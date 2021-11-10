Open Jim: Is Badgers men's basketball coach Greg Gard on the hot seat this season — or is it even remotely warm?

Not to get nerdy again, but the University of Wisconsin football team is up to No. 4 in the ESPN SP+ system.
Read this column for an explanation of what that means. UW was 3-3 and had a 16% chance of winning out at the time that ran last month. My snarky closing line about how unlikely that was — “But you didn’t need a computer to tell you that” — is looking worse and worse by the week.
The Badgers are now 6-3 and tied for first place in the Big Ten West with a 4-2 mark. After destroying Rutgers 52-3, is it possible UW is actually a really good team that just needed some time to work out some kinks?
For what it’s worth, I’m sticking with 9-3 as the projected closing record. Don’t book those Big Ten title game tickets just yet, but it’s not too early to start looking into some options.
Gonzaga averages over .500 shooting in last 4 years. Wisconsin averages just over .400 in same time period. Will this change this year? Does WI have good shooters who can average over .500?— JMW123 (@jmw1235) November 9, 2021
I’m concerned about UW’s offense in general — specifically does it have enough outside shooting? — and will get to that in a moment.
But let’s start with an opinion and some facts. The Gonzaga-to-UW statistical thing is an apples-to-oranges comparison to me. Gonzaga is a great program and I think Mark Few is a terrific coach and has done a fantastic job taking that program to another level.
So this isn’t a rip on the Bulldogs. But do you think Gonzaga’s shooting numbers would be as pretty as they are if they had to go through the 20-game grind of a Big Ten schedule, a conference known for its defense … and great coaching … and detailed scouting reports? I don’t.
And when you say “just over .400,” that needs some clarification as well.
The last four seasons, starting with the 2020-21 campaign and going backward, the Badgers have shot 42.5%, 42.5%, 44.9% and 44.8%. UW shot 36.5% from 3-point range last season, its best mark since the 2013-14 team shot at a 37.6% clip from beyond the arc en route to the first of back-to-back Final Four appearances. That’s right, last season’s Badgers shot slightly better than the 2014-15 group, the best team in program history.
Back to UW’s shooting this season. Brad Davison, who shot 39.1% from 3-point range last season, is a proven outside shooter. But he’s going to need help, and I’m not sure who else the Badgers can count on to consistently knock down shots. Johnny Davis shot 38.9% from beyond the arc last season in limited attempts, while Tyler Wahl was at 27.8%. I’m not sure what to expect from freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn or backup Lorne Bowman. Sophomore Ben Carlson has a nice-looking shot, so perhaps he can add some help from the perimeter.
And I’ve only addressed the outside-shooting aspect so far. Last season’s team wasn’t good enough at finishing inside the arc. Davis, a good slasher who can get to the rim, is going to have a bigger role in the offense. Sophomore center Steven Crowl has shown so far — albeit against low-end competition — that he can produce in the paint.
As I’ve said previously, it’s going to be fascinating to watch this team. I’d feel better about the Badgers’ potential if I knew what to expect from them on offense.
besides Chucky Hepburn, which of the incoming freshman do you think will play meaningful minutes for the #Badgers this season?— Wishbone (@SeannyWishbone4) November 8, 2021
That question got answered — at least to some degree — even before the opener tipped off Tuesday night. UW announced before the game that true freshmen Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors will redshirt this season.
That leaves Hepburn, who became the first UW true freshman in 20 years to start an opener, and forward Markus Ilver.
Based on the rotation in the opener, it appears Ilver is UW’s 11th man right now. Greg Gard said the rotation could be anywhere from eight to 11 players and that matchups could end up dictating who plays each night.
I like what I see in Ilver, but I’m not sure he’s going to be ready to make an immediate impact. So if meaningful minutes means a consistent rotation guy, it’s likely Hepburn will be the only one who will fit that description.
Now that Chris McIntosh is AD, sooner rather than later, change is imminent. Do you believe, even with all the transfers, Greg Gard’s job is on the hot seat this season?— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 8, 2021
I’m not sure I buy your theory that much will change after Barry Alvarez’s hand-picked successor got the AD job. Chris McIntosh, publicly at least, seemed pretty supportive of Gard after the offseason secret recording saga.
So no, I don’t think Gard is on any sort of hot seat. He’s two seasons removed from being named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten title and, a bad as last season was, UW still made it to the NCAA Tournament and won a game once it got there.
It’d probably take a massively disappointing 2021-22 campaign — like 13-19 or worse — for Gard’s seat to even be warm heading into the offseason.
