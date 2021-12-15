Open Jim: What would be the starting 5 on an All-Greg Gard Wisconsin basketball team?

Outside shooting would be somewhat of a weakness. But that lineup includes a clutch shooter (Koenig) and guy who could create offense (Davis), so I don’t think scoring would be too much of an issue. What I really like is that it’d be a really good defensive group.

The best thing UW could do to prepare for the Boilermakers right now would be to find some magic potion the players could drink that would add the height and bulk required to defend against big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. Other than that, I don’t think Purdue will be on the Badgers’ minds for another couple weeks. UW has three games between now and then — Nicholls, Morgan State and Illinois State — and knowing how the coaches in this program operate, the Badgers won’t be looking ahead past any of those individual matchups.

This nasty bug that seems to be working its way through the team is a bit of a concern, but at least the schedule lightens up over the next couple weeks. UW did look like a tired team in the second half at Ohio State last Saturday, and part of that might have been the nature of the schedule they played — seven pretty tough games in a span of 21 days — but I also think some of the Badgers who did play weren’t at 100%.