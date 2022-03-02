Open Jim: So, about those 'cracks in the foundation' of the Wisconsin men's basketball program

Jumping straight to questions this week, folks, because I left the Kohl Center shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday and am running on fumes.
Thanks for reading and another great batch of questions.

Do you still believe there are still cracks in the foundation of the UW hoops program? Were the cracks repaired? Or, do you believe that assessment was premature based on one very unique situation?— Badgermaniac (@THEbadgermaniac) February 28, 2022
These are good questions and fair, too. I think a lot about that column, which came a day after our story that someone had secretly recorded a meeting in which last season's seniors confronted UW coach Greg Gard.
In fact, I went back and read the column again this week — twice, in fact — and I’d encourage everyone else to do so as well. While the headline focuses on how the “recording exposes cracks in the foundation” of Gard’s program, the piece is more nuanced than that.
Let’s eliminate one of your options from the start. This wasn’t a premature assessment. That column is what I’d call an informed opinion based on me keeping close relationships with people who’d spent time inside that program, either as players or employees. It was me piecing together information I’d gathered over years and spending most of that day on the phone to see if anything had changed.
So do I think there were cracks last June? Yes, I still believe that. But if there’s one thing I could do over in that column, it’d be explaining that metaphor a bit more. I didn’t think the house was about to fall apart, just that some repairs needed to be made.
So yes, I believe those cracks were repaired. It certainly helped that some “family members” departed and others joined. As to whether Gard changed the way he deals with players or talks to them in stressful moments — one of the more frequent complaints I’ve heard over the years — I’m not sure. Gard and everybody else in that program have chosen to put that event in the rearview mirror and that was probably a smart move. They’ve moved forward and that living space is looking pretty spectacular right about now.
Jim — Knowing that the Badger basketball team was predicted to finish 10th in the league this year, do you believe that this is the most surprising finish EVER for a Badger basketball team? The only team I can compare it to was Bo Ryan’s first championship team in 2002. Both teams had a superstar player in Johnny Davis and Devin Harris, but it seemed that 2002 team was a little deeper than this years. I just can’t recall what the preseason expectations were for the 2002 squad.
— Skip Miller (via email)
I’d be curious to know where the Badgers were picked to finish in 2001-02, Bo Ryan’s debut season. I searched our archives and couldn’t find any mentions of predictions and that was before the beat writers from around the conference organized an unofficial poll because the Big Ten’s only listed the top three teams.
Once UW started winning regularly, it got decent respect from the league’s writers (this season withstanding, of course.) Even what I consider to be one of the program’s biggest overachievers, the 2012-13 group, was a preseason Top 25 team.
That 2001-02 team wasn’t as deep as you remember. Only seven players averaged more than 6.4 minutes per game, though UW had two reserves, Mike Wilkinson and Freddie Owens, who averaged a combined 17.4 points. I think the Big Ten this season is deeper from top to bottom than it was in 2001-02, which is why I’d give a slight edge to this team as being the most surprising in the Ryan/Gard era.
This dream season gives the Badgers and their fans an unlikely and unbelievable opportunity to celebrate two title clinching games at home to end the regular season. Do you ever remember a scenario like this before & do you ever remember a Badger team who has overachieved more?— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 1, 2022
This scenario is unique, at least in my time following the program.
UW clinched a share of the 2001-02 Big Ten title with a 74-54 victory over visiting Michigan in the regular-season finale. It went down to the final game the following season as well, with the Badgers beating visiting Illinois 60-59.
The Badgers clinched a share of the 2007-08 crown with a 77-41 win at home against Penn State and sealed the outright title three days later with a 65-52 triumph at Northwestern. They grabbed at least a share of the 2014-15 title with a 68-61 home win over Michigan State on Senior Day before clinching outright four days later with a 76-63 win at Minnesota.
UW clinched a share with a 60-56 win at Indiana on the next-to-last day of the regular season two seasons ago.
But this is special: The Badgers clinched a share of the title with a home win over Purdue on Tuesday night and now can win the outright championship Sunday when they host Nebraska at the Kohl Center.
As for where this team ranks as an overachiever, at what point do we stop calling it that? The Badgers thought they could be good all along and are proving it. It was a lot of us on the outside who didn’t think they’d be nearly this successful.
It’s hard to call a team that is 24-5 overall and 15-4 in a really good conference an overachiever. When I think of overachievers, I think of the 2012-13 team that overcame an inconsistent offense through sheer grit and tough defense. There was no Johnny Davis to carry that team.
