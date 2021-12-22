Open Jim: Did Wisconsin volleyball provide a blueprint for other programs in the athletic department?

This holiday edition of the Open Jim mailbag is going to begin with me taking you behind the curtain.
It’s my byline on this and other pieces you read and my mug shot that goes along with my columns in the print edition, but there are a lot of people who deserve mention for the work they do away from the spotlight.
Consider this my public thank you to all of those people.
Rachel Crader is my sports editor and, in addition to her many responsibilities within Lee Enterprises, she’s been a huge help in my transition to columnist. Our leader on the UW athletics beat, Kevin Winters Morriss, handles a ton of my copy (including Open Jim most weeks) and has saved me from embarrassing mistakes too many times to count. Jake Adams is a relatively new addition to the team, and his versatility has been an asset.
Digital editor Chris Doyle does so many things for us at so many weird hours and I'd be at a complete loss without his hard work.
On the print side, Reed Southmayd, Nick Zizzo and Howard Thomas have a lot on their plates and often have to handle stories on deadline and make sure everything is good before the print edition gets put to bed. Their job is thankless in a lot of ways, but I hope they know that I appreciate them.
My executive editor, Jason Adrians, always has had my back, and I'm grateful to have him in my corner.
Finally, a columnist is only as good as the beat writers around him, and I’m fortunate to work with some great people. Thanks to Colten Bartholomew (football), Todd Milewski (hockey/athletic department/everything really), Abby Schnable (men’s basketball), Dennis Punzel (volleyball) and Jon Masson (preps) for making my job easier.
Enough with the sappy talk, let’s get to this week’s mailbag.
As always, thanks for reading and for those who submitted questions, keep them coming.
Hey Jim, how come you occasionally have typos in your tweets?— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 22, 2021
Great question, Jim, and I’m sure this is in reference to a typo you’ll see over and over in this week’s call for questions. You may have been wondering what, or who, is Abu? Well, this is what happens when trying to tweet while not wearing my reading glasses.
In this case, I thought I’d be productive while waiting for Packers coach Matt LaFleur to show up for his postgame news conference Sunday in Baltimore. The word “any” in a rushed tweet became “Abu” and I didn’t realize it until a full day later.
Watch this week’s Open Jim video question for another possible reason for my sloppiness.
By any account, Wisconsin's sustained success on the volleyball court is both amazing and inspiring. Is there a blueprint here for Wisconsin women's basketball?
— John Baumann (via email)
I think one of the key words in this question is “sustained” because it’s important to remember how long of a process this was for the UW volleyball program.
John Cook helped the Badgers make a huge jump in the 1990s and Pete Waite was at the helm when the program almost became a national champion in 2000. But it’s been a steady build under Kelly Sheffield, the program getting better and better and coming close to winning it all until it finally did Saturday night.
So I guess the biggest piece of that blueprint is finding the right coach. Do I believe Marisa Moseley can rebuild this women’s basketball program? Yes. Am I absolutely sure of it? No. She’s got a ton of work to do. Sheffield inherited a program in 2013 that was in need of a kickstart; Moseley is inheriting a mess.
Sheffield has built UW into a blueblood that is on the radar of the best players in the country (and internationally). It’s notable how few players from the state were on this championship roster.
Moseley, on the other hand, needs to do a better job than her predecessors at getting the state’s top talent to stay home. Do that, build a winning culture then maybe the top 50 players in the country each year start to take notice and consider playing for Moseley and the Badgers.
There is belief inside the UW athletic department that the women’s basketball program is a sleeping giant, however. Just check out this comment from athletic director Chris McIntosh for a column I did on Moseley in early November.
“I think everyone agrees, including Marisa, that given the success that other programs in our athletic department have had, specifically other women’s programs, I think there’s a collective belief that women’s basketball can be one of those most successful programs within our department,” he said.
Will the UW volleyball team open next season as the number 1 team? I know they had two of the best freshmen in the country, but also lose the player of the year so…?— Matt Birschbach 🦬 (@Wigatta) December 20, 2021
I had a chance to spend time at the Final Four with some people who know this sport way better than I do and asked this same question.
