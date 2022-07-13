Open Jim: 2 Wisconsin football non-starters who could make a solid impact this season

The start of the University of Wisconsin football season is less than two months away and that can only mean one thing:

Open Jim readers want to know about Graham Mertz. The mailbag returns this week with questions about Mertz, recruiting, Big Ten expansion and more.

As always, thanks for reading and for those who submitted questions, keep them coming.

Let’s start on offense. I thought wide receiver Keontez Lewis, a transfer from UCLA, showed some flashes in the spring, and I think he’ll make an impact this season. Chimere Dike is an established starter at that position, and Skyler Bell is the frontrunner to line up on the other side, but UW gave a lot of three-receiver looks in the spring and Lewis gives the Badgers another solid option at a position that is filled with inexperience but plenty of potential.

I was tempted to list sophomore outside linebacker Darryl Peterson as my impact player on defense, but Peterson may end up starting opposite Nick Herbig. And even if C.J. Goetz gets that starting nod, I think Peterson essentially will get enough reps that he’ll be considered a co-starter.

So that leaves Kaden Johnson, who had a strong spring and provides quality depth on either side at outside linebacker. Assistant coach Bobby April III likes to rotate his outside linebackers to keep them fresh, so Johnson should get plenty of opportunities to make an impact. I think he’ll do just that this season.

Herbig made a jump from his freshman to sophomore season, and I’d expect the same to happen as he enters his third year in the program.

He was fourth in the Big Ten with nine sacks last season, and that number should hit double figures in 2022. UW lost two big-time playmakers in Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, but Herbig appears poised to step into the role as the guy in Jim Leonhard’s defense.

Dominant? Awesome? How about an awesomely dominant junior campaign for Herbig?

I’ve written a lot about how I think it’s a good thing that Paul Chryst is taking more of a hands-off approach with the offense. I like the Bobby Engram hire, and while I don’t think the offense will look drastically different than it did in previous years, I do think Engram will add some wrinkles and make it more modern.

But if I were a highly rated quarterback considering UW, what the offense looks like only would be part of the equation. I’d be watching to see if Mertz takes any developmental strides this season after being shaky during his first two seasons as a starter.

Mertz was a four-star recruit, so it’s not like the Badgers can’t attract quarterbacks of that caliber. But UW needs to do a better job of developing quarterbacks, and Engram will have a hand in that as well.

So if I’m a QB prospect, my eyes are on both Mertz in addition to what this new-look offense does in 2022.

Deacon Hill didn’t show anything in the spring practices I saw that would indicate he’s ready for meaningful snaps in 2022.

The depth chart is wide open at several positions for UW, but quarterback isn’t one of them. It’s Mertz as the starter and Chase Wolf as the primary backup, followed by Hill and true freshman Myles Burkett.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I think there’s a good quarterback somewhere inside Graham Mertz, and I believe he’ll show significant improvement this season.

It’s a new offense and there will be several new pieces at the skill spots around him, particularly wide receiver, but UW’s schedule is favorable early in the season and that should allow Mertz to get off to a solid start.

So yeah, I’d safely put him in the top half of Big Ten quarterbacks.

I’ve never been one to get too caught up in recruiting rankings, whether it’s individual or team.

Just look at the first class in that three-year cycle you mentioned: The top-ranked players in UW’s class — Logan Brown and Mertz — haven’t exactly lived up to their billing. Leo Chenal meanwhile has been the most productive player in that class, and he landed somewhere in the middle in terms of rankings. And Keeanu Benton was near the bottom.

Maybe this is just me stalling to avoid answering a question that I’m not sure how to answer. Hopefully for UW’s sake, bulking up the recruiting department and putting Mickey Turner in charge of it will pay dividends down the road. I think that’s a good role for Turner and it’s too early to determine what type of impact he’s had on recruiting.

But if the Badgers haven’t made a jump in recruiting by this point next season, then maybe that three-year run was an anomaly.