@JimPolzinWSJ Question for you: I love @BadgerMBB, what do you think of a take that they’re only slightly better than whoever they play, instead of beating good teams by a little and bad teams by a lot. I mean, a win is a win - but is there still room for growth in that respect?— Jam Sardar (@JamSardar) February 27, 2022
I don’t agree with the notion that this team plays to the level of its opponents. I’ve seen that mentioned on Twitter at times this season and just don’t buy it.
Has UW struggled against some average to below average competition? Yes, but I think that’s simply because this isn’t a dominant team. It has some major flaws (perimeter shooting and a lack of scoring punch from the bench) that make it hard for the Badgers to blow out opponents.
But I do think there’s room for growth. We’ve seen a ton of growth from freshman Chucky Hepburn and sophomore Steven Crowl over the past month, and I’d expect that to continue. It’s still a relatively young team and, to its credit, seems to be getting better as the season progresses.
Lots of complaints about the officials but they're in a no win situation. The college game has become so violent that calling a foul often could be done with a coin flip. Or a Magic 8 Ball. Is there any chance that the NCAA or the leagues can do something about this?— Melmore Gardens (@GardensMelmore) February 28, 2022
There’s probably a bigger piece to do on this issue, and I agree that officiating is difficult. Really, really difficult.
What annoys me is the inconsistency. I’ve watched so many games this season where it’s like three new officials appeared at halftime because the two halves were so different in terms of what was being called.
The Big Ten has lost some of its best officials the past few years and the result is some average officials are doing the biggest games. That’s sad for a conference that generates as much revenue as the Big Ten does.
Any hope that the 5 star recruit(James Brown), chooses #Wisconsin? We sure could use a 5 star, and soon. #Badgers— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) February 28, 2022
UW recently offered James Brown, a 6-foot-9 post player from Chicago in the 2024 recruiting class. Brown has a lot of time to decide and already has received scholarship offers from Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Florida, Providence, UW and others.
Is there hope for UW? Sure. How realistic? Tough to say this early in the process.
What happened to Purdue?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) February 28, 2022
The Boilermakers are 24-6 even after the loss to the Badgers. They’re a really good team, especially on offense, where they rank No. 1 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency numbers. The problem? Purdue is No. 102 in defense, and that might be the thing that keeps Matt Painter’s team from making a serious run at a national title.
One other note on the Boilers: They’re 6-5 in games decided by six or fewer points. Compare that to the Badgers, who are 15-1 in close games.
On December 14th the Minnesota Golden Gophers played Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and recorded assists on 23 of 25 baskets. That seems crazy to me. Can you watch the game and let the readers know if that actually happened?— akschaaf (@akschaaf) February 28, 2022
No. No, I will not.
But it’s pretty clear that Minnesota’s stat crew is pretty liberal with giving out assists.
I noticed early in UW’s 68-67 win in Minneapolis a week ago that the Gophers had assisted on all seven of their baskets. It seemed strange at the time because I thought I remembered some drives to the basket that clearly were not assists.
When the television broadcast later ran a graphic that said the Gophers had something like 12 assists on 12 field goals, I knew that couldn’t be true. Sure enough, Minnesota’s first basket of the game (and others after that) shouldn’t have assists attached to them.
Great “assist” by Loewe here. pic.twitter.com/qvjz2pP7wX— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) February 24, 2022
Is it a big deal? No. But just take Minnesota’s assist numbers with a grain of salt the next time they flash across your screen.
Listening to national pundits analyze the UW-Mich handshake brouhaha, I heard Doug Gottlieb refer to UW as “arrogant” and is disliked nationally because UW “thinks basketball should be played a certain way.” Other panelists did not disagree. Is that the perception outside of WI?— Scott Peterson (@MrPteaches) February 28, 2022
Doug Gottlieb appeared on the “Field of 68” podcast network the night of the UW-Michigan melee and said Wolverines coach Juwan Howard isn’t liked inside the Big Ten because “he has a big, bold personality.” Gottlieb then brought up the Badgers and said “they’re kind of viewed like the St. Louis Cardinals, where they think they invented the game. So there’s equal levels of arrogance going at it.”
Here’s the thing: I only cover the Badgers and it’s not like opposing fans are going to complain to me that they think UW is arrogant. It’s not like the media from around the conference is going to bring up that kind of stuff, either.