A bball one - when/how did UW get in the position to have so many players leave at one time such that there is limited experience? Did something get messed up with the past recruiting cycle numbers? Will this be an issue again in 4 years?— BadgerFan (@divot516) November 8, 2021
Two things happened:
The 2021 senior class was big because the two players in the 2016 recruiting class, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford, both redshirted, and nobody redshirted in the following class. Plus, Trevor Anderson arrived that season as a transfer and joined that 2017 class of Davison, Nate Reuvers and Kobe King.
But the biggest reason UW is so young right now is that it got absolutely nothing out of its 2018 class, which consisted of Taylor Currie, Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom. All three of those players left the program, Currie and Strickland after just one season. If you remember, that was the cycle in which Tyler Herro was committed before changing his mind and choosing Kentucky. UW also spent a lot of time recruiting Joey Hauser, who ended up at Marquette.
Members in that 2018 class would be fourth-year players this season. In theory, they’d have developed to the point they’d be key contributors alongside Johnny Davis, Wahl and Davison.
UW instead whiffed completely and is now young because of it.
But that brings me to another point: UW had the number of scholarships it did in 2020 because Currie and Strickland left. Had they struck around, the Badgers don’t get two of the following five players: Johnny Davis, his brother Jordan Davis, Steven Crowl, Ben Carlson and Lorne Bowman.
As for whether classes will remain unbalanced, it’s hard to say because this the era of the transfer. If you can tell me who still will be in the program in a couple years, I’d be better able to answer how big future classes will be for the Badgers.
So we wait and see.
Who's in line for carries behind BA if CM is out?— Team Slinky (@Buckmaster_FP) November 8, 2021
Who will be the first one in to replace Chez during his recovery? What has changed to assist our WRs to get open?— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) November 8, 2021
Brady Schipper technically would be the next in line if Chez Mellusi can’t play. Schipper is already the third-down back, so I safely can predict he’d be the second tailback in the game after Braelon Allen.
But I’m not sure about Schipper’s readiness for an increased amount of carries. I liked what I saw out of Julius Davis late in the Rutgers game, and it would make sense that his role would expand. The wild card is true freshman Jackson Acker, who made his debut against Rutgers and looked pretty impressive, albeit against Rutgers backups who didn’t look all that excited to be playing in a game that ended up with a 52-3 final score.
As for the wide receivers, I think they’ve been open at times this season but just haven’t been able to be located by Graham Mertz.
But I do think UW’s improved running game has led to teams biting on play-action passes and opening up space for Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis and Chimere Dike to get open on intermediate routes. We certainly saw that play out in the win over the Scarlet Knights.
Are you surprised during a game like Rutgers that DVB would not also receive some snaps at qb? (and now that the Badgers are playing well that loss to Penn St. hurts even more). That was a gift!— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) November 8, 2021
I thought the same thing late in the game and wondered whether Danny Vanden Boom would get a series. But backup Chase Wolf hasn’t played much and Paul Chryst probably wanted to get him as many snaps as possible.
As for the loss to Penn State, I’d love to see what would have happened if those teams played in Week 9 instead of the opener. UW is much better than it was back then and, remember, the Badgers didn’t have inside linebacker Leo Chenal (positive COVID-19 test) for that game.
What is going on with Illinois? Beat Penn State in the road, lose to Rutgers at home, beat Minnesota on the road.— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) November 8, 2021
My theory is that Bret Bielema only can beat the other coaching villains in the Big Ten: Illinois’ wins in conference play have come against Nebraska (Scott Frost), Penn State (James Franklin) and now Minnesota (P.J. Fleck). Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are lucky the Fighting Illini didn’t appear on the Wolverines’ schedule this season.
As for a serious answer, I honestly have no idea what’s with Illinois’ inconsistency because I haven’t watched it play on a week-to-week basis. All in all, though, I’d call it a pretty solid debut season for Bielema in Champaign.
Big 10 Football Power Rankings week 10 edition please.— whitey (@Whiteywilhelm) November 8, 2021
1. Ohio State; 2. Michigan State; 3. Michigan; 4. UW; 5. Penn State; 6. Purdue; 7. Iowa; 8. Minnesota; 9. Maryland; 10. Illinois; 11. Indiana; 12. Nebraska; 13. Rutgers; 14. Northwestern.
