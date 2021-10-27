Open Jim: Should Badgers football fans be alarmed by the number of players leaving the program?

He’s eligible, yes, and I certainly think he’ll be playing in the NFL at some point. Will he leave after his junior season? It’s too early to say, but I haven’t seen anything to indicate he’d be anything better than a mid- to late-round pick at this point. There’s a lot of football left to be played this season, so December would be a better time to answer this question.

I actually think defense is going to have to carry UW at times, though post defense is a concern because UW is inexperienced at the center spot and will face some absolute monsters at that position in Big Ten play.

UW is going to have to rely heavily on Johnny Davis and Brad Davison for scoring. Tyler Wahl is going to have to help out in that area. I’m not sure where else it’s going to come from consistently, though I think sophomores Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson both have a lot of upside and offensive skills.

Who gets better? I think UW needs Davis to make a huge jump. I’m talking a second- or third-team All-Big Ten type season if the Badgers are going to overachieve.