Wisconsin Badgers football fans will be able to fly direct to Columbus, Ohio from Madison for the Oct. 26 game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, thanks to United Airlines.
The airline and Dane County Regional Airport announced on Tuesday the addition of a one-time non-stop flight that will leave Madison on Friday Oct. 25 and return from Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The round trip fare will be $465, and tickets are on sale now.
It's the first time United has included the Wisconsin Badgers in its special football season flight program, said airport spokesman Brent McHenry.
"It is exciting that our south-central Wisconsin sports fans will have more options for catching their favorite team across the US," said Airport Director Kim Jones.
United said it will have nine special college football flights this fall for games involving teams from the power football conferences, including Ohio State at Nebraska Sept. 28, Alabama at Texas A&M Oct. 12 and Notre Dame at Duke Nov. 9.
"Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country," said United's Ankit Gupta.
United also is planning to use bigger planes from Denver to Madison and Chicago to Madison for football fans coming to Camp Randall Stadium for Badger home football games.
The Badgers have seven games at Camp Randall this season, including games against Central Michigan Sept. 7, Michigan Sept. 21, Northwestern Sept. 28, Kent State Oct. 5, Michigan State Oct. 12, Iowa Nov. 9 and Purdue Nov. 23.
United will use the larger three-class 737-900 aircraft on the Columbus flight and the football weekend flights to and from Denver and Chicago.