Some quick notes: It’s clearly Ohio State — big gap — and the next tier of teams. That next tier is really hard to rank. I kept Michigan State ahead of Michigan because the Spartans beat the Wolverines head-to-head, though I was tempted to put Michigan in the No. 2 spot because it likely would have won that game had it been in Ann Arbor.
I was tempted to put UW in the No. 2 spot because it’s playing as well as any team not named Ohio State right now. But the Badgers lost by three touchdowns to Michigan just more than a month ago, so I couldn’t do it. Penn State beat UW, too, but the Nittany Lions’ home loss to Illinois is a stain I can’t get past.
Not Wisconsin-related directly, but are you surprised that Nebraska is keeping Scott Frost? https://t.co/T99eZ34DAV— Dave Lubach (@Loobs_UW93) November 8, 2021
Not really, mainly because it would have cost a fortune to buy out Frost. I thought all along that he’d get a fifth season to turn around things, but that was going to be tricky for Nebraska officials to let happen if the Cornhuskers finished, say, 3-9 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play.
But athletic director Trev Alberts didn’t even wait that long to make a decision, announcing Monday that Frost would be back in 2022. The really shocking news was that Frost fired four offensive assistants despite the fact the Cornhuskers have two games yet to play, including one at UW next week.
Strange times in Lincoln.
Is the opening up of the playbook more about Mertz’s improvement or weaker competition? Or both?— Todd (@pilprin) November 8, 2021
Maybe a little of both, and I’d include improvement from the offensive line as a factor as well. That group has been playing much better, and that only helps Mertz and opens up options for Chryst as a play-caller.
There’s one more thing that plays a role: UW has spent a lot of time in the lead during its five-game winning streak. Its largest deficit during that run has been three points at Purdue, and it didn’t trail at all in the four other games. I’d think that would make Chryst more willing to use some of the wrinkles he’s added over the past month or so.
Did you get any Graham Mertz vibes from watching Jordan Love? Obvious talent, inconsistent fundamentals, struggles under pressure...— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) November 8, 2021
I didn’t really make that connection and, truth is, you probably can say those things about most young quarterbacks.
The one similarity is that Jordan Love wasn’t accurate when his feet weren’t set. Mertz has had similar problems. I thought when Love set his feet — and sometimes he didn’t get enough time to do so — he delivered some good throws.
As I said with Mertz earlier in the season, it’s way too early to give up on Love. I just would have liked to have seen some “wow” plays that would have provided more hope that he can be the Packers’ quarterback of the future.
How much of the Packer's defeat is on coach ML? Seems there should have been pass routes set up for KC's all out blitzes. Especially seeing the middle of the field was wide open. Slants, quick pops over the middle, tight end curls....JL didn't have a chance.— Christopher Wollak (@wollakcj) November 8, 2021
I think the special teams deserves the most blame. But even Matt LaFleur admitted afterward that his game plan and play-calling didn’t put Love in good enough position to succeed. I thought the Packers would run the ball more and they ended up with 35 passes and 25 runs.
The zero blitzes were one thing, though. I thought there were other times when Love didn’t perform well even under moderate pressure.
How much has Aaron Rodgers leverage gone up this week regardless of his immunization status?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 8, 2021
I wish I could have been a fly on the wall during any conversations between LaFleur and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Are they still confident that Love can be a competent starter in the NFL as early as next season?
But the Packers are in a tough spot because of the salary cap. Extending Rodgers’ deal won’t be easy and some other key players probably are going to have to be let go. Plus, does Rodgers even want to be back in 2022, especially if wide receiver Davante Adams hits the free-agent market and signs somewhere else?
I’m less confident that Rodgers will be traded in the offseason, but I still think that’s the most likely scenario.
How much are you enjoying the extra travel from being the Lee Sports Czar of all sports?— Nuclear Badger (@nuclearbdgr) November 8, 2021
The travel has been a grind at times, but I’m not going to complain about getting to cover sports for a living.
Overall, it’s been a great experience to do something new. It’s been a good challenge at a point of my career where I needed it after spending 10 seasons on the UW men’s basketball beat. I like that I branch out and do stories I probably wouldn’t have had a chance to in the past, like this piece on Badgers women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley.
A lack of sleep this past weekend wasn’t great, but here was my biggest complaint from a weekend in which my journeys went Madison-Detroit-Newark-Detroit-Kansas City-Minneapolis-Madison (thank you, Delta!) with a car ride from Newark to Piscataway (thank you, Colten Bartholomew!) in between: I was in two great food places (New Jersey and Kansas City) and didn’t sample any Italian food or any barbecue.
Big bummer there.
