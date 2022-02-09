Open Jim: What will Wisconsin volleyball's rotation look like next season after an offseason of transition?

There are times when I think I’m really busy and wonder how I’ll be able to get all my work done.

Then I look at Todd Milewski’s workload and ability to produce under tight deadlines, and it inspires me.

My colleague has been at his amazing best over the past week, and I think it’s time to let the Open Jim readers get to see a little bit about how the sausage is made at the Wisconsin State Journal. My hope is you’ll gain an appreciation for Todd, whose combination of likeability, poise and smarts is a big reason why he’s so valued around our place.

Let’s start with last Friday night. Todd was at LaBahn Arena covering the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 3-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth. That game started at 7 p.m., an hour after the puck was dropped for the game between the UW men’s hockey team and Ohio State in Columbus. Todd not only kept tabs on the men’s game while covering the women’s game in person, he interviewed Tony Granato afterward and completed interviews for the women’s game when that was over.

Todd filed his men’s hockey game story at 9:02 p.m. His women’s hockey game story arrived 43 minutes later. He was right back at it the next night, covering two teams at once.

But that’s not even his most impressive feat of the week, in my opinion. I was at the Kohl Center on Tuesday afternoon working ahead on some upcoming columns when Todd walked into men’s hockey practice looking a little bit flustered. He had every reason to be: His vehicle had been rear-ended at a stop sign, leaving his car damaged in front and back and, worse yet, leaving Todd’s neck sore.

We sat there for a while talking about how something didn't seem right about the situation. Media availability for the men’s and women’s hockey programs had been canceled at the last minute — I was literally 5 minutes away from the Kohl Center when I got the news — and there were signs all around us that the men’s game against Notre Dame was in jeopardy of being postponed.

I encouraged Todd to get some medical treatment and offered to help in any way I could. In retrospect, I should have demanded it and drove him to an emergency room myself. But that’s not how Todd operates: He did go to the ER — but continued to reach out to sources while sitting in the parking lot. He eventually was diagnosed with a mild concussion but still managed to file a 400-word story letting our readers know that the UW-Notre Dame series, scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Kohl Center, had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Let’s have a standing ovation for Todd, people, but maybe keep the clapping to a minimum while he recovers from the concussion.

As always, thanks for reading and for those who submitted questions, keep them coming.

That’s a much-needed haul for a roster that had to replace two first-team All-Americans (outside hitter Dana Rettke and setter Sydney Hilley), a second-team All-American (libero Lauren Barnes) and another multi-year starter (outside hitter Grace Loberg).

I’m bringing in Dennis Punzel to help me answer the question about what a rotation might look like for UW in 2022. Punz is a real ace — see what I did there? — when it comes to covering this program.

“Good question, one that has many fans intrigued. Whatever the rotation is in the first match likely won't be the same for the last. This past year they used 14 different lineups, with the one used in the championship match not used until the Nebraska match for the Big Ten title in the final weekend.

“One big issue is whether they go with one or two setters. That would impact several spots. I think they're seriously going to look at a 6-2 lineup with MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn sharing setter duties, playing back row.

“If they go with a 5-1 lineup as in the past, my best guess would be:

S: MJ Hammill (or Izzy Ashburn)

OH: Julia Orzol and Sarah Franklin

MB: Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson

OPP: Anna Smrek (Jade Demps in back row)

L: Gulce Guctekin

“That would leave a deep bench, with Ella Wrobel and Lauren Jardine at OH, Caroline Crawford at MB and Joslyn Boyer and Anna MacDonald at DS among those battling for court time.

“It should be interesting to see how things evolve.”

There are a lot of Johnny Davis questions this week, and keep in mind they rolled in Sunday. A lot has changed since then: namely Davis going 8 of 11 from the field en route to a game-high 25 points in No. 14 UW’s impressive win at No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

When I started working on this answer earlier in the week, I couldn’t decide if I wanted to vote for tired legs, extra attention from opponents or the idea that Davis was pressing a little bit. I landed on it probably being a 1A, 1B situation and 1C situation.

