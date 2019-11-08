FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young won't play Saturday against Maryland because of a possible NCAA "issue" in 2018.
The surprising news was announced by the school with team's status report and depth chart for the coming game. The statement says Young is being held out because of a "possible NCAA issue from last year" the athletic department is "looking into." The school did not elaborate on what Young may have done or say for how long he might be out.
There also was no immediate word about what Young's potential eligibility issue might mean for the Buckeyes eight wins so far this season.
The third-ranked Buckeyes were No. 1 in this week's initial College Football Playoff rankings. They were off last week and face Rutgers next week before finishing the season against No. 5 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan.
The Buckeyes are 42-point favorites against Maryland and will be favored by even more against Rutgers, even without Young. Their final two games, however, will have Big Ten and national championship implications.
Young is a former five-star recruit from Maryland. He has been one of the best players in the country, regardless of position, this season, anchoring an Ohio State defense that leads the nation in yards per play (3.59).
Chase Young, Jordan Fuller celebrate, AP photo
Bucky!
