chryst and his staff always have been selective, and it’s not like they’re going to take chances on recruits just so they can fill out a class.
Maybe this is kind of a chicken vs egg question, but do you see WI’s struggles w/ recruiting talent at the WR position being an issue of overcoming the stigma of being a run heavy team or the inability to execute their passing game effectively which leads to that stigma?— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) December 13, 2021
Would it be easier to attract high-end wide receiver talent if UW threw the ball more, or at least was more explosive when it did choose to air it out? Yes.
But some of the best receivers in the program over the past 2½ decades — Chris Chambers, Lee Evans, Brandon Williams, Jared Abbrederis, Alex Erickson and Quintez Cephus — weren’t highly regarded recruits. Nick Toon and Danny Davis were four-star recruits who turned out to be multi-year starters and have productive careers.
The point is, UW hasn’t done a good enough job of late developing the talent it does get through the door. And not to be redundant here, because I said this same thing in a column about Johnny Davis before the start of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, but development is a two-way street: The player has to put in the hard work in the offseason and during the season; it can’t be all on the coaching staff.
Your column last week cited a quote from Chryst via text which I can’t remember ever seeing ever done since he’s been HC. Has Chryst always been open to this or this a newer development? If new, is this due to a sense of urgency about the current status of things? pic.twitter.com/8lZh5Kecwm— BuckAround (@Buck_Around) December 13, 2021
I like questions like this because it helps readers understand my reporting process. In this case, I reached out to the UW athletics communications folks once I got an idea of what I was going to be writing in that column. Even if Chryst wasn’t going to answer my questions about staffing, I didn’t think it was fair to blindside him. And while I obviously was hoping he would talk for the piece, I figured he wouldn’t because it was early in the process and Chryst never has seemed like the type to make decisions in a hurry.
But I was glad he did reach out and that I was able to get his voice — via that text message — in the column. And I don’t get the sense that there’s a sense of urgency from Chryst or McIntosh about the state of the program. I know that’s not what some fans want to hear. But as Chryst said, he’ll take his time while evaluating this season and deciding what, if anything, needs to happen next; and as McIntosh said, he’s not going to meddle and will let coaches do their job.
All the rest of us can do is wait.
#Packers, #Bucks, #BadgerVB, #BadgerFB, #BadgerMBB, #BadgerWBB #BadgerWHcky #BadgerMHcky— JMW123 (@jmw1235) December 13, 2021
All of these are regularly on TV and also have home games at reasonable prices.
Which one provides the most entertainment for the common #Badger fan?
How do you decide what to cover?
I think UW volleyball provides the best bang for the buck. It’s an entertaining sport to watch on television but is even better in person, in my opinion. The UW Field House was rocking last Saturday night when the Badgers beat Minnesota, and I’m glad I was there to watch it. High-quality play and a great atmosphere at a reasonable price? That checks a lot of boxes.
As for what I decide to cover, my No. 1 priority for the fall was UW football and No. 2 was the Packers. I felt it was important to jump on the UW volleyball bandwagon because it’s clear from the number of people who read Dennis Punzel’s stories that there’s a great deal of interest in that program and all I’m hoping to do is add to Punz’s great coverage through the end of the season.
I’ve tried to be at all the UW men’s basketball games but am going to miss a few over the next couple weeks. Once football is over, I’ll be writing a lot more about Gard’s team and will start traveling to cover games once the postseason begins.
Beyond that, I’m just trying to find good stories to tell. I spent a day at the Ryder Cup so I could write about Steve Stricker’s great achievement as U.S. captain and I’ll appear occasionally in Milwaukee for Bucks and Brewers games. I’ve got some off-beat columns in mind for the offseason as well.
There’s enough great stuff — sometimes not-so-great stuff — going on in the Wisconsin sports world that I’ll be able to stay busy year-round.
Realizing it’s a completely subjective question, what does your gut tell you the chances of both Aaron and Adams being back next year with long term deals?— Tony (@TStrobe78) December 13, 2021
My answer has changed over the past month and I’m more encouraged that Aaron Rodgers will be back in 2022 and perhaps Davante Adams as well. But I still think it’s a longshot.
To keep Rodgers and Adams, Green Bay would have to make some big decisions and cut loose some other key players. But as well as Rodgers is playing, it’s becoming harder and harder to imagine the Packers trading away him even if they’d get a hefty return on that deal.
As for Adams, I hope the Packers find a way to sign him to a long-term deal. Not only is Adams fun to watch as a play-maker, his news conferences are always so insightful.
How concerned should Packers fan be with the Special Teams and what's left of the O-line costing us a chance at a Super Bowl?— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) December 13, 2021
I’m very concerned about special teams, and I know I’m not alone in that regard. That unit was an embarrassment in the win over the Bears on Sunday night, especially during a first half that was as bad as I’ve seen a special teams perform maybe ever.
I’m less concerned about the offensive line, though that unit can’t seem to catch a break in the injury department. It’s not the first time I’ve said this, but Adam Stenavich is a really good assistant coach and has done an amazing job getting his guys ready to play this week despite a constantly changing lineup.
Fave 5: Jim Polzin picks his favorite stories of 2021
Jim Polzin stepped into a new role in June, going from University of Wisconsin men’s basketball beat reporter to Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist.
Polzin wore both hats later that month when, on back-to-back days, he broke the news about seven seniors confronting coach Greg Gard in a secretly recorded meeting during the 2020-21 season and followed up with a column about how that recording had exposed cracks in the program’s foundation.
Neither one of those pieces made the list of Polzin’s favorite stories for 2021.
I wish I didn’t have to write this story about the daughter of former UW football standout Al Toon, who was killed in an apparent murder-suici…
The legend of Barry Alvarez began where he’s from. On his final day as Wisconsin’s AD, where will he go now?
I was assigned this story when the news broke in early April that Alvarez was “retiring.” A couple months later, I’d produce what may have bee…
I wanted to get a game column in this list and there were handful from which to choose. But selected this one from the opener against Penn Sta…
Moseley is a fascinating woman who’s in the early stages of a major rebuilding project. Not as many people read this story as I’d hoped, so ma…
This story has been on a Microsoft Word document of stories I’d wanted to pursue ever since Smart, who grew up in the Madison area, was named …
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.
Now that we a month in to the season, how do you change your crystal ball for the Badgers men’s team in the BIG race?— Rob (@finleyr27) December 13, 2021