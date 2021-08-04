Open Jim: The 5 best Wisconsin Badgers football assistant coaches in the last 3-plus decades, Jim Leonhard's future and more

There’s a school of thought that it should be proactive and try to add enough teams to form a super conference of its own so it won’t get left in the dust. That seems complicated, and yet perhaps being the aggressor is the way to go considering all the other changes within the NCAA model.

But that seems highly out of character for the Big Ten.

It seems like a good time to blend in Erick’s question here and toss out some names that could be on the Big Ten’s wish list.

No. 1, of course, is Notre Dame, the Big Ten’s longtime crush. The Fighting Irish prefer to remain independent and, even if their hand is forced due to a round of massive realignment in the power conferences, they’d be obligated contractually to join the ACC for football because the school’s Olympic sports already play in that league. So sorry, Big Ten: The answer is still no.

Any further discussion has to start with the likelihood that Big Ten presidents and chancellors — the people making the final decisions on expansion — are going to desire its newest members be in the Association of American Universities. This group of leading research universities has 66 members, including 13 of the 14 schools in the Big Ten. Nebraska isn’t in the AAU but was when it joined the league in 2011.