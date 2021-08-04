Open Jim: The 5 best Wisconsin Badgers football assistant coaches in the last 3-plus decades, Jim Leonhard's future and more

Folks, we have a winner in the name-that-mailbag contest.
Thank you for your submissions — there were some good ones — but we’re sticking with Open Jim. That’s right, I’m declaring my entry the winner. In the words of Bo Ryan, deal with it.
Football is in the air. After spending some time at Packers training camp last week, I'll be at University of Wisconsin football media day and the start of training camp for the Badgers later this week. It's hard to believe that UW officially kicks off the 2021 season in one month.
If you haven't already, please give me a follow on Twitter and Facebook. And please join our Wisconsin Badgers Fans group on Facebook.
And now on with the show and another round of really good questions.
Rank in order the top 5 Assistant football coaches since Barry Alvarez took over as head coach.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) August 2, 2021
I love how Chris doesn’t think it’s a difficult enough task to select the top five assistants over the last 30-plus years; no, he wants them ranked in order.
This is a great topic for discussion. I’d love to hear your thoughts on my picks and who you believe should be on the list.
I’ll start by saying I decided not to pick any current assistants, though I considered defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad. Just think about Bostad’s career for a bit: fantastic offensive line coach who, after some time on NFL staffs, switched to the other side of the ball. Quiet guy who just goes about his business, yet he’s been a good recruiter for the Badgers both instate and in Minnesota.
Anyway, on to the list.
5. Dave Aranda: His three seasons at UW isn’t a long run, especially compared to the others on this list, but Aranda made quite an impact. When UW made the switch in 2013 to the 3-4 defense it still uses, Aranda was the coordinator for that unit and two more to follow. He went on to help lead LSU to a national championship during the 2019 season and now is the coach at Baylor.
4. Henry Mason: His career was cut short by a spinal cord injury, but Mason was a terrific wide receivers coach from 1995 to 2007. Mason was a great recruiter who opened doors in Ohio and an outstanding developer of talent, including the likes of Lee Evans, Chris Chambers, Tony Simmons and Donald Hayes.
3. Jim Hueber: This almost should be a Jim Hueber/John Palermo combo package because those two East Coast characters were attached at the hip and produced some great offensive and defensive lines for the Badgers. But this list needs an offensive line coach, and Hueber was a great one during his run at UW from 1992 to 2005.
2. Dan McCarney: There absolutely had to be a member of Barry Alvarez’s original staff on this list and there were multiple choices to consider, but the pick is McCarney. He doubled as a solid recruiter and strong defensive coordinator who went on to become a successful coach.
1. Paul Chryst: He was a good developer of quarterbacks who brought balance to the UW offense as a coordinator from 2005 to 2011. There were some really explosive offenses with Chryst calling the plays during this stretch. Now he’s running the entire program, and that has to give him some bonus points, right?
What’s the big 10 implications/future with Texas and Oklahoma going to sec— David Ross (@davidross9296) August 2, 2021
If the Big Ten had a wish list of schools to add, what would they be?— Erick McCormick (@erickmccormick7) August 2, 2021
Two realignment-related question this week, so let’s lump them together.
The news about Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC came from so out of nowhere that I think fans and decision-makers in college athletics still are trying to catch their breath two weeks later. I know I am, and it’s why I’m going to proceed with caution and not make any bold predictions at this point. This is fluid and, heck, another domino might have fallen by the time you get to read this.
Dan, I guess that’s my way of saying that I’m not sure what this means for the Big Ten’s future.
Does it stay at 14 teams for now? Add two to get to 16? Add six to become the, um, Big 20?
There’s a school of thought that it should be proactive and try to add enough teams to form a super conference of its own so it won’t get left in the dust. That seems complicated, and yet perhaps being the aggressor is the way to go considering all the other changes within the NCAA model.
But that seems highly out of character for the Big Ten.
It seems like a good time to blend in Erick’s question here and toss out some names that could be on the Big Ten’s wish list.
No. 1, of course, is Notre Dame, the Big Ten’s longtime crush. The Fighting Irish prefer to remain independent and, even if their hand is forced due to a round of massive realignment in the power conferences, they’d be obligated contractually to join the ACC for football because the school’s Olympic sports already play in that league. So sorry, Big Ten: The answer is still no.