I don’t doubt Gottlieb talks to people around the Big Ten and hears this stuff. How prevalent is it? Tough to say. But my bet is that opposing fans and maybe coaches are more annoyed by the fact that the Badgers have been a consistent winner for two decades and not that UW coaches constantly bring up that they follow some core pillars (defense, taking care of the ball, taking good shots) that evens out any talent disparity there might be on a given night talk when they about why this program has been so successful
In other words, it’s the winning that drives people nuts and not the reasons why the Badgers win. I’ve never heard a UW coach say the program plays “the right way” or anything to that effect.
Is Gard a great coach, or is Davis that special of a player? Or is it some combination of both?— Kevin Gratz (@kevin_gratz) February 28, 2022
I’ve thought for a while now that development is a two-way street. Even the greatest coach in program history, Bo Ryan, didn’t have anywhere close to a 100% success rate when it came to developing players. Coaches find ways for players to get better, and it’s largely up to the players to work on weaknesses and improve strengths either during the season or in the offseason.
Sometimes that happens and it’s magic. Sometimes players plateau in their development. Is it the coach's fault because he couldn’t find a way to get through and motivate that specific player? Or is it the player’s fault because he didn’t work hard enough? It’s hard to say sometimes and it’s probably a combination of the two in a lot of instances.
Gard is a really, really good coach and seems to be getting better with time. There’s a very real possibility that he wins his second Big Ten Coach of the Year award in three seasons. That doesn’t happen if a coach isn’t good at what he’s doing.
But Davis’ work ethic can’t be overlooked, either. This is a guy with tremendous drive and, at least from what I’m told, he’s always been coachable. He keeps finding ways to improve and this season pulled off one of the biggest developmental leaps in program history.
So my vote would be for some combination of both, and I wouldn’t even begin to know what the percentage breakdown would be.
What is the B1G Tournament shaping up to be? Who is playing who projections and who will upset who?— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 28, 2022
There were 32,768 seeding scenarios for the Big Ten tournament before games were played Tuesday, according to Michigan State associate athletic director for strategic initiatives and conference planning Kevin Pauga.
The picture became a little clearer after the three games Tuesday, but there’s still a lot to be determined. Bottom line: It’s too early for projections, even with only five days remaining in the season, and it’s impossible to predict upsets until the bracket is finalized.
Based on what you’ve seen in the development of key players (excluding Johnny Davis) this season, do you think the Badgers set up well to contend for a title in the Big Ten the next few years?— Joe Schmidlkofer (@joeschmidl32) February 28, 2022
Not to dodge this question, but it’s become almost impossible to predict the future in college sports because you don’t know what the rosters will look like after incoming and outgoing transfers.
UW has three really solid pieces heading into next season: point guard Chucky Hepburn, forward Tyler Wahl and center Steven Crowl. It comes down to the development of other players in the rotation — Ben Carlson, Jordan Davis, Jahcobi Neath, Lorne Bowman — and how much production the Badgers can get from the two players redshirting this season, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges.
Will the only member of the 2022 recruiting class, Connor Essegian, contribute right away? Could UW land an impact transfer?
So many unknowns right now, but having some building blocks is a great start for next season. Projecting anything after that becomes even more of a guessing game.
It’s been a whirlwind of changes this off-season for Badger football. Between portal signees and coaching changes, much is different. Can you grade how Chryst has done in adjusting to last years difficulties?— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 28, 2022
My grade at this point would be an incomplete because coach Paul Chryst isn’t even finished reworking his staff; UW is looking for a running backs coach as Gary Brown continues to deal with medical issues.
I’d also like Chryst to go on the record about how much say new coordinator Bobby Engram will have in the offense and how much Chryst plans to take off his own plate.
It’s hard to assign a grade to what Chryst has done until he talks.
Jim - RB coach position looks to be open with a pretty quick end date. First - it likely means that Coach Brown is still ill…sorry to hear that. Second - any invite on possible replacements - especially with Rogers no longer listed as part of the program?— Todd (@pilprin) February 28, 2022
Sorry, I haven’t heard any names and don’t even have any guesses at this point. The Bill Sheridan hire as the inside linebackers coach came out of nowhere, another example of Chryst being able to keep things quiet when it comes to staff changes.
