Open Jim: Is the check-engine light on for the Badgers football program?

That’s not a bad group, but the Badgers are an injury away from being in a world of hurt at a marquee position.

It’s always easy after the fact to criticize recruiting decisions. But I don’t remember anyone saying much when Watson and Davis signed with the Badgers. And the reaction to Berger choosing UW was pure joy. Had he panned out, we’re not having this conversation.

UW swung and missed on some blue-chip prospects in each of those classes. That happens every cycle, and blaming Chryst and his staff for that is silly.

As you mentioned, Chryst and Co. were spoiled by having two great backs early in his UW tenure. Clement rushed for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016, Chryst’s second season. Jonathan Taylor produced a combined 6,174 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns — plus five receiving scores — over the next three seasons.

Allen looks like a keeper, even if he wasn’t projected to be a tailback when he stepped foot on campus. The next step is adding some talent in the next few recruiting cycles so tailback can return to being a position of strength for the program.

Here’s my advice: Hold on to it for another couple weeks.