Any further discussion has to start with the likelihood that Big Ten presidents and chancellors — the people making the final decisions on expansion — are going to desire its newest members be in the Association of American Universities. This group of leading research universities has 66 members, including 13 of the 14 schools in the Big Ten. Nebraska isn’t in the AAU but was when it joined the league in 2011.
Notre Dame isn’t in the AAU, but the Big Ten would make an exception in that case because, well, it’s Notre Dame. But it’s hard to imagine the Big Ten going outside the AAU for any other program.
Kansas and Iowa State are two of the three AAU members in the Big 12 (Texas is the other). While both of those schools make sense geographically and would be ecstatic to join a stable league, the Big Ten should be able to do better. Kansas would bring a blueblood men’s basketball program and one of the worst football programs in the country. Iowa State has a good football team right now, but can it sustain that success after coach Matt Campbell inevitably leaves for another job?
Does the Big Ten try to raid the Pac-12 and become a true coast-to-coast conference? There are nine AAU programs in the Pac-12 — Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Southern Cal, Utah and Washington — and the Big Ten could make a run at six of them. But which six, and is tapping into all that Big Ten revenue worth joining a conference where the other 14 schools are so far away?
Finally, would any ACC teams jump ship to join the Big Ten, the way Maryland did in 2014? There are five AAU options here: Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia. I don’t know what the Big Ten’s wish list is, but mine would be Virginia and North Carolina.
So there’s a long-winded answer to two questions. Bottom line: Plenty of food for thought, but no definitive answers in a time of uncertainty.
Is there any chance that a more viable pass rushing threat like Izayah Green May, Aaron Witt, or Spencer Lytle supplants Noah Burks at OLB for starter?— Matt Scott (@MattScott66) August 2, 2021
This is a great question for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard or outside linebackers coach Bobby April when we get a chance to meet with them Thursday at the Badgers’ media day.
Burks is a solid player. He certainly checks all three boxes in the smart-tough-dependable motto that Paul Chryst has used over and over through the years. But I see where Matt is coming from here: Burks only had one sack in seven games last season.
Green-May always has been an intriguing prospect but has had a hard time staying healthy, and it’s hard to have a good read on Lytle because he just hasn’t gotten enough quality playing time at this point of his career. That leaves Witt from the names you mentioned, and he’s a guy who opened some eyes late last season. In case you missed it, our UW football beat writer Colten Bartholomew profiled Witt in the spring.
My guess without talking to the coaches: Burks remains the starter, but perhaps one of those three aforementioned players or somebody else in a talented young outside linebacker corps emerges to provide some help on passing downs.
After turning down the Packers defensive coordinator job, is it your opinion that Jim Leonard will stay at Wisconsin until Paul Chryst retires and then take over?— EricTheRed (@RealEricTheRed) August 2, 2021
I actually had this conversation down in Indy with Colten. Leonhard has earned the right to be picky in terms of what he does next. He loves Madison and is content raising his children here. It would take a special job to pull him away, which we’ve known all along but was underscored in the offseason when he turned down Matt LaFleur and the Packers.
Chryst will turn 56 in November and I have no idea how long he wants to continue coaching. I can convince myself that five years doesn’t seem like that long of a wait for Leonhard if he knows he’s going to get the UW job … and that five years is an eternity and something huge will come along that finally convinces Leonhard to leave his home away from home.
If I’m forced to give an answer, I say that Leonhard is UW’s coach someday but that there’s a stop at some unknown destination in between.
with Chryst taking over the qb's and play calling again. any chance there is a new qb assistant coach on the horizon?— B-Lite (@Bleiterman) August 2, 2021
There’s certainly a lot on Chryst’s plate after he stripped Joe Rudolph of play-calling duties and took over the quarterbacks room after Jon Budmayr left to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado State.
But part of the reason Chryst didn’t hire a new quarterbacks coach is so he could reconfigure his defensive staff and give Jim Leonhard some help. Hiring Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach allows Leonhard to focus on the safeties in addition to coordinating the defense.
Could things change after this season? Of course. Further departures could lead to another reshuffling, especially if Chryst realizes being a head coach/quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator is too much to handle.
Is this finally the season UW takes down Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship?— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) August 2, 2021
Even though there are legitimate questions about this UW team — running back, depth along the defensive line — I like the team’s vibe and how it’s not making any excuses about its substandard 2020 season.
Plus, Ohio State has a lot to talent to replace, starting with quarterback Justin Fields.