I outlined some questions and concerns in a column the day the news broke that UCLA and Southern Cal were coming to the Big Ten — namely the impact it has on student-athletes in non-revenue sports — but scheduling is something I’ve been wondering about as well.

I think further expansion is coming, but let’s say the Big Ten stays at 16 teams. How many conference games will there be for football? Eight isn’t enough, but the coaches always have fought against that number going above nine.

What about basketball? If the Big Ten stays at 20 games, UW only would play home-and-home series with five teams and would have one game against the remaining 10 teams in the conference. If that number goes to 22 games, it’s two games against seven opponents and one game against eight opponents.

It’s less than ideal.

What I hope happens, regardless of the sport, is that UW’s natural rivalries with Minnesota and Iowa are protected. But in this new setup, what rivalries are created for UCLA and USC other than each other?

It’s all very complicated, and it only gets more complicated if Notre Dame and others jump onboard to create some type of Big Ten super conference.

All of these questions will be answered, but it gives me a headache just thinking about it.

It’s probably a waste of time to even think about right now because the entire postseason structure is likely to change within five years.

An expanded playoff will happen at some point. Whichever bowl games that survive will form some sort of pecking order, but it’s really hard to predict how that will look right now.

My best advice: Stay tuned.

I still think that’s unlikely, even after the Big Ten signs a media rights deal that is expected to surpass $1 billion.

But … let’s pretend Chris McIntosh decided it was time for the athletic department to expand. Baseball would be the obvious choice on the men’s side and women’s lacrosse, which UW considered adding in the 1990s, would make sense as well.

However, let me reiterate: I don’t see UW adding sports anytime soon.

I don’t see how it could hurt, but I don’t think it’ll lead to a big boost, either.

Being more visible in Southern California may open a few more doors in that region and that’s a good thing because there’s plenty of talent available in and around Los Angeles. But I still think it’s about finding the right assistant coach who can establish a presence in a recruiting territory, whether it’s California, Texas, Florida or some other hotbed.

I don’t love it and I don’t hate it.

It’s nepotism, and that gives me pause. But Gard spends so much time away from his family, so I can understand the value in having his son Isaac on the team. It’s a special experience for father and son, and Gard certainly isn’t the first coach to do it; Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s adopted son Steven spent the past three seasons with the Spartans.

I’m guessing Gard, who considers Izzo a mentor of sorts, reached out to Izzo to discuss the pros and any cons of having a son on the team.

Not that Gard needs to clear his roster decisions with his players, but I hope he did in this case. If the Badgers gave their blessing to Isaac joining the team — and they certainly have gotten to know him before and after their respective arrivals at UW — then I don’t see the harm in him filling the final roster spot on the team.

This is a lot to ask, but there are three areas I’d like to see the Brewers address.

You nailed one of them: offense. I’m not sure there’s a difference-maker out there in this market that would fit the Brewers’ needs, but another option (perhaps in the outfield?) wouldn’t hurt an offense that lacks consistency.

Teams never can have enough bullpen arms, an area that is a strength for the Brewers, but David Stearns and his staff could use a left-hander for late-inning matchups.

Finally, Stearns should be on the lookout for a starting pitcher who has playoff experience and can eat some innings in the rotation behind Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. Even if Freddy Peralta returns — he’s been out since May with a shoulder injury, though he threw a bullpen session last week — it’d be nice to have a veteran insurance policy down the stretch and in the postseason.

This is an interesting question, but I don’t see that scenario happening.

For starters, this isn’t a one-person operation: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio certainly has input, as does general manager Matt Arnold, so it’s not like Stearns is out there making franchise-altering decisions on his own.

Plus, I just don’t get the sense that Stearns would ever go “all in for himself,” as you put it. He’s done a really good job of helping this organization move forward, piece by piece, and he’s done it with the Brewers’ best interests at heart. I don’t see that changing, even if he had a career move in mind.