Is granato gone after this season? Is the AD even aware of the dumpster fire that is mens hockey?— tri (@MikeKub86) February 28, 2022
What the hell happened to the hockey program? The last 10 years overall...has been very average. Programs like Quinnipiac, Penn st, and Clarkson have all been better than Wisconsin— Jay Gugel (@Googs33) February 28, 2022
And the next question is how do you fix it? Coaching changes? Eaves was basically let go for the same thing.1 good year and in between very mediocre. And this year isn't even mediocre.— John Helmann (@Bearportage) February 28, 2022
The men's hockey program. What a mess. Last year appears to have been the exception to the rule. I'm guessing Caufield's skill and ability covered up for inherent weaknesses in the program. Fair to say the Tony Granato experiment has failed?— Rufus (@Rufus_GB) February 28, 2022
Any chance Pat Richer would lead a task force on how the Wisconsin Men’s Hockey program went from a National power to one of the worst programs in the country?— Steve Schuster (@SteveSc84123682) March 1, 2022
There were five men’s hockey questions this week with the Badgers coming off an embarrassing showing while getting swept at Minnesota to close the regular season.
Here’s what we call a tease in the news business: I have a column coming later this week on the state of the program and will address coach Tony Granato’s future. Rather than spoil that column by answering these questions, as good as they are, I’ll do it in column form. Look for that Thursday.
The one question I will address today is that, no, I don’t think Pat Richter will be involved in any study of what’s gone wrong for that program. Chris McIntosh is aware of the problem and it’s his job to figure out how to fix it.
To me, the Bucks seem to be stuck in a two-steps forward/one-step backward pattern. Do they have the pieces this year to make a title run? If so, what pieces need to fall in place to make a title run?— Brian Laatsch (@Redd_Dawg8) February 28, 2022
The Bucks are 37-25 heading into a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Heat have the best record in the Eastern Conference (41-21), followed by the Chicago Bulls (39-23) and Philadelphia 76ers (37-23).
I do think Milwaukee has the pieces to win it all again. The big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday is still in place and the Bucks have added some veteran pieces — namely Grayson Allen and Serge Ibaka — since winning the NBA title last summer.
I’m not surprised that there’s been a stop-and-start nature to this season. This team has won it all and I’m sure it’s confident it can do it again. The regular season is just a prelude to what’s coming this spring, and the Bucks already know they’re in the playoffs.
This isn’t a prediction of another title or anything, but I do think the Bucks will turn it on at some point over the final 20 games of the regular season and give their fans a bit more confidence that they’re one of a few legit championship contenders.
How is the Badger Women’s Basketball rebuild going and future recruiting class look for them.— Tisch (@hauser42) February 28, 2022
The Badgers are 8-20 heading into a Big Ten tournament first-round game against Illinois on Wednesday. They went 5-13 in the conference during the regular season, which put them in a tie for 11th. As I wrote in a piece on UW coach Marisa Moseley over the weekend, I consider it a solid first step in what is a major rebuild.
UW signed four recruits in November and two of them — forward Savannah White out of Minnesota and guard Lily Krahn from Prairie du Chien — are in the top 100 of the HoopGurlz rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.
So Moseley is off to a good start on the recruiting trail as well.
Wisconsin Women's Hockey team is defending national champion but seem to be struggling against Ohio State, who they play Saturday. Any analysis of the team this year and prospects for success in NCAA? Will they make the final four?— JMW123 (@jmw1235) February 28, 2022
Just a disclaimer up front that I placed a call to our resident UW hockey expert Todd Milewski for some help with this question. Todd follows this program way more closely than I can in my new role.
One big issue for the Badgers this season is a lack of depth. They’ve had some shakeups in the lineup this season, and that popped up again during the final weekend of the regular season, when they were swept at Ohio State.
Still, Todd isn’t ruling out the possibility of a run to a third consecutive national title — the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — for UW. Only four programs have won it all in women’s hockey, with UW joining Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and Clarkson in that exclusive club, and Ohio State has been knocking on the door.
One thing that could make it more challenging this season is UW may not open the NCAA Tournament at home for the first time in a while. It’s No. 5 in the PairWise rankings heading into its matchup against Ohio State on Saturday in the WCHA Final Faceoff. Minnesota is No. 1, followed by the Buckeyes, Northeastern and Colgate.
By the way, Todd has a good breakdown of how the NCAA Tournament bracket might shake out as we get closer to the field being announced Sunday night.
My coaching style has been described as "Yoderesque" ... Do you agree?— EricTheRed (@RealEricTheRed) February 28, 2022
This is Eric’s way of bragging because his son’s Middleton team beat my son’s Sun Prairie team in a sixth-grade basketball tournament over the weekend.
The team coached by Eric won three games away from home, so that’s hardly “Yoderesque.” My only regret is not sitting behind his bench and heckling him a bit.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.
