The 2019 home opener was a fruitful one for the University of Wisconsin football team on the scoreboard and the recruiting front.
James Thompson Jr., one of the players who visited Camp Randall Stadium for the Badgers’ 61-0 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon, orally committed to UW on Monday.
Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end who plays at Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, is the 15th known member of UW’s 2020 recruiting class. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.