Davis played 755 minutes in 31 games last season. He’s already at 731 this season through his first 21 games, and a lot of those have been high-stress minutes because UW has been involved in so many close games.

And let’s give some credit where credit is due. Opponents have done a good job of scouting Davis and figuring out ways to make life difficult for him. There are a lot of great coaches in this conference, and they’ve figured out a way to make Davis work harder to get the ball and get to his favorite spots.

In hindsight, the main cause might have been that Davis was pressing. That’d be a natural response from a young player who went from well below the radar to getting touted as a national player of the year candidate. He looked more relaxed in the Michigan State game, and there weren’t many times where I thought he was trying to do too much, though going 1-on-4 in transition certainly stood out.

There’s also this simple but still important fact: Some of the same shots Davis was making during his incredible surge in the first half of the season weren’t falling for him during this seven-game slump. But some of those tough shots went in against the Spartans, and that gave the Badgers a huge lift.

One quote that sticks out to me from a column I wrote last month on Davis’ NBA prospects was this one from his father, Mark: “Here’s the thing: I’m going to be totally honest. His ultimate goal is to be a top-five (pick) in the NBA. If it happens this year, it happens this year. If it happens next year, it happens next year. If it happens the year after that, it happens then. But that is his goal,” he said.

I expressed some skepticism at the time. My thinking is if the feedback the Davis family gets is that he’s going to be a lottery pick but not necessarily a top-five selection, how do you turn down that?

But it brings up an interesting scenario: What if these shooting struggles were to continue and the projections for Davis fall to mid- or low-first round? Would that be enough to bring him back for a third season with the Badgers?

That’s a question only Davis and his family can answer, and I didn’t get the impression in early January that it was something that was occupying a lot of space in their minds. In this case, Mark Davis simply was answering my questions after it had become clear his son was high on the radar of NBA scouts.

I believe he meant the staff is trying to add layers to Davis’ game to make him a more complete player. The best players keep getting better and add to their games so they have counters when opponents come up with ways to slow them down. I think that’s the process that’s playing out for Greg Gard and Davis right now, and we’ll see what answers they have down the stretch.

Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo talked a lot on the telecast Tuesday night about Gard saying he wanted Davis to get his teammates involved early in games. The idea was that would allow Davis to let the game come to him instead of forcing the issue.

That appeared to work well against the Spartans, and it helped that sophomore center Steven Crowl knocked down some shots early to give UW the lead.

The first thing I always did during my 10 seasons on the beat when a team was struggling was watch the game again and chart the shots. Getting a better understanding of the type of shots, how much time was remaining on the shot clock, whether it was open, heavily contested or something in the middle was helpful.

When I look back at the previous two games, specifically the loss at Illinois, the shot selection seemed fine. Sometimes teams just miss open shots and there’s a carryover effect from player to player. That shooting-is-contagious axiom can work the other way as well.

It’s going to be hard for UW to post good shooting numbers if Davis and Brad Davison struggle. That’s a big chunk of its total attempts, and the Badgers almost certainly can’t afford off nights from both of those players if they’re going to beat good teams. Davison’s struggles continued Tuesday, but Davis more than picked up the slack.

The easy answer here is that it’s not as easy as it looks. Just as UW does, opponents do everything they can to prevent clean looks into the post. That includes pressure on the ball to make entry passes more difficult and physical post defense. Watch Tyler Wahl working in the paint and you’ll see how often he gets pushed away from the basket. Plus, there’s always a help defender lingering.

I’ve sat in enough practices and interviews over the years to know that getting the ball in the post always is being stressed by the UW coaching staff.

I’m sure UW will kick the tires in the portal, just as it always does. The scholarship situation is tight right now, but that obviously can change a lot in the next two months if Johnny Davis decides to depart for the NBA and UW has any outgoing transfers.

