Ohio State-Maryland, canceled because of Terrapins' COVID-19 cases, is 55th FBS game postponed or canceled

The Big Ten mandates teams halt activity when the team positivity rate is greater than 5% and the team population positivity rate (including coaches and on-field staff) is greater than 7.5%.

Wisconsin canceled games before reaching that threshold, and it appears Maryland is taking the same precaution.

Between Sept. 30 and Nov. 10, Maryland said it conducted 1,510 on-campus PCR athlete screening tests with 10 total positives. Since testing began in athletics, Maryland said it has seen 120 positive results from 5,333 tests.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said in a statement. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staff’s safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe.”

The cancellation was decided by Maryland athletic director Damon Evans and university President Darryll Pines, who followed university health official recommendations, according to a Maryland news release. They consulted with the Big Ten about the decision.