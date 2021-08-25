Open Jim: How will the offensive targets be distributed for the Wisconsin Badgers football team?

And it might take more than one stud at a few of those four spots to help put UW over the edge.

As for Aaron’s opinion that the Badgers aren’t that far off, I respectfully disagree. There’s a major talent gap between the three programs you mentioned and UW. Could the Badgers upset one of them? Sure. But it’s possible UW would have to beat two of the three — or maybe all three — to win a national title. I can’t see that happening.

I’ll leave you with this: Alabama won the national title last season and had six players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. LSU had five players go in the first round after its title run the previous season.

The Badgers, on the other hand, haven’t had a first-round pick since T.J. Watt and Ryan Ramczyk in 2017.

Point is, that’s too much talent to overcome. UW has a really good program but is big step below the powerhouses of college football.

It’s possible I put too much thought into this one, Jay, but an interesting question deserves a detailed answer.