Open Jim: Is Badgers men's basketball coach Greg Gard on the hot seat this season — or is it even remotely warm?

Maybe a little of both, and I’d include improvement from the offensive line as a factor as well. That group has been playing much better, and that only helps Mertz and opens up options for Chryst as a play-caller.

There’s one more thing that plays a role: UW has spent a lot of time in the lead during its five-game winning streak. Its largest deficit during that run has been three points at Purdue, and it didn’t trail at all in the four other games. I’d think that would make Chryst more willing to use some of the wrinkles he’s added over the past month or so.

I didn’t really make that connection and, truth is, you probably can say those things about most young quarterbacks.

The one similarity is that Jordan Love wasn’t accurate when his feet weren’t set. Mertz has had similar problems. I thought when Love set his feet — and sometimes he didn’t get enough time to do so — he delivered some good throws.

As I said with Mertz earlier in the season, it’s way too early to give up on Love. I just would have liked to have seen some “wow” plays that would have provided more hope that he can be the Packers’ quarterback of the future.