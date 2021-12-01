 Skip to main content
Open Jim: Is there pressure to move out Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst and promote Jim Leonhard?
Open Jim: Is there pressure to move out Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst and promote Jim Leonhard?

Jim Leonhard
There were more questions than usual for the Open Jim mailbag this week, so I called an audible and wrote a column because so many readers were concerned about the future of the University of Wisconsin football program.

You can find that piece by clicking here.

The University of Wisconsin football team surrendered Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the 18th-ranked Badgers 23-13 on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

There still were plenty of questions about the Badgers left over even after writing that column, which speaks to fans’ level of frustration after a 23-13 loss at Minnesota left UW without Paul Bunyan’s Axe and stuck at home watching the Big Ten title game instead of playing in it.

I didn’t see that loss coming, even though I didn’t think the Badgers would walk into the Golden Gophers’ home stadium and win easily. I’d climbed aboard the UW bandwagon, believing in the Badgers somewhere during their seven-game winning streak, and I was there when it crashed into pieces.

What a messy ending, but let’s get on with the show.

I’ll say 99.9% with there being a 0.1% chance Paul Chryst decides to step aside on his own. He’s not getting fired — that’s nonsense — and retirement seems highly unlikely for a man who turned 56 last month. But very little in this world is 100%, so I’m leaving a tiny window open for a Chryst self-exit.

Chris McIntosh has the power to do most anything he wants. He hasn’t been in this position long enough to get much of a read on how he’ll handle situations like this, but McIntosh doesn’t seem like a guy who will meddle or make demands. Chryst has earned a lot of trust, and I expect McIntosh to take a hands-off approach.

If Chryst makes changes, it’ll be because he decided to do so on his own.

I don’t sense any pressure to fire Chryst, who is 64-23 in seven seasons at UW, and hire a guy who’s probably going to be a really good coach in due time and yet is still an unknown because he’s never been a coach.

I’ve written this previously in Open Jim, but I don’t understand why fans are so worried about Leonhard leaving. If he does, he would crawl back to UW to become its next coach whenever that time comes. Look how many great jobs he’s turned down to stay in Madison — he loves the city, the university and the program.

I stopped short of calling for heads in the column I wrote this week because there’s so much information I don’t know. I’m not at practices or in meetings. I don’t know why players don’t perform — is it them or the scheme? It’s really up to Chryst, who has all that info, to decide what’s best for the program.

One thing I’d like to see is a more robust recruiting department. And if money is the issue, then it’s time for McIntosh (or maybe some boosters) to step up and make sure that Chryst has the resources he needs in that area.

Selfishly, I’d like Chryst to make his assistant coaches available to the media on a weekly basis and his coordinators available to us after games. I’m not counting on that happening, however.

The plain sweatshirts can stay.

Any predictions nine months before the season begins should be taken with a grain of salt. We don’t know whether juniors such as inside linebacker Leo Chenal and nose tackle Keeanu Benton will leave for the NFL or whether UW will lose players to the transfer portal or gain impact players via the portal.

Based on what we know right now, I don’t think the team will be as good and yet the record may be about the same because the schedule is quite favorable.

There’s a chance UW will have to replace nine starters on defense. The offense will lose some players as well and wasn’t exactly a strong unit anyway in 2021.

But unlike this season, the Badgers will have a chance to work out some kinks in September. UW starts off with four homes games: Illinois, Washington State, New Mexico State and Illinois State.

The four-game stretch that follows is more difficult but not exactly loaded: at Northwestern, at Michigan State, Maryland and at Purdue.

The closing stretch is much more challenging: Home games against Nebraska and Minnesota sandwiched around trips to Ohio State and Iowa.

This has been back-to-back seasons in which UW has failed to live up to expectations, so I think it’s fair to say the Badgers are going sideways. Recruiting has been good of late, so I don’t see the program being in danger of falling off a cliff, but something needs to be done to get it going back in an upward direction.

Barry Alvarez is the best coach UW ever has had. Duh. I hesitate to go back any further than that since I was in my teens when Alvarez arrived and am basically relying on historical data — and not my own eyes — when comparing everyone after Alvarez to everyone before his arrival.

Bret Bielema deserves the No. 2 spot for winning three consecutive Big Ten titles and doing a great job of pushing the program forward after following a legend.

I’d put Chryst next because his seven seasons have been pretty solid, with three Big Ten West titles in the mix.

Gary Andersen probably deserves an incomplete grade because he was only at UW for two seasons, but I do worry what might have happened had he stuck around and not decided to bolt for Oregon State. Two great things when measuring Andersen’s legacy: He brought the 3-4 defense to Madison and, along with it, Dave Aranda.

I guess it depends who was doing the rating.

I hesitated to call this defense the greatest ever, even when it was putting up absurd numbers and gave every indication it could be the best in program history.

This was a really good defense that had to be perfect at times because the offense wasn’t holding up its end of the bargain. I also wonder if some of the Badgers’ best players on defense were worn down by the end of the season. It certainly looked that way in games against Nebraska and Minnesota.

But credit to the Cornhuskers and Golden Gophers for taking advantage of Leonhard’s high-risk, high-reward defensive philosophy. Both teams kept in seven or eight blockers to keep UW’s blitzing at bay and at times caught the Badgers by leaking out tight ends after inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal had committed to rushing the passer.

Anybody who thinks Faion Hicks was the weak link in the UW secondary doesn’t know much about football.

Did you notice that Hicks was constantly the one assigned to the other team’s best receiver? There’s a reason for that, unless you think Leonhard is an idiot.

Hicks got beat at times — and it was noticeable the last two weeks — but cornerbacks are going to get beat in man coverage on crossing routes when the linebackers are blitzing and not dropping back to close windows on the hashes.

