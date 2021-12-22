Open Jim: Did Wisconsin volleyball provide a blueprint for other programs in the athletic department?

Women’s hockey only has 41 teams and four programs — UW, Minnesota, Clarkson and Minnesota-Duluth — have won national titles since the NCAA sanctioned the sport 20 years ago. It’s a cold-weather sport. So yeah, winning a national title is going to be easier — not easy, but easier — in women’s hockey than, say, football.

Volleyball has a much bigger playing field. But again, UW has some built-in advantages: a huge fan base, great facilities when compared to other programs, etc. It’s becoming more and more difficult to win the national title. Case in point: There were two ACC teams in the Final Four, and nobody would have thought that was possible even five years ago.

But I still think it’s easier — again, not easy — to win a national title in volleyball than football and men’s basketball. And I’d put football above men’s basketball on the scale of difficulty.

I just don’t see a way UW ever will be able to recruit with programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Getting in the College Football Playoff is hard enough and the Badgers haven’t been able to pull off that feat. Then comes the really hard part, beating two of the best teams (or more, depending on playoff expansion) to win it all.