True freshman Chris Hodges is redshirting this season and is a candidate to back up Crowl at the 5 spot. At 6 foot 9, Hodges doesn’t have the ideal height for the center position, but he’s got long arms and was listed at 239 pounds when the season began.

It really depends on how well he’s developing this season, and that’s hard to gauge because reporters aren’t allowed to watch practice.

I don’t see any difference from a coaching standpoint. This team deserves credit for showing an incredible amount of grit that, for some reason, was missing last season. That was a gritty group, too, and it showed during the 2019-20 season when the Badgers overcame many obstacles to make a surprising run to a share of the Big Ten title. But that same grit was absent at times as UW was struggling against the top teams in the conference a season ago.

A quick aside about that 11-1 record in games decided by six or fewer points: It’s skewed somewhat by UW’s inability to put away opponents at times. Things such as defensive lapses and the offense getting stuck in neutral at the wrong time have made some games closer than they should have been, though credit to the Badgers for coming through when it matters the most.

And while the win Tuesday doesn’t fall in the six-or-fewer category, it was a single-digit victory and UW is now 14-1 in those types of games.

I still like Purdue the most. And yes, I realize the Badgers won 74-69 in West Lafayette about five weeks ago. I just think Purdue has the best combination of size, depth, experience, star power and coaching in the Big Ten (and perhaps the country).

I’m not sure the Boilermakers will win the conference title outright or even earn a piece of the regular-season crown, but I like their chances of winning the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis and believe they have the best chance of making the deepest run in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s officially time to start looking at remaining schedules. I’m only going to take a look at the top five teams in the Big Ten even though others are still mathematically in the hunt.

UW (currently 10-3, projected to finish 14-6 by KenPom): Rutgers, at Indiana, Michigan, at Minnesota, at Rutgers, Purdue, Nebraska

Illinois (currently 10-3, projected to finish 15-5 by KenPom): Northwestern, at Rutgers, at Michigan State, Ohio State, at Michigan, Penn State, Iowa

Purdue (currently 10-3, projected to finish 15-5 by KenPom): at Michigan, Maryland, at Northwestern, Rutgers, at Michigan State, at UW, Indiana

Ohio State (currently 7-3, projected to finish 12-6 by KenPom, which doesn’t take into account two makeup games): at Rutgers, at Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, at Illinois, at Maryland, Michigan State, Michigan. Makeup games against Nebraska and Iowa, both at home

Michigan State (currently 8-4, projected to finish 12-8 by KenPom): Indiana, at Penn State, Illinois, at Iowa, Purdue, at Michigan, at Ohio State, Maryland

OK, that’s a lot of information and here are my thoughts:

That win at Michigan State puts UW in great position to finish no worse than third. Michigan State has a tough remaining schedule and Ohio State is going to have to fit a lot of games into a tight window. So it’s looking like a three-team race for the title between Purdue, Illinois and UW.

A 5-2 finish should be enough for the Badgers to grab at least a piece of the title, and that’s certainly possible. Go 3-1 at home, 2-1 on the road — or a 4-0/1-2 split — and UW ends up at 15-5. A 6-1 finish doesn’t seem out of the question, but neither does 4-3.

There’s a great chance it comes down to the UW vs. Purdue game March 1 at the Kohl Center, with the winner either having a path to the outright title or a share of it with Illinois. Wahl’s lingering ankle injury concerns me and that’s a wild card because UW can’t afford to have him miss games.

My official prediction: A three-way tie for first between Purdue, UW and Illinois. It then comes down to tiebreakers to decide Big Ten tournament seeding. The Badgers would need to beat Purdue to finish a combined 2-1 against Illinois and Purdue, which would be better than the Boilermakers (2-2) and Fighting Illini (1-2).

This will be fun to watch play out over the next 3½ weeks.