The fact UW didn’t get home with those blitzes left Hicks even more vulnerable in coverage.

Plus, you always need to ask yourself this when you think a player isn’t performing: Is there somebody below him on the depth chart who absolutely would be doing a better job? The coaches watch practices and film and deal with players on a daily basis; their livelihood depends on putting the team in the best position to win. They don’t play favorites. If Hicks was starting, it’s because he deserved to be starting.

There was a lot written and said that Graham Mertz regressed against Minnesota. I disagree. The protection was fine, but without a running attack, Mertz has little chance. I have felt all along that the main problem with the passing offense are the receivers. They cannot create separation on downfield pass plays. Even Jake Ferguson rarely got open on the down-the-seam plays. UW needs better receivers. Chimere Dike is fine, but the 2020 and 2021 recruits must produce. I hope that there is a Quintez Cephus among them. What do you think?

— Andy in Atlanta (via email)

I respectfully disagree with your disagreement, Andy, at least for the most part.

Not having a dependable running game against Minnesota was huge. That did Mertz no favors, I agree.

But he had receivers open on multiple occasions and simply missed them. The one that stands out the most is a pass to Danny Davis over the middle in the second quarter that would have gone for a big gain — perhaps an 80-yard touchdown — if it wasn’t so wide of the mark.

He also didn’t even give Chimere Dike a chance to make a play in the end zone on a third-and-goal play on UW’s opening series of the game.

All in all, a step back for a quarterback who I thought had made some real strides in the previous month.

Do I agree that adding a playmaker or two at wide receiver would be crucial for UW? Absolutely. As much as I think Davis and Kendric Pryor were solid receivers, there wasn’t a difference-maker like Quintez Cephus on the roster, and that hurt.

It’s cute that you think I know anything about Colgate’s serve. One thing I promised never to do with this mailbag is BS my way through an answer, so I’ll give you a three-word answer: I don’t know.

But I do know that I have a UW volleyball column coming later Wednesday and won’t be a stranger during the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament run. Stay tuned.

I will not be filling out a bracket, nor will I pretend to be some sort of expert. It’s worth noting that six of the seven ESPN “experts” picked UW to reach the Final Four, and none of them thought the Badgers had the most difficult path to Columbus of the No. 1 seeds.

This team is so talented, experienced and fun to watch. My gut tells me Kelly Sheffield and Co. find a way to get it done this year.

I think it’s too early to make that statement, Ty.

I’d take the 2016-17 group of Bronson Koenig, Zak Showalter, Nigel Hayes and Vitto Brown over the Hepburn-Davison-Davis-Wahl quartet in a game of 4-on-4. It’s not a fair comparison at this point: You’re talking about four seniors who had been part of teams that reached two Final Fours and two Sweet 16s going against a group that for the most part is just getting started.

I do think there’s a lot of upside in the group you mentioned. Davis has star potential and Hepburn could be a fixture in the starting lineup for four seasons, while Wahl and Davison provide toughness and so many of the little things that add up to wins.

Give me the Koenig-Showalter-Hayes-Brown group now, but I reserve the right to change my answer in three months.

I don’t see a spot for Isaac Lindsey in the rotation this season, especially once Jahcobi Neath returns from injury, which could be as early as Wednesday night at Georgia Tech.

Brad Davison and Johnny Davis are going to eat up a lot of minutes at the 2 and 3 spots, with Neath and Carter Gilmore coming off the bench. Plus, Jordan Davis got some run in Las Vegas last week and could be in line for a bigger role as the season plays out.

That doesn’t leave much room for Lindsey, the former Mineral Point standout who transferred from UNLV.

Good question. My initial thought was that the Aaron Rodgers/Davante Adams combo is the more lethal of the two, but I wanted to find some numbers to back up it.

Well, according to Pro Football Reference, my instincts were correct. This is where I’ll bore you with stats:

Rodgers to Adams: 578 completions on 886 targets (65.2%) for 7,157 yards with 62 touchdowns and 349 first downs and an average completion of 12.4 yards.

Rodgers to Jordy Nelson: 479 completions on 754 targets (63.5%) for 6,999 yards with 66 touchdowns and 324 first downs and an average completion of 14.6 yards.

Both combinations were great, but I think Rodgers-Adams is slightly better and we should enjoy that pairing in case we only get five to nine more games of it.

Green Bay’s remaining five opponents are 24-30-1, making its remaining schedule easier than Arizona’s (27-38-1). Arizona has to go to Dallas yet and has tough home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis remaining, so I think the Cardinals will finish no better than 4-2 over the final six and 13-4 overall.

That would require the Packers to go 4-1 down the stretch, which I think is realistic. Their toughest game is at Baltimore, but three of the final five are at home, and they close the season at winless Detroit.

Of course, we can’t forget about Dallas and Tampa Bay. The Cowboys’ remaining opponents have a combined record of 31-34, and they play four of the final six on the road, plus Arizona at home. The Buccaneers’ remaining opponents have a combined record of 30-38, and their only game against a team with a winning record — Buffalo (7-4) — is at home.

So don’t rule out a late push for the No. 1 seed by Tom Brady and Co.

If veteran left tackle David Bahktiari is healthy and able to make his season debut after the bye, I don’t see a place for Yosh Nijman. Listen, I think Nijman has done a tremendous job when being forced into the lineup because of injuries to Bahktiari and Elgton Jenkins, but I can’t see the Packers moving him inside and Billy Turner is established at right tackle.

The bigger question is will Bahktiari be ready and, if he is, how effective will he be? Green Bay still might need Nijman to play a key role protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside down the stretch.

My favorite thing to grill is interview subjects.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

