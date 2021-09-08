Open Jim: Should Paul Chryst consider hiring an offensive coordinator from outside the Wisconsin Badgers family?

And I’d push back a little against Justin’s point about James Franklin finding the “right guy.” We just don’t know that yet. We know first-year Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has a good track record and that the Nittany Lions made some big plays on offense in the second half against the Badgers. But if UW’s offense doesn’t shoot itself in the foot over and over and wins the game, is anybody praising Yurcich following a loss in which his unit produced 16 points? Of course not.

But let’s say December rolls around and UW’s offense has sputtered for a second consecutive season. At that point, yes, Chryst would need to consider major changes in scheme, staffing or both. And since there’s no obvious candidates inside the Badgers family — Jon Budmayr and Scott Tolzien come to mind but probably aren’t ready for something this big — it would behoove Chryst to broaden his search.

There obviously would be a ripple effect, too. Hiring an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach would require Chryst to fire one of his 10 assistants.

All of this seems very unlikely to me on Sept. 8, but maybe that’s just because there are so many hypotheticals at play.