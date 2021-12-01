Open Jim: Is there pressure to move out Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst and promote Jim Leonhard?

Anybody who thinks Faion Hicks was the weak link in the UW secondary doesn’t know much about football.

Did you notice that Hicks was constantly the one assigned to the other team’s best receiver? There’s a reason for that, unless you think Leonhard is an idiot.

Hicks got beat at times — and it was noticeable the last two weeks — but cornerbacks are going to get beat in man coverage on crossing routes when the linebackers are blitzing and not dropping back to close windows on the hashes.

The fact UW didn’t get home with those blitzes left Hicks even more vulnerable in coverage.

Plus, you always need to ask yourself this when you think a player isn’t performing: Is there somebody below him on the depth chart who absolutely would be doing a better job? The coaches watch practices and film and deal with players on a daily basis; their livelihood depends on putting the team in the best position to win. They don’t play favorites. If Hicks was starting, it’s because he deserved to be starting.