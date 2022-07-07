One year of NIL: How much have athletes made?

After the first year of college sports’ name, image and likeness era, football and men’s basketball still claim the throne for the number of deals and average compensation, and social media remains the most popular way to get that NIL money.
The total amount spent was about $917 million, NIL platform Opendorse estimated.
An average football deal comes out to nearly $3,400 on two platforms. And while softball and women’s basketball generally landed in the top five overall, when you subtract football, women’s sports are getting more deals than men’s sports, Opendorse said. Female gymnasts make big bucks, too: about $7,000 on average per deal, according to NIL platform INFLCR.
A full accounting of the first year of NIL, from July 1, 2021, to June 30 is hard to come by, for numerous reasons. The majority of schools don’t make public the number of deals and amounts their athletes have received (though a couple have divulged some information in what could be considered recruiting or marketing strategy).
People are also reading…
There also is no central framework for how and when deals should be reported.
“You have all of these different stakeholders involved in this ecosystem and a lack of consistency, not just in platform where information is being reported, but in requirements relative to what information is necessary,” said Andrew Donovan, the executive vice president of collegiate partnerships at Altius Sports.
So it's up to major NIL tech platforms — some of which facilitate deals and disclosures, and others disclosures only — to fill in the gaps. Sort of.
“I know that what’s being reported is not a full picture," said Donovan, whose organization works with 30 schools on education and strategic guidance and talks with donors, boosters, corporate partners and others. "... Athletes are regularly acknowledging to us that they’re not disclosing. Schools are regularly communicating the struggles that they’re having getting athletes to disclose ... It’s very clear that this is not a full, complete picture of what’s going on in the NIL space.”
What lies ahead for Year 2, beyond maybe new laws or group licensing? Opendorse thinks it's the potential of NIL spending topping more than $1 billion.
An estimated $607.4 million could go to Power Five schools, with an average annual compensation $16,074 per athlete, Opendorse said. Already, about three-fourths of the known or forming collectives, which are third-party NIL kingmakers made up of school donors and boosters, are connected to Power Five schools.
Athletes' deals with brands — from financial businesses to apps to fashion — will likely rise, too. Opendorse projects that brand deals will encompass 64% of all NIL compensation in Year 2 and bring in about $730.4 million.
Donovan, a former president of the National Association for Athletics Compliance, also believes there will be more importance placed on helping athletes understand tax implications of NIL deals: “There's several schools across the country that are doing a good job there, but that needs to be built out as we see these large financial figures."
ATHLETES MAKE HOW MUCH?
It's a broad range. INFLCR’s overall average NIL transaction value is $1,815 through June 30. Athliance, another disclosure platform, has an average value of $1,524.58. Though the true picture may lie in INFLCR’s median NIL transaction value of $53.
The Opendorse platform said average annual compensation for an athlete in NCAA Divisions I-III combined is $3,438 ( through May 31). By division, DI athletes saw an average of $3,711, $204 in DII and $309 in DIII.
Football NIL deals tend to be hefty, with an average of $3,390.95 on Athliance and $3,396 on INFLCR. Opendorse broke down average compensation per football position, ranging from $403 for a specialist, $758 for the defensive line and $2,128 for quarterback.
Women's sports overall received $1,084 on average for an NIL deal, per INFLCR, with women's gymnastics soaring to a $7,054 average.
Some of the average transaction figures for nonrevenue sports through May 31 on INFLCR were surprising: $8,967 for swimming and diving, $6,087 for rifle and $4,813 for men's golf — all higher than football and in the platform's top five. Athliance cited an average of $1,850 for hockey, $1,400 for waterskiing and $1,026.67 for indoor track and field.
MEN'S VS. WOMEN'S
As of June 20, men's sports received 62.7% of total compensation in the NCAA and NAIA combined, compared with 37.3% for women's sports, Opendorse said. Remove football and women flip it to 52.8% vs. 47.2% for men. The difference in Division III was stark through May 31: 82.9% men vs. 17.1% women.
Football (49.9%) and men’s basketball (17%) dominated total NIL compensation by sport in Opendorse's platform through June 20, with women’s basketball (15.7%), women’s volleyball (2.3%) and softball (2.1%) rounding out the top five. Football also took the top spot in INFLCR's number of NIL transactions through May 31 with 23.7%, followed by men’s basketball (22.3%), softball (8.2%), baseball (6%) and women’s basketball (4.7%).
When it comes to total NIL activities, Opendorse says football (29.3%) is the leader, then baseball (8%), men’s basketball (7.6%), women’s track and field (5.6%) and women’s volleyball (5.5%).
Donor money also favors men's sports — a whopping 93% of it, Opendorse said. The average monthly compensation from donors at the DI level is $1,012.
Meanwhile, 91% of all women’s NIL activities are brand-related on Opendorse's platform, but 62% of all brand compensation went to men's sports.
WHAT ARE YOU DOING FOR YOUR DOUGH?
Social media remains supreme for NIL activity/transactions — 67.6% from Opendorse and 61% from INFLCR, both as of June 30. The average value of a social media NIL transaction is $905 and the median is $50, INFLCR said.
Multi-activity brand endorsement — endorsing something more than once — has a major share in Opendorse's platform at 24.4% of NIL compensation. When it comes to brand activity, 36.73% is licensing rights for an average of $9,877 per deal and 34.19% is posting content with an average of $156 per post.