Those experts seem to think Texas and Nebraska will be the teams to beat heading into the 2022 season. I’d expect UW to be somewhere in or near the top five, even with the Badgers having to replace first-team All-Americans Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley, and second-team pick Lauren Barnes.
Which brings us to another volleyball question …
Who fills setter and libero for @BadgerVB next season?— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) December 20, 2021
Tough to say until UW’s 2022 roster is set. Sheffield already has added one transfer since the Badgers won the national championship, and I get the feeling he’s not done yet in the transfer portal.
Returnees MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn appear to be the most likely candidates to replace Hilley at setter. As for finding Barnes’ replacement at libero, I think that search is ongoing.
I know you will love this one.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) December 20, 2021
What differentiates the ability of the women’s hockey and volleyball teams to win National titles from the men’s basketball and football teams ability to do the same?
What I don’t want to do here is diminish a team’s accomplishments in any way. It’s hard to win a national title, regardless of the sport, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for any team that does it.
Chris loves throwing hard questions my way, and this one certainly qualifies as difficult. In fact, comparing success in different sports almost is impossible.
Women’s hockey only has 41 teams and four programs — UW, Minnesota, Clarkson and Minnesota-Duluth — have won national titles since the NCAA sanctioned the sport 20 years ago. It’s a cold-weather sport. So yeah, winning a national title is going to be easier — not easy, but easier — in women’s hockey than, say, football.
Volleyball has a much bigger playing field. But again, UW has some built-in advantages: a huge fan base, great facilities when compared to other programs, etc. It’s becoming more and more difficult to win the national title. Case in point: There were two ACC teams in the Final Four, and nobody would have thought that was possible even five years ago.
But I still think it’s easier — again, not easy — to win a national title in volleyball than football and men’s basketball. And I’d put football above men’s basketball on the scale of difficulty.
I just don’t see a way UW ever will be able to recruit with programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Getting in the College Football Playoff is hard enough and the Badgers haven’t been able to pull off that feat. Then comes the really hard part, beating two of the best teams (or more, depending on playoff expansion) to win it all.
The path in men’s basketball is filled with fewer potholes, in my opinion. Virginia, which like UW values academics and culture and runs an offense that is methodical, provided a blueprint for the Badgers to win a national title. The Frank Kaminsky-led team almost did it back in 2015, and I think this program can win it all at some point. But it’s going to take finding two or three difference-makers (a la De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome; or Kaminsky, Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes) and probably a little bit of luck.
Jonathan Taylor is a once-in-a-generation RB that doesn’t get enough national attention, IMO. Top-3 college RB for three years-never got enough Heisman votes. He’s the best NFL RB this year-won’t win MVP. Is he too low-key, down to earth? Why do ppl seem to take him for granted?— Scott Peterson (@MrPteaches) December 20, 2021
I don’t think people take Jonathan Taylor for granted. I know I certainly didn’t when he was at UW, and I don’t now. It was hard to truly appreciate how great he was in the moment, and that hole in the Badgers’ lineup was felt for 1½ seasons until Braelon Allen emerged on the scene.
But back to Taylor: The biggest thing working against him — and it’s unfair and unfortunate — is the position he plays. Quarterbacks dominate the headlines and awards voting in football, and the running back role has been devalued in the past decade or so.
Look at Taylor’s three excellent seasons at UW:
He placed sixth in the Heisman voting as a freshman in 2017, when Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won. At least there were three tailbacks who finished ahead of Taylor that season, so some respect was given to that position.
Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won the award the next season, when the top six vote-getters were quarterbacks. Taylor finished ninth, a few votes behind Clemson tailback Travis Etienne.
Taylor was fifth as a junior in 2019, when LSU’s Joe Burrow led a group of three quarterbacks at the top. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young finished fourth.
And while Taylor is in the mix for the NFL MVP award in his second season with the Indianapolis Colts, there’s a good chance he’s going to finish behind a quarterback. It’s quite possible that quarterback will be Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.
