On 'Barry Alvarez Day,' Badgers fans salute the former coach and athletic director and he returns the gesture

Barry Alvarez had his day at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and as he walked onto the field that will soon bear his name the crowd sent down a thunderous ovation.
It only grew louder minutes later when Alvarez ended a brief halftime address by saluting the fans right back.
The University of Wisconsin honored Alvarez, the longtime football coach who retired from the school's athletic director position in June.
"Cindy and I have absolutely loved the last three decades here at this great university," Alvarez said in a minute-long speech at halftime. "We have so many people to thank, starting with all the football players and the commitment they've made to us. To all the people in the athletic department for their commitment. And last but not least to the greatest fans in college football."
Fans at the Badgers' game against Michigan that was designated as "Barry Alvarez Day" responded with a chant of "Barry! Barry! Barry!"
UW handed out white rally towels with a drawing of Alvarez on them as fans entered the game to celebrate a 31-year tenure with the Badgers in which he turned around a moribund football program and launched an era of prosperity in the athletic department.
UW's pregame honorary captains were players from Alvarez's three Rose Bowl-winning teams: Mike Thompson (1993), Donnel Thompson (1998) and Ron Dayne (1999).
Alvarez stood on the Badgers logo at midfield with his wife Cindy and watched a video on the video board that featured his former players talking about what they learned from him.
Joe Thomas, Joe Rudolph, Lee Evans, Bobby Adamov and Thompson delivered testimonials before Alvarez walked to the west sideline to speak. His successor as AD, Chris McIntosh, watched alongside UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Donna Shalala, the chancellor who was in office when Alvarez was hired in 1990.
Alvarez was emotional Friday night when Blank announced that the Camp Randall Stadium field will be named for him starting next season. The artificial turf will include the words Barry Alvarez Field in the corners.
More than 60 individuals, couples, families and companies were identified by UW as being part of a fundraising campaign that raised more than $13 million toward the renaming. Major UW donors and Alvarez friends Ted and Mary Kellner were the first listed but Alvarez's former players were among those contributing.
"I'm touched. I'm honored," Alvarez said in a video distributed by UW of Friday's on-field event. "I love my players. I love what they say. It means so much to me. And I've said this all along: I got into this business because so many coaches touched my life. That's overwhelming.
"And the bottom line is that means so much to me to have my name on this field, but to hear what the players say and to have the opportunity to see so many players come back, to me that's what I got into got into this for. It wasn't about making money or having my name on a field or anything. I like to win games."