But … I still think the Buckeyes are the clear favorite to win the Big Ten. I think UW will win the West Division and give Ohio State a good run in Indianapolis, but it’s hard to pick against Ryan Day and Co.
What are Aaron Rodgers’ contract provisions that would limit the Packers' flexibility to trade him? For example, does he have rights of refusal?
— Marty in Madison
Let’s end with a question on the Packers via email. There doesn’t seem to be anything Rodgers can do contractually — with this contract, at least — to prevent a trade. But — and I mentioned this in a previous column — he can make life difficult on the Packers by having his representatives make it clear to a potential trade partner that he’s not interested in joining that team on a long-term basis.
Any team that wants to acquire Rodgers isn’t going to give up much knowing it’ll only have Rodgers until his contract ends following the 2022 season. They’re going to want assurances that they can sign him to a long-term deal.
Since the Packers obviously want to maximize what they get back in a deal, it makes sense that they work with Rodgers to make sure he ends up somewhere he wants to be. So while he doesn’t have official rights of refusal, he will have some leverage if (when?) the Packers decide to trade him following this season.
Denver came up as a potential trade partner on draft day, and that seems to be the most logical destination. It’s a team with assets and gets Rodgers out of the NFC. What the Packers need to happen is for other teams to be interested enough in Rodgers to start a bidding war that would generate the best return in a trade.
Best of the beat: Take a look back at 5 of Jim Polzin's favorite stories from his sports reporting career
SUPER SEASON
I was helping out on the UW football beat late in the summer of 2010 when our Packers writer left for another job. Most of training camp was done, the season opener was a couple weeks away, and I had a 4-year-old and 7-month-old at home.
But who turns down the chance to cover the Packers? I had no idea at the time that the season would stretch into February, but a wild ride ended with Aaron Rodgers and Co. beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV. That night, including writing this game story, is a blur.
BO RYAN'S TOUGH LOVE
It was hard to choose a story from a magical stretch that included back-to-back trips to the Final Four for the UW men’s basketball program. I did plenty of stories on Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and others during that stretch, but this one on that group’s leader stood out because it gave some insight into Bo Ryan’s coaching style.
This story ruffled some feathers inside the program, though that wasn’t my intention. I just wanted to give readers a look at how Ryan went about getting the best out of his players.
NIGEL'S WINGMAN
I wrote a lot about Nigel Hayes over his four seasons with the Badgers because he was such a fascinating guy on and off the court. For one story his junior season, I spent a morning with him, talking over breakfast and sitting through one of his business classes.
This one was about his relationship with his stepfather, Albert Davis Sr. I don’t even remember what made me think of doing this story or how I pitched it to him, but I do remember sitting in folding chairs in a hallway at the Kohl Center and being amazed at how much he was willing to share. It turned out to be a fun story to tell.
HAPP'S HARD WORK
Ethan Happ’s name is all over the UW men’s basketball record book. He scored a lot of points, grabbed a lot of rebounds, dished out a lot of assists, made a lot of steals and blocked a lot of shots. He also missed a lot of free throws.
I got a ton of messages, either via email or social media, asking why Happ didn’t spend more time working on his shot. I knew his work ethic wasn’t the issue because I spent a lot of time waiting to interview him after practices as he worked on shooting with coaches or teammates or student-managers. Still, I had no idea just how much time he spent working on his shot away from practice until I began the process of reporting this story.
GARD ERA BEGINS
One moment I’ll never forget is when Bo Ryan walked into the Kohl Center media room late on the night of Dec. 15, 2015, and the person moderating his postgame news conference said Ryan would open with a statement.
Ryan never opened with a statement, always choosing to go straight to questions. In that split-second before Ryan started talking, I knew: He was retiring. And so began a crazy night and crazy week that included wrapping up Ryan’s time at UW and moving on to the Greg Gard era.
Fans certainly knew who Gard was at that point because he’d been Ryan’s longtime assistant. But I wanted to talk to as many people as I could for a thorough story on the guy taking over the program after his legendary mentor’s departure.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.
Which UW major sport do you foresee having the greatest postseason success in '21-22?— Chris Juzwik (@juz44) August 2, 2021
In the pros everybody gets paid something. How long until college football season sees an adverse effect from only a few players being paid? I like Ryan days idea.— David Zeier (@CheeseheadinOH) August 2, 2021