Would Taylor be on more radars if he were a little more outspoken, generating headlines for his words and not just his play? Maybe, but he’s got a tough hill to climb as a running back to get the respect he deserves.
Can we get whoever hired the UW womens vball and hockey coaches to hire all of the future mens coaches?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) December 20, 2021
Well, that’s going to be pretty difficult. Pat Richter hired Mark Johnson to run the women’s hockey program in 2002 and Barry Alvarez hired Kelly Sheffield to run the volleyball program in 2013.
Both Richter and Alvarez obviously now are now retired.
Plus, it should be noted that Alvarez had some misses to go with his coaching hire hits, including a pair of women’s basketball coaches (Bobbie Kelsey and Jonathan Tsipis) who failed to get that program turned around. Alvarez also is responsible for hiring Paul Chryst and Greg Gard, a pair of coaches who receive plenty of heat on my Twitter timeline and my email inbox.
Worse call…Stave knee down v ASU, or Stave to Jazz v NW ruled no catch?— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) December 20, 2021
I’ve got to go with the Joel Stave kneel-down against Arizona State. The Pac-12 even admitted that its officials botched that situation in the closing seconds of the Badgers’ 32-30 loss to the Sun Devils in 2013.
The Jazz Peavy touchdown catch against Northwestern in 2015 that was overturned by replay officials still seems like a ridiculous call to me. But the Big Ten stood by that call in the days after the Badgers’ 13-7 loss to the Wildcats, referencing the “Dez Bryant rule” while defending the decision.
And while those two situations weren’t exactly the same, they were similar enough that Badgers/Packers fans couldn’t really be too upset about the Peavy call if they agreed with the decision to wipe out Bryant’s catch in the Dallas Cowboys’ 26-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a 2014 NFL Divisional playoff game.
Question: do You expect many transfers out of the FB program after the bowl game?— Joseph Freund (@JosephFreund10) December 20, 2021
I don’t think there’ll be very many more added to the list of UW players who decided to leave since the start of the 2021 season. Most guys who want to move on would have made that move by now.
There do seem to be some transfers each season after spring ball, when players have a better idea of what roles they may play the following season. But I’m not anticipating a big number of outgoing players at this point.
Rogers has missed some pretty open receivers in the past two games....that would have been certain TD's. MVS two games ago on the sideline route....and Devante on the double move.....to name just two. Is the lack of practice showing up?— John Karcher (@JohnKarcher) December 21, 2021
Would Aaron Rodgers be a little sharper if he was practicing? Probably.
But for every miss he’s had over the past two weeks — and yes, there have been a couple noticeable ones — he’s also made some wow throws on a bad toe. There were two in the Packers’ 31-30 win at Baltimore on Sunday, both to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, that I don’t think many quarterbacks in the NFL can make.
Here’s Rodgers’ combined stats in wins over the Bears and Ravens: 52 of 68 for 609 yards with seven touchdowns, a rating of 137.4. Maybe practice is overrated.
How come the special teams coach hasn’t been fired yet? Clearly this is a leadership problem stemming from the coaching staff.— Sean Stephenson (@sgstephenson) December 20, 2021
Well, Sean, I’m going to answer this one similar to how I answered your question a few weeks back regarding whether the Packers should get rid of Mason Crosby and try to find another kicker: Who are you going to find as a replacement at this point of the season?
Green Bay’s special teams have been awful this season and I can’t see how Maurice Drayton holds on to his job for a second season. But firing him now, with three games remaining in the regular season, would leave Matt LaFleur with only one option — promote from within — and I don’t see how that leaves the Packers in a better position. While Drayton may be the coordinator, wouldn’t assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart and special teams assistant/game manager specialist Connor Lewis bear some responsibility for this unit’s poor performance this season as well?
I think the only play here is to cross your fingers and hope the offense and defense are good enough to overcome any gaffes by the special teams, then find new leadership in the offseason.
The Open Jim mailbag publishes at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at Madison.com. Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin will select one question from a reader each week to highlight in the print edition. To ask Jim a question, email him at jpolzin@madison.com or mail it to 1901 Fish Hatchery Rd., Madison, WI, 53713.