I’d like an actual bracket in front of me before I make any predictions about how long UW’s stay in the NCAA Tournament will be. And the Badgers would end up on the 4 or 5 line to be upset by a No. 12 or 13 seed. I think UW is looking like a 3 seed or better at this point, though there’s plenty of season still remaining.

My answer was going to be yes even before the win at Michigan State. I just thought 18-13 (which would include a one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament) still would be more than enough considering the amount of Quad 1 wins the Badgers have piled up and how mediocre the NCAA Tournament bubble is right now. Remember, the committee doesn’t put extra emphasis on the final 10 games of the season like it used to do, so that’s not something that would have been held against UW.

Now it’s all about going for a Big Ten title and continuing to build that NCAA Tournament profile. Getting to Milwaukee for that first weekend is very much in play for the Badgers.

There’s been a lot of Jordan Bohannon talk in this mailbag lately and now I’m being asked to analyze his shooting struggles. I’m really not qualified to do that because it’s not like I watch every minute of every Iowa game, so I’m just going to let this one go. Much like Johnny Davis, I think the shots will start going in again for Bohannon.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) is easily the biggest underachiever in my mind. Perhaps I’m just bitter because I picked the Wolverines to win the national title and they’re making me look bad. I think most everything has gone as predicted in the Big Ten: Swap the Wolverines (underachiever) with the Badgers (overachiever) and that preseason poll would be pretty accurate.

I was told UW coach Paul Chryst is using a couple quiet weeks around the office — most of his assistants are away on vacation — to sort through staffing issues.

I know some fans are concerned because no recruiting job postings have appeared, but I strongly believe Chryst has a plan in place to beef up that department, perhaps significantly. And if he fills the key positions by moving around some parts already inside his program, that wouldn’t require external job postings.

Basically what I’m saying is be patient. I wrote in December that this is a huge offseason for Chryst, and I believe he also came to the conclusion that some significant changes need to be made. The hiring of Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator was a big first step and every indication is that there’s more to come.

Why do I feel like someone is clipping these responses and I’ll receive a large envelope in my mailbox at work next December?

Yes, I expect improvement from Mertz in 2022. I’m dying on this hill: I think there’s a really good quarterback in there somewhere and we’ll see it before he leaves UW. I’d settle for steady improvement this season leading into what I believe could be a special season in 2023 with Mertz surrounded by a stacked roster.

I don’t see anything that can prevent this program from being a consistent winner in the Big Ten and nationally. It’s got the tradition, facilities and financial resources.

Three NCAA Tournament appearances in a span of 11 campaigns — that number will reach 12 barring a miracle this season — is a shockingly low production total and it’s a head-scratcher why this program hasn’t figured out a way to win more often.

This feels like a loaded question after I was critical of UW for not making Johnny Davis available to the media following the win over Penn State despite the fact he was requested.

I think overall the UW staff does a great job of giving us access, especially when compared to other programs both in the Big Ten and nationally.

The main item on my wish list: I’d love it if we could get more frequent access to UW football assistant coaches. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was available every week, and I’m assuming offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will have a weekly news conference during the 2022 season, but it would have been nice to have occasional check-in sessions with coaches such as former offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and special teams coordinator Chris Haering, whose units struggled last season.

I don’t see any impact, positive or negative, at this point. But it’s pretty early to be making any grand conclusions and, as I’ve said, this name, image and likeness stuff probably will take a few years or more to sort out.

I think your second question is an interesting one and it comes down to this: How far is UW (and its boosters, to some degree) willing to go to compete with big-time programs in the NIL game? I don’t think that question can be answered at this point.

And I’m also wondering how fans feel about this all. I think there are some in the base who want to win at all costs, that finally getting over the hump and making a College Football Playoff or even winning a national title will make it all worth it. But I’ve talked to others who admire this university for its academic standards and culture of winning without breaking the rules or selling its soul. Those people don’t have the appetite to dive head first into the NIL world.

It’s all very interesting to me and I have no idea how it will all end.