WHAT THE SCHOOLS HAVE DIVULGED
Ohio State says its athletes have gotten more than 1,000 NIL deals since July 1, 2021 — up from about 600 worth a total of $2.98 million at the six-month mark.
Kansas athletes inked 219 deals from July 1, 2021, to May 5 — a period that includes the Jayhawks winning the men's NCAA basketball tournament — for a total value of $380,915.01, according to public records obtained by the Topeka Capital-Journal. The majority of deals were for less than $1,000.
At least one Kansas athlete from all 18 sports had at least one deal, according to a recent release from the school.
And at Norfolk State, running back Rayquan Smith let everyone know he has 66 NIL deals, calling himself the “ King of NIL.”
Look back at Chris McIntosh's first year as Wisconsin athletic director
Chris McIntosh was named University of Wisconsin's athletic director on June 2, 2021. Look back at how the State Journal covered that day and the year since.
As expected, the UW System Board of Regents on Wednesday morning approved a contract with the former Badgers football player to be only the third UW athletic director in the past 32 years.
From his Wisconsin roots to his business background, to his time as a Badgers tackle and in the NFL, here's what you should know about the Badgers' next AD.
UW’s new AD said he is “a different person than Barry (Alvarez) is and I have a different approach” and added that the department faces “significant, real challenges.”
McIntosh said he’s “humbled and excited” to be taking over for Barry Alvarez, who’s retiring June 30.
“Certainly my style is different from Barry’s,” McIntosh said in the biggest understatement of the day. “Barry has his own unique style. It’s been well-documented. Swagger is a term that he has trademarked. I have my own style, and I’m comfortable with how I am.”
Ron Dayne calls him a "fighter." Ross Kolodziej said battling him at practice made getting to the NFL a possibility. Both men believe Chris McIntosh, the Badgers' new athletic director, is the right man for the job.
Watch now: State Journal reporters Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski weigh in on Chris McIntosh being hired as Wisconsin athletic director
Wisconsin State Journal sports reporters Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski reflect after an event to name Chris McIntosh the next University of Wis…
Ruben Anthony is calling for an independent review of the hiring of Chris McIntosh, arguing that the hiring process was tainted by outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez's open support for McIntosh.
What's in Chris McIntosh's contract as Wisconsin AD? 2 cars, country club membership, escalating pay
Here's a look at how Chris McIntosh's first contract as Wisconsin athletic director compares to the one Barry Alvarez had.
The relationship between the outgoing UW athletic director and the man replacing him began 27 years ago with a promise that was kept.
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh says Badgers athletes will be educated on name, image and likeness opportunities, but they must stay informed on rules and stay within them.
The former UW football player took credit for the athletic department's financial stability through the COVID-19 pandemic in a cover letter to apply for the athletic director position.
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh reflected on his own playing career in discussing how the 1-3 Badgers can emerge from an early skid.
100 days in, Chris McIntosh discusses goals for his tenure as Badgers athletic director, beer sales and baseball
Chris McIntosh says he wants Wisconsin to be a leader in what he called "historically dynamic period of time in college athletics." The Badgers athletic director talks about bigger picture issues now that he's been on the job 100 days.
Why an athlete's arrest led Badgers AD Chris McIntosh to request a review of UW's disciplinary process
A Wisconsin football player's OWI case "potentially highlights a gap" in UW's discipline policy, Chris McIntosh said. Here's how.
Emails offer look inside the search that ended with Chris McIntosh hired as Wisconsin athletic director
Messages show who had Chancellor Rebecca Blank's ear and reveal support for McIntosh from former colleagues but also detail some desire for a break from connections to Barry Alvarez.
The University of Wisconsin athletic department held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the "CR Future" project at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday.
Some fans are concerned about the direction of the Badgers football and men’s hockey programs. But McIntosh won’t force changes. “It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to tell any of our coaches how they should manage a staff or manage a game, for that matter,” he said.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh says the Badgers "represent our university in a first-class way."
A COVID outbreak in the University of Wisconsin athletic department has reached the department's top office.
Marcus Sedberry will lead internal operations for the Badgers athletic department and Mitchell Pinta will be in charge of external affairs.
Wisconsin’s chancellor and athletic director said the Badgers will prohibit the inappropriate fan at the Northwestern game from purchasing tickets through UW’s platform.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh said he's confident in Tony Granato's ability to lead the Badgers men's hockey program but didn't rule out any changes in the offseason.
Chris McIntosh said the Badgers ‘did not instigate this event’ and that members of the UW staff were ‘injured in the face.’ Wolverines coach Juwan Howard had a different perspective.
University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh and men's basketball coach Greg Gard speak to the media about an on-court altercation…
That $10,000 fine Greg Gard was issued by the Big Ten? McIntosh says his department will pay it and commended the men’s basketball coach and players.
Jim Polzin: Brutal season leaves Wisconsin with a decision to make on future of men's hockey program
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato has a plan to avoid another season like this one. But will he get a chance to implement that plan? And should he?
Badgers athletes are finding success in the name, image and likeness space, but UW is sticking to rules others around the country aren't.
One national college hockey observer put benchmarks on how often the Badgers men's team should be in the NCAA Tournament and where it should finish in the Big Ten as it tries to restore consistent success. Read them here.