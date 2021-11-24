Open Jim: Did Nebraska provide a blueprint for offenses to use against the Wisconsin football defense?

It’s become clear that Nebraska is a bad matchup for the UW defense, and that’s largely because Adrian Martinez has played really well in three games against the Badgers. The Cornhuskers added some new wrinkles in their bye week and executed exceptionally well. UW’s inability to get to Martinez — or take him down in the rare times they did reach him — put a lot of pressure on the players in coverage.

UW needs to be more disciplined, but this was a good wake-up call.

Minnesota doesn’t have the same personnel as Nebraska — especially at quarterback, where Tanner Morgan can’t move around like Martinez — which is why I don’t think we’ll see much of a copycat game plan from the Golden Gophers.

I think A is the most accurate statement, but I don’t think it’s all that accurate.

Let’s first discuss why B is less accurate: I think Ohio State is going to present issues for the UW defense, just like the Buckeyes have created problems for every other defense they’ve faced since they worked out some kinks early in the season.

C.J. Stroud has found his rhythm and has three legit studs at wide receiver in Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Ohio State also has a 1,000-yard rusher in TreVeyon Henderson.